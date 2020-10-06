EPS quarantine, isolation numbers rise

ENID, Okla. — The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 rose Tuesday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
Districtwide, there are 249 people in close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation. That's up from 235 on Monday.
The number of people in positive-test isolation doubled, from four on Monday to eight Tuesday.
Enid High School has three positive cases, two students and one staff member. Other schools with one positive case each are Emerson Middle school, one student; Longfellow Middle School, one staff member; Coolidge Elementary School, one staff member; Monroe Elementary School, one student; and Prairie View Elementary School, one student.
New positive cases on Tuesday were recorded at Enid High, Longfellow, Monroe and Prairie View.
Enid High has the largest number of people in isolation or quarantine at 95, 92 students and three staff.
The next largest number is at Coolidge, with 37 people affected. One class at Coolidge is in quarantine and doing distance learning.
Waller Middle School has 28 students in quarantine, while Garfield Elementary School has 19 students. Sixteen students at Prairie View are affected, the one positive case and 15 students who are in close-contact quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools shows no one affected, according to numbers posted on the district website.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported one person who was on the campus 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday is isolating at home after testing positive Sunday. The affected area was closed for sanitation and deep cleaning, the school said.
On Friday, Autry reported one person who was at the campus on Wednesday, mainly in the health wing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating at home.
