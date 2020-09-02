EPS quarantine counts fall, under 600 remain at home due to COVID-19 Wednesday

ENID, Okla. — Numbers at Enid Public Schools fell for a second day Wednesday, with 88 more students and staff cleared to return to school from close-contact quarantine or COVID-19 positive-case isolation.
Districtwide, 557 remain in quarantine (508) or isolation (49), according to EPS’ updated case tracing counts Wednesday.
Three more classes and 47 students and staff from Monroe Elementary School now can return to school. While about a third of the school was home last week because of COVID-19, 21 students and three staff are currently in quarantine, while no positive cases remain from the school.
Five fewer students are in isolation districtwide Wednesday after having tested positive for COVID-19.
However, staff members in quarantine or isolation still hovered around the mid-20s and mid-teens, respectively; 25 remain in quarantine, while four more, now 13 total, tested positive for COVID-19. Two new cases came from Enid High School and two more from Glenwood Elementary School.
Nearly a third of those at home due to COVID-19 are from from Enid High, with 164 students and staff currently isolating or quarantining.
The school remains the site with the most students by far, 146, in quarantine, as well as the most students (10) and staff in positive-case isolation. Three staff are in quarantine.
Longfellow Middle School also reported 80 at home Wednesday, still unchanged from Friday’s count. Six students have tested positive, while 73 students and one staff are in quarantine.
Seven elementary classes remain in quarantine in the district: three from Coolidge Elementary School, two from McKinley Elementary School and one each from Hoover and Monroe. All of those schools except Monroe have positive cases in isolation.
One staff member from the IT department is now in quarantine, joining one each from transportation and administrative services. Three from the central kitchen remain in positive-case isolation.
EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said individuals are removed from the district’s tracing case counts when the quarantine or isolation period has ended, as recommended by school nurses or officials from Garfield County Health Department.
Numbers of students and staff from Chisholm Public Schools remained the same from Tuesday, as high school and elementary students continued to quarantine and self-isolate.
Both districts currently require students and staff to wear masks, though pre-K to third-graders may remove them when deemed appropriate.
In its weekly COVID-19 update from Aug. 22-28, Northern Oklahoma College Enid reported five students and one staff in positive-case isolation, and 13 students in close-contact quarantine. Ten cases have recovered at all three of its campuses in Tonkawa, Stillwater and Enid.
Sixteen individuals institution-wide have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and were on campus during the time when they may have been infected.
