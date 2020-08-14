ENID, Okla. — A revised re-entry plan that would keep Enid students on the same learning schedule for at least a month at a time, rather than week to week, is set to be approved next week.
Enid Public Schools’ Board of Education will vote Monday whether to adopt the re-entry plan, the third revision to the district’s plan after it adopted and then amended the state Department of Education’s recommended back to-school plan.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd’s plan would widen the case threshold of new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in Garfield County. Masks still will be required for everyone in schools until fewer than 5 positive cases per 100,000 (green level) are recorded by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Pre-K to third-grade students may remove masks in class at the teacher’s discretion in the yellow and orange levels, a change to the current plan’s orange level guidelines.
EPS’ revised plan would be adopted the following Monday, Aug. 24, Floyd said.
Classes still will held in person for students who did not sign up for virtual-only learning through Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. As of Friday, about 15% of EPS’ elementary students are enrolled in virtual learning, as are a fifth of its secondary students. A total 7,227 students are enrolled, EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said Friday.
At each monthly school board meeting, the board will review the previous four-week sustained trend line data for the county, then decide to make a level change. However, the administration will be able to close down campuses temporarily if a targeted outbreak takes place.
If the county goes into a moderate risk, Enid Public Schools' current policy is to implement a split A/B schedule, with half the students attending in person and the other half through distance learning during the week, according to the proposal.
That would still go into effect in the orange level, though the revision’s case range would be increased from between 14.39-25 daily new cases per 100,000, to 35-49 new cases, for orange level 1. The two orange 1 and 2 levels, per the state’s recommended plan, would also be folded into one.
Distance learning will be implemented in the red level, or at least 50 cases per 100,000, the proposal states.
On Friday, Garfield County returned to moderate risk, the highest in the northwest region, at 24.57 cases per 100,000, an increase from 11.73 reported Aug. 7 by the OSDH. Weekly numbers are based on a seven-day rolling average.
OSDH reported a cumulative 555 cases in Garfield County on Friday, an increase of 26 compared to Thursday's report. Of those cases, 167 are active.
Floyd said he looked at and liked Chisholm Public Schools’ re-entry plan, which has similar case level thresholds (orange beginning at 35, for example), and also consulted with Garfield County Health Department to determine thresholds.
He said EPS justifies expanding the ranges primarily because the city’s data could be different from the county’s, among other factors that could skew case data.
"Even so, inside Enid, let's say, if we had an outbreak at a nursing home for instance, does that really affect the school?" Floyd said. "All of that rolled in together is what we used to create (the threshold numbers)."
Floyd said the widening of case thresholds, plus waiting every month to determine changes, would allow parents more advanced warning and flexibility in planning schedules for child care and work.
“If somebody is looking for a clear-cut, definitive answer or decision or line in the dirt, there’s really not one here. We’re just trying to do what we can to safeguard kids and employees while trying to do the right thing for parents,” Floyd said.
Chisholm adopted its plan last Aug. 5, and its around 1,170 students returned to school Wednesday. Forty-four students chose the virtual-only learning option, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email Friday.
Broughton said Chisholm’s administration, teachers and staff spent months developing their re-entry plan, using the work from the SDE and the county health department’s guidance for reopening public schools.
“The Chisholm admin team developed the (range) numbers based on the community spread information we had and based on data we received from a survey that was sent out to our stakeholders,” Broughton wrote.
EPS board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration services boardroom, 500 S. Independence. Total room occupancy is limited to 100 people, as social distancing and mask-wearing rules will be enforced.
