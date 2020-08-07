EPS announces plans for start of school as county back in 'low risk' for COVID-19

ENID, Okla. — Nine counties, including Garfield County, were removed from the orange, "moderate risk" for COVID-19 map that is released weekly by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County is now in the yellow, or "low risk," category for the week, according to OSDH. The lowering comes the same day as 24 cases were reported in Garfield County, bringing the cumulative total to 420, with 102 listed as active, according to OSDH data. The "date a case is reported" by the OSDH is not the same as the "date of onset of symptoms," which is used to calculate the average risk categories, according to OSDH.
Friday's "low risk" designation prompted Enid Public Schools to announce all students can attend classes at their buildings when the new school year opens Thursday, Aug. 13. If the county had stayed in the orange, "moderate risk" category, half of the students would have been required to stay home during the week on an A/B scheduled to lower class sizes for more social distancing.
"As a result of returning to Yellow, EPS will conduct in-person instruction for ALL students who have chosen that option," Dr. Darrell Floyd, EPS superintendent, said in a letter on the district's website Friday morning. "Also, at our August 17th school board meeting we will look at the possibility of making revisions to our current plan that, if approved, would: provide more flexibility, provide longer periods of time for parents to plan ahead more appropriately — with more advanced notice (rather than a week at a time), and would take effect on August 24th."
EPS previously announced it will follow the color-coded alert OSDH system to determine instructional setting, health protocols and activities.
While at the yellow level, there will be in-person instruction, with masks required in all indoor spaces, according to the website. Pre-kindergarten through third-grade students will be allowed to remove masks in the classroom at the teacher’s discretion.
Other protocols the district will follow include limiting building and campus visitors, following health orders and protocols such as screenings, social distancing and hand washing and limiting buildings and campuses to public events, the website states.
State numbers
Oklahoma gained 854 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to OSDH, with seven more deaths announced. None of the deaths were from Northwest Oklahoma.
The 2.1% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 42,255, according to OSDH's daily report release Friday morning, with 6,654 of those active, an increase of 166 compared to Thursday's report. Of those, 35,001, or just less than 83%, have recovered, with 681 of those since Thursday's report, according to OSDH. Nearly 700,000 specimens have been tested, with close to 93% of those negative.
The number of deaths topped out at 600 for the state on Friday. OSDH includes "COVID-confirmed cases whose cause or contributor to their death is COVID-19."
Deaths reported Friday include four men from Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Stephens and Tulsa counties and one Oklahoma County woman in the 65 and older age group and two men from Creek and Oklahoma counties in the 50-54 age group. None of the deaths were in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH.
There have been 3,555 cumulative hospitalizations statewide, a single-day increase of 58, according to OSDH. Of those, 561 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, with 216 in intensive care.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported seven patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated Thursday afternoon, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients, according to spokeswomen for the Enid hospitals.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 259 reported Friday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 202 in the 36-49 group, 149 in the 50-64 group, 147 in the 65 and older group, 84 in the 5-17 group and 13 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 979 in the 0-4 age group, 3,703 in the 5-17 age group, 14,989 in the 18-35 age group, 9,253 in the 36-49 age group, 7,550 in the 50-64 age group and 5,781 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 22,085 have been female and 20,130 have been male. There were 40 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
Of the overall 600 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 473 have been 65 and older and 100 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 327, than women, 273, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 75.6% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 43.5% of the deaths, 258, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,525 cases among long-term care residents and 903 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Thursday evening.
Data shows deaths in 53 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 106 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday by OSDH shows Garfield with 420 cases, 313 recovered, 102 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursday, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 123 cases, 99 recovered and 24 active; Noble with 83 cases, 70 recovered, 11 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 41 cases, 34 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 37 cases, 34 recovered and three active; Major with 34 cases, 23 recovered, 10 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 13 cases, nine recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 391 in Enid (93 active); 56 in Kingfisher (10 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 33 in Hennessey (11 active); 26 in Okarche (two active); 19 in Fairview (eight); 17 each in Alva (five active) and Watonga (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); nine in Waukomis (two active); seven in Garber (two active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active) and Seiling; three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland, Meno and Wakita (two active); and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 211 cases, with 146 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 180 cases, with 148 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
This developing story will be updated.