ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools will continue quarantining those exposed to COVID-19 rather than adopt Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recommended policy of optional quarantines.
EPS students, teachers and staff must quarantine out of school for up to 10 days after coming into close contact with a positive case, according to current district procedure.
However, a quarantined individual may return to school if they test negative on day five and then also doesn’t develop symptoms after day seven, while continuing to monitor symptoms through day 14.
The district adopted these current quarantine guidelines during the Jan. 11 meeting of the Board of Education, as an option by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department.
District spokesperson Jane Johnson said EPS’ COVID-19 procedures are otherwise the same the district was following last semester. Individuals who test positive still must isolate for 10 days, and masks are required on campus when social distancing isn’t possible.
Stitt several weeks ago recommended districts not quarantine students or staff exposed in a classroom setting, if they aren’t showing symptoms and are following a district’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
