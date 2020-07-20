ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools students will be required to wear face coverings in communal areas outside of classrooms when they return to school Aug. 13, the Board of Education voted Monday.
Face coverings will be required in gathering places such as hallways, auditoriums, gyms and buses, though masks already were to be mandated on buses because social distancing will be impossible. Exemptions will be determined later by EPS administrators.
The district has spent $50,000 purchasing two cloth face masks for students, teachers and employees, as well as paper masks for bus drivers. Any student who tests positive for the coronavirus also will be given a tie-able surgical mask in an isolation room in the school’s health office, one school nurse told the board.
If a student tests positive, Garfield County Health Department will do contact tracing with classroom seat charts, which will be required in all EPS classes. That student will be out of school for 14 days, though any student with a fever must be kept home for 48 hours.
Following last March’s move to distance learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, upon returning to school, Enid students will have three learning options: in-person, virtual or a hybrid of the two.
Once parents and students decide on one of the three re-entry plans, they are locked into that plan for the semester.
Pre-K to second-grade students will have access to the online learning program Seesaw, while third- to fifth-graders, as well as secondary education students, will use Google Classroom, said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Randall Rader. The district is purchasing the full Seesaw program.
Unlike last school year, Rader said students must begin learning new material again if they move to virtual learning.
“We know that’s not going to be an option this year. We have to move our students forward,” he said.
Office 1 representative Matt Sampson, Office 3’s Frank Nelson, Office 4’s Willa Jo Fowler and Office 6’s Kyle Whitehead voted in favor of the district’s re-entry plan for the upcoming school year. Office 2 representative Torry Turnbow was not at Monday’s meeting.
Office 5 representative Colin Abernathy and Office 7’s Amanda Phillips both voted against the plan. Abernathy said he was voting no without a mask mandate already in place, while Phillips said she wanted all schools to teach virtually for the first nine weeks and then re-evaluate.
Abernathy then proposed an amendment requiring face masks in communal areas outside of classrooms and that the specifics of what constitutes a “communal area” could be amended later.
The district previously has recommended its students, faculty and staff wear face masks when unable to practice 6-foot social distancing.
During the meeting, Abernathy repeatedly criticized what he believed was the district’s sidestepping of outright mandating masks.
“I get that masks have become a political issue in this country … but why would we not err on the side of caution?” he asked.
Rader said legal counsel told him that unless this board is willing to fire a teacher based on them not wearing a mask, they do not recommend mandating masks.
Nelson, Fowler, Abernathy and Phillips voted for the amendment; Sampson and Whitehead voted against it.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma schools shouldn't reopen for the upcoming year without a statewide mask mandate. The Oklahoma Board of Education will vote on the matter Thursday.
If the state board mandates face masks Thursday, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the district would follow suit.
