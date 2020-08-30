ENID, Okla. — Call her Ms. Pierce, Ms. P, grandma, mom, whatever you want. Ann Pierce doesn’t like labels.
“When I come in this building, I am your mother, your grandmother, your auntie,” she tells them, “but I am here to be responsible for you.”
But when the longtime substitute teacher comes to a new class, the first thing she’ll tell her students is she has a few ground rules.
First, if Ms. P is talking, “you don’t get to, because that’s respectful.”
Second, there is no bad behavior or bullying under her watch.
And third, don’t lie to her.
Whether it’s filling in for a day or for six weeks, Pierce said, “I treat them just i’ve known them my whole life.”
That’s the first step to gaining students’ respect in order to get them to learn, she said.
And after 12 years of substitute teaching mostly for Enid Public Schools, Pierce said she likes getting to teach outside the box.
“It’s not teaching,” she said. “I call it ‘learning together.’”
She once brought in an employee from Stride Bank to show home finance students at Enid High School how to operate a savings account. Once while filling in for a German teacher for six weeks, she assigned students to create a dish menu and translate it to English. And once, she learned geometry alongside a student, a subject Pierce said was only for the “really smart kids” when she went to school.
Substitutes can choose either half- or full-day assignments from a web-based portal system to view available positions or can allow the system to call them. They may have preferences based on elementary/secondary or if they are only able to sub at their child’s school.
Substitutes arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. to check in at the school office. Assignments vary from half a day to 6-8 weeks.
“I get to learn chemistry for a day, then English the next,” Pierce said. “We figure it out together. I don’t just sit at a desk — I’m walking in that room all the time.”
Facing a shortage
Lately, though, Pierce has noticed the high school hallways have been emptier than usual.
“It’s spooky — that building is dead still,” she said. “The laughter’s gone, and I’m there to be sure we get it back.”
With the district’s COVID-19 precautions already in place and numbers rising of staff in quarantine or in positive-case isolation, Enid schools might not have enough substitutes to answer the call.
Teachers who are quarantined but their class isn’t may virtually teach, but students still require physical adult supervision in the class, EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said. Substitutes are needed for illness, maternity leave, and for staff members who are quarantined or test positive, she said.
Substitutes have not yet been trained on the virtual training that teachers were before school began earlier last month, Johnson said.
A majority of the district’s 34 staff members currently in quarantine for close contact to a positive case work at EPS elementary schools. Fourteen school staff members are in isolation after having tested positive for the virus. Both counts are expected to climb.
EPS is already facing a substitute teacher shortage, Johnson said. The district currently employs 22 substitutes who pick and chose which jobs to take, with benefits not provided.
Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Chad Broughton also said his district is always looking for substitutes, as well as bus drivers.
Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education, a nationwide district staffing partner, told EdWeek earlier this month that the demand for substitutes has risen dramatically this fall across the country, along with demands for other school staff.
“We need to be thinking of substitute teachers as essential workers — they're doing the same job as teachers,” Soares told EdWeek.
EPS teachers, in particular, have in the past had to resort to "absorbing" students from other classrooms if the staff support isn’t available.
Garfield Elementary School teacher Ainsley Hoover said that happened with her kindergarten class during flu season several years ago.
“We did have a building sub, but my class did end up having to be divided into the other kindergarten classes when I was out for a couple days, so the support wasn’t there,” she said.
Garfield has one on-site standing substitute to automatically fill in whether it’s a planned or a sudden absence, Hoover said.
“If we didn’t have the building sub position there and we didn’t have some of the extra staff there to fill in when needed, then I think we would be absorbing classrooms a lot more frequently than we have to,” she said.
EPS also employs five other full-time substitutes at EHS, Longfellow Middle School and Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools — locations that traditionally have had trouble filling teachers’ absences, Johnson said — as well as one substitute to be placed where needed districtwide.
Having an on-site substitute helped Hoover last year when her son, now 2, was starting daycare and going through what Hoover called “all the daycare sicks.” If he would wake up sick at 4 a.m., she would have to text her principal that she’d be absent that day.
“(Having a sub) would make me feel better about having to take that day to be a mom,” she said.
Johnson said the district is looking to hire nine more on-site substitutes, who would work every day and receive benefits. Substitute positions are posted on the district website.
Pierce said it takes a whole community to step up to help teachers like Hoover.
“Our kids are losing out because we just shuffle them like little eggs like when you go Easter egg-hunting,” she said.
Piece said she’s not scared, but concerned, about what would happen to her students, too, should EPS again move to distance learning like it did in March. Many students can’t function with virtual learning as the only option, she said.
EPS would move to distance learning if COVID-19 cases in Garfield County reach over 50 new positives per 100,000, as announced by the state Department of Health every Friday. The county currently sits at almost 36 cases per 100,000.
“I’m concerned, but I don’t let it consume me, because if I did that, I wouldn’t be here," Pierce said. "Our district needs teachers and subs.”
Even though her 82-year-old husband is immuno-compromised and she is in the midst of an uncertain teaching future, she still continues to answer the call for now.
“I am a real teacher, I just don’t have the diploma,” Pierce said.
