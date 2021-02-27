DAILY COVID 2.27.21

ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident was one of 59 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma reported Saturday morning, as the number of cases rose by 779, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The 0.2% increase in cases took the overall total to 423,802 as the state nears one year since the virus was officially reported in Oklahoma March 6, 2020. Of the overall cases reported Saturday by the OSDH, 12,929 remained active, a single-day decrease of 407, with 406,494 recovered, including 1,127 since Friday’s report.

There have been 4,379 deaths in the state, just more than 1% of the total cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported. The deaths represent 0.11% of the state’s population of nearly 4 million, estimated in 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Of the deaths reported statewide Saturday, 44 were in the 65 and older age group, 13 were in the 50-64 age group and two were in the 36-49 age group. Deaths by county were eight each from Oklahoma and Tulsa; five from Osage; three each from Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Garvin and Muskogee; two each from Canadian, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Wagoner; and one each from Carter, Choctaw, Garfield, Grady, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Love, Nowata, Okmulgee, Seminole, Stephens and Washington. OSDH does not typically list age and gender per county on weekends.

Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by eight for a total of 7,577, with 218 active and 7,281, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,699, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 207 active cases and 6,422 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,933 cases, with 2,798 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,676 cases, with 3,543 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included six in Woodward, five in Kingfisher and one each in Blaine, Major and Noble.

State update

There have been 224,223 Oklahoma women and 199,566 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 13 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 8,044 in the 0-4 age group, 47,659 in the 5-17 age group, 132,761 in the 18-35 age group, 91,629 in the 36-49 age group, 82,623 in the 50-64 age group and 61,059 in the 65 and older age group. There were 27 listed as unknown age.

Increases in totals Saturday per age group were 16 in the 0-4; 77 in the 5-17; 253 in the 18-35; 173 in the 36-49; 169 in the 50-64; and 90 in the 65 and older. There was 1 case listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,379 deaths in the state, 3,466 have been 65 and older and 715 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 163 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,505, than women, 1,874, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 737 in Oklahoma; 696 in Tulsa; 265 in Cleveland; 131 in Comanche; 116 in Rogers; 115 in Creek; 99 in Muskogee; 94 in Canadian; 86 in Washington; 82 in Wagoner; 78 each in in Garfield and Pottawatomie; 77 in Kay; 72 in Grady; 70 in Custer; 67 in Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 58 in Carter; 56 in Caddo; 55 in Bryan; 54 in Lincoln; 49 each in Garvin and Osage; 47 in Pontotoc; 46 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Payne; 45 in Ottawa; 44 in Jackson; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Cherokee; 38 in Mayes; 37 in Beckham; 36 in Seminole; 35 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Pawnee; 28 each in Logan and Sequoyah; 24 each in Adair and Texas; 23 in Kingfisher; 22 in Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 18 in Johnston; 17 each in Greer, Hughes and Woodward; 16 in Nowata; 15 in Kiowa; 14 each in Choctaw, Coal and Tillman; 13 each in Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 each in Atoka, Marshall and Noble; 11 each in Craig, Jefferson, Love and Woods; nine each in Haskell, Latimer, Major and Washita; eight in Blaine; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,084 cases, 2,994 recovered, 73 active and 17 deaths.

• Kingfisher with 1,980 cases, 1,903 recovered, 54 active and 23 deaths.

• Noble with 1,344 cases, 1,280 recovered, 52 active and 12 deaths.

• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,153 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths.

• Alfalfa with 1,147 cases, 1,131 recovered, 11 active and five deaths.

• Blaine with 993 cases, 951 recovered, 34 active and eight deaths.

• Major with 938 cases, 912 recovered, 17 active and nine deaths.

• Grant with 534 cases, 520 recovered, seven active and seven deaths.

Deaths listed by towns in Northwest Oklahoma include 70 from Enid; 12 from Woodward; 11 from Kingfisher; nine from Alva; six from Fairview and Hennessey; five from Lahoma; four from Okarche; three from Wakita; two from Aline, Canton, Carmen, Dover, Fort Supply, Helena and Mooreland; and one from Billings, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Covington, Deer Creek, Fairmont, Garber, Geary, Lamont, Medford, Nash, Sharon and Watonga. Totals also include rural residents or those from towns with small populations that are not specified by the OSDH.BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Oklahoma per county 02.27.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 80665 737 77538 2021-02-27
TULSA 70834 696 68593 2021-02-27
CLEVELAND 28649 265 27355 2021-02-27
CANADIAN 15759 94 15279 2021-02-27
COMANCHE 11986 131 11238 2021-02-27
ROGERS 9869 116 9498 2021-02-27
MUSKOGEE 9089 99 8576 2021-02-27
PAYNE 8346 46 8101 2021-02-27
POTTAWATOMIE 7871 78 7574 2021-02-27
WAGONER 7687 82 7385 2021-02-27
GARFIELD 7577 78 7281 2021-02-27
CREEK 6514 115 6242 2021-02-27
BRYAN 5886 55 5551 2021-02-27
CARTER 5712 58 5433 2021-02-27
GRADY 5638 72 5419 2021-02-27
CHEROKEE 5414 41 5130 2021-02-27
LE FLORE 5319 43 5138 2021-02-27
KAY 5071 77 4845 2021-02-27
MCCLAIN 5022 46 4800 2021-02-27
PONTOTOC 4924 47 4689 2021-02-27
WASHINGTON 4753 86 4507 2021-02-27
STEPHENS 4668 67 4481 2021-02-27
OSAGE 4476 49 4307 2021-02-27
PITTSBURG 4406 35 4253 2021-02-27
DELAWARE 4365 61 4176 2021-02-27
MAYES 3995 38 3802 2021-02-27
CUSTER 3988 70 3833 2021-02-27
LOGAN 3970 28 3812 2021-02-27
SEQUOYAH 3912 28 3753 2021-02-27
CADDO 3804 56 3602 2021-02-27
MCCURTAIN 3792 64 3545 2021-02-27
OTTAWA 3621 45 3489 2021-02-27
OKMULGEE 3620 46 3490 2021-02-27
GARVIN 3463 49 3298 2021-02-27
TEXAS 3448 24 3348 2021-02-27
ADAIR 3095 24 2925 2021-02-27
WOODWARD 3084 17 2994 2021-02-27
LINCOLN 3026 54 2888 2021-02-27
JACKSON 2899 44 2735 2021-02-27
SEMINOLE 2751 36 2601 2021-02-27
BECKHAM 2682 37 2557 2021-02-27
KINGFISHER 1980 23 1903 2021-02-27
MCINTOSH 1923 32 1783 2021-02-27
MURRAY 1915 22 1836 2021-02-27
CRAIG 1890 11 1822 2021-02-27
MARSHALL 1861 12 1802 2021-02-27
ATOKA 1759 12 1694 2021-02-27
OKFUSKEE 1741 20 1682 2021-02-27
PAWNEE 1701 31 1620 2021-02-27
CHOCTAW 1543 14 1464 2021-02-27
LOVE 1424 11 1374 2021-02-27
NOBLE 1344 12 1280 2021-02-27
JOHNSTON 1327 18 1253 2021-02-27
HASKELL 1211 9 1149 2021-02-27
WOODS 1185 11 1153 2021-02-27
HUGHES 1157 17 1082 2021-02-27
ALFALFA 1147 5 1131 2021-02-27
NOWATA 1093 16 1045 2021-02-27
WASHITA 1052 9 1010 2021-02-27
BLAINE 993 8 951 2021-02-27
PUSHMATAHA 983 13 920 2021-02-27
MAJOR 938 9 912 2021-02-27
LATIMER 800 9 765 2021-02-27
KIOWA 789 15 737 2021-02-27
TILLMAN 748 14 706 2021-02-27
COAL 683 14 650 2021-02-27
JEFFERSON 672 11 645 2021-02-27
COTTON 650 13 599 2021-02-27
GRANT 534 7 520 2021-02-27
DEWEY 533 6 507 2021-02-27
GREER 531 17 501 2021-02-27
BEAVER 440 6 415 2021-02-27
HARPER 408 4 392 2021-02-27
ROGER MILLS 382 7 358 2021-02-27
ELLIS 350 3 335 2021-02-27
HARMON 288 3 268 2021-02-27
CIMARRON 175 1 169 2021-02-27
2 0 0 2021-02-27

Oklahoma per city 02.27.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 61472 580 58989 2021-02-27
TULSA 42225 458 40750 2021-02-27
EDMOND 16433 103 15935 2021-02-27
BROKEN ARROW 15570 139 15104 2021-02-27
NORMAN 13248 136 12696 2021-02-27
OTHER*** 9787 62 9418 2021-02-27
YUKON 8696 43 8451 2021-02-27
LAWTON 7860 105 7243 2021-02-27
ENID 6699 70 6422 2021-02-27
MOORE 6124 42 5838 2021-02-27
STILLWATER 5972 23 5813 2021-02-27
CLAREMORE 5680 81 5439 2021-02-27
OWASSO 5131 39 4995 2021-02-27
MUSKOGEE 5065 78 4693 2021-02-27
SHAWNEE 4853 57 4675 2021-02-27
ARDMORE 4287 36 4095 2021-02-27
ADA 4046 38 3857 2021-02-27
TAHLEQUAH 3817 29 3610 2021-02-27
BARTLESVILLE 3730 71 3520 2021-02-27
PONCA CITY 3713 44 3567 2021-02-27
DURANT 3478 30 3281 2021-02-27
BIXBY 3465 24 3384 2021-02-27
SAND SPRINGS 3146 39 3042 2021-02-27
MCALESTER 3047 25 2943 2021-02-27
DUNCAN 2958 39 2832 2021-02-27
SAPULPA 2931 47 2821 2021-02-27
JENKS 2856 18 2794 2021-02-27
MUSTANG 2601 23 2518 2021-02-27
GUYMON 2558 23 2481 2021-02-27
ALTUS 2413 41 2285 2021-02-27
EL RENO 2405 20 2321 2021-02-27
GUTHRIE 2370 21 2253 2021-02-27
CHICKASHA 2328 42 2213 2021-02-27
COLLINSVILLE 2282 14 2226 2021-02-27
CHOCTAW 2258 18 2177 2021-02-27
BLANCHARD 2138 13 2049 2021-02-27
STILWELL 2093 18 1956 2021-02-27
MIAMI 2052 25 1980 2021-02-27
BETHANY 1918 20 1847 2021-02-27
WOODWARD 1799 12 1726 2021-02-27
COWETA 1782 26 1719 2021-02-27
WEATHERFORD 1770 22 1719 2021-02-27
CLINTON 1698 45 1601 2021-02-27
ELK CITY 1665 21 1581 2021-02-27
SKIATOOK 1650 10 1606 2021-02-27
PRYOR CREEK 1577 18 1510 2021-02-27
TAFT 1573 3 1555 2021-02-27
GLENPOOL 1557 16 1507 2021-02-27
POTEAU 1541 14 1487 2021-02-27
GROVE 1522 35 1441 2021-02-27
OKMULGEE 1487 25 1426 2021-02-27
VINITA 1470 8 1413 2021-02-27
SALLISAW 1460 14 1393 2021-02-27
SEMINOLE 1457 19 1376 2021-02-27
TUTTLE 1446 12 1402 2021-02-27
WAGONER 1394 16 1317 2021-02-27
PURCELL 1388 19 1319 2021-02-27
ATOKA 1365 8 1309 2021-02-27
BROKEN BOW 1362 29 1268 2021-02-27
CUSHING 1348 13 1294 2021-02-27
ANADARKO 1338 21 1256 2021-02-27
NOBLE 1236 17 1168 2021-02-27
PAULS VALLEY 1236 20 1182 2021-02-27
SULPHUR 1220 13 1184 2021-02-27
IDABEL 1215 18 1141 2021-02-27
NEWCASTLE 1210 8 1170 2021-02-27
LEXINGTON 1190 14 1101 2021-02-27
TECUMSEH 1164 10 1126 2021-02-27
HARRAH 1162 12 1110 2021-02-27
FORT GIBSON 1137 12 1087 2021-02-27
PIEDMONT 1132 6 1094 2021-02-27
MCLOUD 1086 5 1045 2021-02-27
MADILL 1047 6 1024 2021-02-27
MULDROW 1030 4 988 2021-02-27
MARLOW 994 12 958 2021-02-27
ALVA 990 9 966 2021-02-27
JAY 986 11 951 2021-02-27
MARIETTA 959 9 923 2021-02-27
CHECOTAH 956 16 894 2021-02-27
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-27
HENRYETTA 913 13 877 2021-02-27
HUGO 905 11 852 2021-02-27
BRISTOW 897 24 854 2021-02-27
EUFAULA 877 16 803 2021-02-27
SAYRE 818 14 787 2021-02-27
KINGSTON 804 6 767 2021-02-27
HOMINY 797 3 779 2021-02-27
KINGFISHER 794 11 756 2021-02-27
CLEVELAND 757 12 732 2021-02-27
STIGLER 750 8 706 2021-02-27
OKEMAH 737 7 712 2021-02-27
MANNFORD 734 13 710 2021-02-27
CATOOSA 732 11 710 2021-02-27
HELENA 729 2 720 2021-02-27
ELGIN 723 8 693 2021-02-27
LINDSAY 720 10 689 2021-02-27
LOCUST GROVE 719 1 682 2021-02-27
CALERA 705 6 672 2021-02-27
INOLA 678 6 651 2021-02-27
CHANDLER 677 16 637 2021-02-27
PERRY 677 7 642 2021-02-27
WEWOKA 677 9 636 2021-02-27
HOLDENVILLE 675 11 628 2021-02-27
NOWATA 664 11 637 2021-02-27
HEAVENER 660 10 637 2021-02-27
MOUNDS 656 9 614 2021-02-27
SPIRO 655 1 638 2021-02-27
BLACKWELL 640 17 594 2021-02-27
CACHE 638 8 590 2021-02-27
HENNESSEY 634 6 618 2021-02-27
DAVIS 626 7 592 2021-02-27
SALINA 604 5 565 2021-02-27
AFTON 602 3 587 2021-02-27
SPERRY 595 2 580 2021-02-27
CHELSEA 591 9 570 2021-02-27
TISHOMINGO 588 8 561 2021-02-27
SPENCER 576 12 529 2021-02-27
WESTVILLE 566 4 548 2021-02-27
BOLEY 563 8 548 2021-02-27
JONES 562 6 531 2021-02-27
WARR ACRES 555 1 537 2021-02-27
PERKINS 554 4 540 2021-02-27
COMANCHE 542 14 517 2021-02-27
PRAGUE 529 6 514 2021-02-27
DEL CITY 525 9 490 2021-02-27
MIDWEST CITY 524 13 480 2021-02-27
ANTLERS 519 8 486 2021-02-27
WYNNEWOOD 512 4 478 2021-02-27
FAIRVIEW 503 6 486 2021-02-27
DEWEY 503 6 487 2021-02-27
PAWNEE 502 14 467 2021-02-27
HULBERT 500 4 477 2021-02-27
COALGATE 499 10 472 2021-02-27
VIAN 498 5 478 2021-02-27
OOLOGAH 490 4 474 2021-02-27
PAWHUSKA 487 8 461 2021-02-27
COLCORD 483 3 469 2021-02-27
WILBURTON 482 7 457 2021-02-27
ROLAND 479 1 468 2021-02-27
HASKELL 477 3 461 2021-02-27
CHOUTEAU 472 10 443 2021-02-27
HINTON 466 1 460 2021-02-27
APACHE 460 4 432 2021-02-27
MEEKER 458 19 433 2021-02-27
STRATFORD 435 5 420 2021-02-27
WISTER 434 2 417 2021-02-27
LONE GROVE 434 6 416 2021-02-27
FREDERICK 431 10 408 2021-02-27
NEWKIRK 426 3 409 2021-02-27
CARNEGIE 412 9 379 2021-02-27
WILSON 408 8 383 2021-02-27
TALIHINA 405 9 386 2021-02-27
WALTERS 404 3 376 2021-02-27
POCOLA 402 3 390 2021-02-27
STROUD 400 4 385 2021-02-27
KANSAS 397 6 380 2021-02-27
BEGGS 396 4 385 2021-02-27
NICHOLS HILLS 393 1 385 2021-02-27
WASHINGTON 387 4 371 2021-02-27
KONAWA 386 5 363 2021-02-27
WATONGA 385 1 369 2021-02-27
LUTHER 373 8 355 2021-02-27
MANGUM 363 12 340 2021-02-27
COLBERT 357 9 329 2021-02-27
TONKAWA 354 14 332 2021-02-27
HARTSHORNE 351 4 338 2021-02-27
VALLIANT 346 5 328 2021-02-27
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-27
WELLSTON 333 4 321 2021-02-27
MORRIS 333 4 327 2021-02-27
HOOKER 327 0 320 2021-02-27
HOBART 324 8 306 2021-02-27
WYANDOTTE 323 4 310 2021-02-27
FLETCHER 323 2 315 2021-02-27
COMMERCE 322 2 311 2021-02-27
NEW CORDELL 322 1 312 2021-02-27
MEAD 320 3 300 2021-02-27
CADDO 318 1 306 2021-02-27
HEALDTON 315 5 286 2021-02-27
GORE 314 4 295 2021-02-27
PORUM 304 3 291 2021-02-27
HOWE 302 0 297 2021-02-27
ELMORE CITY 300 3 285 2021-02-27
PORTER 297 6 283 2021-02-27
QUAPAW 297 9 279 2021-02-27
FAIRLAND 293 3 286 2021-02-27
DRUMRIGHT 288 7 265 2021-02-27
WARNER 288 1 269 2021-02-27
STONEWALL 284 2 272 2021-02-27
KIEFER 279 1 271 2021-02-27
ARCADIA 277 0 274 2021-02-27
BOKCHITO 273 2 261 2021-02-27
KELLYVILLE 269 3 256 2021-02-27
TALALA 268 3 260 2021-02-27
BARNSDALL 263 6 246 2021-02-27
WAURIKA 262 5 254 2021-02-27
ADAIR 261 3 248 2021-02-27
CRESCENT 259 3 251 2021-02-27
HOLLIS 258 3 238 2021-02-27
RINGLING 257 1 244 2021-02-27
ALLEN 256 3 240 2021-02-27
MAYSVILLE 252 8 233 2021-02-27
OKARCHE 244 4 229 2021-02-27
WAYNE 243 2 228 2021-02-27
CASHION 240 0 234 2021-02-27
EARLSBORO 240 2 228 2021-02-27
BOSWELL 238 1 227 2021-02-27
HYDRO 230 5 220 2021-02-27
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 222 2021-02-27
PADEN 228 2 219 2021-02-27
BLAIR 225 1 209 2021-02-27
WRIGHT CITY 224 2 201 2021-02-27
WATTS 224 1 218 2021-02-27
CAMERON 221 0 217 2021-02-27
FORT COBB 220 2 207 2021-02-27
HAWORTH 217 3 205 2021-02-27
YALE 217 5 203 2021-02-27
BEAVER 217 4 203 2021-02-27
MOORELAND 215 2 205 2021-02-27
ROFF 214 1 202 2021-02-27
WAUKOMIS 212 0 207 2021-02-27
MAUD 210 0 197 2021-02-27
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-02-27
CHEROKEE 209 1 206 2021-02-27
PAOLI 209 2 204 2021-02-27
KEOTA 207 0 203 2021-02-27
CEMENT 203 0 196 2021-02-27
GERONIMO 203 2 190 2021-02-27
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-02-27
OKEENE 199 0 196 2021-02-27
BINGER 197 10 181 2021-02-27
WETUMKA 196 3 183 2021-02-27
GLENCOE 195 2 185 2021-02-27
BOKOSHE 194 0 184 2021-02-27
TEXHOMA 190 0 189 2021-02-27
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-02-27
FAIRFAX 189 1 181 2021-02-27
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-02-27
JENNINGS 185 2 174 2021-02-27
RINGWOOD 184 0 183 2021-02-27
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-27
OCHELATA 179 3 172 2021-02-27
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-02-27
MORRISON 176 1 169 2021-02-27
SHATTUCK 174 1 167 2021-02-27
WELCH 174 2 171 2021-02-27
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-27
CHEYENNE 171 2 163 2021-02-27
NINNEKAH 170 1 163 2021-02-27
RED ROCK 170 2 159 2021-02-27
OKTAHA 167 0 160 2021-02-27
GEARY 167 1 165 2021-02-27
MEDFORD 167 1 166 2021-02-27
RAMONA 166 4 159 2021-02-27
INDIAHOMA 164 1 157 2021-02-27
SEILING 161 2 154 2021-02-27
FORT TOWSON 160 0 155 2021-02-27
BUFFALO 160 3 151 2021-02-27
SHADY POINT 160 1 155 2021-02-27
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-02-27
WELEETKA 157 3 148 2021-02-27
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-02-27
SNYDER 154 5 145 2021-02-27
DEPEW 152 2 146 2021-02-27
RED OAK 152 0 149 2021-02-27
CALUMET 152 0 152 2021-02-27
GRACEMONT 151 3 144 2021-02-27
PANAMA 146 1 140 2021-02-27
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-02-27
CANTON 145 2 134 2021-02-27
COPAN 144 2 136 2021-02-27
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-02-27
KREBS 143 2 135 2021-02-27
BURNS FLAT 142 1 137 2021-02-27
TEMPLE 140 9 122 2021-02-27
MILBURN 138 3 127 2021-02-27
TERLTON 138 1 133 2021-02-27
CLAYTON 138 1 128 2021-02-27
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-02-27
WANETTE 137 0 133 2021-02-27
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-02-27
MANNSVILLE 133 2 126 2021-02-27
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 125 2021-02-27
VICI 133 1 127 2021-02-27
GRANITE 132 5 125 2021-02-27
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-02-27
ARKOMA 131 1 128 2021-02-27
KIOWA 128 2 123 2021-02-27
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-02-27
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-27
ALEX 125 4 114 2021-02-27
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-02-27
LAHOMA 123 5 117 2021-02-27
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 108 2021-02-27
ASHER 122 0 118 2021-02-27
TIPTON 122 3 115 2021-02-27
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-27
GRANDFIELD 120 1 113 2021-02-27
BOISE CITY 119 0 117 2021-02-27
CHATTANOOGA 118 2 113 2021-02-27
VELMA 113 2 111 2021-02-27
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-02-27
SOPER 111 1 104 2021-02-27
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-27
ERICK 111 1 107 2021-02-27
SENTINEL 110 1 105 2021-02-27
MULHALL 109 0 106 2021-02-27
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-02-27
AGRA 107 1 102 2021-02-27
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-27
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-27
MILL CREEK 106 0 103 2021-02-27
TUPELO 105 2 103 2021-02-27
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-02-27
SASAKWA 103 0 101 2021-02-27
DELAWARE 103 2 101 2021-02-27
WAYNOKA 102 0 98 2021-02-27
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-27
DOVER 99 2 95 2021-02-27
MCCURTAIN 98 1 93 2021-02-27
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 92 2021-02-27
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-02-27
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-27
AMBER 95 3 91 2021-02-27
GARVIN 93 0 89 2021-02-27
VERDEN 93 1 90 2021-02-27
GANS 93 0 91 2021-02-27
LOOKEBA 89 2 86 2021-02-27
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-27
SPRINGER 86 1 81 2021-02-27
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-02-27
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-02-27
STUART 82 0 80 2021-02-27
WANN 82 2 75 2021-02-27
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-02-27
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-02-27
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-02-27
RAVIA 80 2 75 2021-02-27
TRYON 79 0 76 2021-02-27
KINTA 79 0 74 2021-02-27
SAVANNA 78 0 77 2021-02-27
OLUSTEE 77 0 72 2021-02-27
RIPLEY 75 1 74 2021-02-27
PITTSBURG 75 1 73 2021-02-27
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-27
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-02-27
CORN 71 3 67 2021-02-27
CARNEY 71 2 68 2021-02-27
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-02-27
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-02-27
LAMONT 69 1 68 2021-02-27
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-02-27
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-02-27
ARNETT 67 0 66 2021-02-27
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-02-27
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-27
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-27
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-27
NASH 64 1 59 2021-02-27
DILL CITY 64 0 61 2021-02-27
ORLANDO 63 0 63 2021-02-27
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-02-27
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-02-27
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-02-27
SAWYER 61 1 58 2021-02-27
KETCHUM 61 1 57 2021-02-27
BOYNTON 61 0 57 2021-02-27
RANDLETT 60 1 57 2021-02-27
LENAPAH 59 0 55 2021-02-27
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-02-27
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-27
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-27
AMES 57 0 57 2021-02-27
REYDON 57 0 53 2021-02-27
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-27
KENEFIC 56 1 53 2021-02-27
WHITEFIELD 55 0 53 2021-02-27
CROWDER 55 0 52 2021-02-27
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-02-27
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-02-27
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-02-27
CALVIN 53 1 50 2021-02-27
OKAY 53 1 46 2021-02-27
LEHIGH 52 0 50 2021-02-27
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-27
LONE WOLF 52 0 49 2021-02-27
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-27
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-27
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-27
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-27
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-02-27
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-27
CARTER 48 0 46 2021-02-27
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-02-27
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-02-27
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-27
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-02-27
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-27
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-27
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-02-27
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 1 42 2021-02-27
BURBANK 43 0 42 2021-02-27
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-02-27
RALSTON 43 1 42 2021-02-27
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-27
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-27
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-02-27
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-02-27
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-27
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-02-27
HARDESTY 39 0 38 2021-02-27
JET 39 0 39 2021-02-27
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-27
GOLTRY 39 0 37 2021-02-27
OSAGE 38 0 38 2021-02-27
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-02-27
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-02-27
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-02-27
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-02-27
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-27
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-27
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-02-27
FRANCIS 35 1 32 2021-02-27
BERNICE 35 0 34 2021-02-27
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-27
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-27
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-02-27
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-02-27
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-27
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-27
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-27
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-27
GOTEBO 30 0 29 2021-02-27
HUNTER 29 0 29 2021-02-27
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-27
KEYES 28 0 26 2021-02-27
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-27
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-27
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-27
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-27
MILLERTON 26 2 23 2021-02-27
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-02-27
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-02-27
HITCHCOCK 25 0 24 2021-02-27
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-27
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 21 2021-02-27
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-27
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-02-27
MARTHA 21 1 17 2021-02-27
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-27
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-27
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-27
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-27
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-27
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-27
WAINWRIGHT 18 0 14 2021-02-27
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-27
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-27
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-27
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-27
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-27
FANSHAWE 12 0 12 2021-02-27
HALLETT 10 0 9 2021-02-27
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-27
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-27
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-02-27
VERA 8 0 8 2021-02-27
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-02-27
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-02-27
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-27
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-27
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-27
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-27
TATUMS 5 0 4 2021-02-27
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-27
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-27
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-27
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-27
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-27
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-27
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-27
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-27
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-27
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-27
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-27
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-27
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-27
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-27
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-27
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-27
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-27
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-27
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-27
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-27

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you