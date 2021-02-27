ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident was one of 59 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma reported Saturday morning, as the number of cases rose by 779, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The 0.2% increase in cases took the overall total to 423,802 as the state nears one year since the virus was officially reported in Oklahoma March 6, 2020. Of the overall cases reported Saturday by the OSDH, 12,929 remained active, a single-day decrease of 407, with 406,494 recovered, including 1,127 since Friday’s report.
There have been 4,379 deaths in the state, just more than 1% of the total cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported. The deaths represent 0.11% of the state’s population of nearly 4 million, estimated in 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of the deaths reported statewide Saturday, 44 were in the 65 and older age group, 13 were in the 50-64 age group and two were in the 36-49 age group. Deaths by county were eight each from Oklahoma and Tulsa; five from Osage; three each from Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Garvin and Muskogee; two each from Canadian, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Wagoner; and one each from Carter, Choctaw, Garfield, Grady, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Love, Nowata, Okmulgee, Seminole, Stephens and Washington. OSDH does not typically list age and gender per county on weekends.
Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by eight for a total of 7,577, with 218 active and 7,281, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,699, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 207 active cases and 6,422 recovered.
Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.
There have been 2,933 cases, with 2,798 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,676 cases, with 3,543 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included six in Woodward, five in Kingfisher and one each in Blaine, Major and Noble.
State update
There have been 224,223 Oklahoma women and 199,566 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 13 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 8,044 in the 0-4 age group, 47,659 in the 5-17 age group, 132,761 in the 18-35 age group, 91,629 in the 36-49 age group, 82,623 in the 50-64 age group and 61,059 in the 65 and older age group. There were 27 listed as unknown age.
Increases in totals Saturday per age group were 16 in the 0-4; 77 in the 5-17; 253 in the 18-35; 173 in the 36-49; 169 in the 50-64; and 90 in the 65 and older. There was 1 case listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,379 deaths in the state, 3,466 have been 65 and older and 715 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 163 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,505, than women, 1,874, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 737 in Oklahoma; 696 in Tulsa; 265 in Cleveland; 131 in Comanche; 116 in Rogers; 115 in Creek; 99 in Muskogee; 94 in Canadian; 86 in Washington; 82 in Wagoner; 78 each in in Garfield and Pottawatomie; 77 in Kay; 72 in Grady; 70 in Custer; 67 in Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 58 in Carter; 56 in Caddo; 55 in Bryan; 54 in Lincoln; 49 each in Garvin and Osage; 47 in Pontotoc; 46 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Payne; 45 in Ottawa; 44 in Jackson; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Cherokee; 38 in Mayes; 37 in Beckham; 36 in Seminole; 35 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Pawnee; 28 each in Logan and Sequoyah; 24 each in Adair and Texas; 23 in Kingfisher; 22 in Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 18 in Johnston; 17 each in Greer, Hughes and Woodward; 16 in Nowata; 15 in Kiowa; 14 each in Choctaw, Coal and Tillman; 13 each in Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 each in Atoka, Marshall and Noble; 11 each in Craig, Jefferson, Love and Woods; nine each in Haskell, Latimer, Major and Washita; eight in Blaine; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,084 cases, 2,994 recovered, 73 active and 17 deaths.
• Kingfisher with 1,980 cases, 1,903 recovered, 54 active and 23 deaths.
• Noble with 1,344 cases, 1,280 recovered, 52 active and 12 deaths.
• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,153 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths.
• Alfalfa with 1,147 cases, 1,131 recovered, 11 active and five deaths.
• Blaine with 993 cases, 951 recovered, 34 active and eight deaths.
• Major with 938 cases, 912 recovered, 17 active and nine deaths.
• Grant with 534 cases, 520 recovered, seven active and seven deaths.
Deaths listed by towns in Northwest Oklahoma include 70 from Enid; 12 from Woodward; 11 from Kingfisher; nine from Alva; six from Fairview and Hennessey; five from Lahoma; four from Okarche; three from Wakita; two from Aline, Canton, Carmen, Dover, Fort Supply, Helena and Mooreland; and one from Billings, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Covington, Deer Creek, Fairmont, Garber, Geary, Lamont, Medford, Nash, Sharon and Watonga. Totals also include rural residents or those from towns with small populations that are not specified by the OSDH.BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
