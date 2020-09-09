ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has received $20,000 to pay for an elementary student digital learning program provided by the state.
More than 130 other school districts across the state have claimed funding through the state’s K-12 Learn Anywhere Oklahoma initiative, which launched last month, according to a press release.
The state will apply EPS' allotment as a credit for the project-based Calvert Learning K-6 curriculum, for EPS students in kindergarten through fifth grade, district CFO Sam Robinson said in an email.
Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is an initiative by Gov. Kevin Stitt to provide affordable digital curriculum to Oklahoma schools and students by leveraging funds from the federal CARES Act. The initiative is administered by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter Board. The initiative also offers a K-12 virtual learning program, EdOptions Academy, and a standards-aligned program, Edmentum, for students grades 6-12.
More than 200 other Oklahoma public school districts are enrolling in the program.
All districts received an allocation based on last official enrollment numbers reported on Oct. 1, 2019. Districts with more than 2,001 students enrolled receive the top amount of $20,000; EPS reported 7,803 enrolled last October.
“Our teachers and students alike will face a number of hurdles this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a press release. “We are thankful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for taking the initiative to assist schools during this time. Enid Public Schools will always take advantage of opportunities to help our students and educators succeed.”
Chisholm Public Schools, with 2019 enrollment of 1,170, was allocated $12,500. Hennessey and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts were both allocated $10,000; Waukomis and Ringwood, $7,500.
Other school district allotment totals and more information on the initiative are available at www.learnanywhereok.org.
