Enid nurse anesthetist completes volunteer tour treating COVID-19 patients in New York City

ENID, Okla. — An Enid certified registered nurse anesthetist returned Monday from a two-week volunteer tour treating COVID-19 patients in New York City, the American city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
C.B. Ingham, who normally works at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center through a contract with his employer, Envision Physician Services, said he was eager to help when Envision started assembling a volunteer relief team to help treat patients in New York City.
According to the city's website, New York City has suffered almost 135,000 COVID-19 cases, leading to almost 36,000 hospitalizations and more than 10,000 deaths.
As a CRNA, Ingham said he knew he was well-trained to help deal with that surge in demand for specialized health care providers.
"They were needing people out there, and they were looking for CRNAs because we had the airway expertise, and that's the main issue with a lot of these cases," he said. "Most of us have had critical care experience as nurses ... so we've all had that experience, and we were needed out there."
Ingham said it was the desire to meet emergent needs that got him into health care.
The native of the Panhandle town of Texhoma, in Texas County, graduated from Panhandle State University with a degree in animal science and originally went into a career in grain elevator management with ADM.
But when his middle child was born with health issues, Ingham said he was drawn to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) to help others. He worked his way up to become a paramedic, then went back to school to get his nursing degree.
"I went back to nursing school to be a CRNA, and I haven't looked back since," Ingham said. "I've enjoyed the medicine and being in the medical field."
After working in Clinton and then traveling around the state to fill in at hospitals that needed a CRNA, Ingham and his wife Sheri settled in Enid in 2010.
Service to others runs in the Ingham family. The couple's oldest daughter, Brooke, now is an obstetrics nurse in Billings, Mont.; their middle child, Lyndsey, is finishing a speech pathology master's degree at University of Central Oklahoma; and their son, Zach, just got out of the Marines in January, and now is a self-employed welder.
Ingham said having all three of their kids out on their own made the decision to volunteer for service in New York City easier.
"My kids are grown, and I would have felt selfish if I didn't go," he said. "The need was there, and I am set up to do it. I just felt it was the right thing to do."
He was assigned to a hospital in Manhattan, where the number of people sick from the virus had quickly overwhelmed capacity.
Even with only a small percentage of the population sick, Ingham said New York City has such a large population it still added up quickly to large numbers of patients in need of acute care.
"There were a lot of people coming in at one time, and they were just overrun," Ingham said, "and on top of that a lot of the health care workers were out sick because of the virus."
Ingham and his teammates were quickly put to work, as the hospital rapidly converted rooms normally used for non-acute patients into makeshift intensive care units.
"They were needing people to do whatever was asked," he said, "and because we have critical care experience as CRNAs we could step into several different roles."
Ingham was put to work intubating patients, then inserting central and arterial lines, and finally he was assigned to a "proning team." He and his teammates would turn the COVID-19 patients onto a prone position at night, then turn them back over in the morning — all part of the hospital's protocol for COVID-19 treatment.
Some of the work went beyond health care. With no visitors allowed, Ingham said medical staff filled in as surrogate family members.
"We tried to be the family for those patients because all the hospitals had closed down to visitors," he said. "It was a bigger role than just medicine."
Where he was working, Ingham said almost every patient had to rely on a ventilator. The situation there "was dire for sure," he said.
"There was definitely a need for the volunteers that came out there," Ingham said. "It was a pretty dark time."
But despite the darkness and death around him, Ingham said he was inspired by the spirit of New Yorkers.
"I'd never been to New York before, and the stereotypical rude New Yorker was what I had in mind," Ingham said. "But I never saw that once. I saw so much good come out of a dark time."
Ingham said New Yorkers of all backgrounds went out of their way to show appreciation for the volunteers.
"There was so much appreciation for us being there from the nurses and doctors," he said. Every shift change, crews from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) would come out to clap for the nurses and doctors leaving and entering the hospitals. The Empire State Building was lit up in a red light, flashing to the tempo of a heartbeat, in honor of health care workers.
"It was just an overwhelming sense of appreciation for us," Ingham said. "I didn't go out for appreciation or anything like that. I just wanted to help people. But it was definitely noticed. It was good for my heart to see so many good things come out of such a dark time."
While health care workers have been a center of attention, Ingham said the real heroes are people who do the unseen work to keep hospitals running — people in housekeeping, IT and other support roles.
"They're not trained in any kind of medicine, but they're still going into that environment because it is the right thing to do," Ingham said. "Those people deserve a lot of credit — just going in and doing their jobs even though there was a possibly horrible outcome for being in that environment."
Ingham will remain in quarantine at home for a total of two weeks. After that, he hopes to return to his normal duties at St. Mary's.