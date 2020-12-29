COVID daily 12.29.20

ENID, Okla. — An Enid man and an Alva woman were two of 22 COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday on a day when the overall number of new cases was lighter than recent reports.

Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,194 new cases on Tuesday, with a seven-day rolling average at 2,594.

New cases in Garfield County increased by only three, with 491 of those active, a single-day decrease of 79, according to OSDH. There have been 4,816, or 90%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.

Of those cases, 4,739, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 400 remain active, a decrease of 65, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There have been 4,298 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.

Statewide, the increase in cases takes the overall total to 283,781, with 32,628 of those active, a decrease of 2,900, and 248,748 recovered, including 4,072 since Monday’s OSDH report.

There have been 2,405 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.

In addition to the Garfield County man and Woods County woman, 17 other deaths reported Tuesday in the 65 and older age range: three men and three women from Oklahoma County; two men and a woman from Tulsa County; a man and a woman from Cleveland County; men from Creek, Grady, McCurtain and Pontotoc counties and women from Kay and McClain counties.

Other deaths were a Love County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age group and an Oklahoma County man in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 90 to 16,426, according to the OSDH on Tuesday. Of those, 1,927 were hospitalized, with 499 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 96% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 873 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients and two deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 97 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region, according to the Executive Report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday included 22 in Woods, 11 in Woodward, three each in Alfalfa and Major and two in Kingfisher. Blaine, Grant and Noble did not have any new cases reported, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 149,566 Oklahoma women and 134,006 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Tuesday. There were 209 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,151 in the 0-4 age group, 30,250 in the 5-17 age group, 90,551 in the 18-35 age group, 61,962 in the 36-49 age group, 54,609 in the 50-64 age group and 41,229 in the 65 and older age group. There were 29 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,405 deaths in the state, 1,926 have been 65 and older and 376 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 80 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,349, than women, 1,056, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 432 in Oklahoma; 379 in Tulsa; 153 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 58 in Washington; 56 in Comanche; 51 in McCurtain; 50 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady; 36 in Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 each in Custer and Kay; 30 in Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in Pontotoc; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell, Logan and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,440 cases, 2,269 recovered, 161 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,337 cases, 1,187 recovered, 140 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 946 cases, 820 recovered, 119 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 914 cases, 823 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Woods with 943 cases, 746 recovered, 192 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Major with 713 cases, 648 recovered, 61 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 639 cases, 562 recovered, 74 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 375 cases, 327 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,187 cases, with 1,992 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,492 cases, with 2,252 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 79 Tuesday, with 100 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena has 13 inmates currently positive for COVID-19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 13 and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 56943 432 50481 2020-12-29
TULSA 47164 379 41671 2020-12-29
CLEVELAND 18704 153 16181 2020-12-29
CANADIAN 10404 50 9386 2020-12-29
COMANCHE 6771 56 6037 2020-12-29
ROGERS 6394 83 5460 2020-12-29
MUSKOGEE 6392 48 5517 2020-12-29
PAYNE 5686 27 5188 2020-12-29
POTTAWATOMIE 5397 33 4681 2020-12-29
GARFIELD 5350 43 4816 2020-12-29
WAGONER 4474 44 3739 2020-12-29
CREEK 3988 64 3470 2020-12-29
BRYAN 3823 32 3334 2020-12-29
GRADY 3779 37 3398 2020-12-29
CHEROKEE 3551 17 2973 2020-12-29
MCCLAIN 3493 26 3049 2020-12-29
LE FLORE 3445 30 3046 2020-12-29
KAY 3159 31 2666 2020-12-29
WASHINGTON 3072 58 2713 2020-12-29
PONTOTOC 3009 24 2563 2020-12-29
TEXAS 2926 16 2767 2020-12-29
PITTSBURG 2919 23 2441 2020-12-29
OSAGE 2902 25 2554 2020-12-29
CUSTER 2895 31 2592 2020-12-29
STEPHENS 2888 23 2410 2020-12-29
MCCURTAIN 2868 51 2481 2020-12-29
DELAWARE 2838 44 2451 2020-12-29
CADDO 2736 39 2415 2020-12-29
CARTER 2644 17 2264 2020-12-29
OTTAWA 2637 28 2305 2020-12-29
OKMULGEE 2516 26 2146 2020-12-29
LOGAN 2504 7 2122 2020-12-29
MAYES 2454 23 2073 2020-12-29
WOODWARD 2440 10 2269 2020-12-29
SEQUOYAH 2394 16 2096 2020-12-29
JACKSON 2315 36 2135 2020-12-29
GARVIN 2243 18 1922 2020-12-29
LINCOLN 2052 32 1794 2020-12-29
BECKHAM 1934 21 1691 2020-12-29
ADAIR 1786 14 1462 2020-12-29
SEMINOLE 1769 18 1494 2020-12-29
CRAIG 1424 5 1254 2020-12-29
OKFUSKEE 1378 15 1216 2020-12-29
KINGFISHER 1337 10 1187 2020-12-29
MCINTOSH 1273 15 1055 2020-12-29
ATOKA 1260 3 1116 2020-12-29
MURRAY 1115 8 917 2020-12-29
MARSHALL 1091 6 977 2020-12-29
CHOCTAW 1055 6 885 2020-12-29
PAWNEE 989 10 836 2020-12-29
NOBLE 946 7 820 2020-12-29
WOODS 943 5 746 2020-12-29
ALFALFA 914 4 823 2020-12-29
LOVE 878 6 774 2020-12-29
HASKELL 830 7 718 2020-12-29
JOHNSTON 814 10 682 2020-12-29
HUGHES 801 8 679 2020-12-29
WASHITA 742 3 630 2020-12-29
MAJOR 713 4 648 2020-12-29
NOWATA 663 8 551 2020-12-29
BLAINE 639 3 562 2020-12-29
PUSHMATAHA 606 6 490 2020-12-29
TILLMAN 536 8 480 2020-12-29
KIOWA 523 11 469 2020-12-29
LATIMER 505 5 400 2020-12-29
COAL 462 4 391 2020-12-29
JEFFERSON 419 3 348 2020-12-29
COTTON 413 10 350 2020-12-29
DEWEY 403 3 361 2020-12-29
GRANT 375 5 327 2020-12-29
GREER 371 9 332 2020-12-29
HARPER 343 3 323 2020-12-29
ELLIS 302 1 285 2020-12-29
BEAVER 300 2 280 2020-12-29
ROGER MILLS 251 6 224 2020-12-29
209 0 82 2020-12-29
HARMON 199 0 181 2020-12-29
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-29

Oklahoma per city 12.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 43309 342 38178 2020-12-29
TULSA 28475 251 25308 2020-12-29
EDMOND 10899 62 9657 2020-12-29
BROKEN ARROW 10067 78 8703 2020-12-29
NORMAN 9135 84 8129 2020-12-29
OTHER*** 5906 34 5072 2020-12-29
YUKON 5636 17 5042 2020-12-29
ENID 4739 41 4298 2020-12-29
LAWTON 4607 44 4070 2020-12-29
STILLWATER 4278 13 3937 2020-12-29
MOORE 4039 23 3512 2020-12-29
CLAREMORE 3853 67 3288 2020-12-29
SHAWNEE 3342 25 2898 2020-12-29
OWASSO 3271 12 2780 2020-12-29
MUSKOGEE 3266 37 2682 2020-12-29
TAHLEQUAH 2566 10 2154 2020-12-29
ADA 2472 19 2107 2020-12-29
BARTLESVILLE 2451 48 2184 2020-12-29
PONCA CITY 2325 16 1961 2020-12-29
DURANT 2294 19 1983 2020-12-29
GUYMON 2194 16 2073 2020-12-29
BIXBY 2105 11 1858 2020-12-29
MCALESTER 2083 21 1737 2020-12-29
ARDMORE 2014 12 1744 2020-12-29
SAND SPRINGS 1949 18 1722 2020-12-29
ALTUS 1948 34 1810 2020-12-29
JENKS 1869 14 1669 2020-12-29
SAPULPA 1826 27 1629 2020-12-29
DUNCAN 1797 14 1517 2020-12-29
EL RENO 1747 13 1623 2020-12-29
MUSTANG 1736 14 1587 2020-12-29
CHICKASHA 1632 22 1482 2020-12-29
TAFT 1559 2 1541 2020-12-29
GUTHRIE 1529 3 1307 2020-12-29
MIAMI 1502 19 1308 2020-12-29
COLLINSVILLE 1462 6 1228 2020-12-29
CHOCTAW 1446 9 1240 2020-12-29
BLANCHARD 1424 8 1240 2020-12-29
BETHANY 1382 12 1239 2020-12-29
CLINTON 1324 15 1180 2020-12-29
WOODWARD 1279 7 1139 2020-12-29
STILWELL 1235 12 988 2020-12-29
WEATHERFORD 1218 12 1112 2020-12-29
COWETA 1168 16 986 2020-12-29
ELK CITY 1159 10 987 2020-12-29
VINITA 1114 4 995 2020-12-29
SKIATOOK 1078 8 940 2020-12-29
POTEAU 1022 8 893 2020-12-29
GROVE 1017 30 903 2020-12-29
OKMULGEE 1015 14 856 2020-12-29
BROKEN BOW 1008 28 882 2020-12-29
GLENPOOL 994 9 876 2020-12-29
SALLISAW 989 6 868 2020-12-29
PURCELL 983 10 847 2020-12-29
IDABEL 972 14 862 2020-12-29
ATOKA 967 2 865 2020-12-29
ANADARKO 935 15 825 2020-12-29
TUTTLE 932 6 827 2020-12-29
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2020-12-29
PRYOR CREEK 908 11 767 2020-12-29
LEXINGTON 907 10 770 2020-12-29
SEMINOLE 901 10 780 2020-12-29
NEWCASTLE 840 5 751 2020-12-29
ALVA 812 5 666 2020-12-29
TECUMSEH 805 3 693 2020-12-29
NOBLE 803 8 661 2020-12-29
PAULS VALLEY 793 5 669 2020-12-29
WAGONER 782 9 649 2020-12-29
CUSHING 755 6 662 2020-12-29
MCLOUD 755 3 679 2020-12-29
HARRAH 724 5 609 2020-12-29
PIEDMONT 724 5 640 2020-12-29
SULPHUR 705 7 586 2020-12-29
MARLOW 677 4 576 2020-12-29
MADILL 670 3 623 2020-12-29
HUGO 670 5 565 2020-12-29
HENRYETTA 667 9 578 2020-12-29
JAY 654 4 563 2020-12-29
SAYRE 652 10 595 2020-12-29
HOMINY 651 2 618 2020-12-29
HELENA 644 2 617 2020-12-29
CHECOTAH 628 7 514 2020-12-29
FORT GIBSON 619 7 496 2020-12-29
MARIETTA 613 5 538 2020-12-29
BRISTOW 582 13 494 2020-12-29
EUFAULA 574 9 482 2020-12-29
BOLEY 553 7 537 2020-12-29
KINGFISHER 523 2 467 2020-12-29
STIGLER 515 6 442 2020-12-29
OKEMAH 513 5 425 2020-12-29
MULDROW 506 3 441 2020-12-29
HOLDENVILLE 499 4 430 2020-12-29
LINDSAY 482 4 422 2020-12-29
CATOOSA 480 7 429 2020-12-29
HEAVENER 479 8 428 2020-12-29
CHANDLER 466 12 411 2020-12-29
HENNESSEY 463 2 415 2020-12-29
WEWOKA 459 4 373 2020-12-29
CALERA 457 1 414 2020-12-29
PERRY 448 3 382 2020-12-29
ELGIN 442 4 384 2020-12-29
SPIRO 438 1 410 2020-12-29
AFTON 438 2 380 2020-12-29
LOCUST GROVE 432 0 369 2020-12-29
WARR ACRES 430 1 392 2020-12-29
CLEVELAND 430 5 372 2020-12-29
SPENCER 425 7 367 2020-12-29
FAIRVIEW 416 2 387 2020-12-29
MOUNDS 412 6 339 2020-12-29
KINGSTON 411 3 345 2020-12-29
PRAGUE 407 2 353 2020-12-29
INOLA 395 3 330 2020-12-29
MIDWEST CITY 394 10 339 2020-12-29
CACHE 392 2 355 2020-12-29
TISHOMINGO 388 4 322 2020-12-29
SPERRY 387 2 329 2020-12-29
JONES 387 3 338 2020-12-29
CHELSEA 385 5 328 2020-12-29
MANNFORD 385 6 330 2020-12-29
NOWATA 373 6 312 2020-12-29
BLACKWELL 373 6 312 2020-12-29
DAVIS 371 0 301 2020-12-29
HINTON 365 0 351 2020-12-29
SALINA 358 2 301 2020-12-29
DEL CITY 351 1 304 2020-12-29
MEEKER 350 13 314 2020-12-29
FREDERICK 343 7 311 2020-12-29
PERKINS 341 3 300 2020-12-29
COALGATE 339 4 293 2020-12-29
PAWNEE 339 2 275 2020-12-29
VIAN 338 3 294 2020-12-29
CHOUTEAU 330 7 279 2020-12-29
WYNNEWOOD 326 2 280 2020-12-29
ANTLERS 325 6 267 2020-12-29
OOLOGAH 318 2 274 2020-12-29
APACHE 317 2 268 2020-12-29
HULBERT 314 3 268 2020-12-29
CARNEGIE 312 5 266 2020-12-29
HASKELL 312 1 260 2020-12-29
PAWHUSKA 311 3 273 2020-12-29
DEWEY 305 4 264 2020-12-29
COMANCHE 299 4 235 2020-12-29
WASHINGTON 296 2 266 2020-12-29
WESTVILLE 294 2 247 2020-12-29
STRATFORD 293 0 254 2020-12-29
COLCORD 283 1 236 2020-12-29
WILBURTON 276 3 210 2020-12-29
NEWKIRK 268 1 230 2020-12-29
TALIHINA 268 6 216 2020-12-29
WISTER 263 1 224 2020-12-29
VALLIANT 262 3 211 2020-12-29
HOOKER 260 0 244 2020-12-29
NICHOLS HILLS 258 0 236 2020-12-29
KANSAS 257 6 215 2020-12-29
KONAWA 255 3 207 2020-12-29
MORRIS 254 0 223 2020-12-29
BEGGS 253 3 221 2020-12-29
STROUD 252 2 222 2020-12-29
ROLAND 252 1 237 2020-12-29
WALTERS 250 3 206 2020-12-29
MANGUM 248 9 223 2020-12-29
COMMERCE 246 2 223 2020-12-29
POCOLA 242 3 224 2020-12-29
GORE 239 3 195 2020-12-29
WATONGA 238 0 214 2020-12-29
LUTHER 237 3 196 2020-12-29
MEAD 218 2 192 2020-12-29
TONKAWA 216 7 181 2020-12-29
PORUM 216 2 167 2020-12-29
LONE GROVE 213 1 187 2020-12-29
WYANDOTTE 213 2 191 2020-12-29
NEW CORDELL 213 0 183 2020-12-29
WARNER 209 0 174 2020-12-29
MINCO 209 0 193 2020-12-29
CADDO 205 1 183 2020-12-29
COLBERT 204 7 169 2020-12-29
QUAPAW 203 2 162 2020-12-29
HOBART 202 6 188 2020-12-29
FAIRLAND 202 1 184 2020-12-29
HOWE 199 0 179 2020-12-29
WELLSTON 198 0 181 2020-12-29
HARTSHORNE 197 0 167 2020-12-29
ELMORE CITY 188 3 159 2020-12-29
ARCADIA 186 0 182 2020-12-29
WAURIKA 184 1 158 2020-12-29
FLETCHER 183 2 159 2020-12-29
BILLINGS 182 1 170 2020-12-29
BOKCHITO 181 1 159 2020-12-29
KIEFER 178 1 160 2020-12-29
ADAIR 178 1 146 2020-12-29
PORTER 178 1 151 2020-12-29
WILSON 178 1 154 2020-12-29
LAVERNE 178 1 168 2020-12-29
STONEWALL 176 1 143 2020-12-29
WAYNE 174 1 134 2020-12-29
HOLLIS 173 0 156 2020-12-29
PADEN 171 0 143 2020-12-29
CASHION 169 0 136 2020-12-29
DRUMRIGHT 169 2 142 2020-12-29
KELLYVILLE 169 2 149 2020-12-29
MAYSVILLE 167 4 140 2020-12-29
TALALA 165 1 150 2020-12-29
HAWORTH 164 3 139 2020-12-29
BLAIR 164 0 150 2020-12-29
EARLSBORO 161 0 135 2020-12-29
KEOTA 160 0 142 2020-12-29
HYDRO 158 2 145 2020-12-29
CRESCENT 157 1 126 2020-12-29
WRIGHT CITY 157 0 122 2020-12-29
OKARCHE 156 4 142 2020-12-29
BEAVER 156 1 146 2020-12-29
ALLEN 152 2 136 2020-12-29
BARNSDALL 151 4 137 2020-12-29
TEXHOMA 150 0 147 2020-12-29
BINGER 148 10 126 2020-12-29
SHATTUCK 148 1 138 2020-12-29
RUSH SPRINGS 146 1 127 2020-12-29
WAUKOMIS 143 0 122 2020-12-29
CYRIL 143 2 119 2020-12-29
FORT COBB 141 0 132 2020-12-29
CAMERON 141 0 123 2020-12-29
GOODWELL 138 0 132 2020-12-29
MOORELAND 137 1 121 2020-12-29
BOSWELL 136 1 118 2020-12-29
WELCH 134 1 105 2020-12-29
CEMENT 133 0 113 2020-12-29
YALE 132 3 114 2020-12-29
BUFFALO 130 2 121 2020-12-29
ROFF 130 1 102 2020-12-29
RED ROCK 129 2 116 2020-12-29
SEILING 128 1 115 2020-12-29
BIG CABIN 127 2 105 2020-12-29
CHEROKEE 127 1 84 2020-12-29
HEALDTON 126 2 92 2020-12-29
THOMAS 126 0 116 2020-12-29
RINGLING 125 1 96 2020-12-29
PAOLI 125 1 108 2020-12-29
WETUMKA 122 1 98 2020-12-29
ARAPAHO 122 4 101 2020-12-29
MEDFORD 120 1 108 2020-12-29
GERONIMO 119 1 104 2020-12-29
RINGWOOD 119 0 108 2020-12-29
WATTS 117 0 101 2020-12-29
FAIRFAX 117 1 94 2020-12-29
QUINTON 116 0 97 2020-12-29
MAUD 116 0 96 2020-12-29
JENNINGS 114 1 96 2020-12-29
BOKOSHE 114 0 110 2020-12-29
GLENCOE 114 2 98 2020-12-29
GEARY 113 0 107 2020-12-29
NINNEKAH 113 1 102 2020-12-29
FORT TOWSON 112 0 90 2020-12-29
OKEENE 112 0 93 2020-12-29
SNYDER 111 4 100 2020-12-29
MORRISON 110 1 93 2020-12-29
OCHELATA 110 2 93 2020-12-29
POND CREEK 108 0 94 2020-12-29
BLUEJACKET 107 1 95 2020-12-29
SHADY POINT 107 0 93 2020-12-29
BURNS FLAT 107 1 85 2020-12-29
CANTON 106 2 88 2020-12-29
WELEETKA 104 3 85 2020-12-29
GARBER 104 0 88 2020-12-29
INDIAHOMA 104 1 96 2020-12-29
WEBBERS FALLS 101 0 87 2020-12-29
CANUTE 101 0 86 2020-12-29
LEEDEY 99 2 91 2020-12-29
ALEX 99 2 87 2020-12-29
OKTAHA 98 0 91 2020-12-29
RAMONA 98 3 85 2020-12-29
BENNINGTON 97 1 87 2020-12-29
GRACEMONT 97 1 85 2020-12-29
GRANITE 96 0 88 2020-12-29
THACKERVILLE 95 0 86 2020-12-29
LAHOMA 95 3 84 2020-12-29
PANAMA 94 1 84 2020-12-29
COPAN 93 1 79 2020-12-29
TEMPLE 93 6 80 2020-12-29
UNION CITY 92 1 73 2020-12-29
HAMMON 92 2 82 2020-12-29
VICI 90 0 80 2020-12-29
CALUMET 90 0 88 2020-12-29
CHEYENNE 89 1 78 2020-12-29
DEPEW 89 1 77 2020-12-29
KREBS 88 1 64 2020-12-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 85 1 68 2020-12-29
CLAYTON 84 0 60 2020-12-29
KIOWA 84 1 67 2020-12-29
RED OAK 83 0 65 2020-12-29
WANETTE 83 0 66 2020-12-29
TYRONE 82 0 76 2020-12-29
TIPTON 81 0 70 2020-12-29
COUNCIL HILL 79 1 64 2020-12-29
SPAVINAW 78 0 61 2020-12-29
DELAWARE 78 1 68 2020-12-29
SENTINEL 78 0 72 2020-12-29
CANEY 76 0 66 2020-12-29
ASHER 76 0 68 2020-12-29
VELMA 74 1 55 2020-12-29
DAVENPORT 73 0 59 2020-12-29
SOPER 73 0 59 2020-12-29
LOOKEBA 73 2 64 2020-12-29
RYAN 73 0 57 2020-12-29
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-29
BRAGGS 73 1 61 2020-12-29
GRANDFIELD 72 1 64 2020-12-29
DOVER 72 2 68 2020-12-29
SASAKWA 71 0 61 2020-12-29
STRINGTOWN 71 1 56 2020-12-29
AMBER 71 0 68 2020-12-29
GARVIN 70 0 61 2020-12-29
MILBURN 68 2 53 2020-12-29
MANNSVILLE 68 0 65 2020-12-29
WAYNOKA 67 0 37 2020-12-29
FOSS 67 0 56 2020-12-29
TERLTON 66 1 59 2020-12-29
ARKOMA 66 1 62 2020-12-29
ERICK 65 1 59 2020-12-29
MILL CREEK 64 0 56 2020-12-29
OAKS 63 1 43 2020-12-29
ARNETT 62 0 60 2020-12-29
FARGO 62 0 61 2020-12-29
DEWAR 61 0 53 2020-12-29
TUPELO 60 0 41 2020-12-29
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 57 2020-12-29
MCCURTAIN 60 1 56 2020-12-29
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-29
BYARS 59 1 53 2020-12-29
OILTON 58 2 51 2020-12-29
OLUSTEE 56 0 52 2020-12-29
SAVANNA 55 0 50 2020-12-29
AGRA 55 1 49 2020-12-29
MULHALL 55 0 47 2020-12-29
TRYON 52 0 48 2020-12-29
GANS 52 0 45 2020-12-29
CANADIAN 51 0 43 2020-12-29
RAVIA 51 1 39 2020-12-29
COVINGTON 50 0 34 2020-12-29
CARNEY 50 0 42 2020-12-29
WANN 50 1 43 2020-12-29
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 44 2020-12-29
RATTAN 49 0 44 2020-12-29
CORN 49 1 44 2020-12-29
PITTSBURG 49 0 43 2020-12-29
DUSTIN 48 1 42 2020-12-29
KINTA 47 0 34 2020-12-29
CUSTER CITY 47 0 32 2020-12-29
POCASSET 47 1 45 2020-12-29
DILL CITY 46 0 34 2020-12-29
SHIDLER 45 0 39 2020-12-29
RATLIFF CITY 45 0 31 2020-12-29
STERLING 45 0 38 2020-12-29
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-29
COYLE 44 0 36 2020-12-29
HAILEYVILLE 44 0 35 2020-12-29
KREMLIN 44 0 39 2020-12-29
LENAPAH 43 0 34 2020-12-29
KETCHUM 43 1 39 2020-12-29
LAMONT 43 1 35 2020-12-29
BOYNTON 43 0 38 2020-12-29
RANDLETT 43 1 39 2020-12-29
INDIANOLA 43 0 33 2020-12-29
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-29
STUART 42 0 39 2020-12-29
LONGDALE 42 0 36 2020-12-29
RIPLEY 42 1 39 2020-12-29
AMES 41 0 35 2020-12-29
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-29
KAW CITY 41 1 35 2020-12-29
SPRINGER 40 1 34 2020-12-29
MENO 40 0 38 2020-12-29
CASTLE 39 0 30 2020-12-29
CROWDER 39 0 32 2020-12-29
NASH 39 0 34 2020-12-29
WHITEFIELD 38 0 36 2020-12-29
LANGLEY 38 0 33 2020-12-29
MARBLE CITY 38 0 32 2020-12-29
ALINE 38 1 34 2020-12-29
ORLANDO 37 0 33 2020-12-29
WAPANUCKA 37 1 28 2020-12-29
LOCO 37 0 27 2020-12-29
WYNONA 37 1 29 2020-12-29
SAWYER 36 0 29 2020-12-29
CALVIN 36 1 30 2020-12-29
KENEFIC 35 0 34 2020-12-29
SPARKS 34 1 29 2020-12-29
LONE WOLF 34 0 31 2020-12-29
DRUMMOND 34 0 30 2020-12-29
BUTLER 34 0 31 2020-12-29
WAKITA 33 2 25 2020-12-29
SCHULTER 33 0 29 2020-12-29
ACHILLE 33 0 28 2020-12-29
MARLAND 32 0 29 2020-12-29
CARMEN 32 0 19 2020-12-29
ELDORADO 32 0 26 2020-12-29
TALOGA 32 0 32 2020-12-29
BURBANK 32 0 28 2020-12-29
RALSTON 32 1 29 2020-12-29
TERRAL 31 1 24 2020-12-29
HARDESTY 31 0 30 2020-12-29
FORGAN 30 0 29 2020-12-29
LANGSTON 29 1 25 2020-12-29
JET 29 0 25 2020-12-29
CARTER 29 0 25 2020-12-29
GOLDSBY 29 0 27 2020-12-29
FAXON 29 0 25 2020-12-29
BERNICE 28 0 23 2020-12-29
OKAY 28 0 20 2020-12-29
FOSTER 28 0 25 2020-12-29
FAIRMONT 28 0 23 2020-12-29
SHARON 27 0 22 2020-12-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 25 2020-12-29
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-29
HANNA 26 0 22 2020-12-29
MARSHALL 26 0 19 2020-12-29
GOULD 26 0 24 2020-12-29
FREEDOM 25 0 17 2020-12-29
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2020-12-29
HASTINGS 24 0 22 2020-12-29
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-29
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-29
DEVOL 23 0 22 2020-12-29
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-29
GOLTRY 23 0 22 2020-12-29
PRUE 22 0 22 2020-12-29
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-29
CAMARGO 22 0 16 2020-12-29
BURLINGTON 22 0 22 2020-12-29
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-29
OSAGE 21 0 21 2020-12-29
WILLOW 21 0 16 2020-12-29
COLONY 20 0 19 2020-12-29
HUNTER 20 0 16 2020-12-29
FRANCIS 20 1 18 2020-12-29
DACOMA 19 0 11 2020-12-29
FOYIL 18 0 18 2020-12-29
GOTEBO 18 0 17 2020-12-29
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-29
EAKLY 17 0 13 2020-12-29
NICOMA PARK 17 0 14 2020-12-29
MILLERTON 17 0 16 2020-12-29
MARTHA 16 1 13 2020-12-29
DISNEY 16 0 14 2020-12-29
LAMAR 16 0 11 2020-12-29
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-29
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2020-12-29
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-29
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-29
HITCHCOCK 13 0 10 2020-12-29
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-29
HILLSDALE 13 0 10 2020-12-29
BRAMAN 13 0 10 2020-12-29
BROMIDE 12 1 8 2020-12-29
BRADLEY 12 0 12 2020-12-29
BOWLEGS 11 0 11 2020-12-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 10 2020-12-29
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 10 2020-12-29
CROMWELL 10 0 5 2020-12-29
ALBION 7 0 6 2020-12-29
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-29
DOUGHERTY 6 0 4 2020-12-29
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-29
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-29
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-29
VERA 4 0 4 2020-12-29
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2020-12-29
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-29
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-29
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-29
GENE AUTRY 3 0 2 2020-12-29
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-29
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-29
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2020-12-29
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-29
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-29
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2020-12-29
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-29
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-29
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-29
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-29
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-29
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-29
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-29
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-29
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-29
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-29
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-29
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-29
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-29
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-29

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you