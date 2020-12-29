ENID, Okla. — An Enid man and an Alva woman were two of 22 COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday on a day when the overall number of new cases was lighter than recent reports.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,194 new cases on Tuesday, with a seven-day rolling average at 2,594.
New cases in Garfield County increased by only three, with 491 of those active, a single-day decrease of 79, according to OSDH. There have been 4,816, or 90%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.
Of those cases, 4,739, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 400 remain active, a decrease of 65, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There have been 4,298 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.
Statewide, the increase in cases takes the overall total to 283,781, with 32,628 of those active, a decrease of 2,900, and 248,748 recovered, including 4,072 since Monday’s OSDH report.
There have been 2,405 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.
In addition to the Garfield County man and Woods County woman, 17 other deaths reported Tuesday in the 65 and older age range: three men and three women from Oklahoma County; two men and a woman from Tulsa County; a man and a woman from Cleveland County; men from Creek, Grady, McCurtain and Pontotoc counties and women from Kay and McClain counties.
Other deaths were a Love County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 50-64 age group and an Oklahoma County man in the 18-35 age group, according to OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 90 to 16,426, according to the OSDH on Tuesday. Of those, 1,927 were hospitalized, with 499 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 96% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 873 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients and two deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 97 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region, according to the Executive Report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday included 22 in Woods, 11 in Woodward, three each in Alfalfa and Major and two in Kingfisher. Blaine, Grant and Noble did not have any new cases reported, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 149,566 Oklahoma women and 134,006 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Tuesday. There were 209 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,151 in the 0-4 age group, 30,250 in the 5-17 age group, 90,551 in the 18-35 age group, 61,962 in the 36-49 age group, 54,609 in the 50-64 age group and 41,229 in the 65 and older age group. There were 29 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,405 deaths in the state, 1,926 have been 65 and older and 376 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 80 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,349, than women, 1,056, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 432 in Oklahoma; 379 in Tulsa; 153 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 58 in Washington; 56 in Comanche; 51 in McCurtain; 50 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady; 36 in Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 each in Custer and Kay; 30 in Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in Pontotoc; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell, Logan and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,440 cases, 2,269 recovered, 161 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,337 cases, 1,187 recovered, 140 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.
• Noble with 946 cases, 820 recovered, 119 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 914 cases, 823 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Woods with 943 cases, 746 recovered, 192 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Major with 713 cases, 648 recovered, 61 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 639 cases, 562 recovered, 74 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 375 cases, 327 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,187 cases, with 1,992 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,492 cases, with 2,252 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 79 Tuesday, with 100 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena has 13 inmates currently positive for COVID-19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 13 and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.29.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|56943
|432
|50481
|2020-12-29
|TULSA
|47164
|379
|41671
|2020-12-29
|CLEVELAND
|18704
|153
|16181
|2020-12-29
|CANADIAN
|10404
|50
|9386
|2020-12-29
|COMANCHE
|6771
|56
|6037
|2020-12-29
|ROGERS
|6394
|83
|5460
|2020-12-29
|MUSKOGEE
|6392
|48
|5517
|2020-12-29
|PAYNE
|5686
|27
|5188
|2020-12-29
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5397
|33
|4681
|2020-12-29
|GARFIELD
|5350
|43
|4816
|2020-12-29
|WAGONER
|4474
|44
|3739
|2020-12-29
|CREEK
|3988
|64
|3470
|2020-12-29
|BRYAN
|3823
|32
|3334
|2020-12-29
|GRADY
|3779
|37
|3398
|2020-12-29
|CHEROKEE
|3551
|17
|2973
|2020-12-29
|MCCLAIN
|3493
|26
|3049
|2020-12-29
|LE FLORE
|3445
|30
|3046
|2020-12-29
|KAY
|3159
|31
|2666
|2020-12-29
|WASHINGTON
|3072
|58
|2713
|2020-12-29
|PONTOTOC
|3009
|24
|2563
|2020-12-29
|TEXAS
|2926
|16
|2767
|2020-12-29
|PITTSBURG
|2919
|23
|2441
|2020-12-29
|OSAGE
|2902
|25
|2554
|2020-12-29
|CUSTER
|2895
|31
|2592
|2020-12-29
|STEPHENS
|2888
|23
|2410
|2020-12-29
|MCCURTAIN
|2868
|51
|2481
|2020-12-29
|DELAWARE
|2838
|44
|2451
|2020-12-29
|CADDO
|2736
|39
|2415
|2020-12-29
|CARTER
|2644
|17
|2264
|2020-12-29
|OTTAWA
|2637
|28
|2305
|2020-12-29
|OKMULGEE
|2516
|26
|2146
|2020-12-29
|LOGAN
|2504
|7
|2122
|2020-12-29
|MAYES
|2454
|23
|2073
|2020-12-29
|WOODWARD
|2440
|10
|2269
|2020-12-29
|SEQUOYAH
|2394
|16
|2096
|2020-12-29
|JACKSON
|2315
|36
|2135
|2020-12-29
|GARVIN
|2243
|18
|1922
|2020-12-29
|LINCOLN
|2052
|32
|1794
|2020-12-29
|BECKHAM
|1934
|21
|1691
|2020-12-29
|ADAIR
|1786
|14
|1462
|2020-12-29
|SEMINOLE
|1769
|18
|1494
|2020-12-29
|CRAIG
|1424
|5
|1254
|2020-12-29
|OKFUSKEE
|1378
|15
|1216
|2020-12-29
|KINGFISHER
|1337
|10
|1187
|2020-12-29
|MCINTOSH
|1273
|15
|1055
|2020-12-29
|ATOKA
|1260
|3
|1116
|2020-12-29
|MURRAY
|1115
|8
|917
|2020-12-29
|MARSHALL
|1091
|6
|977
|2020-12-29
|CHOCTAW
|1055
|6
|885
|2020-12-29
|PAWNEE
|989
|10
|836
|2020-12-29
|NOBLE
|946
|7
|820
|2020-12-29
|WOODS
|943
|5
|746
|2020-12-29
|ALFALFA
|914
|4
|823
|2020-12-29
|LOVE
|878
|6
|774
|2020-12-29
|HASKELL
|830
|7
|718
|2020-12-29
|JOHNSTON
|814
|10
|682
|2020-12-29
|HUGHES
|801
|8
|679
|2020-12-29
|WASHITA
|742
|3
|630
|2020-12-29
|MAJOR
|713
|4
|648
|2020-12-29
|NOWATA
|663
|8
|551
|2020-12-29
|BLAINE
|639
|3
|562
|2020-12-29
|PUSHMATAHA
|606
|6
|490
|2020-12-29
|TILLMAN
|536
|8
|480
|2020-12-29
|KIOWA
|523
|11
|469
|2020-12-29
|LATIMER
|505
|5
|400
|2020-12-29
|COAL
|462
|4
|391
|2020-12-29
|JEFFERSON
|419
|3
|348
|2020-12-29
|COTTON
|413
|10
|350
|2020-12-29
|DEWEY
|403
|3
|361
|2020-12-29
|GRANT
|375
|5
|327
|2020-12-29
|GREER
|371
|9
|332
|2020-12-29
|HARPER
|343
|3
|323
|2020-12-29
|ELLIS
|302
|1
|285
|2020-12-29
|BEAVER
|300
|2
|280
|2020-12-29
|ROGER MILLS
|251
|6
|224
|2020-12-29
|209
|0
|82
|2020-12-29
|HARMON
|199
|0
|181
|2020-12-29
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|96
|2020-12-29
Oklahoma per city 12.29.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|43309
|342
|38178
|2020-12-29
|TULSA
|28475
|251
|25308
|2020-12-29
|EDMOND
|10899
|62
|9657
|2020-12-29
|BROKEN ARROW
|10067
|78
|8703
|2020-12-29
|NORMAN
|9135
|84
|8129
|2020-12-29
|OTHER***
|5906
|34
|5072
|2020-12-29
|YUKON
|5636
|17
|5042
|2020-12-29
|ENID
|4739
|41
|4298
|2020-12-29
|LAWTON
|4607
|44
|4070
|2020-12-29
|STILLWATER
|4278
|13
|3937
|2020-12-29
|MOORE
|4039
|23
|3512
|2020-12-29
|CLAREMORE
|3853
|67
|3288
|2020-12-29
|SHAWNEE
|3342
|25
|2898
|2020-12-29
|OWASSO
|3271
|12
|2780
|2020-12-29
|MUSKOGEE
|3266
|37
|2682
|2020-12-29
|TAHLEQUAH
|2566
|10
|2154
|2020-12-29
|ADA
|2472
|19
|2107
|2020-12-29
|BARTLESVILLE
|2451
|48
|2184
|2020-12-29
|PONCA CITY
|2325
|16
|1961
|2020-12-29
|DURANT
|2294
|19
|1983
|2020-12-29
|GUYMON
|2194
|16
|2073
|2020-12-29
|BIXBY
|2105
|11
|1858
|2020-12-29
|MCALESTER
|2083
|21
|1737
|2020-12-29
|ARDMORE
|2014
|12
|1744
|2020-12-29
|SAND SPRINGS
|1949
|18
|1722
|2020-12-29
|ALTUS
|1948
|34
|1810
|2020-12-29
|JENKS
|1869
|14
|1669
|2020-12-29
|SAPULPA
|1826
|27
|1629
|2020-12-29
|DUNCAN
|1797
|14
|1517
|2020-12-29
|EL RENO
|1747
|13
|1623
|2020-12-29
|MUSTANG
|1736
|14
|1587
|2020-12-29
|CHICKASHA
|1632
|22
|1482
|2020-12-29
|TAFT
|1559
|2
|1541
|2020-12-29
|GUTHRIE
|1529
|3
|1307
|2020-12-29
|MIAMI
|1502
|19
|1308
|2020-12-29
|COLLINSVILLE
|1462
|6
|1228
|2020-12-29
|CHOCTAW
|1446
|9
|1240
|2020-12-29
|BLANCHARD
|1424
|8
|1240
|2020-12-29
|BETHANY
|1382
|12
|1239
|2020-12-29
|CLINTON
|1324
|15
|1180
|2020-12-29
|WOODWARD
|1279
|7
|1139
|2020-12-29
|STILWELL
|1235
|12
|988
|2020-12-29
|WEATHERFORD
|1218
|12
|1112
|2020-12-29
|COWETA
|1168
|16
|986
|2020-12-29
|ELK CITY
|1159
|10
|987
|2020-12-29
|VINITA
|1114
|4
|995
|2020-12-29
|SKIATOOK
|1078
|8
|940
|2020-12-29
|POTEAU
|1022
|8
|893
|2020-12-29
|GROVE
|1017
|30
|903
|2020-12-29
|OKMULGEE
|1015
|14
|856
|2020-12-29
|BROKEN BOW
|1008
|28
|882
|2020-12-29
|GLENPOOL
|994
|9
|876
|2020-12-29
|SALLISAW
|989
|6
|868
|2020-12-29
|PURCELL
|983
|10
|847
|2020-12-29
|IDABEL
|972
|14
|862
|2020-12-29
|ATOKA
|967
|2
|865
|2020-12-29
|ANADARKO
|935
|15
|825
|2020-12-29
|TUTTLE
|932
|6
|827
|2020-12-29
|FORT SUPPLY
|919
|2
|912
|2020-12-29
|PRYOR CREEK
|908
|11
|767
|2020-12-29
|LEXINGTON
|907
|10
|770
|2020-12-29
|SEMINOLE
|901
|10
|780
|2020-12-29
|NEWCASTLE
|840
|5
|751
|2020-12-29
|ALVA
|812
|5
|666
|2020-12-29
|TECUMSEH
|805
|3
|693
|2020-12-29
|NOBLE
|803
|8
|661
|2020-12-29
|PAULS VALLEY
|793
|5
|669
|2020-12-29
|WAGONER
|782
|9
|649
|2020-12-29
|CUSHING
|755
|6
|662
|2020-12-29
|MCLOUD
|755
|3
|679
|2020-12-29
|HARRAH
|724
|5
|609
|2020-12-29
|PIEDMONT
|724
|5
|640
|2020-12-29
|SULPHUR
|705
|7
|586
|2020-12-29
|MARLOW
|677
|4
|576
|2020-12-29
|MADILL
|670
|3
|623
|2020-12-29
|HUGO
|670
|5
|565
|2020-12-29
|HENRYETTA
|667
|9
|578
|2020-12-29
|JAY
|654
|4
|563
|2020-12-29
|SAYRE
|652
|10
|595
|2020-12-29
|HOMINY
|651
|2
|618
|2020-12-29
|HELENA
|644
|2
|617
|2020-12-29
|CHECOTAH
|628
|7
|514
|2020-12-29
|FORT GIBSON
|619
|7
|496
|2020-12-29
|MARIETTA
|613
|5
|538
|2020-12-29
|BRISTOW
|582
|13
|494
|2020-12-29
|EUFAULA
|574
|9
|482
|2020-12-29
|BOLEY
|553
|7
|537
|2020-12-29
|KINGFISHER
|523
|2
|467
|2020-12-29
|STIGLER
|515
|6
|442
|2020-12-29
|OKEMAH
|513
|5
|425
|2020-12-29
|MULDROW
|506
|3
|441
|2020-12-29
|HOLDENVILLE
|499
|4
|430
|2020-12-29
|LINDSAY
|482
|4
|422
|2020-12-29
|CATOOSA
|480
|7
|429
|2020-12-29
|HEAVENER
|479
|8
|428
|2020-12-29
|CHANDLER
|466
|12
|411
|2020-12-29
|HENNESSEY
|463
|2
|415
|2020-12-29
|WEWOKA
|459
|4
|373
|2020-12-29
|CALERA
|457
|1
|414
|2020-12-29
|PERRY
|448
|3
|382
|2020-12-29
|ELGIN
|442
|4
|384
|2020-12-29
|SPIRO
|438
|1
|410
|2020-12-29
|AFTON
|438
|2
|380
|2020-12-29
|LOCUST GROVE
|432
|0
|369
|2020-12-29
|WARR ACRES
|430
|1
|392
|2020-12-29
|CLEVELAND
|430
|5
|372
|2020-12-29
|SPENCER
|425
|7
|367
|2020-12-29
|FAIRVIEW
|416
|2
|387
|2020-12-29
|MOUNDS
|412
|6
|339
|2020-12-29
|KINGSTON
|411
|3
|345
|2020-12-29
|PRAGUE
|407
|2
|353
|2020-12-29
|INOLA
|395
|3
|330
|2020-12-29
|MIDWEST CITY
|394
|10
|339
|2020-12-29
|CACHE
|392
|2
|355
|2020-12-29
|TISHOMINGO
|388
|4
|322
|2020-12-29
|SPERRY
|387
|2
|329
|2020-12-29
|JONES
|387
|3
|338
|2020-12-29
|CHELSEA
|385
|5
|328
|2020-12-29
|MANNFORD
|385
|6
|330
|2020-12-29
|NOWATA
|373
|6
|312
|2020-12-29
|BLACKWELL
|373
|6
|312
|2020-12-29
|DAVIS
|371
|0
|301
|2020-12-29
|HINTON
|365
|0
|351
|2020-12-29
|SALINA
|358
|2
|301
|2020-12-29
|DEL CITY
|351
|1
|304
|2020-12-29
|MEEKER
|350
|13
|314
|2020-12-29
|FREDERICK
|343
|7
|311
|2020-12-29
|PERKINS
|341
|3
|300
|2020-12-29
|COALGATE
|339
|4
|293
|2020-12-29
|PAWNEE
|339
|2
|275
|2020-12-29
|VIAN
|338
|3
|294
|2020-12-29
|CHOUTEAU
|330
|7
|279
|2020-12-29
|WYNNEWOOD
|326
|2
|280
|2020-12-29
|ANTLERS
|325
|6
|267
|2020-12-29
|OOLOGAH
|318
|2
|274
|2020-12-29
|APACHE
|317
|2
|268
|2020-12-29
|HULBERT
|314
|3
|268
|2020-12-29
|CARNEGIE
|312
|5
|266
|2020-12-29
|HASKELL
|312
|1
|260
|2020-12-29
|PAWHUSKA
|311
|3
|273
|2020-12-29
|DEWEY
|305
|4
|264
|2020-12-29
|COMANCHE
|299
|4
|235
|2020-12-29
|WASHINGTON
|296
|2
|266
|2020-12-29
|WESTVILLE
|294
|2
|247
|2020-12-29
|STRATFORD
|293
|0
|254
|2020-12-29
|COLCORD
|283
|1
|236
|2020-12-29
|WILBURTON
|276
|3
|210
|2020-12-29
|NEWKIRK
|268
|1
|230
|2020-12-29
|TALIHINA
|268
|6
|216
|2020-12-29
|WISTER
|263
|1
|224
|2020-12-29
|VALLIANT
|262
|3
|211
|2020-12-29
|HOOKER
|260
|0
|244
|2020-12-29
|NICHOLS HILLS
|258
|0
|236
|2020-12-29
|KANSAS
|257
|6
|215
|2020-12-29
|KONAWA
|255
|3
|207
|2020-12-29
|MORRIS
|254
|0
|223
|2020-12-29
|BEGGS
|253
|3
|221
|2020-12-29
|STROUD
|252
|2
|222
|2020-12-29
|ROLAND
|252
|1
|237
|2020-12-29
|WALTERS
|250
|3
|206
|2020-12-29
|MANGUM
|248
|9
|223
|2020-12-29
|COMMERCE
|246
|2
|223
|2020-12-29
|POCOLA
|242
|3
|224
|2020-12-29
|GORE
|239
|3
|195
|2020-12-29
|WATONGA
|238
|0
|214
|2020-12-29
|LUTHER
|237
|3
|196
|2020-12-29
|MEAD
|218
|2
|192
|2020-12-29
|TONKAWA
|216
|7
|181
|2020-12-29
|PORUM
|216
|2
|167
|2020-12-29
|LONE GROVE
|213
|1
|187
|2020-12-29
|WYANDOTTE
|213
|2
|191
|2020-12-29
|NEW CORDELL
|213
|0
|183
|2020-12-29
|WARNER
|209
|0
|174
|2020-12-29
|MINCO
|209
|0
|193
|2020-12-29
|CADDO
|205
|1
|183
|2020-12-29
|COLBERT
|204
|7
|169
|2020-12-29
|QUAPAW
|203
|2
|162
|2020-12-29
|HOBART
|202
|6
|188
|2020-12-29
|FAIRLAND
|202
|1
|184
|2020-12-29
|HOWE
|199
|0
|179
|2020-12-29
|WELLSTON
|198
|0
|181
|2020-12-29
|HARTSHORNE
|197
|0
|167
|2020-12-29
|ELMORE CITY
|188
|3
|159
|2020-12-29
|ARCADIA
|186
|0
|182
|2020-12-29
|WAURIKA
|184
|1
|158
|2020-12-29
|FLETCHER
|183
|2
|159
|2020-12-29
|BILLINGS
|182
|1
|170
|2020-12-29
|BOKCHITO
|181
|1
|159
|2020-12-29
|KIEFER
|178
|1
|160
|2020-12-29
|ADAIR
|178
|1
|146
|2020-12-29
|PORTER
|178
|1
|151
|2020-12-29
|WILSON
|178
|1
|154
|2020-12-29
|LAVERNE
|178
|1
|168
|2020-12-29
|STONEWALL
|176
|1
|143
|2020-12-29
|WAYNE
|174
|1
|134
|2020-12-29
|HOLLIS
|173
|0
|156
|2020-12-29
|PADEN
|171
|0
|143
|2020-12-29
|CASHION
|169
|0
|136
|2020-12-29
|DRUMRIGHT
|169
|2
|142
|2020-12-29
|KELLYVILLE
|169
|2
|149
|2020-12-29
|MAYSVILLE
|167
|4
|140
|2020-12-29
|TALALA
|165
|1
|150
|2020-12-29
|HAWORTH
|164
|3
|139
|2020-12-29
|BLAIR
|164
|0
|150
|2020-12-29
|EARLSBORO
|161
|0
|135
|2020-12-29
|KEOTA
|160
|0
|142
|2020-12-29
|HYDRO
|158
|2
|145
|2020-12-29
|CRESCENT
|157
|1
|126
|2020-12-29
|WRIGHT CITY
|157
|0
|122
|2020-12-29
|OKARCHE
|156
|4
|142
|2020-12-29
|BEAVER
|156
|1
|146
|2020-12-29
|ALLEN
|152
|2
|136
|2020-12-29
|BARNSDALL
|151
|4
|137
|2020-12-29
|TEXHOMA
|150
|0
|147
|2020-12-29
|BINGER
|148
|10
|126
|2020-12-29
|SHATTUCK
|148
|1
|138
|2020-12-29
|RUSH SPRINGS
|146
|1
|127
|2020-12-29
|WAUKOMIS
|143
|0
|122
|2020-12-29
|CYRIL
|143
|2
|119
|2020-12-29
|FORT COBB
|141
|0
|132
|2020-12-29
|CAMERON
|141
|0
|123
|2020-12-29
|GOODWELL
|138
|0
|132
|2020-12-29
|MOORELAND
|137
|1
|121
|2020-12-29
|BOSWELL
|136
|1
|118
|2020-12-29
|WELCH
|134
|1
|105
|2020-12-29
|CEMENT
|133
|0
|113
|2020-12-29
|YALE
|132
|3
|114
|2020-12-29
|BUFFALO
|130
|2
|121
|2020-12-29
|ROFF
|130
|1
|102
|2020-12-29
|RED ROCK
|129
|2
|116
|2020-12-29
|SEILING
|128
|1
|115
|2020-12-29
|BIG CABIN
|127
|2
|105
|2020-12-29
|CHEROKEE
|127
|1
|84
|2020-12-29
|HEALDTON
|126
|2
|92
|2020-12-29
|THOMAS
|126
|0
|116
|2020-12-29
|RINGLING
|125
|1
|96
|2020-12-29
|PAOLI
|125
|1
|108
|2020-12-29
|WETUMKA
|122
|1
|98
|2020-12-29
|ARAPAHO
|122
|4
|101
|2020-12-29
|MEDFORD
|120
|1
|108
|2020-12-29
|GERONIMO
|119
|1
|104
|2020-12-29
|RINGWOOD
|119
|0
|108
|2020-12-29
|WATTS
|117
|0
|101
|2020-12-29
|FAIRFAX
|117
|1
|94
|2020-12-29
|QUINTON
|116
|0
|97
|2020-12-29
|MAUD
|116
|0
|96
|2020-12-29
|JENNINGS
|114
|1
|96
|2020-12-29
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|110
|2020-12-29
|GLENCOE
|114
|2
|98
|2020-12-29
|GEARY
|113
|0
|107
|2020-12-29
|NINNEKAH
|113
|1
|102
|2020-12-29
|FORT TOWSON
|112
|0
|90
|2020-12-29
|OKEENE
|112
|0
|93
|2020-12-29
|SNYDER
|111
|4
|100
|2020-12-29
|MORRISON
|110
|1
|93
|2020-12-29
|OCHELATA
|110
|2
|93
|2020-12-29
|POND CREEK
|108
|0
|94
|2020-12-29
|BLUEJACKET
|107
|1
|95
|2020-12-29
|SHADY POINT
|107
|0
|93
|2020-12-29
|BURNS FLAT
|107
|1
|85
|2020-12-29
|CANTON
|106
|2
|88
|2020-12-29
|WELEETKA
|104
|3
|85
|2020-12-29
|GARBER
|104
|0
|88
|2020-12-29
|INDIAHOMA
|104
|1
|96
|2020-12-29
|WEBBERS FALLS
|101
|0
|87
|2020-12-29
|CANUTE
|101
|0
|86
|2020-12-29
|LEEDEY
|99
|2
|91
|2020-12-29
|ALEX
|99
|2
|87
|2020-12-29
|OKTAHA
|98
|0
|91
|2020-12-29
|RAMONA
|98
|3
|85
|2020-12-29
|BENNINGTON
|97
|1
|87
|2020-12-29
|GRACEMONT
|97
|1
|85
|2020-12-29
|GRANITE
|96
|0
|88
|2020-12-29
|THACKERVILLE
|95
|0
|86
|2020-12-29
|LAHOMA
|95
|3
|84
|2020-12-29
|PANAMA
|94
|1
|84
|2020-12-29
|COPAN
|93
|1
|79
|2020-12-29
|TEMPLE
|93
|6
|80
|2020-12-29
|UNION CITY
|92
|1
|73
|2020-12-29
|HAMMON
|92
|2
|82
|2020-12-29
|VICI
|90
|0
|80
|2020-12-29
|CALUMET
|90
|0
|88
|2020-12-29
|CHEYENNE
|89
|1
|78
|2020-12-29
|DEPEW
|89
|1
|77
|2020-12-29
|KREBS
|88
|1
|64
|2020-12-29
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|85
|1
|68
|2020-12-29
|CLAYTON
|84
|0
|60
|2020-12-29
|KIOWA
|84
|1
|67
|2020-12-29
|RED OAK
|83
|0
|65
|2020-12-29
|WANETTE
|83
|0
|66
|2020-12-29
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|76
|2020-12-29
|TIPTON
|81
|0
|70
|2020-12-29
|COUNCIL HILL
|79
|1
|64
|2020-12-29
|SPAVINAW
|78
|0
|61
|2020-12-29
|DELAWARE
|78
|1
|68
|2020-12-29
|SENTINEL
|78
|0
|72
|2020-12-29
|CANEY
|76
|0
|66
|2020-12-29
|ASHER
|76
|0
|68
|2020-12-29
|VELMA
|74
|1
|55
|2020-12-29
|DAVENPORT
|73
|0
|59
|2020-12-29
|SOPER
|73
|0
|59
|2020-12-29
|LOOKEBA
|73
|2
|64
|2020-12-29
|RYAN
|73
|0
|57
|2020-12-29
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-29
|BRAGGS
|73
|1
|61
|2020-12-29
|GRANDFIELD
|72
|1
|64
|2020-12-29
|DOVER
|72
|2
|68
|2020-12-29
|SASAKWA
|71
|0
|61
|2020-12-29
|STRINGTOWN
|71
|1
|56
|2020-12-29
|AMBER
|71
|0
|68
|2020-12-29
|GARVIN
|70
|0
|61
|2020-12-29
|MILBURN
|68
|2
|53
|2020-12-29
|MANNSVILLE
|68
|0
|65
|2020-12-29
|WAYNOKA
|67
|0
|37
|2020-12-29
|FOSS
|67
|0
|56
|2020-12-29
|TERLTON
|66
|1
|59
|2020-12-29
|ARKOMA
|66
|1
|62
|2020-12-29
|ERICK
|65
|1
|59
|2020-12-29
|MILL CREEK
|64
|0
|56
|2020-12-29
|OAKS
|63
|1
|43
|2020-12-29
|ARNETT
|62
|0
|60
|2020-12-29
|FARGO
|62
|0
|61
|2020-12-29
|DEWAR
|61
|0
|53
|2020-12-29
|TUPELO
|60
|0
|41
|2020-12-29
|CHATTANOOGA
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-29
|MCCURTAIN
|60
|1
|56
|2020-12-29
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-29
|BYARS
|59
|1
|53
|2020-12-29
|OILTON
|58
|2
|51
|2020-12-29
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|52
|2020-12-29
|SAVANNA
|55
|0
|50
|2020-12-29
|AGRA
|55
|1
|49
|2020-12-29
|MULHALL
|55
|0
|47
|2020-12-29
|TRYON
|52
|0
|48
|2020-12-29
|GANS
|52
|0
|45
|2020-12-29
|CANADIAN
|51
|0
|43
|2020-12-29
|RAVIA
|51
|1
|39
|2020-12-29
|COVINGTON
|50
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|CARNEY
|50
|0
|42
|2020-12-29
|WANN
|50
|1
|43
|2020-12-29
|CLEO SPRINGS
|50
|0
|44
|2020-12-29
|RATTAN
|49
|0
|44
|2020-12-29
|CORN
|49
|1
|44
|2020-12-29
|PITTSBURG
|49
|0
|43
|2020-12-29
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|42
|2020-12-29
|KINTA
|47
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|CUSTER CITY
|47
|0
|32
|2020-12-29
|POCASSET
|47
|1
|45
|2020-12-29
|DILL CITY
|46
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|SHIDLER
|45
|0
|39
|2020-12-29
|RATLIFF CITY
|45
|0
|31
|2020-12-29
|STERLING
|45
|0
|38
|2020-12-29
|REYDON
|45
|0
|42
|2020-12-29
|COYLE
|44
|0
|36
|2020-12-29
|HAILEYVILLE
|44
|0
|35
|2020-12-29
|KREMLIN
|44
|0
|39
|2020-12-29
|LENAPAH
|43
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|KETCHUM
|43
|1
|39
|2020-12-29
|LAMONT
|43
|1
|35
|2020-12-29
|BOYNTON
|43
|0
|38
|2020-12-29
|RANDLETT
|43
|1
|39
|2020-12-29
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|33
|2020-12-29
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-29
|STUART
|42
|0
|39
|2020-12-29
|LONGDALE
|42
|0
|36
|2020-12-29
|RIPLEY
|42
|1
|39
|2020-12-29
|AMES
|41
|0
|35
|2020-12-29
|GAGE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-12-29
|KAW CITY
|41
|1
|35
|2020-12-29
|SPRINGER
|40
|1
|34
|2020-12-29
|MENO
|40
|0
|38
|2020-12-29
|CASTLE
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-29
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-12-29
|NASH
|39
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|WHITEFIELD
|38
|0
|36
|2020-12-29
|LANGLEY
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-29
|MARBLE CITY
|38
|0
|32
|2020-12-29
|ALINE
|38
|1
|34
|2020-12-29
|ORLANDO
|37
|0
|33
|2020-12-29
|WAPANUCKA
|37
|1
|28
|2020-12-29
|LOCO
|37
|0
|27
|2020-12-29
|WYNONA
|37
|1
|29
|2020-12-29
|SAWYER
|36
|0
|29
|2020-12-29
|CALVIN
|36
|1
|30
|2020-12-29
|KENEFIC
|35
|0
|34
|2020-12-29
|SPARKS
|34
|1
|29
|2020-12-29
|LONE WOLF
|34
|0
|31
|2020-12-29
|DRUMMOND
|34
|0
|30
|2020-12-29
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|31
|2020-12-29
|WAKITA
|33
|2
|25
|2020-12-29
|SCHULTER
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-29
|ACHILLE
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-29
|MARLAND
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-29
|CARMEN
|32
|0
|19
|2020-12-29
|ELDORADO
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-29
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|32
|2020-12-29
|BURBANK
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-29
|RALSTON
|32
|1
|29
|2020-12-29
|TERRAL
|31
|1
|24
|2020-12-29
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|30
|2020-12-29
|FORGAN
|30
|0
|29
|2020-12-29
|LANGSTON
|29
|1
|25
|2020-12-29
|JET
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-29
|CARTER
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-29
|GOLDSBY
|29
|0
|27
|2020-12-29
|FAXON
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-29
|BERNICE
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-29
|OKAY
|28
|0
|20
|2020-12-29
|FOSTER
|28
|0
|25
|2020-12-29
|FAIRMONT
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-29
|SHARON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-29
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-29
|HANNA
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|MARSHALL
|26
|0
|19
|2020-12-29
|GOULD
|26
|0
|24
|2020-12-29
|FREEDOM
|25
|0
|17
|2020-12-29
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2020-12-29
|HASTINGS
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-29
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|AVANT
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-29
|GOLTRY
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|PRUE
|22
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-29
|CAMARGO
|22
|0
|16
|2020-12-29
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-12-29
|BESSIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-12-29
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|21
|2020-12-29
|WILLOW
|21
|0
|16
|2020-12-29
|COLONY
|20
|0
|19
|2020-12-29
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|16
|2020-12-29
|FRANCIS
|20
|1
|18
|2020-12-29
|DACOMA
|19
|0
|11
|2020-12-29
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|18
|2020-12-29
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-29
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-29
|EAKLY
|17
|0
|13
|2020-12-29
|NICOMA PARK
|17
|0
|14
|2020-12-29
|MILLERTON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-29
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|13
|2020-12-29
|DISNEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-29
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-12-29
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-29
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2020-12-29
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-29
|FITZHUGH
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-29
|HITCHCOCK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|MEDICINE PARK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|BRAMAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|BROMIDE
|12
|1
|8
|2020-12-29
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-29
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-29
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-29
|CROMWELL
|10
|0
|5
|2020-12-29
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2020-12-29
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-29
|DOUGHERTY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-29
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-29
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-29
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-29
|VERA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-29
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-29
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-29
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-29
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-29
|GENE AUTRY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-29
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|BLACKBURN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-29
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-29
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.