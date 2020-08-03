You have permission to edit this article.
Enid hospital reports death of patient testing positive for COVID-19; state cases increase by 377

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.3.20

There have been 38,602 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 551 deaths in 51 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — An Enid hospital reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while the state Health Department confirmed 377 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, seven of those in Garfield County.

Officially, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death associated with the virus in the past 24 hours, a Pottawatomie County man in the 65 and older age group. The deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are reported by health care faciliities and then must be confirmed through the Oklahoma State Department of Health as being associated with COVID-19, a process that sometimes takes days.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported the death, along with five inpatients who have tested positive for the virus.

In Garfield County, five new cases were reported in Enid and new cases were confirmed in Drummond and Waukomis, according to OSDH data.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two in Kingfisher and one in Grant. Blaine County saw its numbers reduced by nine on Monday, according to OSDH data. Officials with the Health Department had not yet responded as to why the county would see such a large reduction.

Other area cities and towns seeing increases in COVID-19 cases included one each in Hennessey, Kingfisher and Wakita.

State numbers

With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 1% single-day increase in numbers for a cumulative total of 38,602, according to OSDH data. There have been 551 total deaths confirmed by the Health Department.

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,855 were active, a single-day increase of 31, as of Monday, Aug. 3, and 31,165, more than 80%, have recovered, including 345 since Sunday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 92 were active on Monday, according to OSDH data.

Increases in cases per age were 133 in the 18-35 group, 84 in the 36-49 group, 68 in the 50-64 group, 40 in the 65 and older group, 36 in the 5-17 group and 17 in the 0-4 group, according to the OSDH on Monday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 904 in the 0-4 age group, 3,352 in the 5-17 age group, 13,778 in the 18-35 age group, 8,406 in the 36-49 age group, 6,852 in the 50-64 age group and 5,310 in the 65 and older age group. 

Of those testing positive, 20,060 have been female and 18,510 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 551 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 436 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 299, than women, 252, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Texas County; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.3.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 9439 98 7650
TULSA 9159 101 7761
CLEVELAND 2725 49 2151
CANADIAN 1089 5 871
TEXAS 1036 7 1007
MCCURTAIN 829 25 715
ROGERS 823 14 604
COMANCHE 778 10 699
WAGONER 738 22 592
PAYNE 672 3 587
WASHINGTON 575 39 494
CREEK 500 13 392
JACKSON 486 4 383
MUSKOGEE 448 16 300
GRADY 412 6 365
DELAWARE 403 19 341
POTTAWATOMIE 400 8 280
MCCLAIN 397 4 347
OKMULGEE 396 3 278
BRYAN 385 1 305
CADDO 373 14 254
GARFIELD 372 4 271
OSAGE 367 11 311
CHEROKEE 351 1 194
OTTAWA 347 2 266
CARTER 308 3 249
ADAIR 305 5 206
MAYES 285 6 215
SEQUOYAH 264 4 146
LE FLORE 249 1 136
KAY 217 10 171
GARVIN 208 4 174
PITTSBURG 201 3 136
SEMINOLE 193 5 116
CUSTER 192 0 152
LOGAN 189 1 151
PONTOTOC 177 2 136
STEPHENS 175 2 144
CHOCTAW 166 1 153
MCINTOSH 151 1 118
LINCOLN 132 2 87
PAWNEE 122 3 103
HUGHES 111 1 53
KINGFISHER 111 0 89
PUSHMATAHA 100 0 59
MARSHALL 97 0 71
GREER 81 8 69
CRAIG 77 0 59
NOBLE 77 2 67
LATIMER 71 1 38
LOVE 65 0 61
ATOKA 64 0 53
MURRAY 60 0 50
OKFUSKEE 57 0 34
NOWATA 56 1 50
TILLMAN 56 1 48
BECKHAM 45 1 30
HASKELL 43 0 28
JOHNSTON 40 0 32
BLAINE 38 0 27
BEAVER 36 0 35
WOODWARD 32 0 28
JEFFERSON 31 0 24
KIOWA 27 1 22
COAL 27 0 23
MAJOR 25 1 22
HARMON 25 0 4
WASHITA 24 0 19
COTTON 17 2 13
16 0 4
WOODS 15 0 14
GRANT 12 0 8
HARPER 9 0 4
DEWEY 8 0 7
ROGER MILLS 8 0 6
ALFALFA 3 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.3.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 7652 83 6159
TULSA 6295 76 5329
BROKEN ARROW 1522 22 1229
EDMOND 1385 15 1172
NORMAN 1355 29 1104
GUYMON 857 7 839
OTHER*** 734 5 588
YUKON 593 2 466
LAWTON 581 9 523
MOORE 567 10 472
JENKS 554 0 523
STILLWATER 538 2 479
CLAREMORE 510 11 357
BARTLESVILLE 457 37 397
ALTUS 439 4 350
OWASSO 386 2 326
BROKEN BOW 376 20 329
ENID 347 4 251
BIXBY 325 2 277
MUSKOGEE 321 12 208
IDABEL 274 4 230
SHAWNEE 270 8 192
ARDMORE 252 1 210
TAHLEQUAH 249 1 140
DURANT 242 0 193
SAPULPA 242 4 201
GLENPOOL 239 0 206
BETHANY 229 1 178
CHICKASHA 215 4 197
MIAMI 197 2 165
STILWELL 194 4 119
SAND SPRINGS 192 3 157
PONCA CITY 186 8 145
COWETA 182 13 146
SKIATOOK 181 7 155
MUSTANG 176 1 150
GROVE 167 16 142
EL RENO 166 1 129
COLLINSVILLE 162 1 136
LEXINGTON 161 1 55
OKMULGEE 158 2 116
PURCELL 157 3 138
ANADARKO 144 2 67
CHOCTAW 143 2 115
MCALESTER 141 3 90
ADA 137 0 106
HUGO 134 1 125
BLANCHARD 125 0 112
WAGONER 115 5 90
WARR ACRES 114 0 87
HENRYETTA 113 1 75
SALLISAW 113 1 58
CLINTON 112 0 80
DUNCAN 112 1 87
GUTHRIE 110 0 91
HINTON 105 0 93
PAULS VALLEY 98 1 84
NEWCASTLE 98 1 80
NOBLE 97 1 74
PRYOR CREEK 95 2 69
TUTTLE 95 2 78
HOOKER 93 0 91
WEWOKA 89 1 46
MIDWEST CITY 88 2 73
JAY 85 1 80
HOLDENVILLE 80 1 35
CHECOTAH 80 1 65
MANGUM 77 8 66
PIEDMONT 75 1 68
CUSHING 72 1 51
SEMINOLE 71 3 51
MULDROW 68 1 45
MADILL 68 0 47
WEATHERFORD 66 0 58
AFTON 65 0 50
DEL CITY 65 0 47
WESTVILLE 65 1 51
EUFAULA 65 0 50
CATOOSA 62 0 47
LOCUST GROVE 60 0 51
SPENCER 59 1 47
CLEVELAND 58 3 49
BRISTOW 56 2 42
VINITA 55 0 45
POTEAU 55 0 29
SPERRY 55 1 44
WRIGHT CITY 55 0 43
DEWEY 55 1 47
LINDSAY 54 2 44
KINGFISHER 52 0 38
NICHOLS HILLS 52 0 46
ATOKA 51 0 44
FORT GIBSON 51 3 42
TALIHINA 50 1 27
INOLA 50 2 37
MOUNDS 49 1 39
SALINA 48 1 34
MCLOUD 47 0 37
MARIETTA 46 0 43
HARRAH 46 0 34
FREDERICK 46 1 39
BINGER 46 9 37
HEAVENER 45 0 20
COMMERCE 45 0 42
CHOUTEAU 44 3 36
PAWNEE 44 0 37
HOMINY 44 2 40
KELLYVILLE 43 2 35
MORRIS 42 0 25
ANTLERS 42 0 17
CALERA 41 0 31
VALLIANT 41 0 40
JONES 40 1 30
COLCORD 40 1 35
SULPHUR 39 0 35
BEGGS 39 0 27
OOLOGAH 39 0 30
CHELSEA 39 0 32
HAWORTH 39 0 33
MANNFORD 38 1 25
VIAN 37 1 15
TEXHOMA 37 0 30
WILBURTON 37 1 16
HASKELL 36 0 28
TECUMSEH 36 0 23
HULBERT 35 0 16
PERKINS 34 0 31
ELK CITY 34 1 22
PRAGUE 34 0 18
WASHINGTON 33 0 29
WYANDOTTE 32 0 10
COMANCHE 31 1 29
NOWATA 30 1 28
MARLOW 30 0 26
PERRY 30 0 27
KINGSTON 28 0 23
PAWHUSKA 28 0 21
STROUD 28 0 19
WOODWARD 28 0 24
SPIRO 28 0 19
KIEFER 27 0 21
HENNESSEY 27 0 22
CHANDLER 27 1 21
ELGIN 26 0 24
RED ROCK 25 1 21
OKARCHE 24 0 21
STIGLER 24 0 16
CACHE 24 0 20
MEAD 24 1 14
FAIRLAND 23 0 11
OCHELATA 23 1 20
HOLLIS 23 0 4
BOKOSHE 23 0 8
OKEMAH 23 0 17
GORE 22 1 16
COLBERT 22 0 20
WAYNE 22 0 20
DAVIS 21 0 15
WETUMKA 21 0 11
FAIRFAX 21 0 18
WILSON 20 0 9
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
CADDO 20 0 15
LUTHER 20 0 17
WATTS 19 0 17
MEEKER 19 0 12
KANSAS 19 0 9
COALGATE 19 0 15
MAYSVILLE 19 0 16
LONE GROVE 18 1 16
WISTER 18 0 16
CLAYTON 18 0 17
COPAN 18 0 11
ROLAND 18 0 8
ELMORE CITY 17 0 13
HARTSHORNE 17 0 14
POCOLA 17 0 10
TYRONE 17 0 15
APACHE 17 0 14
OLUSTEE 16 0 15
PADEN 16 0 6
BLAIR 16 0 9
PORUM 16 1 10
ARCADIA 16 0 16
PORTER 16 0 15
FORT COBB 16 0 13
MAUD 16 0 6
GLENCOE 15 0 14
WEBBERS FALLS 15 0 4
GARVIN 15 0 14
BIG CABIN 14 1 8
CAMERON 14 0 4
TISHOMINGO 14 0 9
WYNNEWOOD 14 1 11
BLACKWELL 14 0 12
WATONGA 14 0 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
GERONIMO 13 0 6
KONAWA 13 1 10
MINCO 13 0 9
WALTERS 12 0 10
FAIRVIEW 12 0 10
YALE 12 0 10
FORT TOWSON 12 0 10
QUAPAW 12 0 9
ALVA 12 0 11
CASHION 12 0 12
WELEETKA 12 0 8
DEWAR 12 0 10
EARLSBORO 12 0 8
RAMONA 12 0 12
RINGLING 11 0 10
GEARY 11 0 7
ALEX 11 0 10
CYRIL 11 1 6
SAYRE 11 0 8
ADAIR 11 0 9
WELCH 10 0 8
TONKAWA 10 0 9
STONEWALL 10 1 8
WELLSTON 10 0 6
TIPTON 10 0 8
TALALA 10 0 9
RUSH SPRINGS 10 0 9
JENNINGS 10 0 9
WAURIKA 10 0 6
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
WANETTE 9 0 5
BOKCHITO 9 0 8
RYAN 9 0 8
ROFF 9 0 8
FLETCHER 9 0 6
ASHER 9 0 4
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
QUINTON 9 0 9
DEPEW 9 1 6
WAUKOMIS 9 0 6
HOBART 9 0 9
WARNER 9 0 7
ALLEN 9 1 5
CRESCENT 9 0 9
BOSWELL 8 0 8
INDIAHOMA 8 0 6
DRUMRIGHT 8 0 5
HEALDTON 8 0 5
GRACEMONT 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
DELAWARE 8 0 8
CARNEGIE 8 0 5
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
MORRISON 8 0 7
BURNS FLAT 8 0 6
OPTIMA 8 0 8
CEMENT 8 0 5
NEWKIRK 8 1 5
KEOTA 8 0 3
OSAGE 7 0 5
PAOLI 7 0 7
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
LEHIGH 7 0 7
SHADY POINT 7 0 5
SASAKWA 7 0 6
AMBER 7 0 7
GANS 6 0 2
ACHILLE 6 0 6
POCASSET 6 0 6
VERDEN 6 0 6
PANAMA 6 0 5
OKTAHA 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 4
TAFT 6 0 1
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
SPAVINAW 6 0 3
HOWE 6 0 2
LANGLEY 6 0 1
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
LAHOMA 5 0 5
UNION CITY 5 0 5
AGRA 5 1 3
RIPLEY 5 0 5
SAVANNA 5 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 4
RED OAK 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
ALBION 5 0 4
KREBS 5 0 2
TERLTON 5 0 4
LAVERNE 5 0 3
THOMAS 5 0 5
PRUE 5 0 5
WANN 5 0 3
BURBANK 5 0 3
POND CREEK 5 0 5
STRATFORD 5 0 3
CANEY 5 0 4
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
FREEDOM 4 0 4
GOULD 4 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
RATTAN 4 0 3
GARBER 4 0 4
MEDFORD 4 0 2
CARNEY 4 0 3
DISNEY 4 0 2
SPRINGER 4 1 3
ARKOMA 4 0 2
CALUMET 4 0 4
ORLANDO 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
NEW CORDELL 4 0 3
CROWDER 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 4
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
BUFFALO 4 0 1
NINNEKAH 4 0 4
KAW CITY 4 1 3
WYNONA 4 0 2
SENTINEL 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
CASTLE 4 0 2
CANADIAN 4 0 4
KENEFIC 3 0 2
BOYNTON 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 2
MILLERTON 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
OAKS 3 0 2
CALVIN 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 3
DOVER 3 0 2
STRINGTOWN 3 0 1
VICI 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
LAMAR 3 0 1
LANGSTON 3 0 3
GRANITE 3 0 2
TRYON 3 0 2
BOLEY 3 0 1
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
KETCHUM 3 0 3
HYDRO 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
OKEENE 3 0 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
SHIDLER 2 0 1
CANTON 2 0 2
BRADLEY 2 0 1
MARLAND 2 0 1
MARTHA 2 0 2
AVANT 2 0 0
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
HASTINGS 2 0 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
SLICK 2 0 0
MENO 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 0
LAMONT 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
SCHULTER 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
SOPER 2 0 2
BRAGGS 2 0 1
MOORELAND 2 0 1
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
OILTON 2 1 1
CORN 2 0 2
MILBURN 2 0 1
ELDORADO 2 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
EAKLY 1 0 0
COYLE 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
INDIANOLA 1 0 0
WAKITA 1 0 0
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
DRUMMOND 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
FOSTER 1 0 0
HANNA 1 0 0
FOYIL 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 0
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 372 cases, 271 recovered, 97 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 111 cases, 89 recovered and 22 active; Noble with 77 cases, 67 recovered, eight active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 27 recovered and 11 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 347 in Enid (92 active); 52 in Kingfisher (14 active); 28 in Woodward (four active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 24 in Okarche (three active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Alva (one active), Cashion and Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Billings, Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond, Fort Supply, Jet and Wakita, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 180 cases, with 120 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 167 cases, with 131 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

