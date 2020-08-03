Enid hospital reports death of patient testing positive for COVID-19; state cases increase by 377

ENID, Okla. — An Enid hospital reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while the state Health Department confirmed 377 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, seven of those in Garfield County.
Officially, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death associated with the virus in the past 24 hours, a Pottawatomie County man in the 65 and older age group. The deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are reported by health care faciliities and then must be confirmed through the Oklahoma State Department of Health as being associated with COVID-19, a process that sometimes takes days.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported the death, along with five inpatients who have tested positive for the virus.
In Garfield County, five new cases were reported in Enid and new cases were confirmed in Drummond and Waukomis, according to OSDH data.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two in Kingfisher and one in Grant. Blaine County saw its numbers reduced by nine on Monday, according to OSDH data. Officials with the Health Department had not yet responded as to why the county would see such a large reduction.
Other area cities and towns seeing increases in COVID-19 cases included one each in Hennessey, Kingfisher and Wakita.
State numbers
With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 1% single-day increase in numbers for a cumulative total of 38,602, according to OSDH data. There have been 551 total deaths confirmed by the Health Department.
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,855 were active, a single-day increase of 31, as of Monday, Aug. 3, and 31,165, more than 80%, have recovered, including 345 since Sunday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 92 were active on Monday, according to OSDH data.
Increases in cases per age were 133 in the 18-35 group, 84 in the 36-49 group, 68 in the 50-64 group, 40 in the 65 and older group, 36 in the 5-17 group and 17 in the 0-4 group, according to the OSDH on Monday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 904 in the 0-4 age group, 3,352 in the 5-17 age group, 13,778 in the 18-35 age group, 8,406 in the 36-49 age group, 6,852 in the 50-64 age group and 5,310 in the 65 and older age group.
Of those testing positive, 20,060 have been female and 18,510 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 551 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 436 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 299, than women, 252, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Texas County; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 8.3.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|9439
|98
|7650
|TULSA
|9159
|101
|7761
|CLEVELAND
|2725
|49
|2151
|CANADIAN
|1089
|5
|871
|TEXAS
|1036
|7
|1007
|MCCURTAIN
|829
|25
|715
|ROGERS
|823
|14
|604
|COMANCHE
|778
|10
|699
|WAGONER
|738
|22
|592
|PAYNE
|672
|3
|587
|WASHINGTON
|575
|39
|494
|CREEK
|500
|13
|392
|JACKSON
|486
|4
|383
|MUSKOGEE
|448
|16
|300
|GRADY
|412
|6
|365
|DELAWARE
|403
|19
|341
|POTTAWATOMIE
|400
|8
|280
|MCCLAIN
|397
|4
|347
|OKMULGEE
|396
|3
|278
|BRYAN
|385
|1
|305
|CADDO
|373
|14
|254
|GARFIELD
|372
|4
|271
|OSAGE
|367
|11
|311
|CHEROKEE
|351
|1
|194
|OTTAWA
|347
|2
|266
|CARTER
|308
|3
|249
|ADAIR
|305
|5
|206
|MAYES
|285
|6
|215
|SEQUOYAH
|264
|4
|146
|LE FLORE
|249
|1
|136
|KAY
|217
|10
|171
|GARVIN
|208
|4
|174
|PITTSBURG
|201
|3
|136
|SEMINOLE
|193
|5
|116
|CUSTER
|192
|0
|152
|LOGAN
|189
|1
|151
|PONTOTOC
|177
|2
|136
|STEPHENS
|175
|2
|144
|CHOCTAW
|166
|1
|153
|MCINTOSH
|151
|1
|118
|LINCOLN
|132
|2
|87
|PAWNEE
|122
|3
|103
|HUGHES
|111
|1
|53
|KINGFISHER
|111
|0
|89
|PUSHMATAHA
|100
|0
|59
|MARSHALL
|97
|0
|71
|GREER
|81
|8
|69
|CRAIG
|77
|0
|59
|NOBLE
|77
|2
|67
|LATIMER
|71
|1
|38
|LOVE
|65
|0
|61
|ATOKA
|64
|0
|53
|MURRAY
|60
|0
|50
|OKFUSKEE
|57
|0
|34
|NOWATA
|56
|1
|50
|TILLMAN
|56
|1
|48
|BECKHAM
|45
|1
|30
|HASKELL
|43
|0
|28
|JOHNSTON
|40
|0
|32
|BLAINE
|38
|0
|27
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|35
|WOODWARD
|32
|0
|28
|JEFFERSON
|31
|0
|24
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|22
|COAL
|27
|0
|23
|MAJOR
|25
|1
|22
|HARMON
|25
|0
|4
|WASHITA
|24
|0
|19
|COTTON
|17
|2
|13
|16
|0
|4
|WOODS
|15
|0
|14
|GRANT
|12
|0
|8
|HARPER
|9
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|8
|0
|7
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|6
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.3.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|7652
|83
|6159
|TULSA
|6295
|76
|5329
|BROKEN ARROW
|1522
|22
|1229
|EDMOND
|1385
|15
|1172
|NORMAN
|1355
|29
|1104
|GUYMON
|857
|7
|839
|OTHER***
|734
|5
|588
|YUKON
|593
|2
|466
|LAWTON
|581
|9
|523
|MOORE
|567
|10
|472
|JENKS
|554
|0
|523
|STILLWATER
|538
|2
|479
|CLAREMORE
|510
|11
|357
|BARTLESVILLE
|457
|37
|397
|ALTUS
|439
|4
|350
|OWASSO
|386
|2
|326
|BROKEN BOW
|376
|20
|329
|ENID
|347
|4
|251
|BIXBY
|325
|2
|277
|MUSKOGEE
|321
|12
|208
|IDABEL
|274
|4
|230
|SHAWNEE
|270
|8
|192
|ARDMORE
|252
|1
|210
|TAHLEQUAH
|249
|1
|140
|DURANT
|242
|0
|193
|SAPULPA
|242
|4
|201
|GLENPOOL
|239
|0
|206
|BETHANY
|229
|1
|178
|CHICKASHA
|215
|4
|197
|MIAMI
|197
|2
|165
|STILWELL
|194
|4
|119
|SAND SPRINGS
|192
|3
|157
|PONCA CITY
|186
|8
|145
|COWETA
|182
|13
|146
|SKIATOOK
|181
|7
|155
|MUSTANG
|176
|1
|150
|GROVE
|167
|16
|142
|EL RENO
|166
|1
|129
|COLLINSVILLE
|162
|1
|136
|LEXINGTON
|161
|1
|55
|OKMULGEE
|158
|2
|116
|PURCELL
|157
|3
|138
|ANADARKO
|144
|2
|67
|CHOCTAW
|143
|2
|115
|MCALESTER
|141
|3
|90
|ADA
|137
|0
|106
|HUGO
|134
|1
|125
|BLANCHARD
|125
|0
|112
|WAGONER
|115
|5
|90
|WARR ACRES
|114
|0
|87
|HENRYETTA
|113
|1
|75
|SALLISAW
|113
|1
|58
|CLINTON
|112
|0
|80
|DUNCAN
|112
|1
|87
|GUTHRIE
|110
|0
|91
|HINTON
|105
|0
|93
|PAULS VALLEY
|98
|1
|84
|NEWCASTLE
|98
|1
|80
|NOBLE
|97
|1
|74
|PRYOR CREEK
|95
|2
|69
|TUTTLE
|95
|2
|78
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|91
|WEWOKA
|89
|1
|46
|MIDWEST CITY
|88
|2
|73
|JAY
|85
|1
|80
|HOLDENVILLE
|80
|1
|35
|CHECOTAH
|80
|1
|65
|MANGUM
|77
|8
|66
|PIEDMONT
|75
|1
|68
|CUSHING
|72
|1
|51
|SEMINOLE
|71
|3
|51
|MULDROW
|68
|1
|45
|MADILL
|68
|0
|47
|WEATHERFORD
|66
|0
|58
|AFTON
|65
|0
|50
|DEL CITY
|65
|0
|47
|WESTVILLE
|65
|1
|51
|EUFAULA
|65
|0
|50
|CATOOSA
|62
|0
|47
|LOCUST GROVE
|60
|0
|51
|SPENCER
|59
|1
|47
|CLEVELAND
|58
|3
|49
|BRISTOW
|56
|2
|42
|VINITA
|55
|0
|45
|POTEAU
|55
|0
|29
|SPERRY
|55
|1
|44
|WRIGHT CITY
|55
|0
|43
|DEWEY
|55
|1
|47
|LINDSAY
|54
|2
|44
|KINGFISHER
|52
|0
|38
|NICHOLS HILLS
|52
|0
|46
|ATOKA
|51
|0
|44
|FORT GIBSON
|51
|3
|42
|TALIHINA
|50
|1
|27
|INOLA
|50
|2
|37
|MOUNDS
|49
|1
|39
|SALINA
|48
|1
|34
|MCLOUD
|47
|0
|37
|MARIETTA
|46
|0
|43
|HARRAH
|46
|0
|34
|FREDERICK
|46
|1
|39
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|HEAVENER
|45
|0
|20
|COMMERCE
|45
|0
|42
|CHOUTEAU
|44
|3
|36
|PAWNEE
|44
|0
|37
|HOMINY
|44
|2
|40
|KELLYVILLE
|43
|2
|35
|MORRIS
|42
|0
|25
|ANTLERS
|42
|0
|17
|CALERA
|41
|0
|31
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|40
|JONES
|40
|1
|30
|COLCORD
|40
|1
|35
|SULPHUR
|39
|0
|35
|BEGGS
|39
|0
|27
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|30
|CHELSEA
|39
|0
|32
|HAWORTH
|39
|0
|33
|MANNFORD
|38
|1
|25
|VIAN
|37
|1
|15
|TEXHOMA
|37
|0
|30
|WILBURTON
|37
|1
|16
|HASKELL
|36
|0
|28
|TECUMSEH
|36
|0
|23
|HULBERT
|35
|0
|16
|PERKINS
|34
|0
|31
|ELK CITY
|34
|1
|22
|PRAGUE
|34
|0
|18
|WASHINGTON
|33
|0
|29
|WYANDOTTE
|32
|0
|10
|COMANCHE
|31
|1
|29
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|28
|MARLOW
|30
|0
|26
|PERRY
|30
|0
|27
|KINGSTON
|28
|0
|23
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|21
|STROUD
|28
|0
|19
|WOODWARD
|28
|0
|24
|SPIRO
|28
|0
|19
|KIEFER
|27
|0
|21
|HENNESSEY
|27
|0
|22
|CHANDLER
|27
|1
|21
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|RED ROCK
|25
|1
|21
|OKARCHE
|24
|0
|21
|STIGLER
|24
|0
|16
|CACHE
|24
|0
|20
|MEAD
|24
|1
|14
|FAIRLAND
|23
|0
|11
|OCHELATA
|23
|1
|20
|HOLLIS
|23
|0
|4
|BOKOSHE
|23
|0
|8
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|17
|GORE
|22
|1
|16
|COLBERT
|22
|0
|20
|WAYNE
|22
|0
|20
|DAVIS
|21
|0
|15
|WETUMKA
|21
|0
|11
|FAIRFAX
|21
|0
|18
|WILSON
|20
|0
|9
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|CADDO
|20
|0
|15
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|17
|WATTS
|19
|0
|17
|MEEKER
|19
|0
|12
|KANSAS
|19
|0
|9
|COALGATE
|19
|0
|15
|MAYSVILLE
|19
|0
|16
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|WISTER
|18
|0
|16
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|17
|COPAN
|18
|0
|11
|ROLAND
|18
|0
|8
|ELMORE CITY
|17
|0
|13
|HARTSHORNE
|17
|0
|14
|POCOLA
|17
|0
|10
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|APACHE
|17
|0
|14
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|PADEN
|16
|0
|6
|BLAIR
|16
|0
|9
|PORUM
|16
|1
|10
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|PORTER
|16
|0
|15
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|13
|MAUD
|16
|0
|6
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|15
|0
|4
|GARVIN
|15
|0
|14
|BIG CABIN
|14
|1
|8
|CAMERON
|14
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|14
|0
|9
|WYNNEWOOD
|14
|1
|11
|BLACKWELL
|14
|0
|12
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|GERONIMO
|13
|0
|6
|KONAWA
|13
|1
|10
|MINCO
|13
|0
|9
|WALTERS
|12
|0
|10
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|10
|YALE
|12
|0
|10
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|10
|QUAPAW
|12
|0
|9
|ALVA
|12
|0
|11
|CASHION
|12
|0
|12
|WELEETKA
|12
|0
|8
|DEWAR
|12
|0
|10
|EARLSBORO
|12
|0
|8
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|GEARY
|11
|0
|7
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|CYRIL
|11
|1
|6
|SAYRE
|11
|0
|8
|ADAIR
|11
|0
|9
|WELCH
|10
|0
|8
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|8
|WELLSTON
|10
|0
|6
|TIPTON
|10
|0
|8
|TALALA
|10
|0
|9
|RUSH SPRINGS
|10
|0
|9
|JENNINGS
|10
|0
|9
|WAURIKA
|10
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|8
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|6
|ASHER
|9
|0
|4
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|6
|WAUKOMIS
|9
|0
|6
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|ALLEN
|9
|1
|5
|CRESCENT
|9
|0
|9
|BOSWELL
|8
|0
|8
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|6
|DRUMRIGHT
|8
|0
|5
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|CARNEGIE
|8
|0
|5
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|7
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|CEMENT
|8
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|8
|1
|5
|KEOTA
|8
|0
|3
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|5
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|6
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|6
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|GANS
|6
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|6
|PANAMA
|6
|0
|5
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|TAFT
|6
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|SPAVINAW
|6
|0
|3
|HOWE
|6
|0
|2
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|SAVANNA
|5
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|4
|RED OAK
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ALBION
|5
|0
|4
|KREBS
|5
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|4
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|WANN
|5
|0
|3
|BURBANK
|5
|0
|3
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|STRATFORD
|5
|0
|3
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|GOULD
|4
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|GARBER
|4
|0
|4
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|4
|0
|3
|DISNEY
|4
|0
|2
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|ARKOMA
|4
|0
|2
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|4
|KAW CITY
|4
|1
|3
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|2
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|CASTLE
|4
|0
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|KENEFIC
|3
|0
|2
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|3
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|1
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|TRYON
|3
|0
|2
|BOLEY
|3
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|1
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|AVANT
|2
|0
|0
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|SLICK
|2
|0
|0
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|2
|0
|2
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|1
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|CORN
|2
|0
|2
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|1
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|EAKLY
|1
|0
|0
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|INDIANOLA
|1
|0
|0
|WAKITA
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|DRUMMOND
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|0
|HANNA
|1
|0
|0
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|0
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|0
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 372 cases, 271 recovered, 97 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 111 cases, 89 recovered and 22 active; Noble with 77 cases, 67 recovered, eight active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 27 recovered and 11 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 28 recovered and four active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 347 in Enid (92 active); 52 in Kingfisher (14 active); 28 in Woodward (four active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 24 in Okarche (three active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Alva (one active), Cashion and Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Billings, Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond, Fort Supply, Jet and Wakita, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 180 cases, with 120 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 167 cases, with 131 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.