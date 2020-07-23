Enid hospital reports death associated with COVID-19; cases rise by 15 in Garfield County

Breaking News

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.23.20

There have been 28,802 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 477 deaths in 49 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Thursday, July 23, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — An Enid hospital reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, as the number of cases in Garfield County rose by 15 since Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"As COVID-19 continues to take its toll in Oklahoma and across the country, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is saddened to confirm a patient passed away who had tested positive for COVID-19. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time," said Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Boyd said Thursday morning there were four inpatients who have tested positive for the virus in addition to the death, which has not yet been confirmed through the Health Department. There were three patients, including one in intensive care, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman.

The city of Enid actually gained 16 cases of COVID-19, according to information reported Thursday by the OSDH. The department said earlier this week that it will take a few days for numbers to beginning matching because of a backlog of 820 previously unreported cases that were discovered.

Counties in northern and northwestern Oklahoma with case increases on Thursday, per the OSDH website, included three in Woodward, two in Major and one each in Kingfisher, Noble and Woods. Additional cases per city included three in Woodward and one each in Alva, Cleo Springs and Kingfisher.

 While the real-time total count of COVID-19 cases was confirmed by OSDH to be 28,802 statewide on Thursday, representing a gain of 737 compared by Wednesday's 28,065, the summary reports on the website only 668 cases were gained from the prior day because of the backlog.

"The discrepancy in numbers is the backlog of cases that require verification on demographics. The total number of cases is 28,802 and 27,969 of those cases have been fully verified with demographic info. like county of origin," said Rob Crissinger, a communications and media relations manager with OSDH.

Despite the backlog and some delays in reporting data, the state has a good system, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.

"Yes we are seeing the same (local) impact" in regard to an increase in number of cases, Jackson said, "and there is a delay in state reports."

She said that delay allows the state to run the data by acute disease screening for verification purposes before the numbers become part of the state's official data.

More staff, more support and better software is needed at the state levels, she said, but the verification system "is robust."

"We're working on drilling down our local data a little better," Jackson said, adding she is excited about the possibilities a new epidemiologist is bringing to the table. With more staff, she said, local data will be more indepth, and she can provide city leaders with a better picture of how the virus is working in their city.

For example, she said, Oklahoma City has identified "five high risk scenarios," such as bars and restaurants, gyms and churches and events — gatherings that offer an enhanced risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

"I just want a better story when it comes to local communities," she said.

Currently, she believes that events that are attracting large crowds of people are responsible for community spread of the virus, as well as celebrations as residents are opening up their homes more because they feel like safe places to gather.

She suggests holding events outdoors when possible to help promote more social distancing.

Jackson, who has school-aged children, said her best advice for the coming school year would be for parents and adults to model behaviors such as wearing masks, washing hands, using hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing.

"We can all help with that," she said.

State numbers

In addition to the 2.6% increase in cases, there were three deaths confirmed by the OSDH on Thursday morning, a Grady County man in the 50-64 age group and two McCurtain County women in the 65 and older age range.

Of the 28,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 5,051 were active, and 22,441 had recovered, according to OSDH as of Thursday morning's update. OSDH defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

The number of overall COVID-19 cases represents less than 1%, or .73, of Oklahoma's population, which was listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov

There have been a total of 2,596 hospitalizations, a single-day increase of 56, associated with COVID-19 since it was detected in the state in March. Of those, 607 currently are hospitalized as having or suspected of having the virus, a single-day decrease of 23, according to OSDH on Thursday. There are 255 in intensive care, according to information provided by OSDH on Wednesday evening.

In Oklahoma, there have been 518,134 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, with 485,206, just less than 94%, that have been negative, according to OSDH.

More than a third of the cases, 10,173, in the state have been confirmed in the 18-35 age range, according to OSDH. That age group continues to consistently see the most numbers of increases daily, OSDH data shows.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday were 624 in the 0-4 age group, 2,237 in the 5-17 age group, 10,173 in the 18-35 age group, 6,100 in the 36-49 age group, 4,896 in the 50-64 age group and 3,939 in the 65 and older age group.

Of those testing positive, 14,399, or 50.01%, have been female, and 13,518 have been male. There are 52 listed as "unknown" gender, and 96 remain unaccounted for due to the backlog, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 477 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Thursday, 382 or 80.08%, have been 65 and older; 71 or 14.89%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.35%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.47%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .21%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 250, than women, 227, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 75.

OSDH reports 78.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than half of the deaths, 236, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,276 cases among long-term care residents and 746 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Wednesday evening.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 89 in Tulsa County; 85 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware, McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 16 in Muskogee County; 11 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 6 each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; 5 each in Mayes and Seminole counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian and McClain counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 201 cases, 135 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 71 cases, 57 recovered; Noble with 66 cases, 50 recovered and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 26 cases, 16 recovered; Blaine with 24 cases, 18 recovered; Major with 20 cases, 16 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 16 cases, 11 recovered; Grant with five cases, four recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 186 in Enid (60 active); 31 in Kingfisher (eight active); 22 in Woodward (nine active); 19 in Hennessey (five active); 17 in Okarche (one active); 11 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); eight in Fairview; seven in Cashion; six each in Geary (one active) and Ringwood (one active); four each in Freedom (four active), Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek (two active); three in Longdale (one active); two each in Dover, Laverne, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active), Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Canton (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 90 cases with 61 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 96 cases with 64 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care facilities

Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.

Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

Oklahoma per city 7.23.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 5580 72 4316
TULSA 4742 65 3980
EDMOND 1061 14 887
BROKEN ARROW 1040 19 829
NORMAN 975 23 788
GUYMON 841 7 828
JENKS 488 0 461
LAWTON 474 8 417
OTHER*** 473 4 380
STILLWATER 464 1 416
MOORE 430 9 356
BARTLESVILLE 413 37 357
YUKON 401 2 332
BROKEN BOW 340 16 263
CLAREMORE 298 8 203
OWASSO 274 2 205
IDABEL 238 2 192
ALTUS 227 3 108
BIXBY 218 2 182
MUSKOGEE 214 12 137
ARDMORE 194 2 167
GLENPOOL 191 0 166
ENID 186 2 126
CHICKASHA 185 4 154
DURANT 170 0 120
BETHANY 169 1 137
SHAWNEE 168 6 111
SAPULPA 154 3 109
MIAMI 154 2 118
GROVE 146 16 113
PONCA CITY 143 7 112
SKIATOOK 142 7 125
TAHLEQUAH 139 1 99
SAND SPRINGS 137 2 106
COWETA 136 13 101
PURCELL 134 3 117
MUSTANG 124 1 105
HUGO 124 1 108
STILWELL 123 4 78
COLLINSVILLE 117 1 99
EL RENO 114 1 88
CHOCTAW 109 2 77
OKMULGEE 103 0 61
BLANCHARD 98 0 84
HOOKER 91 0 91
HINTON 91 0 89
ADA 90 0 72
WAGONER 83 4 65
JAY 78 1 65
DUNCAN 78 0 67
GUTHRIE 78 0 63
MIDWEST CITY 75 2 59
NEWCASTLE 73 1 61
TUTTLE 71 2 58
MANGUM 71 7 58
PAULS VALLEY 71 1 64
HENRYETTA 70 0 52
PRYOR CREEK 67 1 42
MCALESTER 67 3 53
NOBLE 64 1 49
CLINTON 61 0 36
WEATHERFORD 60 0 51
PIEDMONT 58 0 48
WARR ACRES 57 0 48
CHECOTAH 56 1 50
LOCUST GROVE 52 0 32
ANADARKO 52 1 40
EUFAULA 52 0 36
CUSHING 51 1 39
LEXINGTON 51 0 37
WESTVILLE 50 0 45
SEMINOLE 50 3 36
DEL CITY 49 0 35
CLEVELAND 49 3 39
SPENCER 48 1 40
SALLISAW 48 0 27
WRIGHT CITY 47 0 33
BINGER 46 9 37
LINDSAY 45 1 37
CATOOSA 42 0 33
DEWEY 40 1 36
WEWOKA 40 1 27
HOMINY 40 0 30
MARIETTA 40 0 36
CHOUTEAU 39 3 23
FORT GIBSON 39 3 24
SPERRY 38 1 30
VALLIANT 38 0 30
NICHOLS HILLS 38 0 37
AFTON 38 0 28
ATOKA 38 0 34
COMMERCE 37 0 30
SALINA 37 1 20
MADILL 37 0 28
HAWORTH 36 0 24
VINITA 35 0 27
INOLA 35 2 24
COLCORD 34 1 29
KELLYVILLE 32 2 28
JONES 32 0 24
MOUNDS 32 1 26
MULDROW 32 1 24
FREDERICK 32 1 23
KINGFISHER 31 0 23
SULPHUR 31 0 27
MCLOUD 31 0 24
PERKINS 30 0 21
PAWNEE 29 0 22
TEXHOMA 29 0 29
COMANCHE 29 1 18
HARRAH 28 0 25
BRISTOW 26 1 18
CALERA 26 0 16
TALIHINA 26 1 9
NOWATA 26 1 24
WASHINGTON 25 0 20
PERRY 24 0 17
ELK CITY 24 0 16
MANNFORD 24 0 14
MORRIS 24 0 18
OOLOGAH 23 0 22
ELGIN 23 0 15
RED ROCK 23 1 21
KINGSTON 22 0 19
MARLOW 22 0 16
OCHELATA 22 1 20
POTEAU 22 0 11
BEGGS 22 0 18
WOODWARD 22 0 13
TECUMSEH 22 0 16
CHELSEA 22 0 19
PAWHUSKA 21 0 16
HASKELL 21 0 21
COLBERT 19 0 18
HENNESSEY 19 0 14
MAYSVILLE 18 0 14
WAYNE 18 0 17
BARNSDALL 17 2 14
TYRONE 17 0 15
KIEFER 17 0 14
OKARCHE 17 0 16
CHANDLER 17 1 13
CLAYTON 17 0 9
WATTS 16 0 16
HULBERT 16 0 13
ARCADIA 15 0 14
CACHE 15 0 11
OLUSTEE 15 0 8
LONE GROVE 15 0 12
HOLDENVILLE 15 1 10
WILBURTON 15 1 11
HEAVENER 15 0 11
GORE 15 1 9
FAIRFAX 14 0 12
PRAGUE 14 0 11
LUTHER 14 0 9
GARVIN 14 0 12
VIAN 13 1 5
GOODWELL 13 0 13
CADDO 13 0 9
MEAD 13 1 9
COALGATE 13 0 7
WYNNEWOOD 12 1 10
FORT COBB 12 0 10
GLENCOE 12 0 10
STIGLER 12 0 9
WISTER 12 0 8
RAMONA 12 0 12
PORTER 12 0 8
OKEMAH 12 0 12
SPIRO 12 0 9
WATONGA 11 0 9
DEWAR 11 0 6
QUAPAW 11 0 8
ALVA 11 0 9
APACHE 11 0 9
WETUMKA 10 0 5
STROUD 10 0 8
BLACKWELL 10 0 6
WYANDOTTE 10 0 8
YALE 10 0 5
ANTLERS 10 0 8
MEEKER 10 0 6
RINGLING 10 0 7
ALEX 10 0 10
FORT TOWSON 9 0 6
STONEWALL 9 1 7
KONAWA 9 1 5
TISHOMINGO 9 0 5
OPTIMA 9 0 9
WALTERS 9 0 7
COPAN 9 0 9
DAVIS 9 0 8
BIG CABIN 8 1 3
TONKAWA 8 0 7
POCOLA 8 0 6
MAUD 8 0 3
BENNINGTON 8 0 8
FAIRVIEW 8 0 8
TALALA 8 0 6
WELEETKA 8 0 6
ADAIR 8 0 5
HOBART 8 0 7
EARLSBORO 8 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
RYAN 7 0 7
PORUM 7 1 5
CASHION 7 0 7
NORTH MIAMI 7 0 6
QUINTON 7 0 5
HEALDTON 7 0 5
WILSON 7 0 6
NEWKIRK 7 1 5
BLAIR 7 0 2
KANSAS 7 0 5
AMBER 7 0 7
HARTSHORNE 7 0 6
ROFF 7 0 5
BOSWELL 7 0 6
DELAWARE 7 0 6
LOOKEBA 7 1 5
CYRIL 7 0 5
ELMORE CITY 7 0 7
MINCO 7 0 4
BOKCHITO 7 0 6
CRESCENT 6 0 6
FAIRLAND 6 0 4
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
WAURIKA 6 0 6
WARNER 6 0 5
CHEYENNE 6 0 2
FLETCHER 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 5
MORRISON 6 0 3
LEHIGH 6 0 4
GEARY 6 0 5
TIPTON 6 0 2
JENNINGS 6 0 6
ROLAND 6 0 2
BOKOSHE 6 0 6
WELLSTON 6 0 3
SASAKWA 6 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 6 0 6
CEMENT 6 0 4
MCCURTAIN 6 0 6
ACHILLE 5 0 5
RIPLEY 5 0 3
SHADY POINT 5 0 5
CANEY 5 0 3
DEPEW 5 1 3
INDIAHOMA 5 0 4
THOMAS 5 0 3
PAOLI 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
SAVANNA 5 0 5
WEBBERS FALLS 5 0 3
CARNEGIE 4 0 3
ARAPAHO 4 0 3
POND CREEK 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 4
ASHER 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
PADEN 4 0 2
TERLTON 4 0 4
GARBER 4 0 3
HOLLIS 4 0 2
CANADIAN 4 0 4
SAYRE 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 0
MANNSVILLE 4 0 2
UNION CITY 4 0 2
ORLANDO 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
PANAMA 4 0 2
LAHOMA 4 0 4
DRUMRIGHT 4 0 2
VERDEN 4 0 2
FORGAN 4 0 4
AGRA 3 1 2
BURNS FLAT 3 0 3
POCASSET 3 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 3 0 1
CROWDER 3 0 2
CARNEY 3 0 2
OKTAHA 3 0 2
ALLEN 3 1 2
ALBION 3 0 1
STRATFORD 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
SENTINEL 3 0 3
RATTAN 3 0 1
MULHALL 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 2
SPAVINAW 3 0 1
VICI 3 0 1
KEOTA 3 0 3
SNYDER 3 0 2
THACKERVILLE 3 0 2
CAMERON 3 0 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
LONGDALE 3 0 2
BOYNTON 3 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
KETCHUM 3 0 3
KIOWA 3 0 3
GERONIMO 3 0 1
MILLERTON 3 0 2
BERNICE 3 0 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
GANS 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
OSAGE 2 0 2
WELCH 2 0 1
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 2
KENEFIC 2 0 1
LAVERNE 2 0 2
RED OAK 2 0 1
CORN 2 0 1
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
OKEENE 2 0 1
KAW CITY 2 1 1
SEILING 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
NINNEKAH 2 0 2
DOVER 2 0 2
WAUKOMIS 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 1
WYNONA 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
TRYON 2 0 1
PITTSBURG 2 0 1
DILL CITY 2 0 1
HOWE 2 0 1
HYDRO 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
CANTON 1 0 0
MEDFORD 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
KREBS 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 0
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 1
SCHULTER 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
BYNG 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 0
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
ARKOMA 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
BUTLER 1 0 0
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
MARTHA 1 0 0
RATLIFF CITY 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
ELDORADO 1 0 0
HAILEYVILLE 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
BURBANK 1 0 1
TAFT 1 0 0
BESSIE 1 0 0

Oklahoma per county 7.23.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 23, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 6981 85 5470
TULSA 6856 89 5740
CLEVELAND 1887 40 1531
TEXAS 1010 7 995
CANADIAN 744 4 607
MCCURTAIN 739 19 577
COMANCHE 613 9 534
PAYNE 565 2 490
WAGONER 516 19 398
WASHINGTON 506 39 443
ROGERS 499 11 364
GRADY 328 6 274
DELAWARE 323 19 254
MCCLAIN 322 4 276
CREEK 308 9 228
MUSKOGEE 294 16 193
OSAGE 270 9 230
BRYAN 268 1 198
JACKSON 252 3 118
OKMULGEE 251 0 173
POTTAWATOMIE 246 6 168
OTTAWA 244 2 188
CADDO 243 11 205
CARTER 232 3 197
MAYES 214 5 130
ADAIR 209 4 150
GARFIELD 201 2 135
CHEROKEE 189 1 135
KAY 164 9 126
GARVIN 154 3 134
CHOCTAW 148 1 128
CUSTER 131 0 93
LOGAN 130 1 107
STEPHENS 130 1 102
SEQUOYAH 118 3 70
PONTOTOC 116 2 92
MCINTOSH 110 1 90
LE FLORE 108 1 70
SEMINOLE 106 5 71
PITTSBURG 103 3 83
PAWNEE 92 3 72
GREER 73 7 59
KINGFISHER 71 0 57
LINCOLN 66 2 47
NOBLE 66 2 50
MARSHALL 59 0 47
LOVE 57 0 52
ATOKA 50 0 41
PUSHMATAHA 47 0 33
CRAIG 44 0 30
NOWATA 44 1 40
MURRAY 40 0 35
TILLMAN 38 1 26
BEAVER 33 0 32
LATIMER 31 1 17
HUGHES 28 1 16
BECKHAM 27 0 19
JOHNSTON 26 0 16
WOODWARD 26 0 16
OKFUSKEE 25 0 21
BLAINE 24 0 18
JEFFERSON 23 0 20
HASKELL 23 0 20
MAJOR 20 1 16
COAL 20 0 12
KIOWA 19 1 15
WOODS 16 0 11
WASHITA 14 0 9
COTTON 14 2 10
ROGER MILLS 6 0 2
GRANT 5 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 4
HARMON 4 0 2
HARPER 2 0 2
ELLIS 2 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

