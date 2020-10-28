ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma has the 14th highest COVID-19 rate in the country and the eighth highest rate for test positivity, according to the weekly White House report on the virus.

“Oklahoma has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week,” according to the report.

Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties showed the highest number of cases in the state over the past three weeks, representing 38.7% of new cases, according to the report. However, 84% of the counties in the state “have moderate or high levels of community transmission," with 55% in the national “red zone” in that area.

Oklahoma had 217 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 133 per 100,000.

Enid and Garfield County remain in the top 12 state metro areas and counties included in the national red zone in regard to the virus. Alfalfa, Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woods also are in the red zone, according to the report.

The red zone designation is different than the Oklahoma State Department of Health alerts, which is released each Friday and most recently showed much of the state in the orange, or moderate, level for COVID-19.

Daily update

Another 13 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor and 743 new cases of the virus were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday.

The .9% increase took the cumulative number to 119,152, with 15,074 of those active, a single-day decrease of 406, and 102,792 recovered, including 1,136 since Tuesday. There have been 1,286 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.

Eleven of the 13 deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: three men each in Cleveland and Tulsa counties, two men in LeFlore County, men in Okfuskee and Ottawa counties and a Mayes County woman. The deaths of a McClain County woman and a McCurtain County man in the 50-64 age group also were reported. Two of the deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.

Cumulative hospitalizations saw a single-day increase of 69 to 8,609, according to OSDH Wednesday morning. Of those, 874 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, a single day decrease of 11, with 305 in intensive care, as of the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.

ICU bed space remained at 14% and medical/surgical beds fell to 16% statewide, with 94% hospital reporting compliance, according to OSDH. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 44 hospitalizations on Wednesday, an increase of two.

In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it was treating eight COVID-19-positive patients as of Tuesday.

Garfield County saw a gain of 12 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,455, with 328 of those active, a single-day decrease of 10, and 2,099 recovered. Enid saw an increase of nine cases for a total of 2,245, with 286 active and 1,931 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 16 in Woodward, four each in Grant and Noble, two in Kingfisher and one in Major.

Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 15 in Woodward, three in Pond Creek, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Cleo Springs, Lahoma, Nash and Waukomis. Carmen saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

OSDH reported Wednesday morning 1,590,622 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,456,714, or 91.6% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 62,101 Oklahoma women and 56,990 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 61 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 231 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34.6% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 157 in the 50-64 age group, 140 in the 36-49 age group, 119 in the 65 and older age group, 82 in the 5-17 age group and 14 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,208 in the 0-4 age group, 11,405 in the 5-17 age group, 41,220 in the 18-35 age group, 25,465 in the 36-49 age group, 21,869 in the 50-64 age group and 16,978 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,286 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,035 have been 65 and older and 196 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 723, than women, 563, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 231 in Oklahoma County; 204 in Tulsa County; 99 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 40 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 30 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 13 each in Bryan, Jackson, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and McClain counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh, Ottawa and Texas counties; nine in Okmulgee County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; six each in Custer, Garvin, Pushmataha and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,443 cases, 2,099 recovered, 328 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27Oct. 25Oct. 24Oct. 20Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,267 cases, 1,179 recovered, 83 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 560 cases, 480 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 215 cases, 174 recovered, 40 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 184 cases, 147 recovered and 37 active;

• Noble with 183 cases, 160 recovered, 20 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Major with 177 cases, 139 recovered, 36 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 122 cases, 107 recovered and 15 active;

• Grant with 105 cases, 74 recovered, 30 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,245 in Enid (286 active); 892 Fort Supply (seven active); 297 in Woodward (67 active); 227 in Kingfisher (47 active); 192 in Hennessey (eight active); 159 in Alva (33 active); 100 in Fairview (22 active); 77 in Watonga (19 active); 69 in Okarche (17 active); 62 in Helena (four active); 44 in Mooreland (five active); 43 in Waukomis (11 active); 41 in Cashion (eight active); 39 in Pond Creek (15 active); 37 in Lahoma (seven active); 36 in Garber (three active); 35 in Dover (four active); 33 each in Canton (seven active) and Okeene (four active); 30 in Cherokee (five active); 27 in Medford (three active); 23 in Ringwood (three active); 22 in Seiling; 17 in Fairmont; 15 in Covington (five active); 14 each in Cleo Springs (three active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (one active); 12 each in Kremlin (three active), Meno (three active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Burlington (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight each in Jet (two active) and Orlando (one active); seven in Hunter (one active); six each in Drummond (one active), Mullhall and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (two active), Freedom, Hillsdale (two active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 1,150 cases, with 994 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,075 cases, with 921 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were three cases with one recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 23997 231 20783 2020-10-28
TULSA 21922 204 19588 2020-10-28
CLEVELAND 8400 99 7301 2020-10-28
CANADIAN 4009 23 3196 2020-10-28
PAYNE 2812 12 2618 2020-10-28
ROGERS 2469 55 2140 2020-10-28
GARFIELD 2455 28 2099 2020-10-28
COMANCHE 2437 17 2083 2020-10-28
MUSKOGEE 2364 28 2038 2020-10-28
POTTAWATOMIE 2232 14 1818 2020-10-28
WAGONER 1937 30 1728 2020-10-28
TEXAS 1807 10 1706 2020-10-28
LE FLORE 1682 24 1490 2020-10-28
GRADY 1631 16 1422 2020-10-28
MCCURTAIN 1630 40 1410 2020-10-28
CREEK 1597 37 1396 2020-10-28
BRYAN 1574 13 1295 2020-10-28
CHEROKEE 1395 8 1206 2020-10-28
OSAGE 1388 13 1281 2020-10-28
WASHINGTON 1341 41 1173 2020-10-28
MCCLAIN 1337 11 1130 2020-10-28
PITTSBURG 1267 20 1091 2020-10-28
WOODWARD 1267 5 1179 2020-10-28
DELAWARE 1260 28 1053 2020-10-28
OTTAWA 1260 10 1101 2020-10-28
SEQUOYAH 1251 13 1050 2020-10-28
OKMULGEE 1243 9 992 2020-10-28
CADDO 1155 26 1005 2020-10-28
JACKSON 1132 13 999 2020-10-28
CUSTER 1104 6 992 2020-10-28
MAYES 982 14 817 2020-10-28
BECKHAM 912 11 720 2020-10-28
KAY 897 16 774 2020-10-28
CARTER 865 10 713 2020-10-28
LOGAN 862 2 723 2020-10-28
ADAIR 815 11 634 2020-10-28
PONTOTOC 814 4 601 2020-10-28
LINCOLN 802 22 674 2020-10-28
SEMINOLE 796 6 644 2020-10-28
STEPHENS 756 8 575 2020-10-28
GARVIN 689 6 552 2020-10-28
CRAIG 629 2 568 2020-10-28
KINGFISHER 560 3 480 2020-10-28
OKFUSKEE 545 8 236 2020-10-28
MCINTOSH 510 10 423 2020-10-28
CHOCTAW 457 2 385 2020-10-28
ATOKA 452 1 376 2020-10-28
HUGHES 404 4 341 2020-10-28
HASKELL 384 5 332 2020-10-28
PAWNEE 339 5 298 2020-10-28
MURRAY 310 2 253 2020-10-28
JOHNSTON 299 4 247 2020-10-28
PUSHMATAHA 279 6 231 2020-10-28
MARSHALL 276 2 242 2020-10-28
LOVE 273 1 248 2020-10-28
NOWATA 257 4 209 2020-10-28
BLAINE 215 1 174 2020-10-28
LATIMER 211 2 165 2020-10-28
WASHITA 185 0 148 2020-10-28
WOODS 184 0 147 2020-10-28
NOBLE 183 3 160 2020-10-28
KIOWA 178 3 147 2020-10-28
MAJOR 177 2 139 2020-10-28
GREER 152 8 125 2020-10-28
TILLMAN 148 3 128 2020-10-28
ALFALFA 122 0 107 2020-10-28
GRANT 105 1 74 2020-10-28
COTTON 102 3 79 2020-10-28
COAL 100 0 77 2020-10-28
DEWEY 93 1 82 2020-10-28
BEAVER 92 1 79 2020-10-28
ROGER MILLS 89 4 77 2020-10-28
JEFFERSON 81 0 64 2020-10-28
HARMON 72 0 60 2020-10-28
HARPER 72 1 44 2020-10-28
CIMARRON 39 0 37 2020-10-28
ELLIS 24 0 19 2020-10-28
9 0 1 2020-10-28

Oklahoma per city 10.28.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 18911 195 16531 2020-10-28
TULSA 14434 141 13010 2020-10-28
NORMAN 4343 56 3845 2020-10-28
BROKEN ARROW 4182 44 3687 2020-10-28
EDMOND 4125 26 3462 2020-10-28
OTHER*** 2615 18 2285 2020-10-28
STILLWATER 2288 8 2168 2020-10-28
ENID 2245 28 1931 2020-10-28
YUKON 1976 8 1646 2020-10-28
LAWTON 1588 14 1323 2020-10-28
MOORE 1493 15 1276 2020-10-28
CLAREMORE 1431 49 1216 2020-10-28
GUYMON 1429 10 1352 2020-10-28
SHAWNEE 1338 13 1037 2020-10-28
OWASSO 1204 3 1065 2020-10-28
MUSKOGEE 1100 21 896 2020-10-28
BARTLESVILLE 1097 38 962 2020-10-28
TAHLEQUAH 1035 4 890 2020-10-28
ALTUS 993 13 883 2020-10-28
JENKS 975 6 898 2020-10-28
DURANT 957 8 793 2020-10-28
MCALESTER 954 18 829 2020-10-28
BIXBY 914 5 788 2020-10-28
FORT SUPPLY 892 2 883 2020-10-28
EL RENO 870 8 546 2020-10-28
CHICKASHA 802 10 712 2020-10-28
MIAMI 758 7 666 2020-10-28
TAFT 749 2 734 2020-10-28
SAPULPA 725 13 624 2020-10-28
ARDMORE 694 8 574 2020-10-28
ADA 671 1 493 2020-10-28
PONCA CITY 670 13 602 2020-10-28
MUSTANG 662 4 565 2020-10-28
SAND SPRINGS 661 6 593 2020-10-28
BROKEN BOW 639 24 548 2020-10-28
LEXINGTON 568 5 426 2020-10-28
CHOCTAW 561 5 489 2020-10-28
BETHANY 555 6 482 2020-10-28
STILWELL 542 9 412 2020-10-28
BLANCHARD 542 2 467 2020-10-28
CLINTON 541 1 488 2020-10-28
VINITA 538 1 489 2020-10-28
IDABEL 518 9 458 2020-10-28
DUNCAN 512 4 379 2020-10-28
GLENPOOL 512 5 444 2020-10-28
SALLISAW 502 4 403 2020-10-28
HOMINY 500 2 487 2020-10-28
OKMULGEE 487 5 386 2020-10-28
GUTHRIE 484 0 402 2020-10-28
ELK CITY 481 6 405 2020-10-28
GROVE 480 19 401 2020-10-28
POTEAU 466 5 412 2020-10-28
COLLINSVILLE 459 2 413 2020-10-28
WEATHERFORD 459 5 411 2020-10-28
ANADARKO 439 9 388 2020-10-28
SEMINOLE 430 4 347 2020-10-28
SKIATOOK 429 8 388 2020-10-28
COWETA 422 14 372 2020-10-28
MCLOUD 409 1 376 2020-10-28
SAYRE 397 5 285 2020-10-28
PURCELL 382 4 325 2020-10-28
HENRYETTA 376 4 289 2020-10-28
ATOKA 376 0 312 2020-10-28
NEWCASTLE 375 4 313 2020-10-28
TUTTLE 335 5 276 2020-10-28
WAGONER 325 6 272 2020-10-28
PRYOR CREEK 324 7 267 2020-10-28
TECUMSEH 314 0 264 2020-10-28
JAY 305 2 259 2020-10-28
HUGO 303 2 261 2020-10-28
WOODWARD 297 2 228 2020-10-28
NOBLE 296 3 252 2020-10-28
MULDROW 294 3 253 2020-10-28
CUSHING 292 2 244 2020-10-28
BOLEY 282 4 47 2020-10-28
HOLDENVILLE 281 3 238 2020-10-28
HEAVENER 273 7 243 2020-10-28
PIEDMONT 270 3 241 2020-10-28
CHECOTAH 249 4 207 2020-10-28
HARRAH 246 2 213 2020-10-28
PAULS VALLEY 244 2 198 2020-10-28
SPIRO 243 1 221 2020-10-28
BRISTOW 235 9 212 2020-10-28
EUFAULA 233 6 191 2020-10-28
WEWOKA 230 1 197 2020-10-28
STIGLER 227 4 189 2020-10-28
KINGFISHER 227 1 179 2020-10-28
MIDWEST CITY 225 8 184 2020-10-28
LOCUST GROVE 211 0 178 2020-10-28
HINTON 210 0 195 2020-10-28
WARR ACRES 206 0 184 2020-10-28
SULPHUR 201 2 167 2020-10-28
FORT GIBSON 196 4 158 2020-10-28
HENNESSEY 192 2 182 2020-10-28
CALERA 191 1 164 2020-10-28
VIAN 186 3 153 2020-10-28
CHANDLER 181 10 160 2020-10-28
MARIETTA 179 0 166 2020-10-28
MADILL 178 1 155 2020-10-28
CATOOSA 176 2 149 2020-10-28
SPENCER 175 2 154 2020-10-28
CHELSEA 173 3 145 2020-10-28
SALINA 167 1 131 2020-10-28
AFTON 166 1 148 2020-10-28
NOWATA 160 3 132 2020-10-28
ALVA 159 0 126 2020-10-28
TISHOMINGO 158 3 133 2020-10-28
ANTLERS 157 6 124 2020-10-28
CLEVELAND 156 3 144 2020-10-28
DEL CITY 154 0 132 2020-10-28
MEEKER 152 10 130 2020-10-28
SPERRY 151 2 132 2020-10-28
INOLA 151 3 131 2020-10-28
MOUNDS 151 3 134 2020-10-28
LINDSAY 145 2 117 2020-10-28
PRAGUE 143 0 111 2020-10-28
ROLAND 142 0 131 2020-10-28
MANNFORD 141 4 124 2020-10-28
WESTVILLE 135 2 113 2020-10-28
DEWEY 135 1 120 2020-10-28
JONES 134 2 108 2020-10-28
OKEMAH 134 3 97 2020-10-28
HOOKER 133 0 122 2020-10-28
NICHOLS HILLS 133 0 110 2020-10-28
POCOLA 132 3 118 2020-10-28
VALLIANT 130 3 109 2020-10-28
MORRIS 125 0 102 2020-10-28
WASHINGTON 123 0 110 2020-10-28
MANGUM 123 8 99 2020-10-28
PERKINS 123 2 108 2020-10-28
OOLOGAH 123 0 107 2020-10-28
PAWHUSKA 122 0 105 2020-10-28
WISTER 122 1 106 2020-10-28
TALIHINA 122 5 101 2020-10-28
HASKELL 121 1 107 2020-10-28
CHOUTEAU 120 6 105 2020-10-28
FREDERICK 118 3 102 2020-10-28
BEGGS 116 0 97 2020-10-28
COMMERCE 115 2 103 2020-10-28
MARLOW 114 1 90 2020-10-28
PAWNEE 111 1 91 2020-10-28
HOWE 111 0 108 2020-10-28
WYANDOTTE 109 1 97 2020-10-28
HULBERT 108 2 97 2020-10-28
STROUD 105 0 88 2020-10-28
WRIGHT CITY 102 0 87 2020-10-28
WILBURTON 102 1 78 2020-10-28
KANSAS 102 3 78 2020-10-28
COMANCHE 101 2 89 2020-10-28
FAIRVIEW 100 0 78 2020-10-28
COLCORD 99 1 81 2020-10-28
WYNNEWOOD 99 1 71 2020-10-28
ELGIN 98 1 76 2020-10-28
GORE 95 3 82 2020-10-28
FAIRLAND 94 0 73 2020-10-28
COLBERT 93 2 59 2020-10-28
CACHE 93 0 68 2020-10-28
KINGSTON 93 1 82 2020-10-28
DAVIS 93 0 76 2020-10-28
APACHE 92 2 72 2020-10-28
HOBART 92 2 77 2020-10-28
HAWORTH 90 2 80 2020-10-28
LUTHER 89 2 69 2020-10-28
BLACKWELL 86 1 60 2020-10-28
TEXHOMA 86 0 84 2020-10-28
CARNEGIE 86 2 72 2020-10-28
STRATFORD 83 0 65 2020-10-28
BARNSDALL 83 2 73 2020-10-28
KEOTA 79 0 73 2020-10-28
WALTERS 79 1 61 2020-10-28
KELLYVILLE 79 2 69 2020-10-28
CADDO 78 0 63 2020-10-28
FORT COBB 77 0 68 2020-10-28
WATONGA 77 0 58 2020-10-28
MEAD 76 1 66 2020-10-28
GOODWELL 76 0 72 2020-10-28
LONE GROVE 74 1 56 2020-10-28
HARTSHORNE 73 0 65 2020-10-28
PADEN 72 0 51 2020-10-28
COALGATE 72 0 55 2020-10-28
KIEFER 72 0 65 2020-10-28
KONAWA 72 1 49 2020-10-28
BINGER 71 9 59 2020-10-28
CAMERON 71 0 60 2020-10-28
QUAPAW 71 0 64 2020-10-28
TONKAWA 71 0 48 2020-10-28
PERRY 70 1 66 2020-10-28
OKARCHE 69 0 52 2020-10-28
DRUMRIGHT 69 1 61 2020-10-28
NEWKIRK 68 1 64 2020-10-28
HOLLIS 68 0 57 2020-10-28
HYDRO 67 0 46 2020-10-28
WARNER 66 0 50 2020-10-28
BOKCHITO 66 1 51 2020-10-28
WELLSTON 65 0 56 2020-10-28
MINCO 64 0 56 2020-10-28
WETUMKA 64 0 55 2020-10-28
TALALA 63 0 59 2020-10-28
MAYSVILLE 63 2 53 2020-10-28
ELMORE CITY 62 0 54 2020-10-28
CRESCENT 62 1 51 2020-10-28
BOKOSHE 62 0 57 2020-10-28
HELENA 62 0 58 2020-10-28
ALEX 61 0 52 2020-10-28
WATTS 60 0 52 2020-10-28
PORTER 60 1 56 2020-10-28
BLAIR 60 0 53 2020-10-28
RED ROCK 59 1 43 2020-10-28
ARCADIA 59 0 45 2020-10-28
CEMENT 58 0 47 2020-10-28
WAYNE 56 1 44 2020-10-28
EARLSBORO 56 0 48 2020-10-28
YALE 55 1 46 2020-10-28
FLETCHER 55 0 42 2020-10-28
FORT TOWSON 53 0 41 2020-10-28
PORUM 50 1 45 2020-10-28
BOSWELL 50 0 40 2020-10-28
ADAIR 49 0 38 2020-10-28
QUINTON 49 0 42 2020-10-28
WILSON 49 0 46 2020-10-28
NEW CORDELL 46 0 39 2020-10-28
BIG CABIN 44 1 36 2020-10-28
NINNEKAH 44 0 38 2020-10-28
MOORELAND 44 1 38 2020-10-28
STONEWALL 43 1 33 2020-10-28
WAUKOMIS 43 0 32 2020-10-28
OCHELATA 42 1 34 2020-10-28
CASHION 41 0 33 2020-10-28
GEARY 41 0 35 2020-10-28
WEBBERS FALLS 41 0 34 2020-10-28
THOMAS 39 0 36 2020-10-28
WELEETKA 39 1 26 2020-10-28
BEAVER 39 0 34 2020-10-28
WELCH 39 0 36 2020-10-28
DEWAR 39 0 31 2020-10-28
POND CREEK 39 0 24 2020-10-28
RAMONA 39 1 33 2020-10-28
CYRIL 38 1 36 2020-10-28
PAOLI 38 0 25 2020-10-28
SHADY POINT 38 0 30 2020-10-28
ALLEN 38 2 26 2020-10-28
CHEYENNE 38 1 34 2020-10-28
BLUEJACKET 37 1 27 2020-10-28
TYRONE 37 0 32 2020-10-28
LAHOMA 37 0 30 2020-10-28
INDIAHOMA 36 1 29 2020-10-28
DAVENPORT 36 0 31 2020-10-28
HAMMON 36 1 33 2020-10-28
FAIRFAX 36 0 32 2020-10-28
GARBER 36 0 33 2020-10-28
RED OAK 35 0 25 2020-10-28
SPAVINAW 35 0 28 2020-10-28
BURNS FLAT 35 0 24 2020-10-28
SASAKWA 35 0 25 2020-10-28
BUFFALO 35 1 23 2020-10-28
DOVER 35 0 31 2020-10-28
KREBS 35 1 28 2020-10-28
MAUD 35 0 28 2020-10-28
RUSH SPRINGS 35 0 28 2020-10-28
OKTAHA 35 0 25 2020-10-28
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-28
GERONIMO 34 0 28 2020-10-28
RINGLING 34 0 28 2020-10-28
CANTON 33 1 25 2020-10-28
OKEENE 33 0 29 2020-10-28
JENNINGS 32 1 29 2020-10-28
KIOWA 32 1 23 2020-10-28
CALUMET 32 0 22 2020-10-28
ARKOMA 32 0 29 2020-10-28
BENNINGTON 31 0 26 2020-10-28
DELAWARE 31 1 30 2020-10-28
BOISE CITY 31 0 30 2020-10-28
GARVIN 31 0 27 2020-10-28
GRACEMONT 30 1 26 2020-10-28
VERDEN 30 0 26 2020-10-28
PANAMA 30 1 26 2020-10-28
GLENCOE 30 0 28 2020-10-28
ROFF 30 0 23 2020-10-28
LAVERNE 30 0 19 2020-10-28
LEEDEY 30 1 28 2020-10-28
CHEROKEE 30 0 25 2020-10-28
COPAN 29 0 27 2020-10-28
WANETTE 29 0 26 2020-10-28
CANUTE 29 0 19 2020-10-28
CARNEY 29 0 25 2020-10-28
ARAPAHO 28 0 25 2020-10-28
ASHER 28 0 26 2020-10-28
SOPER 28 0 23 2020-10-28
MILBURN 28 1 25 2020-10-28
AMBER 27 0 24 2020-10-28
MEDFORD 27 0 24 2020-10-28
OLUSTEE 27 0 24 2020-10-28
CLAYTON 26 0 25 2020-10-28
GANS 26 0 22 2020-10-28
DEPEW 26 1 24 2020-10-28
LOOKEBA 25 2 21 2020-10-28
WAURIKA 25 0 22 2020-10-28
GRANITE 25 0 22 2020-10-28
UNION CITY 25 0 21 2020-10-28
OILTON 25 1 19 2020-10-28
MORRISON 24 0 22 2020-10-28
RATTAN 23 0 19 2020-10-28
TERLTON 23 0 21 2020-10-28
RINGWOOD 23 0 20 2020-10-28
THACKERVILLE 22 0 15 2020-10-28
HAILEYVILLE 22 0 18 2020-10-28
SEILING 22 0 22 2020-10-28
KINTA 22 0 18 2020-10-28
LANGLEY 22 0 20 2020-10-28
SNYDER 21 0 17 2020-10-28
COUNCIL HILL 21 0 13 2020-10-28
ACHILLE 21 0 20 2020-10-28
RIPLEY 20 0 17 2020-10-28
ERICK 20 0 17 2020-10-28
OAKS 20 1 16 2020-10-28
VELMA 20 1 14 2020-10-28
CANEY 20 0 18 2020-10-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 20 1 15 2020-10-28
POCASSET 20 0 18 2020-10-28
MANNSVILLE 20 0 17 2020-10-28
BRAGGS 20 0 12 2020-10-28
HANNA 19 0 16 2020-10-28
SPRINGER 19 1 18 2020-10-28
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-28
CANADIAN 19 0 14 2020-10-28
RAVIA 19 0 17 2020-10-28
SENTINEL 18 0 16 2020-10-28
HEALDTON 18 0 10 2020-10-28
SAVANNA 18 0 17 2020-10-28
AGRA 18 1 14 2020-10-28
PITTSBURG 18 0 10 2020-10-28
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-28
CORN 17 0 15 2020-10-28
LENAPAH 17 0 14 2020-10-28
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-28
STUART 17 0 16 2020-10-28
TIPTON 17 0 15 2020-10-28
WHITEFIELD 16 0 14 2020-10-28
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-28
MILL CREEK 16 0 14 2020-10-28
LEHIGH 16 0 15 2020-10-28
MARBLE CITY 15 0 12 2020-10-28
SCHULTER 15 0 12 2020-10-28
COVINGTON 15 0 10 2020-10-28
KETCHUM 15 0 14 2020-10-28
STERLING 15 0 10 2020-10-28
VICI 15 0 14 2020-10-28
LANGSTON 15 0 15 2020-10-28
FOSS 14 0 12 2020-10-28
RYAN 14 0 11 2020-10-28
TRYON 14 0 12 2020-10-28
CLEO SPRINGS 14 0 11 2020-10-28
KENEFIC 14 0 12 2020-10-28
WAKITA 14 0 4 2020-10-28
CASTLE 14 0 11 2020-10-28
LONGDALE 13 0 12 2020-10-28
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 11 2020-10-28
BILLINGS 13 1 12 2020-10-28
AMES 13 0 12 2020-10-28
LONE WOLF 13 0 10 2020-10-28
ROOSEVELT 12 0 10 2020-10-28
MENO 12 0 9 2020-10-28
HARDESTY 12 0 12 2020-10-28
WAYNOKA 12 0 11 2020-10-28
PRUE 12 0 11 2020-10-28
KREMLIN 12 0 9 2020-10-28
WANN 12 0 10 2020-10-28
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-28
SPARKS 11 0 8 2020-10-28
BURBANK 11 0 6 2020-10-28
BURLINGTON 11 0 9 2020-10-28
DILL CITY 11 0 10 2020-10-28
SAWYER 11 0 8 2020-10-28
BYARS 11 0 6 2020-10-28
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-10-28
NASH 11 0 9 2020-10-28
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-28
ELDORADO 10 0 7 2020-10-28
SHIDLER 10 0 6 2020-10-28
GRANDFIELD 10 0 8 2020-10-28
STRINGTOWN 10 1 9 2020-10-28
DISNEY 10 0 9 2020-10-28
DUSTIN 10 0 8 2020-10-28
AVANT 10 0 9 2020-10-28
BOYNTON 10 0 8 2020-10-28
ROCKY 10 0 10 2020-10-28
FARGO 10 0 8 2020-10-28
CALVIN 10 0 9 2020-10-28
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-28
DIBBLE 9 0 8 2020-10-28
FOSTER 9 0 8 2020-10-28
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-28
REYDON 9 0 8 2020-10-28
MARTHA 9 0 5 2020-10-28
BERNICE 9 0 8 2020-10-28
CUSTER CITY 9 0 8 2020-10-28
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-28
GOTEBO 9 0 8 2020-10-28
TALOGA 8 0 2 2020-10-28
JET 8 0 6 2020-10-28
RATLIFF CITY 8 0 7 2020-10-28
ORLANDO 8 0 7 2020-10-28
RALSTON 8 0 6 2020-10-28
WAPANUCKA 8 0 6 2020-10-28
SHATTUCK 8 0 7 2020-10-28
CARTER 8 0 7 2020-10-28
ALDERSON 7 0 7 2020-10-28
GAGE 7 0 4 2020-10-28
HUNTER 7 0 6 2020-10-28
GOLDSBY 7 0 6 2020-10-28
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-10-28
LAMAR 7 0 6 2020-10-28
FITZHUGH 7 0 6 2020-10-28
RANDLETT 6 0 5 2020-10-28
MILLERTON 6 0 6 2020-10-28
TERRAL 6 0 1 2020-10-28
WYNONA 6 0 5 2020-10-28
MULHALL 6 0 6 2020-10-28
DRUMMOND 6 0 5 2020-10-28
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-28
SHARON 6 0 4 2020-10-28
TUPELO 6 0 3 2020-10-28
LOCO 6 0 3 2020-10-28
GOULD 6 0 4 2020-10-28
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 6 0 4 2020-10-28
FORGAN 6 0 6 2020-10-28
CARMEN 5 0 3 2020-10-28
MARSHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-28
HILLSDALE 5 0 3 2020-10-28
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-28
MARLAND 5 0 4 2020-10-28
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-28
FREEDOM 5 0 5 2020-10-28
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 5 2020-10-28
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-28
HASTINGS 4 0 3 2020-10-28
PEORIA 4 0 4 2020-10-28
FAXON 4 0 3 2020-10-28
FRANCIS 4 0 3 2020-10-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-28
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-10-28
GOLTRY 4 0 4 2020-10-28
KEYES 3 0 3 2020-10-28
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-28
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-28
VERA 3 0 3 2020-10-28
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-10-28
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-28
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-28
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-28
WILLOW 2 0 2 2020-10-28
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-10-28
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-28
FANSHAWE 2 0 1 2020-10-28
COLONY 2 0 1 2020-10-28
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 2 2020-10-28
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-28
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-28
KENDRICK 2 0 1 2020-10-28
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-28
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-28
DEVOL 1 0 1 2020-10-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-28
BRAMAN 1 0 0 2020-10-28
ALINE 1 0 1 2020-10-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-28
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-28
WAINWRIGHT 1 0 1 2020-10-28
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-28
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-28
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-28
BROMIDE 1 0 1 2020-10-28
NORGE 1 0 0 2020-10-28
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-28
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-28
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-28
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-28

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

