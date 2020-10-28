ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma has the 14th highest COVID-19 rate in the country and the eighth highest rate for test positivity, according to the weekly White House report on the virus.
“Oklahoma has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week,” according to the report.
Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties showed the highest number of cases in the state over the past three weeks, representing 38.7% of new cases, according to the report. However, 84% of the counties in the state “have moderate or high levels of community transmission," with 55% in the national “red zone” in that area.
Oklahoma had 217 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 133 per 100,000.
Enid and Garfield County remain in the top 12 state metro areas and counties included in the national red zone in regard to the virus. Alfalfa, Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woods also are in the red zone, according to the report.
The red zone designation is different than the Oklahoma State Department of Health alerts, which is released each Friday and most recently showed much of the state in the orange, or moderate, level for COVID-19.
Daily update
Another 13 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor and 743 new cases of the virus were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday.
The .9% increase took the cumulative number to 119,152, with 15,074 of those active, a single-day decrease of 406, and 102,792 recovered, including 1,136 since Tuesday. There have been 1,286 deaths overall since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020.
Eleven of the 13 deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: three men each in Cleveland and Tulsa counties, two men in LeFlore County, men in Okfuskee and Ottawa counties and a Mayes County woman. The deaths of a McClain County woman and a McCurtain County man in the 50-64 age group also were reported. Two of the deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative hospitalizations saw a single-day increase of 69 to 8,609, according to OSDH Wednesday morning. Of those, 874 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, a single day decrease of 11, with 305 in intensive care, as of the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.
ICU bed space remained at 14% and medical/surgical beds fell to 16% statewide, with 94% hospital reporting compliance, according to OSDH. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 44 hospitalizations on Wednesday, an increase of two.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it was treating eight COVID-19-positive patients as of Tuesday.
Garfield County saw a gain of 12 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,455, with 328 of those active, a single-day decrease of 10, and 2,099 recovered. Enid saw an increase of nine cases for a total of 2,245, with 286 active and 1,931 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were 16 in Woodward, four each in Grant and Noble, two in Kingfisher and one in Major.
Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 15 in Woodward, three in Pond Creek, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alva, Cleo Springs, Lahoma, Nash and Waukomis. Carmen saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
OSDH reported Wednesday morning 1,590,622 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,456,714, or 91.6% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 62,101 Oklahoma women and 56,990 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 61 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 231 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34.6% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 157 in the 50-64 age group, 140 in the 36-49 age group, 119 in the 65 and older age group, 82 in the 5-17 age group and 14 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,208 in the 0-4 age group, 11,405 in the 5-17 age group, 41,220 in the 18-35 age group, 25,465 in the 36-49 age group, 21,869 in the 50-64 age group and 16,978 in the 65 and older age group. There were seven listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,286 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,035 have been 65 and older and 196 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 40 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 723, than women, 563, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 231 in Oklahoma County; 204 in Tulsa County; 99 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 40 in McCurtain County; 37 in Creek County; 30 in Wagoner County; 28 each in Delaware, Garfield and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 in LeFlore County; 23 in Canadian County; 22 in Lincoln County; 20 in Pittsburg counties; 17 in Comanche County; 16 each in Grady and Kay counties; 14 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 13 each in Bryan, Jackson, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Payne County; 11 each in Adair, Beckham and McClain counties; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh, Ottawa and Texas counties; nine in Okmulgee County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; six each in Custer, Garvin, Pushmataha and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Roger Mills counties; three each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Noble and Tillman counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall and Murray; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,443 cases, 2,099 recovered, 328 active and 28 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,267 cases, 1,179 recovered, 83 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 560 cases, 480 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 215 cases, 174 recovered, 40 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 184 cases, 147 recovered and 37 active;
• Noble with 183 cases, 160 recovered, 20 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 177 cases, 139 recovered, 36 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 122 cases, 107 recovered and 15 active;
• Grant with 105 cases, 74 recovered, 30 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,245 in Enid (286 active); 892 Fort Supply (seven active); 297 in Woodward (67 active); 227 in Kingfisher (47 active); 192 in Hennessey (eight active); 159 in Alva (33 active); 100 in Fairview (22 active); 77 in Watonga (19 active); 69 in Okarche (17 active); 62 in Helena (four active); 44 in Mooreland (five active); 43 in Waukomis (11 active); 41 in Cashion (eight active); 39 in Pond Creek (15 active); 37 in Lahoma (seven active); 36 in Garber (three active); 35 in Dover (four active); 33 each in Canton (seven active) and Okeene (four active); 30 in Cherokee (five active); 27 in Medford (three active); 23 in Ringwood (three active); 22 in Seiling; 17 in Fairmont; 15 in Covington (five active); 14 each in Cleo Springs (three active) and Wakita (10 active); 13 each in Ames (one active), Billings and Longdale (one active); 12 each in Kremlin (three active), Meno (three active) and Waynoka (one active); 11 each in Burlington (two active) and Nash (two active); nine in Lamont; eight each in Jet (two active) and Orlando (one active); seven in Hunter (one active); six each in Drummond (one active), Mullhall and Sharon (two active); five each in Carmen (two active), Freedom, Hillsdale (two active), Hitchcock and Marshall (one active); four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,150 cases, with 994 recovered and 18 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,075 cases, with 921 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were three cases with one recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.28.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|23997
|231
|20783
|2020-10-28
|TULSA
|21922
|204
|19588
|2020-10-28
|CLEVELAND
|8400
|99
|7301
|2020-10-28
|CANADIAN
|4009
|23
|3196
|2020-10-28
|PAYNE
|2812
|12
|2618
|2020-10-28
|ROGERS
|2469
|55
|2140
|2020-10-28
|GARFIELD
|2455
|28
|2099
|2020-10-28
|COMANCHE
|2437
|17
|2083
|2020-10-28
|MUSKOGEE
|2364
|28
|2038
|2020-10-28
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2232
|14
|1818
|2020-10-28
|WAGONER
|1937
|30
|1728
|2020-10-28
|TEXAS
|1807
|10
|1706
|2020-10-28
|LE FLORE
|1682
|24
|1490
|2020-10-28
|GRADY
|1631
|16
|1422
|2020-10-28
|MCCURTAIN
|1630
|40
|1410
|2020-10-28
|CREEK
|1597
|37
|1396
|2020-10-28
|BRYAN
|1574
|13
|1295
|2020-10-28
|CHEROKEE
|1395
|8
|1206
|2020-10-28
|OSAGE
|1388
|13
|1281
|2020-10-28
|WASHINGTON
|1341
|41
|1173
|2020-10-28
|MCCLAIN
|1337
|11
|1130
|2020-10-28
|PITTSBURG
|1267
|20
|1091
|2020-10-28
|WOODWARD
|1267
|5
|1179
|2020-10-28
|DELAWARE
|1260
|28
|1053
|2020-10-28
|OTTAWA
|1260
|10
|1101
|2020-10-28
|SEQUOYAH
|1251
|13
|1050
|2020-10-28
|OKMULGEE
|1243
|9
|992
|2020-10-28
|CADDO
|1155
|26
|1005
|2020-10-28
|JACKSON
|1132
|13
|999
|2020-10-28
|CUSTER
|1104
|6
|992
|2020-10-28
|MAYES
|982
|14
|817
|2020-10-28
|BECKHAM
|912
|11
|720
|2020-10-28
|KAY
|897
|16
|774
|2020-10-28
|CARTER
|865
|10
|713
|2020-10-28
|LOGAN
|862
|2
|723
|2020-10-28
|ADAIR
|815
|11
|634
|2020-10-28
|PONTOTOC
|814
|4
|601
|2020-10-28
|LINCOLN
|802
|22
|674
|2020-10-28
|SEMINOLE
|796
|6
|644
|2020-10-28
|STEPHENS
|756
|8
|575
|2020-10-28
|GARVIN
|689
|6
|552
|2020-10-28
|CRAIG
|629
|2
|568
|2020-10-28
|KINGFISHER
|560
|3
|480
|2020-10-28
|OKFUSKEE
|545
|8
|236
|2020-10-28
|MCINTOSH
|510
|10
|423
|2020-10-28
|CHOCTAW
|457
|2
|385
|2020-10-28
|ATOKA
|452
|1
|376
|2020-10-28
|HUGHES
|404
|4
|341
|2020-10-28
|HASKELL
|384
|5
|332
|2020-10-28
|PAWNEE
|339
|5
|298
|2020-10-28
|MURRAY
|310
|2
|253
|2020-10-28
|JOHNSTON
|299
|4
|247
|2020-10-28
|PUSHMATAHA
|279
|6
|231
|2020-10-28
|MARSHALL
|276
|2
|242
|2020-10-28
|LOVE
|273
|1
|248
|2020-10-28
|NOWATA
|257
|4
|209
|2020-10-28
|BLAINE
|215
|1
|174
|2020-10-28
|LATIMER
|211
|2
|165
|2020-10-28
|WASHITA
|185
|0
|148
|2020-10-28
|WOODS
|184
|0
|147
|2020-10-28
|NOBLE
|183
|3
|160
|2020-10-28
|KIOWA
|178
|3
|147
|2020-10-28
|MAJOR
|177
|2
|139
|2020-10-28
|GREER
|152
|8
|125
|2020-10-28
|TILLMAN
|148
|3
|128
|2020-10-28
|ALFALFA
|122
|0
|107
|2020-10-28
|GRANT
|105
|1
|74
|2020-10-28
|COTTON
|102
|3
|79
|2020-10-28
|COAL
|100
|0
|77
|2020-10-28
|DEWEY
|93
|1
|82
|2020-10-28
|BEAVER
|92
|1
|79
|2020-10-28
|ROGER MILLS
|89
|4
|77
|2020-10-28
|JEFFERSON
|81
|0
|64
|2020-10-28
|HARMON
|72
|0
|60
|2020-10-28
|HARPER
|72
|1
|44
|2020-10-28
|CIMARRON
|39
|0
|37
|2020-10-28
|ELLIS
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-28
|9
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
Oklahoma per city 10.28.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|18911
|195
|16531
|2020-10-28
|TULSA
|14434
|141
|13010
|2020-10-28
|NORMAN
|4343
|56
|3845
|2020-10-28
|BROKEN ARROW
|4182
|44
|3687
|2020-10-28
|EDMOND
|4125
|26
|3462
|2020-10-28
|OTHER***
|2615
|18
|2285
|2020-10-28
|STILLWATER
|2288
|8
|2168
|2020-10-28
|ENID
|2245
|28
|1931
|2020-10-28
|YUKON
|1976
|8
|1646
|2020-10-28
|LAWTON
|1588
|14
|1323
|2020-10-28
|MOORE
|1493
|15
|1276
|2020-10-28
|CLAREMORE
|1431
|49
|1216
|2020-10-28
|GUYMON
|1429
|10
|1352
|2020-10-28
|SHAWNEE
|1338
|13
|1037
|2020-10-28
|OWASSO
|1204
|3
|1065
|2020-10-28
|MUSKOGEE
|1100
|21
|896
|2020-10-28
|BARTLESVILLE
|1097
|38
|962
|2020-10-28
|TAHLEQUAH
|1035
|4
|890
|2020-10-28
|ALTUS
|993
|13
|883
|2020-10-28
|JENKS
|975
|6
|898
|2020-10-28
|DURANT
|957
|8
|793
|2020-10-28
|MCALESTER
|954
|18
|829
|2020-10-28
|BIXBY
|914
|5
|788
|2020-10-28
|FORT SUPPLY
|892
|2
|883
|2020-10-28
|EL RENO
|870
|8
|546
|2020-10-28
|CHICKASHA
|802
|10
|712
|2020-10-28
|MIAMI
|758
|7
|666
|2020-10-28
|TAFT
|749
|2
|734
|2020-10-28
|SAPULPA
|725
|13
|624
|2020-10-28
|ARDMORE
|694
|8
|574
|2020-10-28
|ADA
|671
|1
|493
|2020-10-28
|PONCA CITY
|670
|13
|602
|2020-10-28
|MUSTANG
|662
|4
|565
|2020-10-28
|SAND SPRINGS
|661
|6
|593
|2020-10-28
|BROKEN BOW
|639
|24
|548
|2020-10-28
|LEXINGTON
|568
|5
|426
|2020-10-28
|CHOCTAW
|561
|5
|489
|2020-10-28
|BETHANY
|555
|6
|482
|2020-10-28
|STILWELL
|542
|9
|412
|2020-10-28
|BLANCHARD
|542
|2
|467
|2020-10-28
|CLINTON
|541
|1
|488
|2020-10-28
|VINITA
|538
|1
|489
|2020-10-28
|IDABEL
|518
|9
|458
|2020-10-28
|DUNCAN
|512
|4
|379
|2020-10-28
|GLENPOOL
|512
|5
|444
|2020-10-28
|SALLISAW
|502
|4
|403
|2020-10-28
|HOMINY
|500
|2
|487
|2020-10-28
|OKMULGEE
|487
|5
|386
|2020-10-28
|GUTHRIE
|484
|0
|402
|2020-10-28
|ELK CITY
|481
|6
|405
|2020-10-28
|GROVE
|480
|19
|401
|2020-10-28
|POTEAU
|466
|5
|412
|2020-10-28
|COLLINSVILLE
|459
|2
|413
|2020-10-28
|WEATHERFORD
|459
|5
|411
|2020-10-28
|ANADARKO
|439
|9
|388
|2020-10-28
|SEMINOLE
|430
|4
|347
|2020-10-28
|SKIATOOK
|429
|8
|388
|2020-10-28
|COWETA
|422
|14
|372
|2020-10-28
|MCLOUD
|409
|1
|376
|2020-10-28
|SAYRE
|397
|5
|285
|2020-10-28
|PURCELL
|382
|4
|325
|2020-10-28
|HENRYETTA
|376
|4
|289
|2020-10-28
|ATOKA
|376
|0
|312
|2020-10-28
|NEWCASTLE
|375
|4
|313
|2020-10-28
|TUTTLE
|335
|5
|276
|2020-10-28
|WAGONER
|325
|6
|272
|2020-10-28
|PRYOR CREEK
|324
|7
|267
|2020-10-28
|TECUMSEH
|314
|0
|264
|2020-10-28
|JAY
|305
|2
|259
|2020-10-28
|HUGO
|303
|2
|261
|2020-10-28
|WOODWARD
|297
|2
|228
|2020-10-28
|NOBLE
|296
|3
|252
|2020-10-28
|MULDROW
|294
|3
|253
|2020-10-28
|CUSHING
|292
|2
|244
|2020-10-28
|BOLEY
|282
|4
|47
|2020-10-28
|HOLDENVILLE
|281
|3
|238
|2020-10-28
|HEAVENER
|273
|7
|243
|2020-10-28
|PIEDMONT
|270
|3
|241
|2020-10-28
|CHECOTAH
|249
|4
|207
|2020-10-28
|HARRAH
|246
|2
|213
|2020-10-28
|PAULS VALLEY
|244
|2
|198
|2020-10-28
|SPIRO
|243
|1
|221
|2020-10-28
|BRISTOW
|235
|9
|212
|2020-10-28
|EUFAULA
|233
|6
|191
|2020-10-28
|WEWOKA
|230
|1
|197
|2020-10-28
|STIGLER
|227
|4
|189
|2020-10-28
|KINGFISHER
|227
|1
|179
|2020-10-28
|MIDWEST CITY
|225
|8
|184
|2020-10-28
|LOCUST GROVE
|211
|0
|178
|2020-10-28
|HINTON
|210
|0
|195
|2020-10-28
|WARR ACRES
|206
|0
|184
|2020-10-28
|SULPHUR
|201
|2
|167
|2020-10-28
|FORT GIBSON
|196
|4
|158
|2020-10-28
|HENNESSEY
|192
|2
|182
|2020-10-28
|CALERA
|191
|1
|164
|2020-10-28
|VIAN
|186
|3
|153
|2020-10-28
|CHANDLER
|181
|10
|160
|2020-10-28
|MARIETTA
|179
|0
|166
|2020-10-28
|MADILL
|178
|1
|155
|2020-10-28
|CATOOSA
|176
|2
|149
|2020-10-28
|SPENCER
|175
|2
|154
|2020-10-28
|CHELSEA
|173
|3
|145
|2020-10-28
|SALINA
|167
|1
|131
|2020-10-28
|AFTON
|166
|1
|148
|2020-10-28
|NOWATA
|160
|3
|132
|2020-10-28
|ALVA
|159
|0
|126
|2020-10-28
|TISHOMINGO
|158
|3
|133
|2020-10-28
|ANTLERS
|157
|6
|124
|2020-10-28
|CLEVELAND
|156
|3
|144
|2020-10-28
|DEL CITY
|154
|0
|132
|2020-10-28
|MEEKER
|152
|10
|130
|2020-10-28
|SPERRY
|151
|2
|132
|2020-10-28
|INOLA
|151
|3
|131
|2020-10-28
|MOUNDS
|151
|3
|134
|2020-10-28
|LINDSAY
|145
|2
|117
|2020-10-28
|PRAGUE
|143
|0
|111
|2020-10-28
|ROLAND
|142
|0
|131
|2020-10-28
|MANNFORD
|141
|4
|124
|2020-10-28
|WESTVILLE
|135
|2
|113
|2020-10-28
|DEWEY
|135
|1
|120
|2020-10-28
|JONES
|134
|2
|108
|2020-10-28
|OKEMAH
|134
|3
|97
|2020-10-28
|HOOKER
|133
|0
|122
|2020-10-28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|133
|0
|110
|2020-10-28
|POCOLA
|132
|3
|118
|2020-10-28
|VALLIANT
|130
|3
|109
|2020-10-28
|MORRIS
|125
|0
|102
|2020-10-28
|WASHINGTON
|123
|0
|110
|2020-10-28
|MANGUM
|123
|8
|99
|2020-10-28
|PERKINS
|123
|2
|108
|2020-10-28
|OOLOGAH
|123
|0
|107
|2020-10-28
|PAWHUSKA
|122
|0
|105
|2020-10-28
|WISTER
|122
|1
|106
|2020-10-28
|TALIHINA
|122
|5
|101
|2020-10-28
|HASKELL
|121
|1
|107
|2020-10-28
|CHOUTEAU
|120
|6
|105
|2020-10-28
|FREDERICK
|118
|3
|102
|2020-10-28
|BEGGS
|116
|0
|97
|2020-10-28
|COMMERCE
|115
|2
|103
|2020-10-28
|MARLOW
|114
|1
|90
|2020-10-28
|PAWNEE
|111
|1
|91
|2020-10-28
|HOWE
|111
|0
|108
|2020-10-28
|WYANDOTTE
|109
|1
|97
|2020-10-28
|HULBERT
|108
|2
|97
|2020-10-28
|STROUD
|105
|0
|88
|2020-10-28
|WRIGHT CITY
|102
|0
|87
|2020-10-28
|WILBURTON
|102
|1
|78
|2020-10-28
|KANSAS
|102
|3
|78
|2020-10-28
|COMANCHE
|101
|2
|89
|2020-10-28
|FAIRVIEW
|100
|0
|78
|2020-10-28
|COLCORD
|99
|1
|81
|2020-10-28
|WYNNEWOOD
|99
|1
|71
|2020-10-28
|ELGIN
|98
|1
|76
|2020-10-28
|GORE
|95
|3
|82
|2020-10-28
|FAIRLAND
|94
|0
|73
|2020-10-28
|COLBERT
|93
|2
|59
|2020-10-28
|CACHE
|93
|0
|68
|2020-10-28
|KINGSTON
|93
|1
|82
|2020-10-28
|DAVIS
|93
|0
|76
|2020-10-28
|APACHE
|92
|2
|72
|2020-10-28
|HOBART
|92
|2
|77
|2020-10-28
|HAWORTH
|90
|2
|80
|2020-10-28
|LUTHER
|89
|2
|69
|2020-10-28
|BLACKWELL
|86
|1
|60
|2020-10-28
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|84
|2020-10-28
|CARNEGIE
|86
|2
|72
|2020-10-28
|STRATFORD
|83
|0
|65
|2020-10-28
|BARNSDALL
|83
|2
|73
|2020-10-28
|KEOTA
|79
|0
|73
|2020-10-28
|WALTERS
|79
|1
|61
|2020-10-28
|KELLYVILLE
|79
|2
|69
|2020-10-28
|CADDO
|78
|0
|63
|2020-10-28
|FORT COBB
|77
|0
|68
|2020-10-28
|WATONGA
|77
|0
|58
|2020-10-28
|MEAD
|76
|1
|66
|2020-10-28
|GOODWELL
|76
|0
|72
|2020-10-28
|LONE GROVE
|74
|1
|56
|2020-10-28
|HARTSHORNE
|73
|0
|65
|2020-10-28
|PADEN
|72
|0
|51
|2020-10-28
|COALGATE
|72
|0
|55
|2020-10-28
|KIEFER
|72
|0
|65
|2020-10-28
|KONAWA
|72
|1
|49
|2020-10-28
|BINGER
|71
|9
|59
|2020-10-28
|CAMERON
|71
|0
|60
|2020-10-28
|QUAPAW
|71
|0
|64
|2020-10-28
|TONKAWA
|71
|0
|48
|2020-10-28
|PERRY
|70
|1
|66
|2020-10-28
|OKARCHE
|69
|0
|52
|2020-10-28
|DRUMRIGHT
|69
|1
|61
|2020-10-28
|NEWKIRK
|68
|1
|64
|2020-10-28
|HOLLIS
|68
|0
|57
|2020-10-28
|HYDRO
|67
|0
|46
|2020-10-28
|WARNER
|66
|0
|50
|2020-10-28
|BOKCHITO
|66
|1
|51
|2020-10-28
|WELLSTON
|65
|0
|56
|2020-10-28
|MINCO
|64
|0
|56
|2020-10-28
|WETUMKA
|64
|0
|55
|2020-10-28
|TALALA
|63
|0
|59
|2020-10-28
|MAYSVILLE
|63
|2
|53
|2020-10-28
|ELMORE CITY
|62
|0
|54
|2020-10-28
|CRESCENT
|62
|1
|51
|2020-10-28
|BOKOSHE
|62
|0
|57
|2020-10-28
|HELENA
|62
|0
|58
|2020-10-28
|ALEX
|61
|0
|52
|2020-10-28
|WATTS
|60
|0
|52
|2020-10-28
|PORTER
|60
|1
|56
|2020-10-28
|BLAIR
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-28
|RED ROCK
|59
|1
|43
|2020-10-28
|ARCADIA
|59
|0
|45
|2020-10-28
|CEMENT
|58
|0
|47
|2020-10-28
|WAYNE
|56
|1
|44
|2020-10-28
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|48
|2020-10-28
|YALE
|55
|1
|46
|2020-10-28
|FLETCHER
|55
|0
|42
|2020-10-28
|FORT TOWSON
|53
|0
|41
|2020-10-28
|PORUM
|50
|1
|45
|2020-10-28
|BOSWELL
|50
|0
|40
|2020-10-28
|ADAIR
|49
|0
|38
|2020-10-28
|QUINTON
|49
|0
|42
|2020-10-28
|WILSON
|49
|0
|46
|2020-10-28
|NEW CORDELL
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-28
|BIG CABIN
|44
|1
|36
|2020-10-28
|NINNEKAH
|44
|0
|38
|2020-10-28
|MOORELAND
|44
|1
|38
|2020-10-28
|STONEWALL
|43
|1
|33
|2020-10-28
|WAUKOMIS
|43
|0
|32
|2020-10-28
|OCHELATA
|42
|1
|34
|2020-10-28
|CASHION
|41
|0
|33
|2020-10-28
|GEARY
|41
|0
|35
|2020-10-28
|WEBBERS FALLS
|41
|0
|34
|2020-10-28
|THOMAS
|39
|0
|36
|2020-10-28
|WELEETKA
|39
|1
|26
|2020-10-28
|BEAVER
|39
|0
|34
|2020-10-28
|WELCH
|39
|0
|36
|2020-10-28
|DEWAR
|39
|0
|31
|2020-10-28
|POND CREEK
|39
|0
|24
|2020-10-28
|RAMONA
|39
|1
|33
|2020-10-28
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|36
|2020-10-28
|PAOLI
|38
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|SHADY POINT
|38
|0
|30
|2020-10-28
|ALLEN
|38
|2
|26
|2020-10-28
|CHEYENNE
|38
|1
|34
|2020-10-28
|BLUEJACKET
|37
|1
|27
|2020-10-28
|TYRONE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-10-28
|LAHOMA
|37
|0
|30
|2020-10-28
|INDIAHOMA
|36
|1
|29
|2020-10-28
|DAVENPORT
|36
|0
|31
|2020-10-28
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|33
|2020-10-28
|FAIRFAX
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-28
|GARBER
|36
|0
|33
|2020-10-28
|RED OAK
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|SPAVINAW
|35
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|BURNS FLAT
|35
|0
|24
|2020-10-28
|SASAKWA
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|BUFFALO
|35
|1
|23
|2020-10-28
|DOVER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-28
|KREBS
|35
|1
|28
|2020-10-28
|MAUD
|35
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|RUSH SPRINGS
|35
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|OKTAHA
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-28
|GERONIMO
|34
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|RINGLING
|34
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|CANTON
|33
|1
|25
|2020-10-28
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|29
|2020-10-28
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|29
|2020-10-28
|KIOWA
|32
|1
|23
|2020-10-28
|CALUMET
|32
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|ARKOMA
|32
|0
|29
|2020-10-28
|BENNINGTON
|31
|0
|26
|2020-10-28
|DELAWARE
|31
|1
|30
|2020-10-28
|BOISE CITY
|31
|0
|30
|2020-10-28
|GARVIN
|31
|0
|27
|2020-10-28
|GRACEMONT
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-28
|VERDEN
|30
|0
|26
|2020-10-28
|PANAMA
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-28
|GLENCOE
|30
|0
|28
|2020-10-28
|ROFF
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-28
|LAVERNE
|30
|0
|19
|2020-10-28
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-10-28
|CHEROKEE
|30
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|COPAN
|29
|0
|27
|2020-10-28
|WANETTE
|29
|0
|26
|2020-10-28
|CANUTE
|29
|0
|19
|2020-10-28
|CARNEY
|29
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|ARAPAHO
|28
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|ASHER
|28
|0
|26
|2020-10-28
|SOPER
|28
|0
|23
|2020-10-28
|MILBURN
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-28
|AMBER
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-28
|MEDFORD
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-28
|OLUSTEE
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-28
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|25
|2020-10-28
|GANS
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|DEPEW
|26
|1
|24
|2020-10-28
|LOOKEBA
|25
|2
|21
|2020-10-28
|WAURIKA
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|GRANITE
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|UNION CITY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-28
|OILTON
|25
|1
|19
|2020-10-28
|MORRISON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|RATTAN
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-28
|TERLTON
|23
|0
|21
|2020-10-28
|RINGWOOD
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-28
|THACKERVILLE
|22
|0
|15
|2020-10-28
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-28
|SEILING
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-28
|KINTA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-28
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|20
|2020-10-28
|SNYDER
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|COUNCIL HILL
|21
|0
|13
|2020-10-28
|ACHILLE
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-28
|RIPLEY
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|ERICK
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|OAKS
|20
|1
|16
|2020-10-28
|VELMA
|20
|1
|14
|2020-10-28
|CANEY
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-28
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|20
|1
|15
|2020-10-28
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-28
|MANNSVILLE
|20
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|BRAGGS
|20
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|HANNA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-28
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-28
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-28
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|RAVIA
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|SENTINEL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-28
|HEALDTON
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|SAVANNA
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|AGRA
|18
|1
|14
|2020-10-28
|PITTSBURG
|18
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|CORN
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-28
|LENAPAH
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-28
|STUART
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-28
|TIPTON
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-28
|WHITEFIELD
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-28
|MILL CREEK
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|15
|2020-10-28
|MARBLE CITY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|SCHULTER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|COVINGTON
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|KETCHUM
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|STERLING
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|VICI
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-28
|LANGSTON
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-28
|FOSS
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|RYAN
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|TRYON
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|CLEO SPRINGS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|KENEFIC
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|WAKITA
|14
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|12
|2020-10-28
|AMES
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|LONE WOLF
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|MENO
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|PRUE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|KREMLIN
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|WANN
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-28
|SPARKS
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|BURLINGTON
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|SAWYER
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|BYARS
|11
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-28
|NASH
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|ELDORADO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|GRANDFIELD
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-10-28
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|DUSTIN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|AVANT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|BOYNTON
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|FARGO
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|CALVIN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-28
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|FOSTER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|LAMONT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|REYDON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|BERNICE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-28
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-28
|TALOGA
|8
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|JET
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|RATLIFF CITY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|SHATTUCK
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|CARTER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|GAGE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|GOLDSBY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-28
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|RANDLETT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|WYNONA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|DRUMMOND
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|SHARON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|TUPELO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|LOCO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|GOULD
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|FORGAN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-28
|CARMEN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|MARSHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-28
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|FAXON
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|FRANCIS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-28
|KEYES
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-28
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-28
|FANSHAWE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|COLONY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-28
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|DEVOL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-28
|ALINE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-28
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|NORGE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-28
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-28
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
