ENID, Okla. — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by two Monday morning to a total of 10, more local events were being postponed and businesses were taking steps to protect their customers.
The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County announced Monday on its website "in an effort to protect the safety and health of our community and as a precaution to the spread of COVID-19" it is canceling all scheduled events and programs effective at noon Monday. Any scheduled meetings in the library's meeting room also have been canceled.
Chick-fil-A Enid, 4329 W. Garriott, posted Sunday on its Facebook page that its dining room would close Friday but drive-through services still would be available.
"As of right now, our dining room will remain open until Friday," according to the post. "Friday is the mandatory day for dining room closures. We will continue drive-thru services as normal. We may also implement curb-side delivery. This means you will need to download our app for curb-side service."
The Gaslight Children's Theatre performance of "Jack and the Beanstalk" has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.
"Out of concern for the public and our actors, Gaslight Theatre is postponing its annual children’s theatre production, Jack and the Beanstalk, which was originally scheduled for March 21-22 and 28-29," according to a release from the theatre. "Tickets will be honored when the production is rescheduled."
“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation,” President of the Gaslight Board of Directors Ginny Shipley said. “As an event venue, we know we will we be impacted. In the interest of public health, postponing 'Jack and the Beanstalk' was the right decision. We will continue to make decisions as things evolve.”
Enid Animal Control Supervisor Allen Elder said the annual rabies clinic set for April 5 has been postponed due to concern for COVID-19.
He said the clinic would be rescheduled and the when a date was selected, the public would be notified.
Walmart announced all of its 24-hour stores, including Enid’s Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott, will close overnight to allow workers to stock supplies and better sanitize stores during the public health emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart will be open until 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, according to Walmart's corporate website and the local store. Normal operating hours will now be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Neighborhood Market stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing one hour earlier. The new hours will be enacted until further notice.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” according to a press release on the Walmart corporate website. Walmart employees will work their regular hours and shift that have been scheduled.
The corporation also has enacted an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allow them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.
Also over the weekend, Leonardo's Children's Museum announced it would temporarily close and cancel all spring break camps scheduled.
“The Leonardo’s family (members, guests, friends and families) and their safety is top priority for the organization and its leadership,” according to a press release from Leonardo’s on Saturday. “This is not a decision made lightly and will have very long-term implications.
Bittle said further announcements will be made at the museum’s website, https://www.leonardos.org/, and its social media websites. Those needing further information can call (580) 233-2787.
