Enid churches taking a gradual approach to reopening

ENID, Okla. — While Gov. Kevin Stitt has opened the door for churches to resume in-person services after April 30, many of Enid's larger churches have yet to determine when they will reopen, or are taking a phased approach to reinstating services, citing ongoing health and safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Willow View United Methodist Church pastor Mark McAdow said he's still waiting to hear definitive guidance from Enid City Commission. For now, he is continuing drive-in worship services in the church's parking lot, where worshipers have been gathering in their cars during the pandemic to hear services broadcast on a loudspeaker from a trailer that now serves as a worship stage.

McAdow said he's grateful to Enid Mayor George Pankonin for allowing churches to continue parking lot services during the pandemic.

"We just felt like there was a great benefit of gathering in the same place, even though we're in cars and observing all the rules and being safe," McAdow said. "Our people have really appreciated that, and it has really been a godsend."

For now, if it is permitted by the city, McAdow said he plans a gradual return to full sanctuary services after May 1.

"We are excited for opening up, and preparing for it," McAdow said. "But, I don't think we'll have as many people coming back initially, especially our older members. I think it will take people some time to feel comfortable being in a large group again. It will probably be a phased-in process."

At Oakwood Christian Church, plans to reopen still are being evaluated, and staff are looking into what would need to be done to reopen for services May 3. According to information provided by the church office, the church's board of elders and pastors have yet to determine when and how the church will reopen.

The Rev. Andrew Long, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, also reported his board of elders will meet next week to determine how and when to reopen for in-person services.

At First Baptist Church, lead pastor Kelly Russell said a plan to reopen is in the works, but it doesn't call for reopening May 3.

"We are working on a plan, but it will be a phased plan to return," Russell said. "Obviously our main concern is the health and safety of people, so we will do it slowly and there will not be an immediate return to everything we were doing before."

Russell said the church has built good outreach efforts during the pandemic, and he hopes to keep those strong as the church phases back into services in the church building.

Pastor Brad Mendenhall at World Harvest Church said his congregation plans to use the month of May to gradually phase back into normal operations.

On May 3 and 10, and possibly later, the church will offer a 1 p.m. service, in addition to the normal 9 and 11 a.m. services, to provide more room for social distancing during services, and children's programs will not be offered.

Other measures will be in place, including providing sanitizer and masks, screening people when needed and recommending the elderly, anyone with health conditions and those who are ill to remain home and watch the service online.

"We look forward to bringing a sense of normalcy back to our congregation and moving past the epidemic," Mendenhall said. "All precautions will be taken to make sure we are following proper regulations and maintaining a clean facility.

"There will be no pressure put on anyone to return to community worship in the building," he said, "and our communication will reflect this as we allow people to return at their own pace and comfort."

Mendenhall said he hopes to start phasing back in children's programs May 17, and "as long as the pandemic does not worsen," the church has a target date of resuming all normal activities June 7.

At Emmanuel Enid, lead pastor Wade Burleson had called for resumption of services after April 30. But, now that the governor has authorized churches to reopen, Burleson said Emmanuel has decided to wait until at least May 17 to begin gradually phasing back into in-person services.

Burleson said the point in his earlier calls for churches to reopen wasn't to get everyone back into church buildings, but to put churches in control of determining their own reopening plans.

"We just want to be in charge of that decision — not the state," Burleson said. "And now we are in charge of that, and we will continue to evaluate how to do that the safest way for our people."

Burleson said, if it needs to be for safety concerns, Emmanuel's reopening could be pushed back into June.

For Catholic worshipers, there is no word yet on when Mass will resume.

The Most Rev. Paul Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, said in an email response to the News & Eagle gradual plans to reopen are being formulated, but they may lag behind some other churches because of the close contact involved in administering Holy Communion.

"Given the nature of Catholic Mass and the personal and physical contact involved in the sacraments, it will not be possible for us to return to ‘normal’ as quickly," Coakley wrote. "We are planning for a gradual opening of our churches, taking necessary precautions to limit spread of the virus and maintaining physical distances appropriate to the changing conditions.”