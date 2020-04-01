ENID, Okla. — The owner of an Enid bar has been cited for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Timothy McGugin, 52, of Enid, was cited Sunday, March 29, 2020, at The Spot Sports Bar, 417 N. Grand, Enid Police Department records show. The citation is for $565.
Sgt. Nick John said about 1:20 a.m. on March 22, 2020, Sgt. Aaron Barber went to the bar and spoke with McGugin, advising him to come into compliance with the emergency declaration. John said police had received several calls from residents reporting the bar was still operating in contradiction to the emergency declaration.
John said police continued to receive reports the bar still was operating. Callers told police patrons still could knock on the back door of the bar, be let in and the door would be locked back.
About 5 p.m. March 29, Officer Mathew Hainley went to the bar and knocked on the back door and when the door was opened could see about a dozen patrons in the bar being served. McGugin was cited at the scene.
John said police are asking the businesses and residents to abide by the emergency declaration of their own accord.
"We want people to know that as a police department we are not out looking to enforce this," he said. "We hope business and people will abide by the emergency declaration on their own. We want to keep everyone safe at this time. If people are violating this order, we will issue citations but we don’t want to have to do that."
John said officers have responded to several calls about those not in compliance with the emergency declaration.
"Officers have gone out, given them a copy of the declaration, talked to them and advised of them of what the declaration was," he said. "We encourage people to follow the guidelines set by the mayor and the governor."
On March 16, 2020, Mayor George Pankonin signed a state of emergency proclamation in Enid, Oklahoma to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The declaration has been amended twice since the — on Friday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 31, limiting social contact and closing all non-essential businesses.
There have been 4 cases of COVID-19 in Garfield County and 719 cases and 30 deaths in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. There have been more than 190,000 test positive for the virus in the United States, with more than 4,100 deaths, and more than 888,000 cases globally, with more than 44,000 deaths and 541,000 who have recovered, according to John Hopkins University.
COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in late-2019. The first U.S. residents tested positive in the country on Jan. 11, 2020. Cases of the virus have since spread across all 50 states and globally into a pandemic as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure that can led to death, according to information on the OSDH website. The risk of death increases for those older than 60 or who have autoimmune conditions.
