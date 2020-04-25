Enid Animal Control seeing fewer animals during pandemic

ENID, Okla. — Nary a bark nor meow has been heard at Enid Animal Control's shelter during the past three weeks.
Enid Police Department Capt. Ryan Singleton, who oversees the shelter, credited shelter director Allen Elder and area rescue groups for keeping animals out of the shelter during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Our largest total has been four dogs ands six cats," Singleton said of the past three weeks. "Allen is doing a great job working with the rescue groups. Enid SPCA has done an awesome job along with Friends of Enid Area Animals."
The captain said animal control also has asked those in the community to refrain from trapping animals until restrictions from federal, state and municipal emergency orders are loosened.
"The public had done a great job on slowing down on trapping during this coronavirus time. We requested that they not trap for the time being," Singleton said. "Even through we've locked down the lobby, we are still open for business, as usual."
Elder said the shelter posted some requests on its Facebook page when restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Those requests were:
• Refrain from trapping until further notice.
• Do not come out to the shelter unless absolutely necessary. Call the shelter to come pick up strays.
• Adoption fees are waived until further notice.
• Call ahead if you are missing a pet, please call ahead.
Singleton said animal control officers still are responding to calls as normal, but may make requests, such as following social distancing protocols, of the public.
Elder suggested those who need to visit the shelter for business, to call ahead to ensure someone is available. The number is (580) 249-4910.
He also suggested visiting local rescues to adopt pets.
"We’ll put out when we return to normal," he said. "Just be patient with us."
