Enid High School graduates from the class of 2020 who pre-ordered a yearbook can pick one up 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the drive-through north of the food court.
Other students who still need to pick up yearbooks also can come at this time. Yearbooks were delayed after the plant that produces them was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Extra yearbooks will go on sale, first come, first served, on Monday in the high school business office for $60.
