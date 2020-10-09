Enid High School’s transition to virtual education has been a learning experience for all involved, school officials said earlier this week.
“We’re all guinea pigs here,” EHS Principal Jennifer Cruz told families toward the end of a town hall meeting Wednesday in the high school’s gymnasium.
She and the high school’s Edgenuity coordinator, Kayla Waldrop, then began seeing pairs of parents and students individually to troubleshoot specific problems on their Google Chromebooks.
Secondary students in Enid Public Schools’ Virtual Academy use the district-purchased, private learning software, which tracks weekly progress and simulates in-school learning through provided daily assignments. Teachers guide students through the coursework (holding after-school video sessions on algebra, for example), troubleshoot any technical problems and monitor how students use their online time.
"This is not like last spring," Cruz said, referring to when EPS closed schools for the semester and gave students a learning 'pass' in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "You are expected to learn."
Waldrop said about 35 EHS teachers currently work on the virtual learning program, either full- or part-time; some classes were “collapsed” into others for some teachers to have more time to work virtual-only, she said. Some spend all day reaching out to students who need help, she said. Elementary and secondary teachers who teach in-person also have their own Google Classrooms, as do entire subjects like EHS' math department.
“When we started the school year, this whole team thought we’d have 100 students in Edgenuity,” said Cruz, who herself is teaching Spanish 2 virtually. Several weeks after school began in mid-August, 374 high school students were enrolled in virtual learning (including blended or not was not clear at press time).
More than 730 EHS and Lincoln Academy students are now enrolled in virtual learning — over a third of both sites and the highest rate in the district, according to October’s enrollment figures. Of those, 448 are in virtual-only classes, while 287 are in blended learning plan (enrolled in a mix of both in-person and virtual courses).
Enid’s elementary schools have an average 14.32% students in virtual (all but three schools have virtual rates in the mid-teens), while the three middle schools have 22.26% in virtual or blended.
EPS elementary officials held a similar town hall shortly before school. Middle school students use a similar program to the high school, but the curriculum is different.
Elementary students use a similar program called Calvert, in which teachers also mainly serve as facilitators and graders. The district last month claimed a $20,000 credit from the state to pay for the Calvert program, an amount based on last year’s enrollment figures.
Waldrop said students with problems such as an assignment page not saving work, a grade not reflecting completed assignments or having too many assignments from starting later in the semester, for example, should email their teacher or Waldrop, who would then likely bypass the page, as well as contact Edgenuity so others don’t encounter a similar problem.
Parents can view their child’s progress through a portal, and grades are updated in EHS’ own PowerSchool grade site every Wednesday. Actual grades come from both weekly progress and quality of work, while final grades are from overall quality, Waldrop said. Cruz added students have three chances to pass a quiz or assignment on Edgenuity.
Students have until Dec. 16 to finish all courses 100% to receive credit.
'All hands on deck'
EPS initially formed its virtual program, ePrep, by expanding its EHS credit recovery program, which already used Edgenuity and began at Lincoln Academy about five years ago as a remediation program.
Program monitor Marques Odom, also an EHS football, track and basketball coach, was approached by Lincoln Principal Tommy Parker to head the program. Odom said the district then decided to expand the virtual program several years ago after seeing more students go to school online.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, many public school districts, including EPS, had to figure out what do when school would inevitably start again in the fall.
“That was when we were like, all hands on deck,” Odom said.
Oklahoma Educators Association President Alicia Priest said before the pandemic, many districts in Oklahoma already had a virtual program, such as credit recovery program like EPS', which allows students to play sports, go to school dances and graduate with their peers, for example.
Priest said enrolling in virtual-only schools hurts those public school districts that already had virtual options, by taking away additional funding.
EPS CFO Sam Robinson said similarly so during last month’s Board of Education meeting, when he said the district might be operating at a $1.7 million deficit by mid-year, due to both COVID-19-related purchases and lost funds from declined student enrollment — a loss of $50 to $70 per student, he said.
Robinson said the district couldn’t afford another loss like that by next summer, and the board would have to have some “serious discussions” in the spring.
“Again, this is all speculation, that is not definitive. It’s really just to give you guys information on where we’re sitting today,” Robinson told board members during his regular report. “What I’m telling you is we cannot continue to deficit spend another $1.7 million into FY 22. It’s really a one-time, ‘spend it now’ (thing) …”
EPS currently reports 346 fewer students enrolled, at 7,428 total this year, since last year’s 7,774 students.
Epic Charter Schools reported 605 students enrolled from Garfield County — of more than 54,000 statewide — in mid-August, when most recent figures were available.
A helpful alternative
Cameron Kaiser and her youngest child, sophomore Camden Kaiser, were among the dozens of parents and students who attended Wednesday’s info session.
Camden moved to blended learning plan in mid-September, about a month after Enid High started. Their mom said she didn’t feel the school district was doing enough for the students to deal with COVID-19 after changing its re-entry plan “kind of late in the game."
“I was one of those moms that was emailing the school board nearly daily about the precautions they were going to take, and they had done the color-coded system, and I felt like, ‘OK this is going to work out,’ and then they dropped everything,” Cammeron said.
That change included removing the controversial option for A/B alternate scheduling just prior to a Board of Education meeting that would’ve reduced class sizes and kept students at home for half the week.
Cammeron’s oldest child, Lillian, a 2020 EHS graduate, has lupus, an auto-immune disease that leaves her vulnerable to the coronavirus. Because Camden was going to be in multiple classes all day, the decision was made to move to a mostly virtual semester — they still take jazz choir in-person during the last hour of the day at the high school, while the rest of their classes are virtual.
“Knowing Camden can be home, knowing that’s one less family member who can bring something home from the wild that can potentially harm my autoimmune-deficient child. … I’m just glad we have this available,” Cammeron said.
But Camden’s grades didn’t transfer from in-person classes, so they had to start from scratch and take a couple weeks to get caught up on all the assignments from the beginning of the school year.
Choir was why Camden and Caleb, their older brother, stayed in the district, instead of transferring to an all-virtual one like Epic Charter Schools. Caleb, a senior, is taking almost all choir classes this semester.
To stay “on track,” Edgenuity recommends students spend 50 minutes a day on each class, which would keep a student working from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. similar to in-person class-time. Each class is worth 40 hours of work for the semester — 60 if it’s an honors class.
To get over that initial hump, Camden would for a week spend a full day on one class at a time: Monday on algebra, Tuesday on English and so on, through the weekend.
“It just felt very long, because I’d have to work after I got back from choir,” Camden said. “That whole week, it was like, till I fall asleep … ‘OK bedtime.’”
But because the program allows students to get ahead, Camden said they’re working to finish before winter break to have an extra holiday. Their mom also said she was grateful that all her kids are older and able to be more self-sufficient.
“If I had grade-school kids right now, I would probably have to quit my job,” said Cammeron, who works at Autry Technology Center, where her eldest attends classes. “I don’t know how the working moms with younger kids do it.”
A second part detailing EPS' elementary-level virtual program will be published next week.
