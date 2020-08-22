Donations are being sought to help feed the 17 staff members currently working at Hennessey Nursing and Rehab Center.
According to nonprofit Hennessey United, which voted Saturday to accept monetary and food donations, care center staff are not allowed to eat food served to residents or leave the facility during their shifts because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meals and food will be purchased from local businesses, center administrator Jill Vincent said.
Twenty-five of the center’s 34 residents, as well as six staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Many of us have had family in the center, or have family there now, and we need to all work together to help the staff so they can help our loved ones during these terrible times,” said Stacy Cline, president of Hennessey United.
Other board members include: Teresa Oliver, vice president; Cathy Howard, secretary; Dagan Hardin, Scott Hajek, Kaden Mitchell, Wes Hardin, Mariana Gonzalez and Barb Walter.
Checks may be taken to Community State Bank to be placed in United’s account, or mailed to United’s treasurer, Tammy Henderson, at 705 Levi, Hennessey, OK 73742.
All donations are tax-deductible, and any funds not used for buying food now will be used to help with needs of residents and staff at the center at a later date.
For additional information, contact Cathy Howard at (405) 368-8927.
