DOC: COVID-19-positive inmate dies in outbreak at Fort Supply prison

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. — The death of a William S. Key inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday, as the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 14 more Oklahomans have died, with coronavirus the cause or a contributor. Statewide, there was an increase of 1,164 cases of the virus.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported Tuesday on its website that cases of the virus at the minimum-security, open-dorm facility in Woodward County had risen to 784 — 56% of the overall cases among Oklahoma correctional facilities — and that one inmate had died, "possibly" from COVID-19. OSDH reported one of the 14 latest deaths was a Woodward County man in the 50-64 age range. However, there was no death listed in a Woodward County city or town.
The OSDH did report the town of Fort Supply now has 830 cases of the virus, with 13 of those recovered. That is an increase of three since Monday and 800 since Friday, based on OSDH data. The town has the majority of Woodward County's 970 overall cases, according to OSDH data.
DOC reported 27 of the William S. Key Correctional Center inmates who tested positive have recovered, 780 were in isolation and 196 were in quarantine. Neither DOC nor Saxon, OSDH's public relations firm, has returned phone calls or emails about the extent of the outbreak or how officials are handling the process of isolation in the prison, which has a fluctuating number of around 1,000 inmates, according to the DOC website.
There have been seven deaths among 1,398 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide: three at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, two at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft and one each at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center and William S. Key.
Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma prisons include 51 at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, with four recovered, 11 in quarantine and 51 and isolation; 15 at Enid Community Correction Center, with 23 recovered, 42 in quarantine and 15 in isolation; and three recovered cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center.
In addition to William Key, Bill Johnson and Enid Community Corrections facilities are considered hot spots, according to DOC Director Scott Crow.
The state Corrections Department announced last week it would deploy rapid response teams to facilities declared COVID-19 “hot spots.” Woodward Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer said during a Woodward County commissioner meeting a team has been sent to William S. Key, according to a story Monday by the Woodward News.
DOC also announced plans to provide a temporary $2-per-hour pay bump for employees working in a COVID-19 hot spot, according to a press release on Tuesday. There have been 11 staff members at William Key who have tested positive, with four recovered, and five who have tested positive at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
OSDH daily report
The gain in cases statewide brings the total of overall COVID-19 cases to 79,072, with 12,628, or nearly 16%, of those active, a single-day increase of 609, and 65,482, or nearly 83%, who have recovered.
Garfield County saw an increase of 22 cases on Tuesday, with 328 active and 1,180 recovered. Enid gained 18 cases for 1,436 overall cases, with 307 active and 1,111 recovered, according to OSDH. There have been 18 deaths in Garfield County, all Enid residents.
Statewide there have been 962 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor as of Tuesday, according to OSDH. In addition to the Woodward County death, there were 11 in the 65 and older age range: two Oklahoma County women, one man and one woman in Wagoner County, men in Canadian, Mayes, McCurtain and Tulsa counties and women in Creek, Grady and Rogers counties. There were two deaths in the 36-49 age range: men from Creek and Seminole counties, according to OSDH.
OSDH reported 5,996 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, a single-day increase of 100. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 244 in intensive care, as of Monday evening's OSDH Executive Report. There were 49 Oklahomans who had tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to the same report.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday it has 10 inpatients who have tested positive for the virus, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight COVID-19-positive patients.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were nine in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Major, three in Woods and two each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included four in Woodward, three in Alva, Fairview, Fort Supply and Hennessey; two in Cashion; and one in Canton, Cherokee, Dover, Fairmont, Garber, Goltry, Hunter, Marshall, Meno, Watonga and Waukomis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,526 cases, 1,180 recovered, 328 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 970 cases, 143 recovered and 826 active; Kingfisher with 328 cases, 294 recovered, 32 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 143 cases, 119 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 115 cases, 90 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 99 cases, 32 recovered and 67 active; Major with 80 cases, 61 recovered, 18 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 61 cases, 22 recovered and 39 active; Grant with 40 cases, 31 recovered and nine active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,436 in Enid (307 active); Fort Supply 830 (817 active); 149 in Hennessey (12 active); 140 in Woodward (44 active); 112 in Kingfisher (nine active); 87 in Alva (60 active); 53 in Watonga (12 active); 44 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (two active); 37 in Fairview (seven active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 22 in Canton (four active); 21 each in Cashion (six active) and Garber (two active); 17 in Ringwood (three active); 15 each in Dover (four active) and Waukomis (four active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 each in Cherokee (eight active) and Lahoma; nine each in Billings (one active), Okeene (three active) and Pond Creek (three active); eight each in Fairmont (three active) and Longdale (two active); seven each in Ames (three active), Lamont, Meno (four active) and Orlando (one active); six each in Kremlin (one active) and Nash (three active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active), Goltry (one active), Hillsdale and Hunter (two active); and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 776 cases, with 589 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 652 cases, with 515 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with nine recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; five recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases each at Enid Senior Care and The Commons; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 69 cases with 65 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 cases with 18 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 25 cases with 16 recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
