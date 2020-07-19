Despite pandemic, many don't want government to mandate masks

ENID, Okla. — From cheetah print to polka dot to tie-dye, Kadee Jo Ransom wants face mask options when she starts her junior year at Enid High School next month.

“I’ve been seeing these Instagram videos of people in China matching their masks to their clothes, and I thought that was so cute,” the 16-year-old said.

Whether or not Enid High will require face masks, Kadee said she’d wear one either way, but she doesn’t think many of her peers would do the same.

“I think that everyone should wear them,” she said. “If that could help save people’s lives, why wouldn’t I do that?”

How effective are different types of face masks? Local and national health officials break down what kind of face covering you could and should be wearing and the effectiveness of each type.

Enid Public Schools plan

Enid Public Schools has ordered two-cloth, washable masks for each student and staff member, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said via email Friday.

On Monday, EPS Board of Education will decide whether to proceed with in-person, virtual or mixed instruction for the upcoming school year. The district went to distance, virtual learning in mid-March when the city declared its own shutdown plan.

The EPS re-entry plan, set to be approved at the 6 p.m. meeting, currently states that the wearing of masks is strongly recommended for faculty, staff and students, but not required, Floyd said.

“However, this plan is also subject to change — depending on future COVID-19 changes or changes to city, state, state Board of Education or federal mandates,” Floyd wrote.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told public school superintendents she intends to take the mask mandate in schools before the Oklahoma State Board of Education during a meeting next Thursday.

The Oklahoma Education Association and educational advocates have called for strong statewide guidelines, including requiring masks indoors for everyone at school and providing personal protection equipment.

At Enid High, Kadee said some of her class sizes reach 30 students. Unless the district blocks out classes or cuts sizes, she said masks seem to be the only option should the school return to in-person instruction.

“The class sizes are so big, that if they really want to do social distancing, they’re going to have to cut class sizes or something,” Kadee said. “There’s no way we could physically do 6 feet apart.”

Seeing red

On Wednesday, Enid became the only Oklahoma city so far to vote down a public face mask mandate, when city commissioners voted 5-2 against the ordinance.

While other Oklahoma cities have either discussed possible mandates in council meetings or their officials have said they are opposed to mandating masks, no other city so far has voted down a proposed action item to mandate face coverings in indoor public areas.

Around 50 people addressed the Enid City Commission on Wednesday about their opinions on the ordinance. About 40 were against the measure for myriad reasons: concerns about mask variety and effectiveness, claims of unconstitutionality or simply dislike of being told to wear a mask. Many of those against the ordinance at the meeting wore red shirts to show their opposition.

Under Enid's ordinance Masks would have been required until Dec. 31 in all indoor public facilities minus numerous exceptions (shown below). Violation of the face covering would have carried a $100 fine, plus costs, for a first offense and $200 for a second after conviction for the first. Currently, the city encourages people to wear masks and practice social distancing, meaning staying 6 feet apart when possible.

Chairs during the meeting were not kept 6 feet apart, and many attendees were not wearing masks. Audience became standing-room only and overflowed into the hallway outside the council chambers.

By Saturday, video of the meeting had been viewed over 30,000 times on Facebook and over 2,200 times on YouTube.

Amy Martinez, a 12-year-old who has Type 1 diabetes and wore a mask at Wednesday’s meeting, said masks are the best way she and others who are immunocompromised can stay healthy.

“I protect you from my germs, please protect me from yours,” Martinez said.

She cited a case report published by the CDC that focused on two hair stylists at a Missouri salon who both had COVID-19 and worked with 130 clients between five to eight days. Both stylists and all the clients wore masks, and no client became infected.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its considerations for wearing cloth face coverings, recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household.

Face coverings such as masks primarily help prevent airborne transmission of the coronavirus to other people, Rae Johnson, with the Garfield County Health Department, said in a Facebook Live video Friday.

A subsequent speaker, Brian Hacker, who owns Wings To Go, said he has concerns over his business being mandated for customers to wear masks, as well as the inconsistency of mask-wearing.

“If you’re compromised, I feel for you — my brother is in Atlanta, he is immunocompromised,” Hacker said. “But don’t force it on those of us that are healthy and not concerned.”

'Isolated here in the Plains'

After nearly four hours of public comment, Pankonin, Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings and Ward 6 Commissioner David Mason voted against the ordinance.

Pankonin said he called the meeting because mandating masks didn’t seem pressing enough to warrant doing another immediate emergency declaration. Instead, the mayor said he wanted to involve the commissioners, Enid’s medical officials and the public to express their views.

Pankonin said he voted no because he didn’t think the time was right for a mandate.

“If a house is burning and it’s on fire, it’s time to call the fire department. If a kid is playing with matches next to the building, it’s not,” Pankonin said. “I didn’t think the house was on fire, and that it was even smoldering yet.”

Allen told the News & Eagle on Friday that he received upwards of 250 contacts from phone and email before Wednesday’s meeting. Nearly all wanted no masks, so Allen said he listened to what his constituents wanted when he cast his nay vote.

“The citizens are just tired of being bossed around, all across the United States. … And they feel like they can protect themselves,” Allen said. “And when it comes down to it, we’re just kind of a community that’s isolated here in the Plains.”

Mason said he did not hear a sense of urgency in slowing the spread after consulting with several doctors he knows and doing his own research — and “not just research from Facebook, which I think is horrible by the way,” he said.

Medical professionals have told him they believe they are in a positive place and are completely prepared for more cases, Mason said.

Stallings also has heard lots of input from local doctors, who he said don’t all agree about the effectiveness of masks.

He said it shouldn’t be the city’s job to make people wear masks, but added he and his wife do wear masks on the rare occasion they go out and try to stay away from large groups of people.

“I’m not sure what the masking does, and it’s all over the board, but it can’t be bad,” he said.

Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who voted in favor along with Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, said he came to Wednesday’s emergency meeting undecided, waiting primarily to hear what Enid’s medical experts had to say.

“As a public official, I feel like I had a responsibility to act in good faith with the partners we have in the medical community,” Waddell said Friday.

Ezzell, who has remained in favor of more restrictions during the pandemic, said he voted in line with medical experts, as well.

“Every public health expert who has spoken to us on this issue has agreed that the best mechanism we have our disposal currently to limit infections from this pandemic is universal mask usage,” Ezzell said.

Maggie Jackson with the Garfield County Health Department said masks are “still something we want to promote in our schools and our workplaces.”

“They can be an effective way for our community and our population as a whole to help each other not spread the virus,” Jackson said in the Facebook Live video for the city of Enid, which she appears in every Friday.

Both major hospitals in Enid support wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Finny Matthew, chief hospital executive at Integris Bass Baptist Hospital, said at Wednesday’s meeting that the hospital supports three social interventions: social distancing, hygiene and community masking.

“As unpopular as we know that is, from a public health standpoint, (masking) is something we support,” Matthew said.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center several weeks ago implemented a masking policy for all staff, physicians and visitors, St. Mary’s CEO Krista Roberts said in an emailed statement Friday.

“We can appreciate the ongoing debate regarding the wearing of masks and other restrictions, but in the absence of having a vaccine we would like to encourage the public to wear a mask when within 6 feet of another person, social distance and wash their hands,” Roberts said. “These are easy things to do to protect your family, your neighbor and yourself.”

Statewide changes

As of Saturday, 148 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Enid, 44 of which are currently active, according to the state Department of Health. Two people have died.

Twenty-seven cases were reported in Garfield County, with two active cases and one death, when commissioners voted to move ahead to phase three of the mayor’s reopening plan on June 2, bypassing a planned phase two a whole month.

While Enid is the 10th most populated city in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city currently is the 24th-highest in total cases in the state. OSDH considers Garfield County “low-risk,” with cases present and risk of spread elevated.

“I think we have one benefit of being geographically isolated from the population,” Mayor George Pankonin said Saturday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, has said he won’t mandate masks statewide. Some cities have taken it upon themselves to pass municipal face mask ordinances.

Tulsa City Council passed its public ordinance 7-2 Wednesday, which Mayor G.T. Bynum signed Thursday; Oklahoma City’s passed 6-3 Friday after a five-hour meeting, set to go into effect immediately, as did Lawton's. However, Oklahoma County commissioners have voted down a countywide mandate twice, most recently on Friday, though no metro area cities have voted down a possible ordinance yet.

Other Oklahoma cities with ordinances include Norman, Stilwell, Guthrie, Chickasha, Altus and Ada, many of which passed theirs in April and May.

No other Tulsa area cities have voted against a proposal yet, though officials in cities such as Bixby and Broken Arrow have spoken out against mandates, while Jenks' mayor has spoken out in favor. Owasso City Council is not mandating them either, just recommending them, after a discussion Monday.

Claremore is expected to discuss a mandate Monday, while Edmond's city council will revisit the topic on a week-by-week basis after not taking any action last week, KFOR reported. McAlester City Council discussed face masks last week but also took no action.

All of Oklahoma’s bordering states — Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas — have statewide mask mandate orders, though some law enforcement agencies in the latter two said they won’t enforce the governors’ orders.

National retailers with locations in Enid also began requiring face masks in the absence of a consistent state or nationwide ruling.

Lowe’s and GameStop both announced Friday customers must wear masks in stores. Lowe’s’ policy goes into effect Monday, while GameStop’s begins July 27.

Starbucks’ mandate went into effect Wednesday. Walmart and CVS’ both begin Monday.

The proposed ordinance

Enid City Attorney Carol Lahman, who drafted the declaration, said she collected proclamations and declarations from other Oklahoma cities where mandates have passed — not without their own controversies — such as in Norman, Stilwell and Stillwater.

Stillwater City Council passed its first mask mandate May 1, the largest city to do so at the time; the mayor rescinded the ordinance that afternoon after threats of violence against store workers and police. The council passed a second ordinance July 10.

Under Enid’s ordinance, masks would have been required until Dec. 31 in all indoor public facilities with these exceptions:

• Children under 5 years old.

• People for whom a mask would impair an existing health condition.

• People in communication with a person with a disability when a mask would impede the disabled person understanding.

• People with a disability that makes masks impractical.

• People who are maintaining social distancing.

• People in their own homes, the homes of companions, or family members.

• People receiving personal care the requires a mask not be worn.

• People exercising or engaging in sports while maintaining social distancing and where proper measures are in place for sanitizing surfaces.

• Public safety personnel.

• People whose occupation does not allow the wearing of a mask.

• People who are eating or drinking while maintaining social distance other than with their family members or companions.

Though he was unavailable for comment this weekend, Norwood said at Wednesday’s meeting that these exceptions meant the proposed ordinance essentially was what the city already has in place.

Currently, the city encourages people to wear masks and practice social distancing, meaning staying 6 feet apart when possible.

After adding all the exceptions, Lahman said there wasn’t a “huge mandate” for masks once schools and hospitals were exempted.

Violation of the face covering would have carried a $100 fine, plus costs, for a first offense and $200 for a second after conviction for the first.

“It’s difficult to enforce,” Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I really don’t want to put our officers in that position.”

Masks in the department are voluntary but have been issued to officers, O’Rourke said.

'We will be ill-equipped'

Lahman, as well as Pakonin and City Manager Jerald Gilbert, told the News & Eagle there are no plans to do anything more right now with a mask mandate — absent some significant change or a statewide mandate, Lahman added.

By that point, she said, focus would likely move past mandating masks to more pressing issues such as hospital bed capacity.

“We’re at least going to be talking about it,” Lahman said.

On Friday morning, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center doubled its COVID-19 patient load in 24 hours, with six in the hospital as of Friday, said St. Mary’s spokeswoman Lori Boyd. St. Mary’s reported 73% occupancy in its ICU as of Friday.

Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. The Bass intensive care unit was full Thursday, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead, as were the negative pressure rooms required for COVID-19 patients at the facility. Warnock said Bass has the closest beds to Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City and is receiving transfers to help ease with patient loads, including non-COVID patients.

Finny Matthew, with Integris, said Wednesday he feels a greater sense of urgency now than in the earlier part of the pandemic.

He said that sense of urgency will extend into flu season, which will compound the struggle to find bed capacity for patients who have COVID-19.

“With additional COVID patients on top of that, we will be ill-equipped,” Matthew said.