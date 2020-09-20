COVID-19 cases skyrocket past 400 in Fort Supply; state sees gain of 1,003, with 12 in Garfield County

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. — An outbreak of cases at William S. Key Correctional Center has fueled an increasing number of COVID-19 reports in this Woodward County community, where the official population of the town is now less than the number of cases of the virus.
On Friday, Fort Supply had 30 cases, with six of those recovered, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which releases its daily update in the late morning hours. That afternoon, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported 221 inmates at William S. Key, located in Fort Supply, were positive for COVID-19 and in isolation, while 719 inmates were under quarantine. The DOC does not update its website on weekends.
Saturday, OSDH updated its website to show an increased number of cases in Fort Supply, with 174 positive, a distant second to the number of cases in Enid in Northwest Oklahoma. The number of COVID-19 cases shot up to 430 on Sunday, with 420 of those active, according to OSDH. Census.gov reports the town has a population of 330 as of 2010, the last official count.
A woman answering the phone at Fort Supply forwarded inquiries to a DOC spokesman in Oklahoma City, who was not available on Sunday.
Some Oklahoma prisons have been struggling lately with a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting the state Corrections Department to announce Friday it will deploy rapid response teams to facilities declared COVID-19 “hot spots.” A team will meet with the facility warden and walk him through every step of the agency’s COVID-19 Hot Spot Action Plan.
Overall on Sunday, Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,003 COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day the number of new cases were greater than 1,000 in the state, according to the OSDH website. Of those, 11,394 were active, a single-day gain of 493, and 64,467, or 83.93% have recovered, OSDH data showed.
There have been 946 who have died because or due to complications of the virus, with three of those announced on Sunday. Deaths were two women and a man, with two in the 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age groups and two from Oklahoma County and one from Sequoyah County. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.
Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 12 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to 1,476, with 296 active and 1,162 recovered, according to OSDH, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid also saw an increase of 12 cases for an overall 1,396, with 282 active and 1,096 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were three each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods, two in Blaine and one in Grant. Case increases in cities and towns included 10 in Woodward, two each in Cherokee and Hennessey and one each in Alva, Helena, Longdale, Pond Creek and Seiling.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 354 on Sunday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 289 in the 36-49 age group, 169 in the 50-64 age group, 109 in the 65 and older age group and 84 in the 5-17 age group. There was a reduction of one case in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,526 in the 0-4 age group, 7,161 in the 5-17 age group, 28,119 in the 18-35 age group, 16,306 in the 36-49 age group, 13,347 in the 50-64 age group and 10,308 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 40,192 have been women and 36,573 have been men. There were 42 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 946 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 759 have been 65 and older and 148 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 516, than women, 430, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 182 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 47 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Sequoyah County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,476 cases, 1,162 recovered, 296 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 572 cases, 138 recovered and 434 active; Kingfisher with 321 cases, 292 recovered, 27 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 140 cases, 116 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 110 cases, 89 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 93 cases, 32 recovered and 64 active; Major with 70 cases, 60 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 59 cases, 22 recovered and 37 active; Grant with 39 cases, 30 recovered and nine active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,396 in Enid (282 active); Fort Supply 430 (420 active); 147 in Hennessey (nine active); 131 in Woodward (39 active); 111 in Kingfisher (eight active); 85 in Alva (57 active); 51 in Watonga (11 active); 44 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 18 in Cashion (three active) 17 in Ringwood (three active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 each in Dover (three active) and Waukomis (two active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; nine each in Billings (two active) and Cherokee (six active); eight each in Longdale (two active) and Pond Creek (two active); seven each in Fairmont (two active), Lamont, Okeene (one active) and Orlando (one active); six in Nash (four active); five each in Ames (two active), Covington and Kremlin; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Meno (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 754 cases, with 581 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 633 cases, with 508 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.20.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|16560
|182
|14217
|2020-09-20
|TULSA
|15975
|152
|14428
|2020-09-20
|CLEVELAND
|5559
|68
|4613
|2020-09-20
|PAYNE
|2042
|6
|1626
|2020-09-20
|CANADIAN
|1951
|16
|1653
|2020-09-20
|MUSKOGEE
|1686
|21
|1420
|2020-09-20
|ROGERS
|1671
|47
|1384
|2020-09-20
|COMANCHE
|1481
|12
|1309
|2020-09-20
|GARFIELD
|1476
|18
|1162
|2020-09-20
|TEXAS
|1412
|8
|1283
|2020-09-20
|WAGONER
|1390
|24
|1240
|2020-09-20
|MCCURTAIN
|1222
|33
|1036
|2020-09-20
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1203
|9
|975
|2020-09-20
|CREEK
|1061
|30
|878
|2020-09-20
|CHEROKEE
|999
|7
|750
|2020-09-20
|LE FLORE
|992
|17
|795
|2020-09-20
|WASHINGTON
|952
|40
|855
|2020-09-20
|GRADY
|876
|10
|593
|2020-09-20
|PITTSBURG
|865
|19
|645
|2020-09-20
|BRYAN
|823
|4
|676
|2020-09-20
|SEQUOYAH
|792
|11
|632
|2020-09-20
|OTTAWA
|786
|4
|662
|2020-09-20
|OSAGE
|779
|13
|701
|2020-09-20
|MCCLAIN
|778
|6
|641
|2020-09-20
|OKMULGEE
|771
|5
|664
|2020-09-20
|JACKSON
|699
|10
|637
|2020-09-20
|CADDO
|696
|20
|585
|2020-09-20
|DELAWARE
|683
|23
|577
|2020-09-20
|ADAIR
|580
|10
|448
|2020-09-20
|WOODWARD
|572
|0
|138
|2020-09-20
|MAYES
|537
|10
|438
|2020-09-20
|CARTER
|507
|8
|434
|2020-09-20
|KAY
|500
|13
|370
|2020-09-20
|CRAIG
|497
|1
|168
|2020-09-20
|CUSTER
|493
|0
|376
|2020-09-20
|SEMINOLE
|408
|5
|336
|2020-09-20
|LOGAN
|397
|1
|341
|2020-09-20
|LINCOLN
|392
|10
|322
|2020-09-20
|STEPHENS
|376
|5
|272
|2020-09-20
|PONTOTOC
|350
|3
|269
|2020-09-20
|GARVIN
|336
|5
|285
|2020-09-20
|KINGFISHER
|321
|2
|292
|2020-09-20
|CHOCTAW
|299
|2
|258
|2020-09-20
|BECKHAM
|295
|1
|145
|2020-09-20
|MCINTOSH
|293
|4
|243
|2020-09-20
|HUGHES
|277
|4
|234
|2020-09-20
|ATOKA
|269
|1
|183
|2020-09-20
|HASKELL
|254
|4
|185
|2020-09-20
|PAWNEE
|243
|3
|224
|2020-09-20
|MARSHALL
|171
|1
|143
|2020-09-20
|LOVE
|164
|1
|134
|2020-09-20
|PUSHMATAHA
|147
|1
|130
|2020-09-20
|NOBLE
|140
|2
|116
|2020-09-20
|JOHNSTON
|138
|4
|117
|2020-09-20
|NOWATA
|133
|3
|113
|2020-09-20
|LATIMER
|129
|2
|116
|2020-09-20
|OKFUSKEE
|127
|4
|102
|2020-09-20
|MURRAY
|114
|1
|98
|2020-09-20
|BLAINE
|110
|1
|89
|2020-09-20
|GREER
|104
|8
|82
|2020-09-20
|WOODS
|96
|0
|32
|2020-09-20
|TILLMAN
|81
|2
|71
|2020-09-20
|70
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|COAL
|70
|0
|61
|2020-09-20
|MAJOR
|70
|1
|60
|2020-09-20
|KIOWA
|66
|2
|51
|2020-09-20
|COTTON
|65
|3
|53
|2020-09-20
|ALFALFA
|59
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|DEWEY
|59
|1
|26
|2020-09-20
|WASHITA
|58
|0
|41
|2020-09-20
|BEAVER
|48
|0
|44
|2020-09-20
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-20
|JEFFERSON
|42
|0
|36
|2020-09-20
|GRANT
|39
|0
|30
|2020-09-20
|ROGER MILLS
|28
|1
|13
|2020-09-20
|HARPER
|26
|1
|23
|2020-09-20
|CIMARRON
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-20
|ELLIS
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
Oklahoma per city 9.20.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|13468
|150
|11582
|2020-09-20
|TULSA
|10757
|108
|9795
|2020-09-20
|NORMAN
|3001
|35
|2481
|2020-09-20
|BROKEN ARROW
|2953
|32
|2639
|2020-09-20
|EDMOND
|2400
|22
|2046
|2020-09-20
|OTHER***
|1794
|14
|1494
|2020-09-20
|STILLWATER
|1708
|4
|1340
|2020-09-20
|ENID
|1396
|18
|1096
|2020-09-20
|GUYMON
|1120
|8
|1011
|2020-09-20
|CLAREMORE
|1020
|44
|823
|2020-09-20
|YUKON
|956
|6
|848
|2020-09-20
|MOORE
|945
|13
|798
|2020-09-20
|LAWTON
|889
|11
|768
|2020-09-20
|BARTLESVILLE
|787
|37
|708
|2020-09-20
|OWASSO
|781
|2
|684
|2020-09-20
|JENKS
|759
|3
|706
|2020-09-20
|TAFT
|744
|2
|692
|2020-09-20
|TAHLEQUAH
|734
|3
|557
|2020-09-20
|SHAWNEE
|650
|8
|510
|2020-09-20
|MCALESTER
|646
|17
|457
|2020-09-20
|MUSKOGEE
|642
|14
|482
|2020-09-20
|ALTUS
|624
|10
|578
|2020-09-20
|BIXBY
|610
|4
|540
|2020-09-20
|DURANT
|519
|1
|420
|2020-09-20
|BROKEN BOW
|505
|22
|425
|2020-09-20
|SAPULPA
|466
|10
|391
|2020-09-20
|CHICKASHA
|465
|5
|298
|2020-09-20
|MIAMI
|460
|3
|392
|2020-09-20
|VINITA
|432
|1
|116
|2020-09-20
|SAND SPRINGS
|432
|5
|368
|2020-09-20
|FORT SUPPLY
|430
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|ARDMORE
|426
|6
|364
|2020-09-20
|STILWELL
|391
|8
|282
|2020-09-20
|IDABEL
|390
|5
|347
|2020-09-20
|PONCA CITY
|385
|10
|291
|2020-09-20
|EL RENO
|379
|7
|296
|2020-09-20
|BETHANY
|375
|5
|316
|2020-09-20
|LEXINGTON
|372
|4
|324
|2020-09-20
|GLENPOOL
|369
|4
|333
|2020-09-20
|MUSTANG
|339
|2
|275
|2020-09-20
|MCLOUD
|312
|1
|288
|2020-09-20
|COWETA
|312
|13
|274
|2020-09-20
|ANADARKO
|312
|5
|265
|2020-09-20
|COLLINSVILLE
|307
|1
|262
|2020-09-20
|OKMULGEE
|305
|3
|263
|2020-09-20
|SKIATOOK
|305
|8
|268
|2020-09-20
|SALLISAW
|302
|4
|237
|2020-09-20
|CHOCTAW
|300
|3
|237
|2020-09-20
|GROVE
|282
|17
|236
|2020-09-20
|ADA
|282
|1
|217
|2020-09-20
|BLANCHARD
|277
|1
|208
|2020-09-20
|CLINTON
|270
|0
|212
|2020-09-20
|PURCELL
|261
|3
|226
|2020-09-20
|DUNCAN
|250
|3
|182
|2020-09-20
|HENRYETTA
|230
|2
|196
|2020-09-20
|ATOKA
|225
|0
|146
|2020-09-20
|HUGO
|223
|2
|191
|2020-09-20
|WAGONER
|221
|5
|187
|2020-09-20
|POTEAU
|221
|3
|178
|2020-09-20
|HEAVENER
|205
|6
|173
|2020-09-20
|HOMINY
|202
|2
|183
|2020-09-20
|NOBLE
|200
|2
|168
|2020-09-20
|ELK CITY
|198
|1
|93
|2020-09-20
|CUSHING
|196
|2
|170
|2020-09-20
|HOLDENVILLE
|194
|3
|164
|2020-09-20
|GUTHRIE
|189
|0
|169
|2020-09-20
|TUTTLE
|185
|4
|144
|2020-09-20
|NEWCASTLE
|184
|3
|152
|2020-09-20
|MULDROW
|183
|3
|154
|2020-09-20
|SEMINOLE
|178
|3
|143
|2020-09-20
|BRISTOW
|173
|7
|143
|2020-09-20
|MIDWEST CITY
|172
|7
|141
|2020-09-20
|WEATHERFORD
|170
|0
|120
|2020-09-20
|SPIRO
|167
|1
|135
|2020-09-20
|WEWOKA
|166
|1
|141
|2020-09-20
|WARR ACRES
|163
|0
|147
|2020-09-20
|PRYOR CREEK
|160
|4
|135
|2020-09-20
|TECUMSEH
|154
|0
|108
|2020-09-20
|HENNESSEY
|147
|2
|136
|2020-09-20
|EUFAULA
|146
|2
|118
|2020-09-20
|STIGLER
|143
|3
|108
|2020-09-20
|PAULS VALLEY
|139
|1
|123
|2020-09-20
|PIEDMONT
|136
|1
|111
|2020-09-20
|CHECOTAH
|135
|2
|117
|2020-09-20
|HINTON
|135
|0
|124
|2020-09-20
|CLEVELAND
|132
|3
|120
|2020-09-20
|VIAN
|132
|3
|110
|2020-09-20
|WOODWARD
|131
|0
|92
|2020-09-20
|JAY
|130
|1
|118
|2020-09-20
|HARRAH
|125
|0
|89
|2020-09-20
|SPENCER
|124
|2
|103
|2020-09-20
|CATOOSA
|121
|0
|105
|2020-09-20
|LOCUST GROVE
|114
|0
|97
|2020-09-20
|CHANDLER
|113
|9
|91
|2020-09-20
|MADILL
|113
|1
|96
|2020-09-20
|KINGFISHER
|111
|0
|103
|2020-09-20
|AFTON
|109
|0
|100
|2020-09-20
|DEL CITY
|107
|0
|84
|2020-09-20
|HOOKER
|106
|0
|104
|2020-09-20
|SPERRY
|105
|2
|90
|2020-09-20
|MOUNDS
|104
|3
|85
|2020-09-20
|CALERA
|103
|1
|87
|2020-09-20
|FORT GIBSON
|103
|4
|81
|2020-09-20
|MANNFORD
|101
|3
|77
|2020-09-20
|MARIETTA
|99
|0
|79
|2020-09-20
|NICHOLS HILLS
|97
|0
|81
|2020-09-20
|INOLA
|97
|3
|83
|2020-09-20
|WESTVILLE
|96
|2
|79
|2020-09-20
|SAYRE
|93
|0
|49
|2020-09-20
|CHELSEA
|93
|0
|80
|2020-09-20
|HASKELL
|91
|1
|80
|2020-09-20
|ROLAND
|90
|0
|77
|2020-09-20
|SALINA
|88
|1
|66
|2020-09-20
|WRIGHT CITY
|87
|0
|64
|2020-09-20
|CHOUTEAU
|87
|5
|67
|2020-09-20
|DEWEY
|86
|1
|77
|2020-09-20
|NOWATA
|85
|2
|72
|2020-09-20
|COMMERCE
|85
|0
|66
|2020-09-20
|ALVA
|85
|0
|28
|2020-09-20
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-20
|PERKINS
|84
|1
|67
|2020-09-20
|HULBERT
|82
|2
|57
|2020-09-20
|LINDSAY
|82
|2
|68
|2020-09-20
|WYANDOTTE
|81
|1
|66
|2020-09-20
|VALLIANT
|80
|2
|67
|2020-09-20
|JONES
|80
|2
|66
|2020-09-20
|TALIHINA
|79
|3
|69
|2020-09-20
|POCOLA
|76
|3
|62
|2020-09-20
|BEGGS
|73
|0
|60
|2020-09-20
|MORRIS
|73
|0
|65
|2020-09-20
|WASHINGTON
|73
|0
|60
|2020-09-20
|OKEMAH
|71
|2
|55
|2020-09-20
|TISHOMINGO
|71
|3
|59
|2020-09-20
|WISTER
|70
|0
|52
|2020-09-20
|PRAGUE
|70
|0
|64
|2020-09-20
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|64
|2020-09-20
|SULPHUR
|67
|1
|59
|2020-09-20
|OOLOGAH
|67
|0
|55
|2020-09-20
|COLCORD
|66
|1
|55
|2020-09-20
|PAWNEE
|66
|0
|60
|2020-09-20
|HOWE
|66
|0
|42
|2020-09-20
|GORE
|65
|1
|38
|2020-09-20
|HAWORTH
|64
|2
|50
|2020-09-20
|ANTLERS
|64
|1
|58
|2020-09-20
|COMANCHE
|62
|1
|42
|2020-09-20
|KANSAS
|61
|2
|44
|2020-09-20
|FREDERICK
|61
|2
|55
|2020-09-20
|WILBURTON
|61
|1
|57
|2020-09-20
|KELLYVILLE
|60
|2
|53
|2020-09-20
|GOODWELL
|60
|0
|54
|2020-09-20
|HARTSHORNE
|59
|0
|53
|2020-09-20
|STROUD
|58
|0
|48
|2020-09-20
|KEOTA
|58
|0
|35
|2020-09-20
|PERRY
|58
|0
|48
|2020-09-20
|MARLOW
|56
|0
|42
|2020-09-20
|KINGSTON
|56
|0
|46
|2020-09-20
|COALGATE
|52
|0
|45
|2020-09-20
|BINGER
|51
|9
|39
|2020-09-20
|WATONGA
|51
|0
|40
|2020-09-20
|LUTHER
|50
|0
|39
|2020-09-20
|FAIRLAND
|50
|0
|42
|2020-09-20
|CADDO
|49
|0
|39
|2020-09-20
|PAWHUSKA
|49
|0
|45
|2020-09-20
|WALTERS
|48
|1
|40
|2020-09-20
|QUAPAW
|47
|0
|35
|2020-09-20
|CACHE
|46
|0
|44
|2020-09-20
|WETUMKA
|46
|0
|42
|2020-09-20
|BOKOSHE
|46
|0
|37
|2020-09-20
|MEEKER
|46
|0
|40
|2020-09-20
|KIEFER
|45
|0
|38
|2020-09-20
|HELENA
|44
|0
|15
|2020-09-20
|MEAD
|44
|1
|37
|2020-09-20
|BLACKWELL
|43
|1
|38
|2020-09-20
|DAVIS
|42
|0
|36
|2020-09-20
|APACHE
|41
|1
|36
|2020-09-20
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-20
|PORTER
|41
|0
|38
|2020-09-20
|ELGIN
|40
|0
|36
|2020-09-20
|CRESCENT
|40
|0
|38
|2020-09-20
|QUINTON
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-20
|RED ROCK
|39
|1
|32
|2020-09-20
|WYNNEWOOD
|38
|1
|29
|2020-09-20
|NEWKIRK
|38
|1
|15
|2020-09-20
|COLBERT
|38
|0
|36
|2020-09-20
|DRUMRIGHT
|38
|0
|34
|2020-09-20
|OKARCHE
|38
|0
|35
|2020-09-20
|WATTS
|37
|0
|36
|2020-09-20
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-20
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|30
|2020-09-20
|CARNEGIE
|36
|1
|27
|2020-09-20
|MAYSVILLE
|35
|1
|27
|2020-09-20
|BARNSDALL
|35
|2
|29
|2020-09-20
|WARNER
|35
|0
|26
|2020-09-20
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-20
|CAMERON
|31
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|MOORELAND
|31
|0
|30
|2020-09-20
|WELCH
|31
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|EARLSBORO
|31
|0
|24
|2020-09-20
|WILSON
|30
|0
|29
|2020-09-20
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-20
|HOBART
|30
|1
|21
|2020-09-20
|ALEX
|29
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|28
|2020-09-20
|RAMONA
|29
|1
|26
|2020-09-20
|TALALA
|29
|0
|27
|2020-09-20
|ELMORE CITY
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-20
|WEBBERS FALLS
|29
|0
|20
|2020-09-20
|CEMENT
|29
|0
|20
|2020-09-20
|BIG CABIN
|28
|1
|24
|2020-09-20
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-20
|FORT COBB
|28
|0
|25
|2020-09-20
|FAIRFAX
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-20
|MCCURTAIN
|27
|1
|17
|2020-09-20
|LONE GROVE
|26
|1
|22
|2020-09-20
|BOSWELL
|26
|0
|23
|2020-09-20
|LEEDEY
|26
|1
|3
|2020-09-20
|TYRONE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|THOMAS
|26
|0
|19
|2020-09-20
|BLAIR
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-20
|DEWAR
|25
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|MINCO
|25
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|BOKCHITO
|24
|1
|19
|2020-09-20
|ADAIR
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-20
|TONKAWA
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-20
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-20
|GERONIMO
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-20
|GARVIN
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-20
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-20
|MAUD
|23
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-20
|STONEWALL
|23
|1
|15
|2020-09-20
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|WELLSTON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-20
|KREBS
|22
|1
|15
|2020-09-20
|STRATFORD
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-20
|FLETCHER
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-20
|CANTON
|21
|1
|17
|2020-09-20
|CYRIL
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-20
|GRACEMONT
|21
|1
|18
|2020-09-20
|BOISE CITY
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-20
|FORT TOWSON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|DELAWARE
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-20
|YALE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-20
|GARBER
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|INDIAHOMA
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-20
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|20
|2020-09-20
|ASHER
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-20
|NINNEKAH
|20
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|OLUSTEE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-20
|RUSH SPRINGS
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-20
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-20
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-20
|CASHION
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-20
|SHADY POINT
|18
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|GANS
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-20
|GEARY
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-20
|ALLEN
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-20
|WELEETKA
|18
|1
|12
|2020-09-20
|PAOLI
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-20
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|MORRISON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-20
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-09-20
|MILBURN
|16
|1
|14
|2020-09-20
|RINGLING
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-20
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|NEW CORDELL
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|WAURIKA
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|WANETTE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|PANAMA
|15
|1
|11
|2020-09-20
|HYDRO
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-20
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-20
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-20
|AMBER
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|9
|2020-09-20
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|9
|2020-09-20
|CARNEY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|ROFF
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|SASAKWA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|CHEYENNE
|14
|1
|9
|2020-09-20
|OPTIMA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|SEILING
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|SPAVINAW
|14
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|BENNINGTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|OILTON
|13
|1
|7
|2020-09-20
|LAVERNE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|BUFFALO
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-20
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-20
|ACHILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|DOVER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|KINTA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|BURNS FLAT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|SPRINGER
|12
|1
|6
|2020-09-20
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|MEDFORD
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|SAVANNA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-20
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|LANGSTON
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|RATTAN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|VERDEN
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-20
|RYAN
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-20
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-20
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-20
|BRAGGS
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-20
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-20
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|VELMA
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-20
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-20
|STUART
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|CHEROKEE
|9
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|BILLINGS
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-20
|BUTLER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|WHITEFIELD
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|SOPER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|HAMMON
|9
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-20
|DISNEY
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|CANUTE
|8
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|LONGDALE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|BRADLEY
|8
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|POND CREEK
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|TRYON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|COYLE
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|DAVENPORT
|8
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|RAVIA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-20
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-20
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|VICI
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|CORN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|WANN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|STRINGTOWN
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-20
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|OKEENE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-20
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|NASH
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|ELDORADO
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|DILL CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-20
|DIBBLE
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|CALVIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|BERNICE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|OAKS
|5
|1
|3
|2020-09-20
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|SENTINEL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|SHIDLER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|FOSS
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-20
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|MENO
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|WAPANUCKA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|ROOSEVELT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-20
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|FARGO
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|WAYNOKA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-20
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-20
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|BYARS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|CARTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-20
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-20
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.