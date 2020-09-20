You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 cases skyrocket past 400 in Fort Supply; state sees gain of 1,003, with 12 in Garfield County

Fort Supply

William S. Key Corrections Center in Fort Supply.

 CNHI News Oklahoma Photo

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. — An outbreak of cases at William S. Key Correctional Center has fueled an increasing number of COVID-19 reports in this Woodward County community, where the official population of the town is now less than the number of cases of the virus.

On Friday, Fort Supply had 30 cases, with six of those recovered, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which releases its daily update in the late morning hours. That afternoon, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported 221 inmates at William S. Key, located in Fort Supply, were positive for COVID-19 and in isolation, while 719 inmates were under quarantine. The DOC does not update its website on weekends.

Saturday, OSDH updated its website to show an increased number of cases in Fort Supply, with 174 positive, a distant second to the number of cases in Enid in Northwest Oklahoma. The number of COVID-19 cases shot up to 430 on Sunday, with 420 of those active, according to OSDH. Census.gov reports the town has a population of 330 as of 2010, the last official count.

A woman answering the phone at Fort Supply forwarded inquiries to a DOC spokesman in Oklahoma City, who was not available on Sunday.

Some Oklahoma prisons have been struggling lately with a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting the state Corrections Department to announce Friday it will deploy rapid response teams to facilities declared COVID-19 “hot spots.” A team will meet with the facility warden and walk him through every step of the agency’s COVID-19 Hot Spot Action Plan.

Overall on Sunday, Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,003 COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day the number of new cases were greater than 1,000 in the state, according to the OSDH website. Of those, 11,394 were active, a single-day gain of 493, and 64,467, or 83.93% have recovered, OSDH data showed.

There have been 946 who have died because or due to complications of the virus, with three of those announced on Sunday. Deaths were two women and a man, with two in the 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age groups and two from Oklahoma County and one from Sequoyah County. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 12 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to 1,476, with 296 active and 1,162 recovered, according to OSDH, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid also saw an increase of 12 cases for an overall 1,396, with 282 active and 1,096 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were three each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods, two in Blaine and one in Grant. Case increases in cities and towns included 10 in Woodward, two each in Cherokee and Hennessey and one each in Alva, Helena, Longdale, Pond Creek and Seiling.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 354 on Sunday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 289 in the 36-49 age group, 169 in the 50-64 age group, 109 in the 65 and older age group and 84 in the 5-17 age group. There was a reduction of one case in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,526 in the 0-4 age group, 7,161 in the 5-17 age group, 28,119 in the 18-35 age group, 16,306 in the 36-49 age group, 13,347 in the 50-64 age group and 10,308 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 40,192 have been women and 36,573 have been men. There were 42 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 946 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 759 have been 65 and older and 148 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 516, than women, 430, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 182 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 47 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Sequoyah County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,476 cases, 1,162 recovered, 296 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17Sept. 12Sept. 11104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 572 cases, 138 recovered and 434 active; Kingfisher with 321 cases, 292 recovered, 27 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 140 cases, 116 recovered, 22 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 110 cases, 89 recovered, 20 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 93 cases, 32 recovered and 64 active; Major with 70 cases, 60 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 59 cases, 22 recovered and 37 active; Grant with 39 cases, 30 recovered and nine active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,396 in Enid (282 active); Fort Supply 430 (420 active); 147 in Hennessey (nine active); 131 in Woodward (39 active); 111 in Kingfisher (eight active); 85 in Alva (57 active); 51 in Watonga (11 active); 44 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 18 in Cashion (three active) 17 in Ringwood (three active); 14 in Seiling (two active); 13 each in Dover (three active) and Waukomis (two active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; nine each in Billings (two active) and Cherokee (six active); eight each in Longdale (two active) and Pond Creek (two active); seven each in Fairmont (two active), Lamont, Okeene (one active) and Orlando (one active); six in Nash (four active); five each in Ames (two active), Covington and Kremlin; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock, Meno (one active) and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 754 cases, with 581 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 633 cases, with 508 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.20.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 16560 182 14217 2020-09-20
TULSA 15975 152 14428 2020-09-20
CLEVELAND 5559 68 4613 2020-09-20
PAYNE 2042 6 1626 2020-09-20
CANADIAN 1951 16 1653 2020-09-20
MUSKOGEE 1686 21 1420 2020-09-20
ROGERS 1671 47 1384 2020-09-20
COMANCHE 1481 12 1309 2020-09-20
GARFIELD 1476 18 1162 2020-09-20
TEXAS 1412 8 1283 2020-09-20
WAGONER 1390 24 1240 2020-09-20
MCCURTAIN 1222 33 1036 2020-09-20
POTTAWATOMIE 1203 9 975 2020-09-20
CREEK 1061 30 878 2020-09-20
CHEROKEE 999 7 750 2020-09-20
LE FLORE 992 17 795 2020-09-20
WASHINGTON 952 40 855 2020-09-20
GRADY 876 10 593 2020-09-20
PITTSBURG 865 19 645 2020-09-20
BRYAN 823 4 676 2020-09-20
SEQUOYAH 792 11 632 2020-09-20
OTTAWA 786 4 662 2020-09-20
OSAGE 779 13 701 2020-09-20
MCCLAIN 778 6 641 2020-09-20
OKMULGEE 771 5 664 2020-09-20
JACKSON 699 10 637 2020-09-20
CADDO 696 20 585 2020-09-20
DELAWARE 683 23 577 2020-09-20
ADAIR 580 10 448 2020-09-20
WOODWARD 572 0 138 2020-09-20
MAYES 537 10 438 2020-09-20
CARTER 507 8 434 2020-09-20
KAY 500 13 370 2020-09-20
CRAIG 497 1 168 2020-09-20
CUSTER 493 0 376 2020-09-20
SEMINOLE 408 5 336 2020-09-20
LOGAN 397 1 341 2020-09-20
LINCOLN 392 10 322 2020-09-20
STEPHENS 376 5 272 2020-09-20
PONTOTOC 350 3 269 2020-09-20
GARVIN 336 5 285 2020-09-20
KINGFISHER 321 2 292 2020-09-20
CHOCTAW 299 2 258 2020-09-20
BECKHAM 295 1 145 2020-09-20
MCINTOSH 293 4 243 2020-09-20
HUGHES 277 4 234 2020-09-20
ATOKA 269 1 183 2020-09-20
HASKELL 254 4 185 2020-09-20
PAWNEE 243 3 224 2020-09-20
MARSHALL 171 1 143 2020-09-20
LOVE 164 1 134 2020-09-20
PUSHMATAHA 147 1 130 2020-09-20
NOBLE 140 2 116 2020-09-20
JOHNSTON 138 4 117 2020-09-20
NOWATA 133 3 113 2020-09-20
LATIMER 129 2 116 2020-09-20
OKFUSKEE 127 4 102 2020-09-20
MURRAY 114 1 98 2020-09-20
BLAINE 110 1 89 2020-09-20
GREER 104 8 82 2020-09-20
WOODS 96 0 32 2020-09-20
TILLMAN 81 2 71 2020-09-20
70 0 6 2020-09-20
COAL 70 0 61 2020-09-20
MAJOR 70 1 60 2020-09-20
KIOWA 66 2 51 2020-09-20
COTTON 65 3 53 2020-09-20
ALFALFA 59 0 22 2020-09-20
DEWEY 59 1 26 2020-09-20
WASHITA 58 0 41 2020-09-20
BEAVER 48 0 44 2020-09-20
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-20
JEFFERSON 42 0 36 2020-09-20
GRANT 39 0 30 2020-09-20
ROGER MILLS 28 1 13 2020-09-20
HARPER 26 1 23 2020-09-20
CIMARRON 23 0 17 2020-09-20
ELLIS 11 0 6 2020-09-20

Oklahoma per city 9.20.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 13468 150 11582 2020-09-20
TULSA 10757 108 9795 2020-09-20
NORMAN 3001 35 2481 2020-09-20
BROKEN ARROW 2953 32 2639 2020-09-20
EDMOND 2400 22 2046 2020-09-20
OTHER*** 1794 14 1494 2020-09-20
STILLWATER 1708 4 1340 2020-09-20
ENID 1396 18 1096 2020-09-20
GUYMON 1120 8 1011 2020-09-20
CLAREMORE 1020 44 823 2020-09-20
YUKON 956 6 848 2020-09-20
MOORE 945 13 798 2020-09-20
LAWTON 889 11 768 2020-09-20
BARTLESVILLE 787 37 708 2020-09-20
OWASSO 781 2 684 2020-09-20
JENKS 759 3 706 2020-09-20
TAFT 744 2 692 2020-09-20
TAHLEQUAH 734 3 557 2020-09-20
SHAWNEE 650 8 510 2020-09-20
MCALESTER 646 17 457 2020-09-20
MUSKOGEE 642 14 482 2020-09-20
ALTUS 624 10 578 2020-09-20
BIXBY 610 4 540 2020-09-20
DURANT 519 1 420 2020-09-20
BROKEN BOW 505 22 425 2020-09-20
SAPULPA 466 10 391 2020-09-20
CHICKASHA 465 5 298 2020-09-20
MIAMI 460 3 392 2020-09-20
VINITA 432 1 116 2020-09-20
SAND SPRINGS 432 5 368 2020-09-20
FORT SUPPLY 430 0 10 2020-09-20
ARDMORE 426 6 364 2020-09-20
STILWELL 391 8 282 2020-09-20
IDABEL 390 5 347 2020-09-20
PONCA CITY 385 10 291 2020-09-20
EL RENO 379 7 296 2020-09-20
BETHANY 375 5 316 2020-09-20
LEXINGTON 372 4 324 2020-09-20
GLENPOOL 369 4 333 2020-09-20
MUSTANG 339 2 275 2020-09-20
MCLOUD 312 1 288 2020-09-20
COWETA 312 13 274 2020-09-20
ANADARKO 312 5 265 2020-09-20
COLLINSVILLE 307 1 262 2020-09-20
OKMULGEE 305 3 263 2020-09-20
SKIATOOK 305 8 268 2020-09-20
SALLISAW 302 4 237 2020-09-20
CHOCTAW 300 3 237 2020-09-20
GROVE 282 17 236 2020-09-20
ADA 282 1 217 2020-09-20
BLANCHARD 277 1 208 2020-09-20
CLINTON 270 0 212 2020-09-20
PURCELL 261 3 226 2020-09-20
DUNCAN 250 3 182 2020-09-20
HENRYETTA 230 2 196 2020-09-20
ATOKA 225 0 146 2020-09-20
HUGO 223 2 191 2020-09-20
WAGONER 221 5 187 2020-09-20
POTEAU 221 3 178 2020-09-20
HEAVENER 205 6 173 2020-09-20
HOMINY 202 2 183 2020-09-20
NOBLE 200 2 168 2020-09-20
ELK CITY 198 1 93 2020-09-20
CUSHING 196 2 170 2020-09-20
HOLDENVILLE 194 3 164 2020-09-20
GUTHRIE 189 0 169 2020-09-20
TUTTLE 185 4 144 2020-09-20
NEWCASTLE 184 3 152 2020-09-20
MULDROW 183 3 154 2020-09-20
SEMINOLE 178 3 143 2020-09-20
BRISTOW 173 7 143 2020-09-20
MIDWEST CITY 172 7 141 2020-09-20
WEATHERFORD 170 0 120 2020-09-20
SPIRO 167 1 135 2020-09-20
WEWOKA 166 1 141 2020-09-20
WARR ACRES 163 0 147 2020-09-20
PRYOR CREEK 160 4 135 2020-09-20
TECUMSEH 154 0 108 2020-09-20
HENNESSEY 147 2 136 2020-09-20
EUFAULA 146 2 118 2020-09-20
STIGLER 143 3 108 2020-09-20
PAULS VALLEY 139 1 123 2020-09-20
PIEDMONT 136 1 111 2020-09-20
CHECOTAH 135 2 117 2020-09-20
HINTON 135 0 124 2020-09-20
CLEVELAND 132 3 120 2020-09-20
VIAN 132 3 110 2020-09-20
WOODWARD 131 0 92 2020-09-20
JAY 130 1 118 2020-09-20
HARRAH 125 0 89 2020-09-20
SPENCER 124 2 103 2020-09-20
CATOOSA 121 0 105 2020-09-20
LOCUST GROVE 114 0 97 2020-09-20
CHANDLER 113 9 91 2020-09-20
MADILL 113 1 96 2020-09-20
KINGFISHER 111 0 103 2020-09-20
AFTON 109 0 100 2020-09-20
DEL CITY 107 0 84 2020-09-20
HOOKER 106 0 104 2020-09-20
SPERRY 105 2 90 2020-09-20
MOUNDS 104 3 85 2020-09-20
CALERA 103 1 87 2020-09-20
FORT GIBSON 103 4 81 2020-09-20
MANNFORD 101 3 77 2020-09-20
MARIETTA 99 0 79 2020-09-20
NICHOLS HILLS 97 0 81 2020-09-20
INOLA 97 3 83 2020-09-20
WESTVILLE 96 2 79 2020-09-20
SAYRE 93 0 49 2020-09-20
CHELSEA 93 0 80 2020-09-20
HASKELL 91 1 80 2020-09-20
ROLAND 90 0 77 2020-09-20
SALINA 88 1 66 2020-09-20
WRIGHT CITY 87 0 64 2020-09-20
CHOUTEAU 87 5 67 2020-09-20
DEWEY 86 1 77 2020-09-20
NOWATA 85 2 72 2020-09-20
COMMERCE 85 0 66 2020-09-20
ALVA 85 0 28 2020-09-20
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-20
PERKINS 84 1 67 2020-09-20
HULBERT 82 2 57 2020-09-20
LINDSAY 82 2 68 2020-09-20
WYANDOTTE 81 1 66 2020-09-20
VALLIANT 80 2 67 2020-09-20
JONES 80 2 66 2020-09-20
TALIHINA 79 3 69 2020-09-20
POCOLA 76 3 62 2020-09-20
BEGGS 73 0 60 2020-09-20
MORRIS 73 0 65 2020-09-20
WASHINGTON 73 0 60 2020-09-20
OKEMAH 71 2 55 2020-09-20
TISHOMINGO 71 3 59 2020-09-20
WISTER 70 0 52 2020-09-20
PRAGUE 70 0 64 2020-09-20
TEXHOMA 69 0 64 2020-09-20
SULPHUR 67 1 59 2020-09-20
OOLOGAH 67 0 55 2020-09-20
COLCORD 66 1 55 2020-09-20
PAWNEE 66 0 60 2020-09-20
HOWE 66 0 42 2020-09-20
GORE 65 1 38 2020-09-20
HAWORTH 64 2 50 2020-09-20
ANTLERS 64 1 58 2020-09-20
COMANCHE 62 1 42 2020-09-20
KANSAS 61 2 44 2020-09-20
FREDERICK 61 2 55 2020-09-20
WILBURTON 61 1 57 2020-09-20
KELLYVILLE 60 2 53 2020-09-20
GOODWELL 60 0 54 2020-09-20
HARTSHORNE 59 0 53 2020-09-20
STROUD 58 0 48 2020-09-20
KEOTA 58 0 35 2020-09-20
PERRY 58 0 48 2020-09-20
MARLOW 56 0 42 2020-09-20
KINGSTON 56 0 46 2020-09-20
COALGATE 52 0 45 2020-09-20
BINGER 51 9 39 2020-09-20
WATONGA 51 0 40 2020-09-20
LUTHER 50 0 39 2020-09-20
FAIRLAND 50 0 42 2020-09-20
CADDO 49 0 39 2020-09-20
PAWHUSKA 49 0 45 2020-09-20
WALTERS 48 1 40 2020-09-20
QUAPAW 47 0 35 2020-09-20
CACHE 46 0 44 2020-09-20
WETUMKA 46 0 42 2020-09-20
BOKOSHE 46 0 37 2020-09-20
MEEKER 46 0 40 2020-09-20
KIEFER 45 0 38 2020-09-20
HELENA 44 0 15 2020-09-20
MEAD 44 1 37 2020-09-20
BLACKWELL 43 1 38 2020-09-20
DAVIS 42 0 36 2020-09-20
APACHE 41 1 36 2020-09-20
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-20
PORTER 41 0 38 2020-09-20
ELGIN 40 0 36 2020-09-20
CRESCENT 40 0 38 2020-09-20
QUINTON 39 0 33 2020-09-20
RED ROCK 39 1 32 2020-09-20
WYNNEWOOD 38 1 29 2020-09-20
NEWKIRK 38 1 15 2020-09-20
COLBERT 38 0 36 2020-09-20
DRUMRIGHT 38 0 34 2020-09-20
OKARCHE 38 0 35 2020-09-20
WATTS 37 0 36 2020-09-20
WAYNE 36 0 34 2020-09-20
KONAWA 36 1 30 2020-09-20
CARNEGIE 36 1 27 2020-09-20
MAYSVILLE 35 1 27 2020-09-20
BARNSDALL 35 2 29 2020-09-20
WARNER 35 0 26 2020-09-20
FAIRVIEW 33 0 30 2020-09-20
CAMERON 31 0 22 2020-09-20
MOORELAND 31 0 30 2020-09-20
WELCH 31 0 22 2020-09-20
EARLSBORO 31 0 24 2020-09-20
WILSON 30 0 29 2020-09-20
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-20
HOBART 30 1 21 2020-09-20
ALEX 29 0 13 2020-09-20
ARCADIA 29 0 28 2020-09-20
RAMONA 29 1 26 2020-09-20
TALALA 29 0 27 2020-09-20
ELMORE CITY 29 0 23 2020-09-20
WEBBERS FALLS 29 0 20 2020-09-20
CEMENT 29 0 20 2020-09-20
BIG CABIN 28 1 24 2020-09-20
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-20
FORT COBB 28 0 25 2020-09-20
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-20
MCCURTAIN 27 1 17 2020-09-20
LONE GROVE 26 1 22 2020-09-20
BOSWELL 26 0 23 2020-09-20
LEEDEY 26 1 3 2020-09-20
TYRONE 26 0 22 2020-09-20
THOMAS 26 0 19 2020-09-20
BLAIR 26 0 21 2020-09-20
DEWAR 25 0 22 2020-09-20
MINCO 25 0 18 2020-09-20
BOKCHITO 24 1 19 2020-09-20
ADAIR 24 0 21 2020-09-20
TONKAWA 24 0 20 2020-09-20
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-20
GERONIMO 23 0 21 2020-09-20
GARVIN 23 0 21 2020-09-20
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-20
MAUD 23 0 18 2020-09-20
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-20
STONEWALL 23 1 15 2020-09-20
OKTAHA 22 0 18 2020-09-20
WELLSTON 22 0 21 2020-09-20
KREBS 22 1 15 2020-09-20
STRATFORD 22 0 20 2020-09-20
FLETCHER 22 0 16 2020-09-20
CANTON 21 1 17 2020-09-20
CYRIL 21 1 14 2020-09-20
GRACEMONT 21 1 18 2020-09-20
BOISE CITY 21 0 16 2020-09-20
FORT TOWSON 21 0 18 2020-09-20
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-20
YALE 21 0 18 2020-09-20
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-20
GARBER 20 0 18 2020-09-20
INDIAHOMA 20 0 16 2020-09-20
GLENCOE 20 0 20 2020-09-20
ASHER 20 0 17 2020-09-20
NINNEKAH 20 0 8 2020-09-20
OLUSTEE 20 0 18 2020-09-20
RUSH SPRINGS 19 0 15 2020-09-20
JENNINGS 19 0 17 2020-09-20
RED OAK 19 0 17 2020-09-20
CASHION 18 0 15 2020-09-20
SHADY POINT 18 0 13 2020-09-20
GANS 18 0 14 2020-09-20
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 16 2020-09-20
GEARY 18 0 15 2020-09-20
ALLEN 18 1 13 2020-09-20
WELEETKA 18 1 12 2020-09-20
PAOLI 17 0 13 2020-09-20
GRANITE 17 0 8 2020-09-20
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-20
RINGWOOD 17 0 14 2020-09-20
MORRISON 17 0 16 2020-09-20
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-20
MILBURN 16 1 14 2020-09-20
RINGLING 16 0 14 2020-09-20
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-20
CANADIAN 16 0 13 2020-09-20
NEW CORDELL 15 0 10 2020-09-20
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-20
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-20
WANETTE 15 0 13 2020-09-20
PANAMA 15 1 11 2020-09-20
HYDRO 15 0 13 2020-09-20
BLUEJACKET 15 0 14 2020-09-20
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-20
AMBER 15 0 11 2020-09-20
LOOKEBA 14 2 9 2020-09-20
KETCHUM 14 0 9 2020-09-20
CARNEY 14 0 11 2020-09-20
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-20
SASAKWA 14 0 11 2020-09-20
CHEYENNE 14 1 9 2020-09-20
OPTIMA 14 0 11 2020-09-20
SEILING 14 0 12 2020-09-20
SPAVINAW 14 0 10 2020-09-20
BENNINGTON 13 0 10 2020-09-20
OILTON 13 1 7 2020-09-20
LAVERNE 13 0 11 2020-09-20
LANGLEY 13 0 11 2020-09-20
THACKERVILLE 13 0 11 2020-09-20
BUFFALO 13 1 12 2020-09-20
KAW CITY 13 1 10 2020-09-20
ACHILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-20
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-20
DOVER 13 0 10 2020-09-20
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-20
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-20
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-20
BURNS FLAT 12 0 11 2020-09-20
SPRINGER 12 1 6 2020-09-20
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-20
MEDFORD 12 0 11 2020-09-20
SAVANNA 12 0 11 2020-09-20
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-20
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-20
LANGSTON 11 0 8 2020-09-20
RATTAN 11 0 7 2020-09-20
VERDEN 11 0 8 2020-09-20
LAHOMA 11 0 11 2020-09-20
RYAN 10 0 9 2020-09-20
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-20
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-20
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-20
BRAGGS 10 0 10 2020-09-20
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-20
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-20
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-20
RIPLEY 10 0 10 2020-09-20
CROWDER 10 0 9 2020-09-20
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-20
VELMA 9 1 6 2020-09-20
KENEFIC 9 0 9 2020-09-20
STUART 9 0 7 2020-09-20
CHEROKEE 9 0 3 2020-09-20
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-20
BUTLER 9 0 6 2020-09-20
WHITEFIELD 9 0 7 2020-09-20
SOPER 9 0 8 2020-09-20
HAMMON 9 0 2 2020-09-20
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8 1 5 2020-09-20
DISNEY 8 0 7 2020-09-20
CANUTE 8 0 2 2020-09-20
LONGDALE 8 0 6 2020-09-20
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-20
BRADLEY 8 0 3 2020-09-20
POND CREEK 8 0 6 2020-09-20
TRYON 8 0 6 2020-09-20
COYLE 8 0 6 2020-09-20
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-20
DAVENPORT 8 0 4 2020-09-20
RAVIA 8 0 8 2020-09-20
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-20
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-20
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-20
FAIRMONT 7 0 5 2020-09-20
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-20
CORN 7 0 6 2020-09-20
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-20
WANN 7 0 6 2020-09-20
STRINGTOWN 7 1 5 2020-09-20
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-20
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-20
OKEENE 7 0 6 2020-09-20
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-20
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-20
SAWYER 7 0 4 2020-09-20
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-20
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-20
GRANDFIELD 6 0 3 2020-09-20
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-20
NASH 6 0 2 2020-09-20
ELDORADO 6 0 1 2020-09-20
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-20
DILL CITY 6 0 5 2020-09-20
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-20
DIBBLE 6 0 1 2020-09-20
CALVIN 6 0 5 2020-09-20
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-20
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-20
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-20
OAKS 5 1 3 2020-09-20
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-20
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-20
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-20
SENTINEL 5 0 4 2020-09-20
KREMLIN 5 0 5 2020-09-20
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-20
SHIDLER 5 0 2 2020-09-20
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-20
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-20
FOSS 5 0 3 2020-09-20
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-20
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-20
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-20
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-20
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-20
MENO 4 0 3 2020-09-20
ALDERSON 4 0 4 2020-09-20
WAPANUCKA 4 0 3 2020-09-20
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-20
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-20
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-20
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-20
ROOSEVELT 4 0 2 2020-09-20
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-20
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-20
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 3 2020-09-20
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-20
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-20
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-20
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-20
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-20
FARGO 3 0 0 2020-09-20
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-20
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-20
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-20
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-20
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-20
WAYNOKA 3 0 0 2020-09-20
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-20
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 3 2020-09-20
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-20
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-20
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-20
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-20
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-20
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-20
BESSIE 2 0 2 2020-09-20
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-20
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-20
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-20
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-20
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-20
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-20
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-20
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-20
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-20
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-20
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-20
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-20
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-20
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-20
BYARS 1 0 1 2020-09-20
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-20
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-20
CARTER 1 0 1 2020-09-20
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-20
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-20
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-20
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-20
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-20
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-20
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-20
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-20
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-20
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-20
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-20
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-20
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-20
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-20
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-20
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-20
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-20

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

