U.S. reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 218, with no deaths reported on Monday, June 22, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were no new cases in Northwest Oklahoma reported Monday. Both Enid hospitals each have a patient who has tested positive for the virus, according to spokeswomen with St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. 

State numbers

There are 10,733 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 2.1% over Sunday's 10,515. Of those cases, 2,716 of those were active and 7,648, or 71.59%, have recovered, including 117 since Sunday's OSDH report.

Those numbers compare to a statewide cumulative total of 6,418 and 649 active cases just more than three weeks ago, according to May 30 OSDH data. The numbers have steadily climbed by 60% and 24%, respectively, since that time.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 186 in the 0-4 age range, 573 in the 5-17 age range, 3,509 in the 18-35 age range, 2,390 in the 36-49 age range, 2,053 in the 50-64 age range and 2,007 in the 65 and older age range.

The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 99, or nearly half of the single day new case total, on Monday. Other gains were 48 in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 50-64 age group, 26 in the 65 and older age group, 15 in the 5-17 age group and 2 in the 0-4 age group.

Of those testing positive, 5,458, or 50.85%, have been female, and 5,225 or 48.68%, have been male. Fifty are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data. 

There has been a case of COVID-19 confirmed now in 76 of 77 counties, as OSDH data shows Shattuck in Ellis County has recorded its first case on Sunday.

Of the overall 369 deaths in the state, 297, or 80.49%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.72%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 50.95%, than women, 181 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 6.22.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2392 66 1450
OKLAHOMA 2147 65 1531
TEXAS 980 6 964
CLEVELAND 684 40 508
COMANCHE 377 5 312
WASHINGTON 377 38 311
MCCURTAIN 331 2 122
PAYNE 264 1 70
WAGONER 215 17 146
CANADIAN 200 3 148
CADDO 181 10 162
OSAGE 142 8 103
MCCLAIN 130 4 109
ROGERS 128 5 92
GRADY 125 5 112
CREEK 124 7 99
DELAWARE 117 16 89
ADAIR 108 4 91
CHOCTAW 108 1 99
MUSKOGEE 97 9 55
POTTAWATOMIE 88 4 63
KAY 80 7 55
BRYAN 72 1 47
CARTER 70 1 56
MAYES 70 4 40
CHEROKEE 66 1 39
GREER 66 7 57
GARFIELD 55 1 47
CUSTER 50 0 39
PITTSBURG 50 3 39
PAWNEE 50 2 37
STEPHENS 49 1 45
GARVIN 49 1 22
OKMULGEE 48 0 32
OTTAWA 44 2 36
MCINTOSH 40 1 15
SEMINOLE 35 3 30
JACKSON 34 3 25
BEAVER 30 0 30
LOGAN 30 1 20
NOBLE 29 0 11
NOWATA 28 1 24
LE FLORE 27 1 16
LINCOLN 27 2 21
PONTOTOC 27 2 19
LOVE 26 0 22
SEQUOYAH 26 3 16
MARSHALL 23 0 14
TILLMAN 23 1 22
KINGFISHER 19 0 12
CRAIG 18 0 16
ATOKA 14 0 6
MURRAY 14 0 11
BLAINE 14 0 11
WOODWARD 12 0 8
OKFUSKEE 11 0 6
BECKHAM 9 0 7
JOHNSTON 9 0 5
MAJOR 8 1 5
PUSHMATAHA 8 0 5
HASKELL 7 0 6
LATIMER 7 1 5
COAL 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 5
HUGHES 5 0 3
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 5
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 2
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 0
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.22.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, June 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1709 59 1201
TULSA 1672 51 1042
GUYMON 813 6 800
EDMOND 348 9 246
NORMAN 332 23 236
BROKEN ARROW 314 12 201
BARTLESVILLE 311 36 255
LAWTON 302 5 270
STILLWATER 230 0 48
JENKS 214 0 88
OTHER*** 194 3 129
MOORE 172 9 133
BROKEN BOW 137 1 49
YUKON 112 1 87
IDABEL 108 0 28
HUGO 95 1 88
HOOKER 90 0 90
PURCELL 88 3 73
HINTON 88 0 87
SKIATOOK 86 7 57
CLAREMORE 82 5 61
GROVE 81 16 62
COWETA 76 12 53
GLENPOOL 76 0 39
PONCA CITY 75 5 54
OWASSO 75 1 46
MUSKOGEE 70 7 37
CHICKASHA 67 4 59
MANGUM 66 7 57
SHAWNEE 61 4 40
ARDMORE 60 1 48
SAND SPRINGS 58 2 42
STILWELL 57 4 48
SAPULPA 55 3 43
BIXBY 54 0 36
ENID 52 1 44
WAGONER 50 4 38
TAHLEQUAH 49 1 31
BINGER 40 9 31
DURANT 40 0 26
COLLINSVILLE 37 0 24
MCALESTER 35 3 28
WEATHERFORD 35 0 31
BETHANY 33 1 27
DEWEY 33 1 31
WESTVILLE 32 0 28
ALTUS 32 3 23
MUSTANG 30 1 22
DUNCAN 30 0 28
KELLYVILLE 28 2 24
BLANCHARD 28 0 27
CHOCTAW 28 1 21
ANADARKO 28 1 23
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
CLEVELAND 27 2 24
NICHOLS HILLS 27 0 21
NOBLE 26 1 24
WRIGHT CITY 26 0 11
EL RENO 25 1 15
MIAMI 25 2 19
PAULS VALLEY 25 0 10
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 22
OKMULGEE 24 0 14
TUTTLE 24 1 20
HOMINY 23 0 16
FREDERICK 23 1 22
VALLIANT 23 0 19
CHECOTAH 23 1 9
PRYOR CREEK 23 1 13
GUTHRIE 23 0 18
PIEDMONT 21 0 16
CUSHING 21 1 19
ADA 20 0 15
WARR ACRES 18 0 15
VINITA 17 0 15
LEXINGTON 17 0 12
RED ROCK 17 0 6
TYRONE 17 0 15
KINGSTON 16 0 9
LOCUST GROVE 16 0 8
EUFAULA 16 0 5
OCHELATA 16 1 11
SEMINOLE 16 2 13
NEWCASTLE 16 1 11
MARIETTA 15 0 11
NOWATA 15 1 12
WEWOKA 14 0 14
SULPHUR 14 0 11
PAWNEE 14 0 5
WATTS 14 0 12
SPENCER 14 0 12
LINDSAY 13 0 6
GOODWELL 13 0 13
DEL CITY 13 0 12
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
AFTON 13 0 12
CLINTON 12 0 5
JONES 12 0 5
COMANCHE 12 1 10
JAY 12 0 8
ATOKA 12 0 5
BEGGS 11 0 9
HAWORTH 11 0 5
HARRAH 11 0 10
FORT GIBSON 11 2 8
CHOUTEAU 11 2 6
WOODWARD 10 0 7
MCLOUD 10 0 10
MOUNDS 10 0 7
BARNSDALL 10 2 4
OPTIMA 9 0 9
SALINA 9 0 4
SPERRY 9 0 9
TECUMSEH 9 0 6
HASKELL 9 0 6
GORE 9 1 6
OOLOGAH 9 0 6
HENNESSEY 9 0 3
CATOOSA 9 0 7
INOLA 8 0 7
BRISTOW 8 0 8
COLCORD 8 0 5
HULBERT 8 0 3
WAYNE 8 0 6
ALEX 8 0 8
PERKINS 8 0 1
BEAVER 8 0 8
ARCADIA 8 0 6
SALLISAW 8 0 7
ELGIN 8 0 6
PERRY 8 0 3
ELK CITY 7 0 5
RAMONA 7 0 7
MADILL 7 0 5
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
CHANDLER 6 1 3
COPAN 6 0 6
MARLOW 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 5
FORT TOWSON 6 0 4
FORT COBB 6 0 6
KIEFER 6 0 5
HENRYETTA 6 0 4
MEAD 6 1 4
OKEMAH 6 0 2
WATONGA 6 0 5
CALERA 6 0 4
MULDROW 6 1 2
ADAIR 6 0 5
COALGATE 5 0 3
GARVIN 5 0 2
BOKCHITO 5 0 0
COLBERT 5 0 3
MANNFORD 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
JENNINGS 5 0 5
HEAVENER 5 0 1
CACHE 5 0 5
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ALVA 5 0 5
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
OKARCHE 5 0 4
LOOKEBA 5 0 3
PRAGUE 5 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
GEARY 4 0 3
HOLDENVILLE 4 0 2
TONKAWA 4 0 1
STROUD 4 0 4
MEEKER 4 0 3
DELAWARE 4 0 4
VIAN 4 1 2
APACHE 4 0 3
COMMERCE 4 0 3
ANTLERS 4 0 3
WARNER 4 0 1
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
STIGLER 4 0 4
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 2
LUTHER 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 2
YALE 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
SHADY POINT 3 0 2
CANADIAN 3 0 0
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
BOSWELL 3 0 2
ASHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 2
POTEAU 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
PORTER 3 0 3
SPIRO 3 0 1
FAIRFAX 3 0 0
WILSON 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
TALIHINA 3 1 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
LAHOMA 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
AMBER 2 0 2
RINGWOOD 2 0 1
QUINTON 2 0 2
AGRA 2 1 0
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
WELEETKA 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 1
WANN 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
CADDO 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 1
PRUE 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 0
RINGLING 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
ACHILLE 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
BLAIR 2 0 2
MILLERTON 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 1
SASAKWA 2 0 1
LONGDALE 2 0 2
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
MORRISON 1 0 0
DEWAR 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
BOKOSHE 1 0 0
FRANCIS 1 0 0
LEHIGH 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 0
RED OAK 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 0
RIPLEY 1 0 0
MORRIS 1 0 0
LEEDEY 1 0 0
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
CALVIN 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 1
TALALA 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 0
MULHALL 1 0 0
SENTINEL 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 0
CASHION 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
PADEN 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
WYNONA 1 0 0
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 0
DILL CITY 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 0
RATTAN 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 0
LOCO 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
GERONIMO 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 55 cases, 47 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 19 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 52 in Enid (eight active); 10 in Woodward (three active); nine in Hennessey (six active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (one active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

