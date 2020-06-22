ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 218, with no deaths reported on Monday, June 22, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were no new cases in Northwest Oklahoma reported Monday. Both Enid hospitals each have a patient who has tested positive for the virus, according to spokeswomen with St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.

State numbers

There are 10,733 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 2.1% over Sunday's 10,515. Of those cases, 2,716 of those were active and 7,648, or 71.59%, have recovered, including 117 since Sunday's OSDH report.

Those numbers compare to a statewide cumulative total of 6,418 and 649 active cases just more than three weeks ago, according to May 30 OSDH data. The numbers have steadily climbed by 60% and 24%, respectively, since that time.

Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 100,000 on Monday, part of an alarming surge across the South and West as states reopen for business and many Americans resist wearing masks or keeping their distance from others.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 186 in the 0-4 age range, 573 in the 5-17 age range, 3,509 in the 18-35 age range, 2,390 in the 36-49 age range, 2,053 in the 50-64 age range and 2,007 in the 65 and older age range.

The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 99, or nearly half of the single day new case total, on Monday. Other gains were 48 in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 50-64 age group, 26 in the 65 and older age group, 15 in the 5-17 age group and 2 in the 0-4 age group.

Of those testing positive, 5,458, or 50.85%, have been female, and 5,225 or 48.68%, have been male. Fifty are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data.

There has been a case of COVID-19 confirmed now in 76 of 77 counties, as OSDH data shows Shattuck in Ellis County has recorded its first case on Sunday.

Of the overall 369 deaths in the state, 297, or 80.49%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.72%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 50.95%, than women, 181 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 55 cases, 47 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 19 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 11 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 52 in Enid (eight active); 10 in Woodward (three active); nine in Hennessey (six active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (one active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active) and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

