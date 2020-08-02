You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 active in 6,855 Oklahomans, a slight decrease, according to OSDH; 484 new cases reported Sunday

  • Updated
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.1.20 (copy)

There have been 38,225 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 550 deaths in 51counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — New COVID-19 cases rose by 494 in the state and two in Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, who also reported one new death associated with the virus on Sunday.

With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 1.3% single-day increase in numbers for a cumulative total of 38,225, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 550 total deaths.

The death reported Sunday was a Greer County woman in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH.

Other case increases reported in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two in Kingfisher and one in Blaine. Cities and towns that saw increases included one each in Enid, Lahoma and Longdale and two in Hennessey.

State numbers

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,855 were active, a single-day decrease of 45, as of Sunday, Aug. 2, and 30,829, just more than 80%, have recovered, including 538 since Saturday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 92 were active on Sunday, according to OSDH data.

Increases in cases per age group were 167 in 18-35, 119 in 36-49, 83 in 50-64, 64 in 5-17, 42 in 65 and older and 19 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Sunday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 869 in the 0-4 age group, 3,252 in the 5-17 age group, 13,478 in the 18-35 age group, 8,203 in the 36-49 age group, 6,701 in the 50-64 age group and 5,228 in the 65 and older age group. There was one listed as unknown age. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 19,872 have been female and 18,321 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 550 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 435 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 298, than women, 252, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Pottawatomie and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.2.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 9357 98 7568
TULSA 9051 101 7705
CLEVELAND 2703 49 2122
CANADIAN 1078 5 863
TEXAS 1035 7 1006
MCCURTAIN 826 25 709
ROGERS 800 14 581
COMANCHE 771 10 697
WAGONER 733 22 584
PAYNE 663 3 584
WASHINGTON 571 39 493
CREEK 493 13 383
JACKSON 486 4 373
MUSKOGEE 438 16 298
GRADY 409 6 362
DELAWARE 401 19 337
OKMULGEE 399 3 270
MCCLAIN 396 4 343
POTTAWATOMIE 393 7 275
BRYAN 386 1 301
OSAGE 366 11 309
GARFIELD 365 4 266
CADDO 358 14 249
CHEROKEE 346 1 190
OTTAWA 345 2 263
CARTER 304 3 249
ADAIR 303 5 204
MAYES 285 6 214
SEQUOYAH 258 4 142
LE FLORE 236 1 132
KAY 214 10 169
GARVIN 206 4 171
SEMINOLE 193 5 112
PITTSBURG 193 3 131
CUSTER 190 0 149
LOGAN 185 1 149
PONTOTOC 176 2 132
STEPHENS 174 2 143
CHOCTAW 166 1 154
MCINTOSH 151 1 116
LINCOLN 130 2 86
PAWNEE 120 3 101
HUGHES 111 1 51
KINGFISHER 109 0 85
PUSHMATAHA 102 0 59
MARSHALL 96 0 69
GREER 80 8 69
CRAIG 77 0 59
NOBLE 77 2 66
LATIMER 69 1 38
LOVE 65 0 61
ATOKA 63 0 51
MURRAY 59 0 50
OKFUSKEE 56 0 31
TILLMAN 55 1 48
NOWATA 55 1 50
BLAINE 47 0 27
BECKHAM 45 1 29
HASKELL 41 0 27
JOHNSTON 40 0 32
BEAVER 36 0 34
WOODWARD 32 0 27
JEFFERSON 31 0 24
KIOWA 27 1 22
COAL 27 0 23
MAJOR 25 1 22
WASHITA 25 0 18
24 0 5
HARMON 24 0 4
COTTON 17 2 13
WOODS 15 0 14
GRANT 11 0 7
HARPER 9 0 4
ROGER MILLS 8 0 6
DEWEY 7 0 7
ELLIS 3 0 1
ALFALFA 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.2.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 7581 83 6096
TULSA 6228 76 5296
BROKEN ARROW 1499 22 1212
EDMOND 1370 15 1155
NORMAN 1351 29 1086
GUYMON 857 7 839
OTHER*** 732 5 579
YUKON 587 2 463
LAWTON 579 9 522
MOORE 562 10 469
JENKS 547 0 521
STILLWATER 529 2 475
CLAREMORE 493 11 339
BARTLESVILLE 453 37 397
ALTUS 440 4 340
OWASSO 380 2 324
BROKEN BOW 374 20 327
ENID 342 4 246
BIXBY 322 2 273
MUSKOGEE 317 12 207
IDABEL 273 4 228
SHAWNEE 269 7 190
TAHLEQUAH 252 1 138
ARDMORE 248 1 210
DURANT 241 0 192
SAPULPA 240 4 194
GLENPOOL 237 0 206
BETHANY 228 1 176
CHICKASHA 214 4 196
MIAMI 197 2 163
STILWELL 192 4 118
SAND SPRINGS 188 3 157
PONCA CITY 184 8 144
COWETA 184 13 145
SKIATOOK 182 7 153
MUSTANG 172 1 148
GROVE 167 16 142
EL RENO 166 1 128
OKMULGEE 161 2 110
LEXINGTON 161 1 54
PURCELL 156 3 135
COLLINSVILLE 156 1 132
ANADARKO 141 2 63
CHOCTAW 140 2 114
ADA 137 0 104
MCALESTER 134 3 88
HUGO 133 1 125
BLANCHARD 125 0 110
HENRYETTA 114 1 75
SALLISAW 114 1 58
WARR ACRES 114 0 87
WAGONER 114 5 90
CLINTON 111 0 77
GUTHRIE 110 0 90
DUNCAN 110 1 86
HINTON 105 0 93
PAULS VALLEY 97 1 83
NEWCASTLE 97 1 80
NOBLE 94 1 74
TUTTLE 94 2 78
PRYOR CREEK 94 2 68
HOOKER 93 0 91
WEWOKA 89 1 43
MIDWEST CITY 86 2 72
JAY 85 1 79
CHECOTAH 80 1 63
HOLDENVILLE 79 1 34
MANGUM 77 8 66
PIEDMONT 74 1 66
CUSHING 71 1 51
SEMINOLE 71 3 50
MADILL 67 0 46
WESTVILLE 65 1 51
EUFAULA 65 0 50
AFTON 65 0 49
WEATHERFORD 65 0 58
DEL CITY 64 0 46
MULDROW 62 1 42
CATOOSA 61 0 46
LOCUST GROVE 60 0 51
SPENCER 58 1 47
BRISTOW 57 2 42
CLEVELAND 57 3 48
WRIGHT CITY 55 0 42
VINITA 55 0 45
DEWEY 55 1 46
LINDSAY 54 2 44
SPERRY 53 1 43
NICHOLS HILLS 52 0 46
ATOKA 51 0 43
FORT GIBSON 51 3 42
KINGFISHER 51 0 35
POTEAU 51 0 29
INOLA 49 2 35
TALIHINA 49 1 26
SALINA 47 1 34
MOUNDS 47 1 39
MCLOUD 46 0 36
HARRAH 46 0 33
BINGER 46 9 37
MARIETTA 46 0 43
FREDERICK 45 1 39
COMMERCE 45 0 41
HOMINY 44 2 40
ANTLERS 44 0 17
CHOUTEAU 44 3 36
PAWNEE 44 0 36
KELLYVILLE 43 2 35
MORRIS 42 0 25
VALLIANT 41 0 40
CALERA 41 0 29
JONES 40 1 29
CHELSEA 40 0 32
HAWORTH 39 0 33
OOLOGAH 39 0 30
HEAVENER 39 0 20
COLCORD 39 1 35
BEGGS 38 0 25
SULPHUR 38 0 35
TEXHOMA 37 0 30
MANNFORD 37 1 25
TECUMSEH 36 0 23
VIAN 36 1 14
WILBURTON 35 1 16
HASKELL 35 0 28
PERKINS 34 0 31
ELK CITY 34 1 22
PRAGUE 34 0 18
WASHINGTON 33 0 29
COMANCHE 32 1 29
HULBERT 30 0 15
WYANDOTTE 30 0 10
NOWATA 30 1 28
PERRY 30 0 26
MARLOW 30 0 26
SPIRO 29 0 18
KINGSTON 28 0 22
PAWHUSKA 28 0 21
WOODWARD 28 0 23
CHANDLER 27 1 21
KIEFER 26 0 21
STROUD 26 0 19
HENNESSEY 26 0 22
ELGIN 26 0 24
MEAD 25 1 14
RED ROCK 25 1 21
CACHE 24 0 20
OKARCHE 24 0 20
HOLLIS 23 0 4
STIGLER 23 0 15
OCHELATA 23 1 20
BOKOSHE 23 0 8
OKEMAH 23 0 14
GORE 23 1 16
FAIRLAND 23 0 11
COLBERT 22 0 20
WAYNE 22 0 20
FAIRFAX 21 0 18
DAVIS 21 0 15
WETUMKA 21 0 10
WILSON 20 0 9
CADDO 20 0 15
LUTHER 20 0 16
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
MEEKER 19 0 11
COALGATE 19 0 15
MAYSVILLE 19 0 16
WATTS 18 0 16
LONE GROVE 18 1 16
KANSAS 18 0 9
CLAYTON 18 0 17
ROLAND 18 0 8
COPAN 18 0 11
WISTER 18 0 16
POCOLA 17 0 9
ELMORE CITY 17 0 11
TYRONE 17 0 15
HARTSHORNE 17 0 12
APACHE 17 0 14
GARVIN 16 0 14
ARCADIA 16 0 16
OLUSTEE 16 0 15
MAUD 16 0 6
PADEN 16 0 6
FORT COBB 16 0 13
GLENCOE 15 0 14
PORUM 15 1 9
BLAIR 15 0 9
PORTER 15 0 14
CAMERON 14 0 4
WYNNEWOOD 14 1 11
WATONGA 14 0 10
BIG CABIN 14 1 8
TISHOMINGO 14 0 9
BLACKWELL 14 0 12
KONAWA 13 1 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
MINCO 13 0 9
WALTERS 12 0 10
FAIRVIEW 12 0 10
ADAIR 12 0 9
DEWAR 12 0 10
YALE 12 0 10
EARLSBORO 12 0 6
FORT TOWSON 12 0 10
QUAPAW 12 0 9
ALVA 12 0 11
CASHION 12 0 11
RAMONA 12 0 12
CYRIL 11 1 5
ALEX 11 0 10
WELEETKA 11 0 8
WEBBERS FALLS 11 0 4
SAYRE 11 0 7
RINGLING 11 0 10
GEARY 11 0 7
STONEWALL 10 1 8
TALALA 10 0 9
TONKAWA 10 0 9
WAURIKA 10 0 6
WELLSTON 10 0 6
BENNINGTON 10 0 9
TIPTON 10 0 8
WELCH 10 0 8
RUSH SPRINGS 10 0 9
HOBART 9 0 9
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
JENNINGS 9 0 8
QUINTON 9 0 9
ROFF 9 0 8
FLETCHER 9 0 6
WARNER 9 0 7
ALLEN 9 1 4
WANETTE 9 0 5
RYAN 9 0 8
BOKCHITO 9 0 8
BURNS FLAT 9 0 6
DEPEW 9 1 6
CRESCENT 9 0 9
GRACEMONT 8 0 8
GERONIMO 8 0 5
INDIAHOMA 8 0 6
OPTIMA 8 0 8
BOSWELL 8 0 8
CEMENT 8 0 5
NEWKIRK 8 1 5
DELAWARE 8 0 8
HEALDTON 8 0 5
MORRISON 8 0 7
WAUKOMIS 8 0 6
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
DRUMRIGHT 8 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
KEOTA 7 0 3
SHADY POINT 7 0 5
SPAVINAW 7 0 3
OSAGE 7 0 5
CARNEGIE 7 0 5
LEHIGH 7 0 7
SASAKWA 7 0 6
AMBER 7 0 7
PAOLI 7 0 7
LANGLEY 6 0 1
VERDEN 6 0 5
OKTAHA 6 0 4
KIOWA 6 0 4
TAFT 6 0 1
POCASSET 6 0 6
ASHER 6 0 4
ACHILLE 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
POND CREEK 5 0 5
PANAMA 5 0 4
RIPLEY 5 0 5
RED OAK 5 0 3
KREBS 5 0 2
TEMPLE 5 2 3
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
LAHOMA 5 0 5
HOWE 5 0 2
TERLTON 5 0 4
ALBION 5 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 4
UNION CITY 5 0 5
LAVERNE 5 0 3
THOMAS 5 0 5
AGRA 5 1 3
CANEY 5 0 4
BURBANK 5 0 3
GANS 5 0 2
PRUE 5 0 5
MEDFORD 4 0 1
ARKOMA 4 0 2
CARNEY 4 0 3
FREEDOM 4 0 4
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
RATTAN 4 0 3
NEW CORDELL 4 0 3
GARBER 4 0 4
CASTLE 4 0 2
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
WYNONA 4 0 2
SENTINEL 4 0 3
BUFFALO 4 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
NINNEKAH 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
ORLANDO 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
LONGDALE 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
SAVANNA 4 0 4
DISNEY 4 0 2
KAW CITY 4 1 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
CROWDER 4 0 3
STRATFORD 4 0 3
WANN 4 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
LAMAR 3 0 1
MILLERTON 3 0 3
BOLEY 3 0 1
KETCHUM 3 0 3
HYDRO 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
OKEENE 3 0 2
BERNICE 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
GOULD 3 0 1
BOYNTON 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
BUTLER 3 0 3
KENEFIC 3 0 2
DOVER 3 0 2
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
STRINGTOWN 3 0 1
CALVIN 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 2
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
OAKS 3 0 2
OKAY 3 0 2
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
MENO 2 0 2
SCHULTER 2 0 2
CANTON 2 0 2
OILTON 2 1 1
MARSHALL 2 0 2
MOORELAND 2 0 1
MARTHA 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
AVANT 2 0 0
RAVIA 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
MILBURN 2 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
CORN 2 0 2
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 2
SOPER 2 0 2
TRYON 2 0 2
LAMONT 2 0 1
HASTINGS 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
HELENA 2 0 0
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
BRAGGS 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
ELDORADO 2 0 1
SHIDLER 2 0 1
BRADLEY 2 0 1
SLICK 2 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
HANNA 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 0
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 0
LEEDEY 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
COYLE 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 365 cases, 266 recovered, 95 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 109 cases, 85 recovered and 24 active; Noble with 77 cases, 66 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 47 cases, 27 recovered and 20 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 27 recovered and five active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 11 cases, seven recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 342 in Enid (92 active); 51 in Kingfisher (16 active); 28 in Woodward (five active); 26 in Hennessey (four active); 24 in Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Alva (one active), Cashion (one active) and Fairview (two active); eight in Waukomis (two active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Longdale and Medford (three active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Billings, Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 178 cases, with 118 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 164 cases, with 128 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

