COVID-19 active in 6,855 Oklahomans, a slight decrease, according to OSDH; 484 new cases reported Sunday

ENID, Okla. — New COVID-19 cases rose by 494 in the state and two in Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, who also reported one new death associated with the virus on Sunday.
With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 1.3% single-day increase in numbers for a cumulative total of 38,225, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 550 total deaths.
The death reported Sunday was a Greer County woman in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH.
Other case increases reported in Northwest Oklahoma counties included two in Kingfisher and one in Blaine. Cities and towns that saw increases included one each in Enid, Lahoma and Longdale and two in Hennessey.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,855 were active, a single-day decrease of 45, as of Sunday, Aug. 2, and 30,829, just more than 80%, have recovered, including 538 since Saturday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 92 were active on Sunday, according to OSDH data.
Increases in cases per age group were 167 in 18-35, 119 in 36-49, 83 in 50-64, 64 in 5-17, 42 in 65 and older and 19 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Sunday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 869 in the 0-4 age group, 3,252 in the 5-17 age group, 13,478 in the 18-35 age group, 8,203 in the 36-49 age group, 6,701 in the 50-64 age group and 5,228 in the 65 and older age group. There was one listed as unknown age. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 19,872 have been female and 18,321 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 550 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 435 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 298, than women, 252, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Pottawatomie and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 8.2.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|9357
|98
|7568
|TULSA
|9051
|101
|7705
|CLEVELAND
|2703
|49
|2122
|CANADIAN
|1078
|5
|863
|TEXAS
|1035
|7
|1006
|MCCURTAIN
|826
|25
|709
|ROGERS
|800
|14
|581
|COMANCHE
|771
|10
|697
|WAGONER
|733
|22
|584
|PAYNE
|663
|3
|584
|WASHINGTON
|571
|39
|493
|CREEK
|493
|13
|383
|JACKSON
|486
|4
|373
|MUSKOGEE
|438
|16
|298
|GRADY
|409
|6
|362
|DELAWARE
|401
|19
|337
|OKMULGEE
|399
|3
|270
|MCCLAIN
|396
|4
|343
|POTTAWATOMIE
|393
|7
|275
|BRYAN
|386
|1
|301
|OSAGE
|366
|11
|309
|GARFIELD
|365
|4
|266
|CADDO
|358
|14
|249
|CHEROKEE
|346
|1
|190
|OTTAWA
|345
|2
|263
|CARTER
|304
|3
|249
|ADAIR
|303
|5
|204
|MAYES
|285
|6
|214
|SEQUOYAH
|258
|4
|142
|LE FLORE
|236
|1
|132
|KAY
|214
|10
|169
|GARVIN
|206
|4
|171
|SEMINOLE
|193
|5
|112
|PITTSBURG
|193
|3
|131
|CUSTER
|190
|0
|149
|LOGAN
|185
|1
|149
|PONTOTOC
|176
|2
|132
|STEPHENS
|174
|2
|143
|CHOCTAW
|166
|1
|154
|MCINTOSH
|151
|1
|116
|LINCOLN
|130
|2
|86
|PAWNEE
|120
|3
|101
|HUGHES
|111
|1
|51
|KINGFISHER
|109
|0
|85
|PUSHMATAHA
|102
|0
|59
|MARSHALL
|96
|0
|69
|GREER
|80
|8
|69
|CRAIG
|77
|0
|59
|NOBLE
|77
|2
|66
|LATIMER
|69
|1
|38
|LOVE
|65
|0
|61
|ATOKA
|63
|0
|51
|MURRAY
|59
|0
|50
|OKFUSKEE
|56
|0
|31
|TILLMAN
|55
|1
|48
|NOWATA
|55
|1
|50
|BLAINE
|47
|0
|27
|BECKHAM
|45
|1
|29
|HASKELL
|41
|0
|27
|JOHNSTON
|40
|0
|32
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|34
|WOODWARD
|32
|0
|27
|JEFFERSON
|31
|0
|24
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|22
|COAL
|27
|0
|23
|MAJOR
|25
|1
|22
|WASHITA
|25
|0
|18
|24
|0
|5
|HARMON
|24
|0
|4
|COTTON
|17
|2
|13
|WOODS
|15
|0
|14
|GRANT
|11
|0
|7
|HARPER
|9
|0
|4
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|6
|DEWEY
|7
|0
|7
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.2.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|7581
|83
|6096
|TULSA
|6228
|76
|5296
|BROKEN ARROW
|1499
|22
|1212
|EDMOND
|1370
|15
|1155
|NORMAN
|1351
|29
|1086
|GUYMON
|857
|7
|839
|OTHER***
|732
|5
|579
|YUKON
|587
|2
|463
|LAWTON
|579
|9
|522
|MOORE
|562
|10
|469
|JENKS
|547
|0
|521
|STILLWATER
|529
|2
|475
|CLAREMORE
|493
|11
|339
|BARTLESVILLE
|453
|37
|397
|ALTUS
|440
|4
|340
|OWASSO
|380
|2
|324
|BROKEN BOW
|374
|20
|327
|ENID
|342
|4
|246
|BIXBY
|322
|2
|273
|MUSKOGEE
|317
|12
|207
|IDABEL
|273
|4
|228
|SHAWNEE
|269
|7
|190
|TAHLEQUAH
|252
|1
|138
|ARDMORE
|248
|1
|210
|DURANT
|241
|0
|192
|SAPULPA
|240
|4
|194
|GLENPOOL
|237
|0
|206
|BETHANY
|228
|1
|176
|CHICKASHA
|214
|4
|196
|MIAMI
|197
|2
|163
|STILWELL
|192
|4
|118
|SAND SPRINGS
|188
|3
|157
|PONCA CITY
|184
|8
|144
|COWETA
|184
|13
|145
|SKIATOOK
|182
|7
|153
|MUSTANG
|172
|1
|148
|GROVE
|167
|16
|142
|EL RENO
|166
|1
|128
|OKMULGEE
|161
|2
|110
|LEXINGTON
|161
|1
|54
|PURCELL
|156
|3
|135
|COLLINSVILLE
|156
|1
|132
|ANADARKO
|141
|2
|63
|CHOCTAW
|140
|2
|114
|ADA
|137
|0
|104
|MCALESTER
|134
|3
|88
|HUGO
|133
|1
|125
|BLANCHARD
|125
|0
|110
|HENRYETTA
|114
|1
|75
|SALLISAW
|114
|1
|58
|WARR ACRES
|114
|0
|87
|WAGONER
|114
|5
|90
|CLINTON
|111
|0
|77
|GUTHRIE
|110
|0
|90
|DUNCAN
|110
|1
|86
|HINTON
|105
|0
|93
|PAULS VALLEY
|97
|1
|83
|NEWCASTLE
|97
|1
|80
|NOBLE
|94
|1
|74
|TUTTLE
|94
|2
|78
|PRYOR CREEK
|94
|2
|68
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|91
|WEWOKA
|89
|1
|43
|MIDWEST CITY
|86
|2
|72
|JAY
|85
|1
|79
|CHECOTAH
|80
|1
|63
|HOLDENVILLE
|79
|1
|34
|MANGUM
|77
|8
|66
|PIEDMONT
|74
|1
|66
|CUSHING
|71
|1
|51
|SEMINOLE
|71
|3
|50
|MADILL
|67
|0
|46
|WESTVILLE
|65
|1
|51
|EUFAULA
|65
|0
|50
|AFTON
|65
|0
|49
|WEATHERFORD
|65
|0
|58
|DEL CITY
|64
|0
|46
|MULDROW
|62
|1
|42
|CATOOSA
|61
|0
|46
|LOCUST GROVE
|60
|0
|51
|SPENCER
|58
|1
|47
|BRISTOW
|57
|2
|42
|CLEVELAND
|57
|3
|48
|WRIGHT CITY
|55
|0
|42
|VINITA
|55
|0
|45
|DEWEY
|55
|1
|46
|LINDSAY
|54
|2
|44
|SPERRY
|53
|1
|43
|NICHOLS HILLS
|52
|0
|46
|ATOKA
|51
|0
|43
|FORT GIBSON
|51
|3
|42
|KINGFISHER
|51
|0
|35
|POTEAU
|51
|0
|29
|INOLA
|49
|2
|35
|TALIHINA
|49
|1
|26
|SALINA
|47
|1
|34
|MOUNDS
|47
|1
|39
|MCLOUD
|46
|0
|36
|HARRAH
|46
|0
|33
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|MARIETTA
|46
|0
|43
|FREDERICK
|45
|1
|39
|COMMERCE
|45
|0
|41
|HOMINY
|44
|2
|40
|ANTLERS
|44
|0
|17
|CHOUTEAU
|44
|3
|36
|PAWNEE
|44
|0
|36
|KELLYVILLE
|43
|2
|35
|MORRIS
|42
|0
|25
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|40
|CALERA
|41
|0
|29
|JONES
|40
|1
|29
|CHELSEA
|40
|0
|32
|HAWORTH
|39
|0
|33
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|30
|HEAVENER
|39
|0
|20
|COLCORD
|39
|1
|35
|BEGGS
|38
|0
|25
|SULPHUR
|38
|0
|35
|TEXHOMA
|37
|0
|30
|MANNFORD
|37
|1
|25
|TECUMSEH
|36
|0
|23
|VIAN
|36
|1
|14
|WILBURTON
|35
|1
|16
|HASKELL
|35
|0
|28
|PERKINS
|34
|0
|31
|ELK CITY
|34
|1
|22
|PRAGUE
|34
|0
|18
|WASHINGTON
|33
|0
|29
|COMANCHE
|32
|1
|29
|HULBERT
|30
|0
|15
|WYANDOTTE
|30
|0
|10
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|28
|PERRY
|30
|0
|26
|MARLOW
|30
|0
|26
|SPIRO
|29
|0
|18
|KINGSTON
|28
|0
|22
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|21
|WOODWARD
|28
|0
|23
|CHANDLER
|27
|1
|21
|KIEFER
|26
|0
|21
|STROUD
|26
|0
|19
|HENNESSEY
|26
|0
|22
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|MEAD
|25
|1
|14
|RED ROCK
|25
|1
|21
|CACHE
|24
|0
|20
|OKARCHE
|24
|0
|20
|HOLLIS
|23
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|23
|0
|15
|OCHELATA
|23
|1
|20
|BOKOSHE
|23
|0
|8
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|14
|GORE
|23
|1
|16
|FAIRLAND
|23
|0
|11
|COLBERT
|22
|0
|20
|WAYNE
|22
|0
|20
|FAIRFAX
|21
|0
|18
|DAVIS
|21
|0
|15
|WETUMKA
|21
|0
|10
|WILSON
|20
|0
|9
|CADDO
|20
|0
|15
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|16
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|MEEKER
|19
|0
|11
|COALGATE
|19
|0
|15
|MAYSVILLE
|19
|0
|16
|WATTS
|18
|0
|16
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|KANSAS
|18
|0
|9
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|17
|ROLAND
|18
|0
|8
|COPAN
|18
|0
|11
|WISTER
|18
|0
|16
|POCOLA
|17
|0
|9
|ELMORE CITY
|17
|0
|11
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|HARTSHORNE
|17
|0
|12
|APACHE
|17
|0
|14
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|14
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|MAUD
|16
|0
|6
|PADEN
|16
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|13
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|PORUM
|15
|1
|9
|BLAIR
|15
|0
|9
|PORTER
|15
|0
|14
|CAMERON
|14
|0
|4
|WYNNEWOOD
|14
|1
|11
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|BIG CABIN
|14
|1
|8
|TISHOMINGO
|14
|0
|9
|BLACKWELL
|14
|0
|12
|KONAWA
|13
|1
|10
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|MINCO
|13
|0
|9
|WALTERS
|12
|0
|10
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|10
|ADAIR
|12
|0
|9
|DEWAR
|12
|0
|10
|YALE
|12
|0
|10
|EARLSBORO
|12
|0
|6
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|10
|QUAPAW
|12
|0
|9
|ALVA
|12
|0
|11
|CASHION
|12
|0
|11
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|CYRIL
|11
|1
|5
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|WELEETKA
|11
|0
|8
|WEBBERS FALLS
|11
|0
|4
|SAYRE
|11
|0
|7
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|GEARY
|11
|0
|7
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|8
|TALALA
|10
|0
|9
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|WAURIKA
|10
|0
|6
|WELLSTON
|10
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|9
|TIPTON
|10
|0
|8
|WELCH
|10
|0
|8
|RUSH SPRINGS
|10
|0
|9
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|JENNINGS
|9
|0
|8
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|6
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|ALLEN
|9
|1
|4
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|5
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|8
|BURNS FLAT
|9
|0
|6
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|6
|CRESCENT
|9
|0
|9
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|8
|GERONIMO
|8
|0
|5
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|6
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|BOSWELL
|8
|0
|8
|CEMENT
|8
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|8
|1
|5
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|7
|WAUKOMIS
|8
|0
|6
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|DRUMRIGHT
|8
|0
|5
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|6
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|KEOTA
|7
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|3
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|5
|CARNEGIE
|7
|0
|5
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|6
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|1
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|5
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|TAFT
|6
|0
|1
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|ASHER
|6
|0
|4
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|PANAMA
|5
|0
|4
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|RED OAK
|5
|0
|3
|KREBS
|5
|0
|2
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|HOWE
|5
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|4
|ALBION
|5
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|4
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|BURBANK
|5
|0
|3
|GANS
|5
|0
|2
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|1
|ARKOMA
|4
|0
|2
|CARNEY
|4
|0
|3
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|3
|GARBER
|4
|0
|4
|CASTLE
|4
|0
|2
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|2
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|SAVANNA
|4
|0
|4
|DISNEY
|4
|0
|2
|KAW CITY
|4
|1
|2
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|STRATFORD
|4
|0
|3
|WANN
|4
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|BOLEY
|3
|0
|1
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|GOULD
|3
|0
|1
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|KENEFIC
|3
|0
|2
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|2
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|OKAY
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|1
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|AVANT
|2
|0
|0
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|1
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|CORN
|2
|0
|2
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|2
|SOPER
|2
|0
|2
|TRYON
|2
|0
|2
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|SLICK
|2
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|HANNA
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|0
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 365 cases, 266 recovered, 95 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 109 cases, 85 recovered and 24 active; Noble with 77 cases, 66 recovered, nine active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 47 cases, 27 recovered and 20 active; Woodward with 32 cases, 27 recovered and five active; Major with 25 cases, 22 recovered, two active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 14 recovered and one active; Grant with 11 cases, seven recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 342 in Enid (92 active); 51 in Kingfisher (16 active); 28 in Woodward (five active); 26 in Hennessey (four active); 24 in Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Alva (one active), Cashion (one active) and Fairview (two active); eight in Waukomis (two active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Longdale and Medford (three active); three each in Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Billings, Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 178 cases, with 118 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 164 cases, with 128 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.