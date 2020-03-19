ENID, Okla. — Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration Thursday. March 19, 2020, for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.

After more than an hour of discussion with county officials, commissioners voted unanimously to pass a drafted declaration that went into effect Thursday afternoon. Commissioners signed the declaration at 2:13 p.m. that controls public access to the courthouse and other county facilities and establish sick pay for employees impacted by COVID-19.

The declaration limits access to the courthouse to only the south entrances. Those two entrances will be monitored. The public, and employees, will be subject to a checkpoint and asked what business they have at the courthouse.

Accommodations will be made for those with businesses at the courthouse.

"Filing of documents may happen, with the public leaving their document at the checkpoint, to be placed in a basket for the correct office," according to the declaration.

"We’re not denying access. We're limiting access," Commissioner Marc Bolz said during the meeting and prior to the passage of the declaration. "If they've got emergency business, or business that needs to be conducted, or coming to an open meeting, we're allowing them access."

Garfield County employees who become ill will be required to stay home for up to 14 days, unless a doctor releases them to come back to work. Garfield County will grant paid leave for up to 14 days, only for COVID-19 symptoms and/or illness and/or quarantine. The leave applies to the employee or the care of an authorized family member pursuant to the definition listed in the Family Medical Leave Act.

Judge sets new court rules

District Judge Paul Woodward issued an administrative order Thursday afternoon in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The order, in compliance with an Oklahoma Supreme Court order issued Monday, President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and Gov. Kevin Stitt's state of emergency for Oklahoma, will keep courts in Garfield County open.

"Any permitted in-court proceedings shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other necessary persons, as determined by the assigned judge," according to Woodward's order. "This applies to all dockets and cases that are permitted to proceed. The assigned judge for each docket of case permitted to proceed is authorized to determine the manner in which court proceedings are to be conducted, who and how many persons may enter any courtroom, judge's or clerk's office, jury room or other facility used by the District Courts."

All jury trials scheduled until April 15 are suspended, with the judge assigned to the trial responsible for rescheduling the trial.

All felony criminal dockets will continue to operate as scheduled, subject to temporary adjustments set forth in the order. All felony and misdemeanor dockets/hearing will proceed as scheduled for those defendants in custody, including but not limited to status, pretrial, preliminary hearing, competency hearings, arraignments, non-jury trials, termination from drug court, revocations and acceleration hearings. These matters will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the assigned judge.

The order suspends the following until after April 15:

• All felony and misdemeanor dockets/hearing for defendants out of custody. This does not include initial appearances, district court arraignments and revocation and acceleration hearings. These matters will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the assigned judge.

• All traffic dockets and hearings for out of custody defendants.

• All civil dockets, with the exceptions of forcible entry and detainers, claims for exemptions, civil mental heath matters and emergency temporary restraining orders.

• Court cost compliance dockets.

• Domestic relations dockets/hearings, with the exception of emergency custody hearings and protective order docket.

• Juvenile delinquent docket matters will operate as scheduled for juveniles in detention. All other delinquent dockets are continued.

• Juvenile deprived, dockets/hearings are continued, except for Department of Human Services emergency matters related to child protection, emergency child custody proceedings and protection orders.

• Probate dockets/hearings, with exception of emergency guardianship matter and other emergency hearings.

• Drug court and specialty court dockets. Participants are to continue to report to respective coordinators and treatment providers unless notified otherwise by the coordinator, treatment provider or the court. Drug court participants subject to sanctions are to report to court as directed by the coordinator and/or treatment staff.

All dockets/hearings continued by the order will be reset by the assigned judge. Parties should expect notification of a new hearing by April 1. If you do not received a new hearing date, contact the assigned judge's office to obtain a new court date.

"On any uncontested and/or agreed upon matter the attorneys and/or parties may call the assigned judge's office on the procedure to follow to obtain and file necessary pleadings and orders," according to the order. "All attorneys and parties who may fall into any of these categories, and who have cases on open dockets, will need to call the judge's office who is assigned to the case and request a new court date as necessary."

The order also replaces responsibility upon judges for ensuring rights are protected.

"Judges are charged with the responsibility of ensuring that core constitutional functions and rights are protected," according to the order. "Additionally, court clerks are charged with ensuring that court functions continue. Nevertheless, all judges and court clerks are urged to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing and videoconferencing."

The order encourages judges to resolve matter without in-person proceedings, when possible.

Those with constitutionally based objection to any required continuance may file a written motion with the court by emailing a copy to the assigned judge and opposing party/counsel and a "prompt decision" will be made on the motion.

Jail and sheriff's office

Sheriff Jody Helm said changes were made to help protect employees and those in custody at the county jail.

"The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is working closely with local officials so we can stay informed on the COVID-19," he said. "We are making changes to limit exposure for everyone. Please call the office in advance so we can assist with your needs at (580) 237-0244."

He said the same was true at jail, where visitation has been suspended.

"Visitation has been temporarily halted for the safety of everyone involved," the sheriff said. "We need to limit exposure to the jail population."

Those with questions or concerns can contact the jail at (580) 548-2479.

"Please continue to report crimes and issues within the county," Helm said. "We are encouraging citizens to try to make reports by phone when possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and pray everyone stays safe and healthy."