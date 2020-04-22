City commissioners voted to officially ratify Enid Mayor George Pankonin's emergency declaration from April 7 during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The declaration is set to expire April 30. Changes to Pankonin's original declaration from March 16 included:
• Modification of the stay-at-home order to require only one person from a household go to an essential business at a time if possible.
• Encouraging people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline to wear a simple cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as a a grocery store.
• Altering functions for faith-based services, allowing "parking lot church where parishioners remain in vehicles and social distancing is maintained."
The declaration says violations of the requirements could result in a maximum $500 fine.
The motion was passed unanimously, along with other consent items, including accepting a public easement from Marsha Sneed for a Cleo Springs Well Field property, three construction projects and claims totaling about $4.3 million.
After reconvening as Enid Municipal Authority, commissioners unanimously approved purchasing of a Volvo roll-off truck to replace a solid waste truck totaled in a wreck earlier this year, for $164.818. They also approved claims totaling $135,903.19.
Reconvening as Enid Economic Development Authority, commissioners then approved a lease agreement with Park Avenue Thrift renting a dive shop building meant for storage on 208 E. Garriott for $100 a month, without utilities. Park Avenue is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. They also approved claims for $137,500.
Finally, as Enid Public Transportation Authority, commissioners passed a resolution from EPTA Director Mary Williams authorizing applying for a grant under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The act also is meant to provide aid to states' departments of transportation during the pandemic, Williams said.
