Leading up to Donald Trump’s election in 2016 it had become clear that Washington, D.C., had become a place where elitism flourished. The political class had become so entrenched that it assumed its rightful place was to rule and lord over those they considered less sophisticated and certainly less informed.
You know, those of us in so-called flyover country.
A large part of Trump’s victory had to with America basically delivering a message, a wake-up call if you will, that America was on to them and had enough. Had enough of seeing America falling behind economically, enough of seeing America being bullied by foreign nations. Enough of being told by the elite class that they knew better than average Americans how to run their own lives. That they knew what was best for them.
Politicians not only made careers out of elected office, but many had become used to lavish lifestyles of influence. The list of politicians who saw their personal wealth increase several fold was large and growing.
Ironically enough, it was a billionaire who gave voice to Americans who felt disenfranchised, who were told their beliefs were outdated and antiquated. The key was Trump was an outsider and spoke to the hearts and minds of millions of Americans who loved their country but felt their country was turning its back on them. Americans were tired of being told they were racist, misogynist, xenophobic and were to blame for all of society’s ills.
The fact Trump was an outsider caused the D.C. elites to shudder. What was worse is that he was connecting.
Trump was connecting to people who didn’t need to have an alphabet soup list of letters after their name to impress others.
Unfortunately, D.C. had become a place where those with alphabet soup-like credentials after their names were lauded, never mind how or what those credentials actually represented.
It was this environment that Trump busted through with his stunning election victory over Hillary Clinton. His victory wasn’t just against Hillary, it was a victory against what was becoming indeed a ruling class led by the Clintons and Bushes.
But the elites weren’t content to accept defeat and made Trump’s four years a constant struggle against unproven charges and any means to discredit him.
Still, he persevered.
Economic gains were seen across the board. America was no longer being the world’s policeman, and Americans were no longer being taken prisoner by terrorists. Four separate peace deals were brokered by Trump among Israel and Middle East nations.
Such results endeared him even more to much of America. Each accomplishment, however ignored it was by the national media, made him more popular.
However, through it all, it was clear the D.C. elites were not going to give up what they considered their rightful place of power and were not content to let Trump, and all of his brashness and impolitic manner, continue to infringe upon their carefully crafted existence of privilege.
So it should not really surprise us much where we are today. It certainly does appear that the elites did pull out all the stops, even in ways most of us could not have imagined.
While the fight goes on regarding the election results, we already are seeing how quickly the elites are moving to restore life to what it once was in Washington.
Political patronage certainly appears to be back in vogue as Biden’s potential cabinet is shaping up as being made up of a significant number of politicians who are being rewarded for either their loyalty or for getting out of his way on the way to the nomination.
Sadly, it has the making of back to business as usual if Biden is inaugurated. But should we expect anything different from a man who spent 47 years in public office with little accomplishments? The GOP also is signaling a willingness to return to its old guard ways.
History will tell us if Trump’s tenure was only a brief departure from the norm. One hopes it is more than just a footnote. It was an important moment in our history. It was a moment when Americans rose up and pushed back against the ruling class.
One hopes it was not a fleeting moment.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
