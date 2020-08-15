Dear President Donald J. Trump,
Hi there, sir, it has been a long time since I have written. I’ve got a lot of time on my hands these days thanks to the coronavirus so I just thought I’d touch base.
How’s it going? Well, I know how it’s going, at least I know kind of how its going based on accounts from the various news sources. Fox News says everything’s peachy keen, CNN says not so much and MSNBC says the country’s going to hell in a handbasket. The truth is somewhere in the middle, I’m sure.
As far as this whole Covid-19 thing is concerned, sir, I must say I’m confused. You don’t wear a mask, then you wear a mask, sometimes, but not consistently. So should we the people wear a mask? Or not? I just don’t know.
Then there’s that whole thing about injecting disinfectant. That just doesn’t sound right. Surely you didn’t mean it? Did you?
And how about hydroxychloroquine? That’s a real head-scratcher. You take it and tell us to take it, and most medical experts tell us no. But then up steps Dr. Stella Immanuel of Houston, in her white coat standing in front of a bunch of other folks in white coats in a video claiming that a cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, zinc and an antibiotic called azithromycin is a cure for COVID-19.
I mean, I’d like to believe it, sir, I really would, but then it turns out Dr. Immanuel also claims that doctors are experimenting with drugs using DNA from alien beings and that scientists are working on a vaccine that would prevent people from being religious. She also blames some medical conditions on people having sex with witches and demons in their dreams. I have dreams where I’m naked in public, does that count?
Anyway, sir, what did you mean when you called her “very impressive?” Is that just your way of saying “crazy as a loon?”
Anyway, enough about COVID-19. As you have reminded us many times, it is just going to disappear one of these days. “Its going away. It’ll go away. Things go away. No question in my mind that it will go away,” you said at a recent White House press briefing.
I’d like to believe you sir, I really would, but you have been saying that throughout this whole crisis, 24 times, in fact, according to the Washington Post.
Anyway, you have been pushing for schools to open and for college football to be played this fall. And, in places like Enid, schools have reopened, kids and teachers are back in the classroom and the other day the Big 12 said it will play a shortened football schedule this fall.
So if it is safe for children to go back to school and for fans to go watch their favorite football teams play, why have tours of the White House, or of the Capitol, not resumed? Why are most Smithsonian museums, the Kennedy Center, the Holocaust Memorial Museum, the National Archives, the National Cathedral, the Library of Congress, the Pentagon, Ford’s Theatre and Arlington National Cemetery all closed to the public?
But enough about COVID-19. How about your march from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church a couple of months ago. It made for a nice photo and all, you holding the Bible in front of the church, but was it worth it? There was a large protest going on in Lafayette Square in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, but it was peaceful. So was it worth having police move in and clear out the protesters using pepper balls, batons and flash-bang grenades just so you could walk over in front of the church and hold up the Bible Ivanka handed you? I don’t see it. Perhaps if you had opened the Bible and read a passage, perhaps Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
To me it sent exactly the wrong message, sir. Peaceful protest is part of this country’s DNA. The stifling of peaceful protest by violent means, not so much. These were the tactics of a strongman, not a strong leader. There is a difference.
Anyway, moving on to weightier matters, I see you are concerned about efficient shower heads not providing adequate water flow.
“So shower heads — you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect,” you said recently.
Frankly my hair and the word perfect have rarely, if ever, been in the same area code, so I’ll take your word for it. But is that really a battle we need to be waging as a nation right now, the right to perfect hair? Again, sir, I don’t see it.
Well, I’ll let you go. I know you must be terribly busy, what with the campaign getting ready to heat up. It’s you against Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris, his recently announced running mate, a lady you called “Very weak on facts.” Is she better or worse on facts than your friend Dr. Immanuel, sir?
Oh and you also called her a “nasty woman.” Is she nasty like Hillary Clinton, sir, or like Ghislaine Maxwell, friend of both you and the late alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein? Or what about your other friend Stormy Daniels, the stripper? Just wondering.
At any rate, I hope you have a good rest of your summer. Stay safe, wash your hands (with or without sufficient flow from your shower head), and wear your mask.
I remain, as always, me.
