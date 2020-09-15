Coach-A-Kid going to virtual mentoring during COVID

Coach-A-Kid Enid is taking its mentoring program to an all-virtual format, due to COVID-19 concerns for mentors and students.
Coach-A-Kid Enid’s mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, building self-esteem, establishing positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors.
John Gray, director of Coach-A-Kid for Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said the mentoring program can't continue in its traditional in-person model, at least for now, because of health concerns and access issues in the schools.
"We can't get our mentors into the schools, because of concerns over COVID and people being asymptomatic," Gray said. "Doing it this way, no one has to worry about COVID-19, and, at this point, this is the only way we can continue with this program."
With students using computers on a daily basis, and an increasing number opting for online learning, Gray said the scheme of providing virtual mentoring is feasible. But, it isn't without hurdles.
One of those hurdles, he said, is to make sure there is an adequate number of laptops available for mentoring in each school, and a dedicated space to ensure the privacy of students engaging in online mentoring.
Gray said he is looking for donors to help cover the cost of more laptops, or to provide laptops, and he needs more people to sign up to be mentors.
An upside of the virtual mentoring, Gray said, is it greatly increases the flexibility for mentors, who can interact from kids from their work or home. And, he said, virtual mentors don't even need to be in Enid. He has a friend who already has signed up to mentor from Germany.
With greater flexibility and a much larger pool from which to draw mentors, Gray said it could be possible to offer a mentor to every child in Enid Public Schools. And, that, he said, "would be the greatest thing in the world."
Randy Rader, Enid Public Schools assistant superintendent of elementary education, said EPS wants the program to continue, in whatever form is feasible during the pandemic.
“Coach a Kid is a great program and has been a positive influence on students within EPS for several years now," Rader said. "We recognize the value of this program and although having a mentor program virtually is not ideal, given the circumstances, we feel like it is the best option at this time. This is a valuable partnership that we want to continue regardless of the format.”
