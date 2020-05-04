City to approve declaration, HUD relief funding

City commissioners are set to approve Mayor George Pankonin’s emergency declaration that began phase one of the city’s fiscal reopening at a virtual meeting rescheduled for Tuesday.
Pankonin’s declaration is a makeshift version of the original phase one of the plan commissioners were to have approved Thursday before that Zoom meeting was canceled due to a technical error on the official agenda. Tuesday’s meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Restaurants, gyms, salons and other approved businesses began reopening Friday while following the general guidelines of various authorities, while religious services were held in person this weekend for the first time since Pankonin’s original declaration in mid-March. The city landfill also returned to regular hours, and city employees will be returning from alternative work schedules.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said at Enid Rotary Club’s virtual meeting Monday that he expects much of the conversation at Tuesday’s meeting to concern the time frames of future phases two and three.
Phase one is expected to last until May 31, according to the declaration. The original phase two is planned to begin June 1, with phase 3 to begin July 1. The city will determine when phase two may begin after: three to four weeks of increased business, social, sporting and religious activity; hospital capacity remaining manageable and no more than 10% of current COVID-19 patients remain positive; and no more than five consecutive days of increase in positive tests.
“We know that generally in Enid, we have flattened the curve, for lack of a better word,” he said. “Does that mean there aren't problems out there? No, it doesn’t mean that. In fact since we started that reopening plan, we just about doubled the number of positives in Enid."
Seventeen COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Enid, according to the state Department of Health. Gilbert said one criteria of the plan is consulting with local hospital administrators and Garfield County Health Department.
The April 30 declaration also lifted the stay-at-home order for the general Enid population effective Friday, but those 65 or older, considered “vulnerable” or with underlying medical conditions are encouraged to stay home except during “essential activities,” such as doctor visits or shopping.
Visits to senior or assisted-living facilities are prohibited indefinitely, as are public weddings and funerals with more than 10 people, and any other large-group events.
Gilbert said he doesn’t like seeing a city enforcing regulations on its businesses, either, saying he’d prefer to leave that up to businesses and their customers.
“It’s one thing for the city to say you can be open or not be open … but it’s another thing in a free market, people make choices, so people will determine how fast they’re going to feel comfortable going back to a dining-in area, for example,” Gilbert said. “If they see wait staff wearing masks, and they see cleaning going, or smell cleaning going on … I think that makes them more comfortable.”
SALES TAX FUTURE
Gilbert also said the city had budgeted 10% less for sales tax revenue for the next fiscal year, despite January and February having had the two best sales tax months of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Gilbert said he expects receipts for March in a week from Oklahoma Tax Commission and for revenue to drop off after that.
The city has also budgeted 17% less on hotel tax and reduced $2 million on water revenue, Gilbert said.
Sales tax revenue makes up 10% the city’s roughly $34 million operating budget, he said, meaning there will be less funding to do more capital projects than the city would like.
KAW LAKE UPDATES
During the city’s study session at 5 p.m., commissioners also will hear an update on the Kaw Lake water supply program, as well as discuss the construction manager at-risk contracts. At the regular meeting, the city will vote on accepting four easements in the Garfield County area for the Kaw Lake program totaling $55,500, as well as correcting two easements. The 70 miles of planned pipeline, stretching from Kaw Lake to a future water treatment plant in Enid, crosses 230 parcels of land.
Gilbert said Monday the expected sales tax drop will not affect the $315 million project, construction of which is about a year from starting. Construction on the pipeline will begin once the city and manager Garney Construction reach an agreed maximum price for estimate and cost of work.
While the city has been contracting with Garver Engineering for planning and design of the project, a construction manager at-risk is responsible for its actual construction.
At the end of the 60% design period, the manager comes to the city and says they will guarantee they can build this project for an amount not to exceed $419,000 The proposal sets the manager’s fee at 5% of the cost of work, which Garney is not agreeable to reducing, said Christopher Gdanski, city of Enid director of engineering.
OTHER ITEMS
During the regular session, the city is set to award contracts for services concerning federal grants recently received to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s CDBG program received $267,084 in funds from Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist eligible residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis with rent/housing, food/grocery and utilities. In Oklahoma, Enid was one of 11 city and county recipients, along with the state itself, to receive HUD funds from the CARES Act relief bill.
Commissioners will vote to allocate $140,000 of those funds to Community Development Support Association for housing and infant needs assistance and $60,000 to the regional Catholic Charities office for utilities and grocery assistance.
The city also will award a contracts to Dense Mechanical in Enid for chiller maintenance in the administration building, in the amount of $67,153; and to Econolite, Anaheim, Calif., for a project on remote traffic monitoring, in the amount of $118,975. Commissioners also will approve claims totaling $2,077,875.13.
During the study session, commissioners also will discuss an amendment to a municipal city ordinance on accessory buildings increasing maximum square footage based on lot acre sizes; an ordinance increasing golf rates and fees at Meadowlake Golf course for all members and one-time users — except city employees, who will be charged less for membership; and revisions to solid waste ordinances regarding poly carts and dumpsters.
