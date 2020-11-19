Kaw Lake pipeline land acquisition continues

City of Enid

The city of Enid has suspend in-person court appearances until further notice. The municipal court clerk windows also will be closed.

People who need to pay fines have three options:

• By mail to City of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 73702.

• By the drop box  in front of of the city administration building.

• Online at www.Enid.org/fines.

Court dates will be extended and new dates will be communicated to those with court cases. The city attorney’s office is operational, but will have little access to the court computer system.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you