The city of Enid has suspend in-person court appearances until further notice. The municipal court clerk windows also will be closed.
People who need to pay fines have three options:
• By mail to City of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 73702.
• By the drop box in front of of the city administration building.
• Online at www.Enid.org/fines.
Court dates will be extended and new dates will be communicated to those with court cases. The city attorney’s office is operational, but will have little access to the court computer system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.