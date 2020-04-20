City officials will discuss relaxing emergency declaration during study session today

Enid city commissioners will discuss possibly relaxing Mayor George Pankonin's current emergency declaration during their study session Tuesday.
All officials are expected to attend the rescheduled study session at 5 p.m. via zoom.us video conference, as well as the regular meeting afterward at 6:30.
Pankonin declared a state of emergency in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. Pankonin then amended the declaration earlier this month to include closing non-essential businesses, advising wearing a face mask when in public doing essential business and adding Oklahoma's allowance of acceptable church parking lot services.
The city previously had canceled all non-essential board and commission meetings, as well as the city administration building and most city facilities. City events also have been canceled until after April 30, including sports-related gatherings. Enid Municipal Court, though closed to the public, will occur at regular times but through telephone or other remote means.
During the study session, commissioners also are scheduled to discuss revisions to the accessory building and solid waste ordinances, as well as to an ordinance increasing a majority of Meadowlake Golf Course rates and fees. Proposed rate decreases include city employee and junior memberships. Golf cart rates for seniors are proposed to be cut entirely.
Meadowlake Golf Course has been allowed to remain open during the declaration, along with city parks.
Following the study session during the regular city meeting, the commission is set to ratify the emergency declaration of April 7.
Also on the regular agenda are:
• Approving claims for $4,301,242.29;
• Accepting an easement from Enid resident Marsha Sneed for property located in Cleo Springs Well Field, for use and benefit of the city of Enid for installation of a raw water pipeline to connect three water wells in Cleo Springs, budgeted at $3,435;
• Accepting projects for a landfill convenience center, administration building chiller maintenance and replacement of a box culvert at West Willow and Garland;
• As Enid Municipal Authority: Considering purchasing a roll-off truck for $164,818 to replace a solid waste truck damaged in a wreck earlier this year; and approving claims for $135,903.19;
• As Enid Economic Development Authority: Approving $100 a month lease agreement with Park Avenue Thrift for old dive shop building at 208 E. Garriott, to use for donation storage during the pandemic; and approving claims for $137,500.
