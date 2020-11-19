The city of Enid has announced closures for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.
City administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the recycle center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.
The trash route for Nov. 26 will be moved to Monday and Nov. 30. Normal Thursday pickup will return Dec. 3.
Friday’s trash route will be picked up as usual.
The landfill will be closed Nov. 26 and will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27. The landfill also will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for drop off of tree limbs, brush and debris.
Meadowlake Golf Course will be closed Nov. 26 and will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov, 27.
Enid Public Transportation Authority will not operate Nov. 26 or 27.
