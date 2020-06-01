City commission to talk moving to phase 3 of reopening

Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert will recommend to city commissioners Tuesday night that the city proceed to phase three of Mayor George Pankonin’s COVID-19 reopening plan and declaration.
City commissioners have several options to discuss during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.: Lifting the state of emergency set to expire June 30; continuing phase two as planned; or adopting Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statewide Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Phase two in Enid began Monday — organized sports were allowed to begin, and movie theaters, arcades, motor racing, golf tournaments, concerts, trade shows and conventions could open, as long as social distancing is maintained.
Phase three in Enid is expected to begin July 1.
Gilbert said he supports instead following the governor’s reopening plan, which began its phase three Monday. Phase three of the governor’s plan includes allowing summer camps to reopen, businesses to resume unrestricted staffing and walk-ins at their discretion, following CDC health recommendations and social distancing guidelines. Visits to senior care facilities still would be prohibited until cleaning and testing protocols are complete statewide.
Gilbert said he has spoken with administrators at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, as well as at Garfield County Health Department, all of whom agreed with his plan.
“I believe the numbers support that. There has not been a significant increase, but an incremental increase,” Gilbert said.
According to the city, phase three may begin, among other factors, if there is no more than 10% of the COVID-19 tested individuals are positive and no more than five consecutive days of an increase in COVID-19 positive tests.
No new cases were reported in Garfield County on Monday, according to Oklahoma Department of Health. Garfield County has had 28 cumulative cases, with 25 recovered and one death. Two more cases have been reported since Saturday, with the most recent prior cases being added May 24.
Statewide, there are 728 active COVID-19 cases. Just over 80% of Oklahomans, 5,511, have recovered from the virus, while 334 have died.
Movie theater deal, Kaw Lake updates
During their regular meeting, city commissioners then will discuss the incentive deal for the movie theater tract in The District in executive session.
Last Wednesday, Enid Regional Development Alliance recommended the commission approve the incentive package with Apex Cinemas for development of a 42,000-square-foot theater and 20,000-square-foot trampoline park complex by Big Air.
The ERDA deal would include a $3.5 million sales tax rebate to be paid over 15 years, along with a donation of 7.5 acres.
The commission will take any necessary action on the deal after reconvening into regular session.
Located at the former Lahoma Courts site, The District project also will feature Hideaway’s Pizza, Colton’s Steakhouse and a Jiffy Trip convenience store, of which Williams is president, according to the release. All businesses still are planning to join the site, Powell said.
The total project is expected to cost $14.5 million.
During their 5 p.m. study session, commissioners also will hear updates on the Kaw Lake Water Supply project and discuss a program management time amendment from the design firm Garver Engineering. The project is currently in pre-construction phase with both Garver and construction manager at-risk firm Garney.
Then, in the regular meeting commissioners will accept two more Kaw Lake pipeline easements for the 74-mile project from the lake to a treatment facility in Enid, one donated and one for $9,725. They also will accept three easement corrections and updates.
Of the 230 parcels needed, 173 have been accepted from property owners whose property the Kaw Lake raw water pipeline crosses.
City commissioners also will consider two ordinances discussed in previous study sessions, one amending golf rates and fees at Meadowlake Golf Course to include sales tax, and another revising solid waste ordinances.
Contracts to be awarded
Commissioners are expected to award a contract for transportation improvements at the new soccer park complex on South Garland, totaling $749,914.80, to North Central Construction, in Stillwater.
Commissioners are also set to award numerous contracts on public works projects Tuesday, including three for waterline relocation to Southwest Water Works LLC: one for $491,233 for relocating a waterline in the 1100-1500 blocks of East Maple; another for $395,912.50 for relocating one on Randolph from Washington to 7th; and $336,447.60 for relocating one on Ramona Drive. Dense Mechanical will also receive two contracts to relocate waterlines at Randolph from 26th to 30th, totaling $211,628.40, and at Madison Street, totaling $114,158.75.
After reconvening as the Enid Municipal Authority, the commission will approve claims totaling $158,440.20. After reconvening as the Enid Public Transportation Authority, they will approve claims totaling $15,367.27.
