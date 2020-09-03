NORTH ENID, Okla. — A problem with Chisholm Public Schools’ contact tracing tallies has left it unclear if a middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19 and if others now will be quarantined and the school temporarily closed down.
According to the district’s public tallies reported Thursday, a student at Chisholm Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, while 18 more students and two staff members are in close-contact quarantine.
It was not immediately clear if the school was to be closed, however, as no updates were posted on the district’s or middle school’s websites, and Superintendent Chad Broughton was not available for comment Thursday evening.
On the chart posted to the district's website, the chart’s cells don’t appear to have formulas, either, as the total staff and student cases column lists no quarantines or isolations in effect at the middle school, but the student column reports 16 and the staff column reports zero quarantines in effect. It also adds a positive case from the high school and reports 21 total are in quarantine.
Under Chisholm’s re-entry plan, if a school has a positive case, the district would close all areas where that person spent more than 30 minutes. After contacting parents, it will close the entire building site for three days to follow the proper cleaning protocols and conduct contact tracing with Garfield County Health Department.
One Chisholm High School student and three staff from all three schools in the district are confirmed to be currently in positive-case isolation. All three staff are from Chisholm Elementary School.
Using the individual student and staff cases columns, a total of 156 students and eight staff members are reported in quarantine, along with 122 students and six staff from the elementary school. All of fifth grade and two more elementary classes are in quarantine — over a fifth of Aug. 17 school enrollment figures.
Picture retake day for the elementary school for those who missed Thursday's picture day is Oct. 13.
Students who remain home due to symptoms or quarantine/isolation can access class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Enid Public Schools
Twenty-five Enid High School students are no longer in quarantine for close contact, bringing the total to 121, while one more EHS staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. One more staffer also is now in quarantine.
The decline is the largest so far from the high school, which still currently has highest numbers districtwide of students and staff both in quarantine and in isolation.
Now with 140 overall, EHS has accounted for a fourth of all people from the district at home due to COVID-19 for the past week.
Districtwide, 439 students and 25 staff are in close-contact quarantine, and 34 students and 14 staff are in positive-case isolation — 6% of the total district population.
Nine EHS students — one less from Wednesday — and six staff are currently in isolation as of Thursday.
Longfellow Middle School remains the site with the second-most total of individuals at home due to COVID-19, and its 73 students and one staff in quarantine and six positive students were unchanged from Wednesday’s count.
Seven elementary school classes remain in quarantine, unchanged from Wednesday, with three from Coolidge Elementary School, two from McKinley Elementary and one each from Monroe and Hoover elementary schools.
“(Individuals) are removed from the count when the quarantine or isolation period has expired as recommended by the health department or school nurses,” EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said in an email.
GCHD’s Maggie Jackson said people testing positive must isolate for 10 days and those in close contact must quarantine for 14 days.
“There’s no average quarantine. If you’re exposed to COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days. And if you contract the virus, you should self-isolate for 10 days,” she said.
Those taken off the district’s count before that, Jackson speculated, likely would have contracted COVID-19 before school started and began showing symptoms after.
“What might have happened was students were exposed before school started or the first three days of school, then they would be in that two weeks time frame,” she said. “The other scenario is they’ve determined students (in quarantine) weren’t at risk of being exposed.”
Of the 42 school districts in Jackson’s Oklahoma State Department of Health district, Jackson said EPS and Chisholm are the only ones who provide regularly updated case tracing counts.
Jackson is OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
