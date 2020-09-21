CFO: EPS could spend $1.7 million more this year due to enrollment drop, COVID-19 expenses

Enid Public Schools could see a funding dilemma if it continues to operate at a similar deficit next year due to both declining enrollment and COVID-19-related expenses, its CFO said Monday.
If enrollment figures continue to decline by January, district funding could be reduced by $50 to $70 a student, based on statewide enrollment predictions — coming to possibly more than $1 million in funding losses, district CFO Sam Robinson said during EPS’ Board of Education meeting.
Though expenditures are “pretty normal” aside from COVID-19-related disinfectants, Robinson speculated EPS is on track to spend $300,000 to $700,000 more this year. Therefore, the district could be deficit spending with a possible $1.7 million drop, with a mid-term allocation drop and additional COVID-19 expenses, he said.
Though EPS has a “really good” general fund balance, he said, the district wouldn’t be able to afford another $1.7 million deficit-spending in 2022’s fiscal year and will have to make some “really tough decisions” next spring.
“Again, this is all speculation, that is not definitive. It’s really just to give you guys information on where we’re sitting today,” Robinson told board members during his regular report. “What I’m telling you is we cannot continue to deficit spend another $1.7 million into FY 22. It’s really a one-time, ‘spend it now’ (thing) …”
Oklahoma saw higher-than-average revenue streams through the summer because many delayed filing income tax returns until July, which Robinson said might not be the same come April.
“Who knows when the next big storm is going to be coming at us?” Robinson said.
EPS reported 322 fewer students enrolled, at 7,442 total, since last year’s 7,774 students on Monday. The district’s tracing case totals reports 7,514 enrolled as of Sept. 1.
Parent Sara Reed told the board she’s heard from parents and students unhappy with the district’s virtual learning option and were opting to move to a different virtual school district entirely such as Epic Charter Schools.
“There is lack of communication, trouble loading external apps and other issues. They are choosing to switch to Epic; therefore, EPS will continue to lose more funding,” she said, adding that EPS’ quarantining entire classes was doing more harm than good. “You are harming our children’s future by treating school like an option.”
Superintendent Darrell Floyd said Monday he was not intending to propose any changes to the district’s re-entry/COVID-19 plan or no longer mandate masks.
He and board member Amanda Phillips both said the item would be on the agenda in the foreseeable future to be able to discuss changes at each month’s board meeting.
“Things have been trending in a good way, but if things change, we have the opportunity as board members to make a change to tighten things up,” Office 7’s Phillips said, referring to COVID-19-related quarantines and positive-case isolations within the district, which has reported fewer in effect in the last several weeks online.
While 15 classes of 317 elementary students remain in quarantine as of Monday — including all 14 from Adams Elementary School — seven positive student cases remain in isolation districtwide, along with three staff members.
A class at Hoover Elementary School will go into quarantine beginning Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty students at Hoover now are in close-contact quarantine, and the one student is in positive-test isolation. One staff member also is in close-contact quarantine.
The rest of the district reports just more than 200 students remain in quarantine; at its highest, on Aug. 26, under 600 were.
Christina Fernandez, a paraprofessional for EPS students with special needs, as well as a mother to an EHS student, urged the board to not make any changes Monday.
“Doing away with masks is not in the best interest of the special needs population and the staff working with those students,” Fernandez told the board.
Brenda Friesen, a third-grade teacher, however, encouraged the board to do the opposite and drop the mandate, or at least to lessen the restrictions made in classrooms.
“I know you as a board have made decision to try to keep students and staff from trying to get the virus by requiring us to wear masks in the school,” said Friesen, who teaches at Prairie View Elementary School. “But please consider the vast majority of students who are not able to make the growth in the area of learning language, of reading, of speaking.”
EPS’ re-entry plan already allows — once Garfield County reaches yellow, “low-risk” level — for pre-K to third-grade students to remove their masks while in the classroom at the teacher’s discretion. EPS will reach yellow once the county reports less than 14.39 new daily cases per 100,000 population.
Robinson also reported that all EPS students, both virtual and in-person, can receive free breakfast and lunch through December.
The district still needs free and reduced lunch applications turned in because those counts directly affect other programs for federal funding, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Randall Rader said.
Floyd said a state department child nutrition supervisor told him on a Zoom call last week that those at the federal level are not expecting an extension past that date.
District officials also showed board members new renderings of the now-named Advance Foods Soccer Complex, currently being built at Garland and Rupe.
The complex will include multiple fields and will cost $10 million total, through both public city funding and private donations.
City stormwater and transportation work budgeted this year for $1 million is currently underway at the complex. The complex’s estimated completion time is next spring.
