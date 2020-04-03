The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is calling its faithful to an online time of prayer Sunday, in observance of Palm Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Archbishop Paul Coakley issued the call to prayer March 31, asking the church’s “lay faithful” to join him in an online prayer service, 3 p.m. April 5, Palm Sunday. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.archokc.org/live.
“Lent 2020 will go down in history as one of our most memorable,” Coakley wrote in his call to prayer. “It truly has been an unprecedented time for all of us.”
Coakley said the faithful should guard against becoming complacent in their faith during this time of physical separation from Mass.
“Because things have been so different, there can be a subtle tendency to grow lax in our practices of faith,” he wrote. “It is important for us to always remember that our God is unchanging. Though our faith may waver, He never will. He is our rock, our fortress, our deliverer (Psalm 18).”
Christians can take solace in the early history of the church, Coakley said.
“Though these are unprecedented times for us, they are not unprecedented in the history of our Church,” he wrote. “There have been times far worse than this and the Church always has emerged triumphant. I want to invite us all to stand in this confidence, especially as we enter this solemn and holy week before us. I invite you to engage in this sacred time with a prayerfulness and attentiveness like you never have before.”
During Sunday’s online prayer service, Coakley will be joined by veteran Catholic musician and composer, Steve Angrisano, of Coppell, Texas.
Angisano has been featured at six World Youth Days, National Pastoral Musicians Conference, Los Angeles Religious Education Congress, National Catholic Youth Conferences and “many other national and international events,” according to his website.
The online prayer service also will be recorded and available for viewing after the event.
“Let’s begin Holy Week together, joined in prayer and in spirit, praying for each other, praying for our archdiocese, our country and our world,” Coakley wrote.
The archdiocese also shared several resources to help people worship at home during Holy Week.
Available at www.archokc.org/digital resources are:
• Vatican resources for Holy Week.
• Holy Week Liturgies – Adaptations of the Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday Rituals for Family and Household Prayer by Liturgical Publications.
• Links to free access to the online spiritual guide “Magnificat” in English and Spanish, and the “MagnifiKid” kids’ edition.
Sunday’s prayer service does not include Mass. A list of online Masses and other prayer resources is available at https://archokc.org/health.
