ENID, Okla. — Congress on Thursday, April 23, 2020, approved an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to aid small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.
But, as the $349 billion in the first round of the program was expended in two weeks, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and Enid Regional Development Alliance are urging local businesses to act quickly if they need help from the second round of aid.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans will be forgiven by the federal government as long as the loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs and most mortgage interest, rent and utility costs over the eight-week period after the loan is made, and as long as employee and compensation levels are maintained, according to the Small Business Administration.
Of the first round of $349 billion allocated through PPP, 35,557 forgivable loans were made to Oklahoma small businesses, adding up to more than $4.6 billion in aid, according to a recently released study by the business and financial analysis site Business.org.
Oklahoma was in the top 10 states for percentage of small businesses that received aid, according to the study, but that still amounted to only 10.1% of Oklahoma small businesses. Other states' outcomes ranged from 2.8% of small businesses in California to 15% in Nevada, and nationwide 5.7% of small businesses received PPP assistance.
Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said Oklahoma's percentage isn't higher not because businesses had a hard time applying for the first round but because "the funding ran out so quickly."
Blankenship said the chamber and ERDA "worked hard to disseminate information about the PPP," and he commended local banks "for their hard work and efficiency" in processing PPP applications.
Local businesses that worked with lenders to complete PPP applications heard back from the program within 1-3 days, Blankenship said, "so that was pretty efficient."
"For others, for which that wasn't the case, it usually was because the funding dissipated so quickly," Blankenship said.
The additional $310 billion allocated for PPP this week is "obviously going to help," Blankenship said. But, he added, "there's going to be more need down the line — that's almost a certainty."
For now, ERDA executive director Lisa Powell advised any Enid businesses in need of help through PPP to see their local lender to apply for the program as quickly as possible. She said it's likely the funds will go as quickly as the first round and may only last a couple of days.
Powell said all the businesses she's talked to that applied for aid in the first round "received the help they needed," but she added there likely are many businesses that need help that didn't apply or applied after funds in the first round were gone.
Under the federal definition of "small business," which is any business with fewer than 500 employees, Powell said all of Enid's locally owned businesses can potentially benefit from PPP.
Powell said local banks have been processing PPP applications efficiently and urged any business in need of assistance to apply through their preferred lender as soon as possible.
For information on PPP and application paperwork, business representatives can contact their banks or Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce at (580) 237-2494 or email jon@enidchamber.com.
