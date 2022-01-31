ENID, Okla. — Newly retired Enid pastor Wade Burleson intends to run for Congress against incumbent Rep. Frank Lucas, further crowding the Republican primary race for the popular, longtime congressman.
Burleson, who's never held public office, filed his statement of candidacy on Friday online with the Federal Elections Commission, the same day as Lucas filed his.
In an interview with the News & Eagle on Monday, Burleson said he sees a great future for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which spans from the Enid area, the Tulsa suburbs, the Panhandle and, not until recently, southwest Oklahoma City.
“What we got to do is we’ve got to focus in on manufacturing, high-dollar jobs, medical industry. … It can be done, and I think I’m in a position to get it done,” Burleson said. “And frankly, I think I’m in a better position to do it than Frank (Lucas) is.”
The longtime Enid resident, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, is a business owner, nonprofit director and, until last weekend, lead pastor of Emmanuel Enid, which has a congregation of over 3,000 members. He said he plans to continue writing books, while having since archived his long-running personal blog about his biblical and political thoughts.
“I’m uninterested in power. I’m uninterested in prestige. I’m uninterested in people thinking that I'm some great politician,” Burleson said. “I will vote for my principles, which are the principles of Western Oklahoma, and I know what the principles of Western Oklahoma are.”
Having decided to officially run two weeks ago, he already has assembled a team of campaign managers and advisers — including campaign manager Brian Tenel and deputy campaign managers Melissa Crabtree and Doug Pethoud. Enid business owner Kyle Williams is Burleson’s financial adviser.
Burleson and his team are set to host his first campaign rally, serving as an official campaign announcement, on Tuesday at Messer-Bowers Insurance, which will serve as the campaign’s headquarters.
“Even though we’re not career politicians, we’re in it to win it,” he said.
Burleson would be joining fellow challenger Sean Roberts in the GOP primary race against Lucas. Roberts, a term-limited state representative from Hominy, filed his FEC candidacy declaration last Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Lucas, a Cheyenne native who’s approaching his third decade representing Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives, has consistently won landslide victories during general elections since he took office in 1994.
He was the first person Burleson said he called while the latter was still considering a run for office near the end of 2021.
“And I told Frank, anyone who’s served 28 years deserves our respect,” he said.
But he also said the congressman was a career politician who doesn’t look beyond the region’s agricultural industry and has compromised his conservative principles.
In November, Lucas voted for House Resolution 550, called the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021, which passed the U.S. House and goes to the deadlocked Senate next for consideration.
The resolution would authorize $400 million in grants to state, local, tribal and territorial public health departments to update their computer databases of immunization records to meet federal standards, improve their accuracy, facilitate exchange of information between these databases, and support activities that schedule vaccinations.
Burleson criticized the legislation as an unprecedented invasion of medical privacy and said for no other reason, voting for HR 550 should be why Lucas should be removed from office.
“The thing about medicine today is everybody says, ‘Trust the experts.’ And here’s what I would say … trust yourself. Science is never settled. You need to be informed,” he said. “In fact, that’s the principle of all good medicine — informed consent.”
Burleson said he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 but has already acquired natural immunity after getting a mild case of the virus nearly two years ago. Because of this and his self-declared good health, he doesn’t believe he needs to take the vaccine, which has been proven to be more effective against severe COVID-19 symptoms.
He also has been publicly critical of mask and vaccine mandates.
He said that along with voting for aforementioned resolution — which now makes its way to the Senate — Lucas has allowed too much federal control and subsidies for the state’s agricultural and farming industry, rather than allowing the free market to work.
“We’re not wholly in this mess because of Frank, he’s a good man,” he said. “But the time for silent acquiescence and not speaking out is over.”
The 3rd District’s primary election will be held June 28 before the country’s congressional mid-term elections Nov. 8.
