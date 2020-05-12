ENID, Okla. — Bars can reopen Friday in Enid, Mayor George Pankonin announced Tuesday, further amending his three-phase reopening plan the city commission approved last week.
Pankonin said in a Facebook Live video he was loosening restrictions because the city's COVID-19 rates have remained low compared to the rest of the state, and bars reopening was consistent with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statewide plan.
Bars must follow employer guidance as outlined in Oklahoma's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Also Tuesday, Pankonin determined children are no longer restricted from church nurseries. Church nurseries are allowed to reopen, and there is no longer a requirement to keep children with their families during church services.
On May 5, the city commission approved three amendments to Pankonin’s plan allowing immediate sports teams practices; funerals and weddings with more than 10 people; and outdoor graduations for other area high schools, as Enid High School’s graduation will be held in a virtual ceremony May 21. The latter two amendments also are set to go into effect Friday.
Restaurants, gyms and personal care services reopened when phase one began May 1, along with bowling centers, miniature golf and skating rinks. Religious services must follow social distancing guidelines between families.
Garfield County’s cases lowered to 21 Tuesday, after being at 22 for several days, 19 total having been reported in Enid. Thirteen have recovered and one died, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman.
The state reported 119 new cases of COVID-19, a day after the slowest rise seen in weeks, according to the state Department of Health.
Pankonin urged Enid residents to keep rates low by wearing face coverings, limiting outside travel and practicing social distancing — which, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, involves maintaining 6 feet of distance from another person, not gathering in groups and avoiding crowded places and large gatherings.
Senior living facilities will remain closed for the rest of the month, he said, along with any events that would attract visitors from outside of Enid.
Beginning June 1, in phase two, movie theaters, arcades, motor racing, bowling leagues, golf tournaments, concerts, trade shows and conventions can open, as long as social distancing is maintained.
