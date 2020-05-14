Autry Tech plans to reopen Monday with limited access

ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center plans to reopen facilities Monday with limited access.
In order to comply with state and local directives, and direction from Oklahoma Department of Career and Technical Education, Autry Tech will reopen with certain guidelines in place:
• Only people with a scheduled appointment or class should visit any Autry Tech location. No walk-ins will be allowed.
• All approved visitors will be required to use the main entrance at all locations as all other doors will remain locked. Visitors will be required to sign in upon arrival and exit.
• Upon entrance at an Autry Tech, touchless temperature checks will be conducted before entering the building.
• A mask that covers the mouth and nose will be required while inside the facility or in close proximity to others outside the facilities.
• CDC guidelines regarding social distancing will be observed.
• Classes will be limited to no more than 10, including instructional staff.
• Common areas, break rooms and shared food will remain prohibited.
Distance learning for full-time programs will be completed Friday, the last day of the school year. Adult full-time students will be contacted individually by instructors for access to the campus for skills or certification testing. For any additional questions, full-time students are encouraged to contact their instructor.
In-person and online training opportunities for advanced medical full-time students will continue to be delivered. Instructors will communicate with students and share details, as on-campus training may become available beginning Wednesday.
Autry Tech will not accept reservations for meeting rooms for outside groups at any location until further notice. This includes, but is not limited to, recruitment events, tours, student programs, conferences and social events.
Autry Tech continues to evaluate and develop online learning environments for short-term courses and training provided by the BIS Team. Individuals and companies will be contacted directly to determine if training will take place in person or online. Autry Tech will not provide training at outside facilities until the city of Enid enters phase three of the reopening plan.
All testing will require a scheduled appointment. All testing candidates will be required to wear a mask and must wash their hands upon arrival. Candidates will be asked to follow additional check-in procedures in order to ensure a secure, clean testing environment.
With respect to clinicals, following current published Open Up and Recover Safely guidance as of April 22, after Friday specific activities may be reinstated while maintaining cautionary measures and following the CDC guidelines.
It is not recommended any instructor or student in the vulnerable population participate in-person training/clinical.
Students/Instructors needing to complete clinical hours should do as much as possible virtually.
In-person clinicals after Friday must be restricted to groups of 10 or less, follow CDC guidelines, which includes social distancing, daily sanitizing, potential temperature checks and appropriate PPE for instructors and participants.
It is recommended clinicals be conducted in low-risk environments.
It should be documented that students/instructors/preceptors were provided documentation to explain the cautionary measures required for any in-person interaction.
For returning secondary students OJT/clinicals could be considered during Phase 3, tentatively set for June 1.
Students with questions regarding clinicals should contact their instructor.
Anyone with questions should call Autry Tech at (580) 242-2750.
