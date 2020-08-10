ENID, Okla. — While most of the community has returned to normal routines, residents of area nursing homes remain essentially locked down due to COVID-19 concerns, cut off from in-person visits and in a state of isolation some health experts worry is having a negative effect on seniors’ mental health.
A report published in July by the National Institutes of Health raised concerns over the negative effects on seniors, especially those suffering dementia, of feeling cut-off or lonely during the pandemic.
These effects are most-pronounced among people living in long-term care facilities, where the population experiences severe loneliness at twice the rate of the general population, according to the NIH.
Negative consequences of severe loneliness, for any segment of the population, include increased risk of depression, alcoholism, suicidal thoughts, aggressive behaviors, anxiety and impulsivity, according to the NIH report.
'Emotional toil'
Scott Bushong, director of health services at Golden Oaks Village, said medical staff at all nursing homes are challenged right now to balance the best COVID-19 precautions, which call for isolation, with “the long-term psycho-social needs of our residents.”
“There certainly is an emotional toll that occurs for our residents because of being isolated from loved ones,” Bushong said. “And it compounds because they are restricted to their rooms.”
Family visits through windows, virtual online visits and phone calls all are good, Bushong said, “but that’s not the same as in-person contact, especially for our residents who were accustomed to leaving for church or dinner with their families, or to see their grandchildren.”
“We're not naive to the fact that doesn't replace human touch and the ability to see loved ones’ faces in person,” Bushong said of virtual and through-glass visits. “There's certainly a disconnect there, and it creates an emotional trauma.”
'A very lonely time'
Bushong said Golden Oaks has had some success with outdoor visitation and had hoped to begin limited indoor visitation, but that was put on hold by the recent surge in area COVID cases.
Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier Village, said staff there also have had to be creative to come up with opportunities for residents to interact with their loved ones.
Phone calls, video visits and designated areas for window visits — decorated weekly by the staff in themes like fiesta, luau, circus and baseball — give residents a chance to talk to and see their families.
But, like Bushong, Weatherford said these measures aren’t a replacement for in-person visits.
“If you were in lockdown, and you couldn't see your family in your room, or touch them or hug and see them, and not through a window, it is a very sad time and a very lonely time,” Weatherford said. “They are responding just like everyone of us would if we were in their position.”
Jeff Jackson, community relations director at The Commons, said residents remain restricted in visitation, and in some facilities to their rooms, based on COVID cases at the facility and on the county’s COVID risk rating.
In order for outside visitors to be permitted, Jackson said the county must be in a low-risk category — yellow in the state’s color-coded COVID alert system — for a sustained period before restrictions are eased.
“We are under CDC guidelines based on the current colored warning system in our state,” Jackson said. “As the level changes, there are risk specific protocols. However, unlike the school systems, our protocols are gradual and have a waiting period based on sustained changes, not daily or weekly.”
For now, as at other facilities, no outside visitors are not allowed at The Commons.
What the community can do
At the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, there was an outpouring of community support for nursing home residents and staff, including letter and card campaigns and drive-by parades.
Now, as everyone else has moved on with an essentially normal routine, nursing home residents remain left behind in COVID lockdown.
Bushong said small gestures make a big difference for those in nursing homes.
“Just being able to lift their spirits, or even delivering little gift baskets with encouraging cards — it's amazing how small little things they receive go so far in lifting their spirits,” Bushong said.
Weatherford said some community members have made “beautiful or fun cloth masks,” which are a small way to lift the spirits of staff and residents alike.
“Everyone is stuck behind a mask, and a special mask can make a big difference,” Weatherford said. “Some of them have been so cute, it's been a special treat for them to just get a mask with a smile on it.”
Donations of masks and hand sanitizer are always needed and welcome, Weatherford said. For a more personal touch, he suggested cards and notes, words of encouragement, or pictures drawn by kids for the residents.
“That's always appreciated, especially if it’s by kids,” Weatherford said. “A kid or a dog can bring a smile to seniors' faces faster than anyone.”
Word search and puzzle books also are popular, Weatherford said.
“If you think your grandmother or your grandfather would enjoy it, the residents will like it,” he said.
Jackson, at The Commons, also suggested letters, cards and pictures, and said interested community members can call The Commons to sign up to be a pen pal with a resident.
Jackson also suggested community members remember long-term care staff who are working under more challenging conditions now than when the rest of the community was locked down.
“The circumstances are challenging,” Jackson said, “and our staff, who are doing a great job, need as much encouragement, support and thanks as possible.”
And, as the community and health care workers wait for COVID conditions to improve, Weatherford said there’s something everyone can do to help — “pray.”
“We look forward to the time when everyone can be reunited,” he said. “It brings tears to our eyes just imagining the joy that will occur when that happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.