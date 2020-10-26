An arts integration instructor from Washington, D.C., spent several days last week working with teachers on new ways for pre-K students to learn math.
Marcia Daft, founder of the Moving Through Math program, said Enid Public Schools teachers were quick to pick up her strategies on how to teach children mathematics with active, practical learning skills.
On Wednesday, Daft visited classrooms for lessons at EPS’ Carver and Fowler pre-K centers. After lessons and class visits, teachers would reflect on the process and what changes were made since the summer’s professional development days.
Daft also held an evening workshop that teachers from other grades also attended at the district administrative services center, then spent the rest of the week in administrative meetings and classroom visits. Teachers also attended the workshop from other Enid schools and districts such as Chisholm Public Schools, she said.
With Daft’s program, teachers show students how to use art forms such as storytelling, music and movement to represent and solve problems like skip counting, place values and spatial shapes.
Moving Through Math provides a complete mathematics curriculum for pre-K through kindergarten with supplemental lessons for grades 1-5. Other EPS teachers already use the supplemental lessons, Daft said.
Greater Enid Arts Council fundraised with EPS to bring Daft to Enid. The local nonprofit one of the dozens of public school and arts organization clients Daft works with across the country as a workshop presenter for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Daft presents her program in both English and Spanish.
States don’t test students for standardized math until third grade, Daft said, but by then, children could have developed what she calls “bad math habits” — like memorizing addition facts without understanding the practical applications.
“When you’re failing a standardized test in third grade, that’s not because you’re having problems in third grade. That’s because the foundation you had in pre-K to (grade) two is weak,” Daft said.
Therefore, teachers in pre-K and kindergarten have to keep in mind not only what they’re teaching now but what comes next in a child’s cognitive development, she said.
The program is about moving from the abstract to the concrete, said Shawna Tanner, a first-year pre-K teacher at Fowler. Teachers already had been using Daft's lessons since school started.
“I like any math curriculum where there’s not just one right answer, and it allows the kids to tell us what they’re thinking is,” Tanner said. “Because once you have kids explain what they’re thinking, you can see their thought process rather than just writing them down.”
A lesson on math vocabulary such as “between,” “beside” and “next to” involved a human number line game outside on the center’s playground. Each student was given a number and had to see which were beside others.
“You’d be surprised how hard those words are to learn for kids and use them in numbers,” Tanner said. “You just assume they know. But they don’t.”
Teaching the program has been a challenge during the pandemic because arts learning often is collaborative, such as grouping games, Daft said — a sentiment Tanner also echoed.
Tanner’s class at Fowler has around 18 students, as she said some have come and gone from virtual learning throughout the semester.
Tanner said it was important for her to see how Daft adjusted her lessons with the children because of current nationwide COVID-19 restrictions. EPS students, including at ECC, are required to social distance, wear masks and stay in smaller “family” groups throughout the school day.
“We have to come with new ways to do literally everything,” she said. “It’s like we’ve been given a whole big pile of lemons, and we’re just trying to make the best lemonade we can.”
