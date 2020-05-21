Areawide prom set for June 19

ENID, Okla. — When the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced in late March all schools would not reopen for the remainder of the year, an Enid business began planning an areawide prom for Northwest Oklahoma's students who would miss out on that rite of passage.
The Prom Shop, 228 W. Randolph, will host a prom for the students from across region 7-11 p.m. June 19 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Makenzie Jones, marketing manager for the event, said she and her mother Staci Gober, who owns The Prom Shop, discussed recent events surrounding the coronavirus health crisis when the idea came to them to host the prom.
“We are hosting an areawide prom for pretty much any schools in Northwest Oklahoma just to kind of help,” Jones said. “We’re going to throw this together for everyone who can’t have a prom.”
Jones said the date of the prom, a Friday, was chosen because it is the day after Enid High School's graduation and the day before Chisholm High School's graduation.
Tickets for the event are $20 for one or $35 for two. Juniors and seniors from across the area are allowed to attend. They can bring a date 20 years old or younger.
"We still plan on having the police department there. They will be in full uniform," Jones said, noting there have been many questions about security.
In addition to police, she said volunteer chaperones also will be on hand.
"We should have plenty of security and eyes to watch everything," Jones said.
Tickets are available through The Prom Shop's Facebook page or at the store, which is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jones said the prom will include free food and drinks, but the Expo Center's concession stand also will be open during the event.
Those who purchase tickets will receive a T-shirt commemorating the areawide prom on the front and the sponsors' logos on the back.
Jones said the week before the areawide prom a sign-up will be posted to the business' Facebook page.
For tickets or information, visit the The Prom Shop's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/promshopenid/.
