LAMONT, Okla. — "It can get you, whether you're healthy or not."
Jim Blaser, 59, of Lamont, shared that cautionary message Thursday, less than a day after being discharged from more than a month in the hospital battling and recovering from COVID-19.
Jim, who was an active and healthy man, working as a cattle rancher and in an agriculture manufacturing business in Tonkawa, shared a common perception that COVID-19 is "not that big a deal."
"I didn't think I was at risk at all," Jim said. "I didn't think it was anything more than the flu."
That perception changed quickly, he said, after the virus struck several people in his family.
The family came together when his wife Sabrina's grandfather died, gathering for a graveside service March 23.
Households grouped together at the service and did their best to maintain social distancing, Jim said. But still, several days later Sabrina's uncle was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was able to ride out the virus at home and didn't need to be hospitalized.
Not long after, Sabrina's mom also was diagnosed and had to spend eight days in a hospital in Ponca City.
But, the worst was to hit Jim. About a week after the funeral, Jim said he started to feel weak and sick. And that further dispelled his earlier perceptions of the virus.
"It didn't take long after getting it to realize it's a lot more than the flu," he said.
Over the course of that week, Sabrina said she watched Jim decline. When he didn't have the energy to tend cattle, Sabrina said she knew something was wrong.
By that Saturday, Jim was confined to the couch, without an appetite and sleeping 18-20 hours a day. Still, he never had a fever.
"The whole time, we just kept wondering, 'Is he really sick or is this just something tomorrow where he'll feel better?'" Sabrina said.
By April 5, when Jim began struggling to breathe, it was evident his illness wasn't going to pass on its own.
"You just couldn't get enough air," Jim said. "Sabrina said I was really having a tough time breathing. She said it was really bad, especially the night before she took me to the hospital."
The next morning, April 6, Jim said Sabrina gave him a choice. "She said, 'You're either going to Enid or Ponca City — you make up your mind which way you want to go.'"
Jim opted for Enid, and later that day was admitted at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
"As soon as I got down there they started putting IVs in me and everything," Jim said. "I still didn't realize I had it (COVID-19)."
Once Jim was admitted Sabrina and the rest of the family were cut off, due to restrictions on visitors during the pandemic.
"After they got me in the ICU, I don't remember much at all," Jim said. He said after about 48 hours at the hospital he was sedated and put on a ventilator.
An ICU nurse called Sabrina to walk her through what was happening with Jim.
"They were so amazing," Sabrina said. "She explained everything they were going to do, and she asked me if I had a message for Jim. I told her, 'Tell him I love him, and to not give up fighting and I need him home.'"
For the next two days, Sabrina said it was "touch and go" whether Jim would live through the ordeal. Then, for almost three more weeks, he was on a ventilator, and then another week after that he still remained in the ICU until the medical staff could get two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 from him. Sabrina said the waiting, without being able to see him, was unbearable at times.
"It was horrible," Sabrina said. "The nurses and doctors were so good to explain everything that was happening, but it was still hard to not be able to be there to hold his hand and put eyeballs on him.
"There were so many nights I sat up wondering what was going to happen next," Sabrina said, "but there was no point to even drive to Enid, because all you could was sit in the car in the parking lot."
Sabrina said her faith, along with community support and updates from the nurses kept her going those three weeks.
"I really think my faith, and the prayers that people offered, and of course the amazing medical team at St. Mary's got us through it," Sabrina said. "I called the hospital a lot just to see how things had gone in the morning or the evening and was everything OK. They were just incredible."
Sabrina said she wants other families to know the virus can affect anyone.
"This can hit anybody, and that's what people need to remember — when your loved on goes to the hospital they're on their own," she said. "It's just a helpless feeling."
Even now, Jim said he has no idea why he came so close to death, while older relatives had a less serious reaction to the virus.
"Why it picks on who it picks on — who knows?" he said.
Jim's recollection of the illness didn't pick back up until about a week after he'd come off the ventilator.
"I was just so weak then," he said. "I couldn't hardly move or do anything, because I'd just laid there for two-and-a-half weeks."
Rehabilitation was difficult, Jim said, but also worth the effort.
"It's tough, but if you do what they tell you to do and do your stuff at home it makes a lot of difference," he said. "I'm still not 100%, but it's good enough I can get around and do what I need to do until I get recuperated."
Jim said he hopes others will learn from his story, and not take the virus or its effects too lightly.
"I tell everyone that you want to be careful and take it serious, because it can cause lots of problems," Jim said. "You never know who it's going to get, and you don't have to have other health problems."
Now that's he's recuperating at home, Jim said he also wants people to understand the hard work and courage of nurses.
"I think the nurses need some high praise, because they had to take the place of the family," Jim said. "And especially the ICU nurses, when they took the job they didn't sign on for something like this. But they never backed off a drop. People don't realize how important that is. They do such a good job."
Sabrina said Jim's homecoming was a relief, but it also made her realize how close she had come to losing him.
"I bawled when he came home," she said. "I knew I'd missed him. We've been married almost 33 years, so I knew I missed him. But until he came home, I didn't realize how much I had missed him."
Reflecting on Jim's battle with COVID-19, Sabrina urged others to be thankful for their loved ones, and their health.
"You can't cherish a loved one and appreciate them enough," Sabrina said. "Never take them for granted for one moment."
