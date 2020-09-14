Adams begins quarantine; other EPS cases largely unchanged

All quarantines and isolations from Adams Elementary School announced Friday have doubled the total number of Enid Public Schools students and staff at home Monday due to COVID-19.
Cases reported Monday from throughout the rest of the district remained largely unchanged from Friday’s tracing case totals.
Adams’ 297 students and two of its staff will remain in distance learning for two weeks of school, until at least Sept. 24, after coming into close contact with a staff member who tested positive last week and is in isolation. Fourteen whole classes from Adams are in quarantine, along with one each from Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools.
Those individuals make up about half of the 598 students and staff either in quarantine or isolation, about 7% of the total district population — 572 students and 24 staff members remain in quarantine, 20 students and six staff in isolation.
Emerson Middle School, with five students in isolation, now reports the most positive cases in the district. Enid High School has three students one staff member in positive-case isolation, and reports the second-most number of students in quarantine, with 78. Longfellow Middle School saw 10 more students and one staff go into quarantine Monday, the most since Friday besides Adams.
No positive cases are reported from Garfield, Hayes, Hoover or Prairie View elementary schools, nor at Carver/Fowler ECC or Lincoln Academy.
The three staff members from EPS’ central kitchen are no longer in positive-case isolation. One staff member, from special services, remains in quarantine among those from the district’s departments.
No Chisholm Public Schools students or staff remain at home due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the district’s online counts. All students returned to school Monday.
Cimarron Public Schools Board of Education decided last Wednesday to keep students on campus every day beginning Sept. 21 and to keep face coverings optional but recommended.
Cimarron, the school district for Lahoma and Ames, voted 3-2 to abandon Oklahoma State Department of Health’s color-coded, four-tiered risk alert system for COVID-19, which recommends how counties and school districts should proceed as the rate of transmission rises in new daily cases.
OSDH currently reports five total cases of COVID-19 from Ames, with two active and no deaths; Lahoma also has had no deaths, with three active out of 11 total cases.
Both EPS and Chisholm currently mandate masks in school, though Chisholm’s own alert system has different level ranges of daily new cases per 100,000 population.
