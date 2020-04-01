The coronavirus pandemic has shut down competitive sports but so far it has spared Enid's two public courses. Or, more accurately, neither has been forced to close. However, the impact has been felt differently at Meadowlake Golf Course and Pheasant Run Golf Club.
Michael League, Meadowlake's director of operations and course superintendent, reports play has increased at the city of Enid municipal golf course compared to what is typical this time of year.
"We have experienced more play than normal," League said on Tuesday. "I think the reason is that because people need to be outdoors, they need to get out and do something and golf is very safe to do that and not be in contact with other people."
If any sport seems to be able to comply with social distancing requirements, it may very well be golf.
"We are on 120 acres out here and we might have 50 people out here at one time, but they're spread out," League said.
However, for Pheasant Run's Jon Pralle, the impact has been felt in many ways, including a fall-off in play. He says business has probably dropped "80-90 percent." The loss of green fees impacts Pralle more directly.
"I have to run the whole course and pay out all the bills out of my own pocket," Pralle said Tuesday. "The (Oakwood) country club has a lot of members they can lean on. I don't. I have a few. Meadowlake has the whole city of Enid to sponsor them, so it's tougher for me to fight through."
Both courses have taken steps to ensure player safety and modified its rules and set up accordingly.
Meadowlake and Pheasant Run have flipped the cups inside the hole upside down which means players don't have to reach down and touch the cup to pick up their ball. The flag sticks remain in the hole eliminating another potential area of contact. Additionally, both courses have removed rakes from sand traps in addition to ball washers and water jugs.
Each course has also taken to wiping down the carts in addition to keys, door handles and anything else that people may contact with.
Meadowlake has restricted cart ridership to one person unless it is with another person that is within the players' household.
Pralle said Pheasant Run hasn't implemented such a restriction, but is allowing single-player use of a cart.
"If they want their own cart, we're letting everybody drive their own cart," Pralle said. "It's wide open out here, so there's nothing to be scared about."
Other steps have been taken by both courses to comply with social distancing requirements.
"The restaurant is still open," said Meadowlake's League. "It just for to-go only. Pay for it in there and take it out on the golf course or to go." League said Meadowlake has also taken out all chairs from the clubhouse to keep people from "hanging out before or after they play."
Pheasant Run's grill remains open for carry-out daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, that has meant having to layoff the wait staff.
A significant impact has been the loss or postponement of tournaments for both facilities and the uncertainty of whether they can be rescheduled.
"We're going to miss out on the revenue from those events — they bring in quite a bit," said League. "We had to cancel the United Way event and the Leadership Greater Enid event was to be at the end of this month. Their goal was to raise $20,000. We're hoping it's only postponed and not completely canceled."
League also noted the loss of events such as high school competitions and the annual Enid Fourball tournament which features competition between Meadowlake and Oakwood. League said it may be played in the fall if the schedules between the two courses can be worked out — or it may not be played at all.
The unplanned downtime created by loss of tournaments and other competitions has enabled Meadowlake to alter necessary maintenance. The course will be closed Wednesday while it undergoes aerification, which normally is done over the course of two days twice per year, doing 9 holes at a time to allow only half of the course to be shut down during the process.
"Being a superintendent, you're used to battling the weather, something like this pops up is something you never plan for," League said. "However, superintendents are used to being creative."
One of the problems facing Pheasant Run that Meadowlake has not had to face, could be perception. Because Pheasant Run offers memberships, some may not realize it is a public course. But there also may be another misperception about revenue sources.
Pheasant Run is surrounded by high-end housing, but homeowners don't pay dues through an association or individually, making the importance of green fees even more critical.
"I am just an individual trying to make it work vs. the city and I know they can make it work because I have to pay my water bill every month," Pralle noted.
But while the current environment has offered unforeseen challenges, both courses intend to keep going through the current difficulties.
"We have to fight through this," Pralle said. "The course itself is probably better than it's been in years. The greens are running good, the course is cleaned up. We're open to the public and we have takeout. Come on out, golf all you want while the sun is out."
League said Meadowlake is persevering as well.
"Our staff has been working above and beyond and doing extra duties even though we are kind of at a minimal staff because we're really not into the season yet and we are on a hiring freeze," League said. "They're trying to do more with less and they're doing a good job.They realize this is important to the community and we want to continue to provide as long as we're allowed to."
