UPDATE: Patient positive for COVID-19 has died, Enid hospital reports for 2nd consecutive day

ENID, Okla. — For the second consecutive day, an Enid hospital has reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases rose by 10 in Garfield County and 861 in the state, according to the state Health Department.
In addition to the death, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday afternoon that the hospital is treating five patients who have tested positive to the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has four inpatients who have tested positive, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
St. Mary's had reported a death on Monday, as well. Due to privacy laws, the hospital does not have any more information to release. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15 deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, none of whom were residents of Northwest Oklahoma.
The 2.2% single-day increase in cases statewide brought the cumulative total to 39,463, with 6,578 of those cases active, a decrease of 277 from Monday's report, according to OSDH. The number of active cases continues to rise and fall as Oklahomans recover from the virus. OSDH defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."
The total number of deaths associated with the virus reached 566 since the first case was detected in Oklahoma in March.
Of the deaths, nine were in the 65 and older age group, three men and a woman from Oklahoma County, four men from Adair, Cleveland, McCurtain and Rogers counties and a Cleveland County woman; four were in the 50-54 age group, two men from Cleveland and Jackson counties and two women from Carter and Rogers counties; and two were in the 18-35 age group, a Cherokee County man and a Canadian County woman.
Other Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases were four in Noble and Woods, three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one in Major, according to OSDH data. COVID-19 increases in cities and towns included nine in Enid, four in Alva, three in Woodward, two in Billings and one each in Garber, Kingfisher and Okarche.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 32,319, or nearly 82%, have recovered, including 1,154 since Monday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 90 were active on Tuesday, according to OSDH data.
Of the 664,579 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 617,813, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.
There have been 3,375 cumulative hospitalizations, a single-day increase of 100, according to OSDH. Of those, 504 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday evening, with 232 in intensive care, OSDH reported.
Increases in cases per age were 280 in the 18-35 group, 182 in the 36-49 group, 175 in the 50-64 group, 108 in the 65 and older group, 96 in the 5-17 group and 20 in the 0-4 group, according to the OSDH on Tuesday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 924 in the 0-4 age group, 3,448 in the 5-17 age group, 14,058 in the 18-35 age group, 8,588 in the 36-49 age group, 7,027 in the 50-64 age group and 5,418 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 20,525 have been female and 18,887 have been male. There were 51 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 566 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 445 have been 65 and older and 93 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.1% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 309, than women, 257, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.
OSDH reports 76.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. More than 43% of the deaths, 245, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,452 cases among long-term care residents and 874 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 102 in Oklahoma County; 101 in Tulsa County; 52 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 26 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Caddo County; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Texas County; six each in Adair, Canadian, Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 8.4.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|9593
|102
|7906
|TULSA
|9418
|101
|8010
|CLEVELAND
|2780
|52
|2320
|CANADIAN
|1106
|6
|908
|TEXAS
|1037
|7
|1009
|ROGERS
|855
|16
|625
|MCCURTAIN
|835
|26
|723
|COMANCHE
|785
|10
|711
|WAGONER
|762
|22
|614
|PAYNE
|678
|3
|602
|WASHINGTON
|589
|39
|499
|CREEK
|510
|13
|409
|JACKSON
|489
|5
|395
|MUSKOGEE
|463
|16
|312
|GRADY
|417
|6
|372
|POTTAWATOMIE
|414
|8
|289
|OKMULGEE
|405
|3
|301
|DELAWARE
|404
|19
|351
|MCCLAIN
|402
|4
|351
|BRYAN
|398
|1
|312
|CADDO
|383
|14
|263
|GARFIELD
|382
|4
|288
|OSAGE
|376
|11
|319
|CHEROKEE
|360
|2
|210
|OTTAWA
|348
|2
|276
|CARTER
|312
|4
|256
|ADAIR
|311
|6
|214
|MAYES
|290
|6
|226
|SEQUOYAH
|279
|4
|170
|LE FLORE
|261
|1
|149
|KAY
|223
|10
|178
|GARVIN
|218
|4
|181
|PITTSBURG
|214
|3
|143
|SEMINOLE
|209
|5
|131
|CUSTER
|194
|0
|156
|LOGAN
|188
|1
|154
|PONTOTOC
|185
|2
|142
|STEPHENS
|182
|2
|148
|CHOCTAW
|171
|1
|156
|MCINTOSH
|157
|1
|120
|LINCOLN
|142
|2
|92
|PAWNEE
|126
|3
|107
|HUGHES
|115
|1
|62
|KINGFISHER
|113
|0
|94
|PUSHMATAHA
|103
|0
|65
|MARSHALL
|100
|0
|74
|GREER
|81
|8
|69
|NOBLE
|81
|2
|69
|LATIMER
|77
|1
|48
|CRAIG
|77
|0
|60
|ATOKA
|65
|0
|56
|LOVE
|65
|0
|62
|MURRAY
|63
|0
|53
|TILLMAN
|57
|1
|51
|OKFUSKEE
|57
|0
|37
|NOWATA
|56
|1
|50
|HASKELL
|47
|0
|30
|BECKHAM
|45
|1
|33
|JOHNSTON
|42
|0
|32
|BLAINE
|38
|0
|29
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|35
|WOODWARD
|35
|0
|29
|JEFFERSON
|32
|0
|25
|COAL
|31
|0
|23
|KIOWA
|27
|1
|25
|MAJOR
|26
|1
|22
|WASHITA
|26
|0
|21
|HARMON
|25
|0
|6
|WOODS
|19
|0
|15
|COTTON
|18
|2
|14
|GRANT
|12
|0
|8
|11
|0
|2
|HARPER
|9
|0
|6
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|6
|DEWEY
|8
|0
|7
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 8.4.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|7791
|87
|6368
|TULSA
|6469
|76
|5500
|BROKEN ARROW
|1577
|22
|1287
|EDMOND
|1394
|16
|1203
|NORMAN
|1379
|30
|1150
|GUYMON
|857
|7
|841
|OTHER***
|737
|5
|600
|YUKON
|600
|3
|483
|LAWTON
|587
|9
|530
|MOORE
|585
|11
|491
|JENKS
|568
|0
|536
|STILLWATER
|543
|2
|490
|CLAREMORE
|530
|13
|371
|BARTLESVILLE
|467
|37
|401
|ALTUS
|441
|5
|360
|OWASSO
|401
|2
|337
|BROKEN BOW
|376
|20
|331
|ENID
|356
|4
|268
|MUSKOGEE
|329
|12
|218
|BIXBY
|328
|2
|284
|SHAWNEE
|278
|8
|197
|IDABEL
|274
|4
|233
|ARDMORE
|256
|2
|215
|TAHLEQUAH
|253
|2
|151
|DURANT
|249
|0
|196
|SAPULPA
|247
|4
|208
|GLENPOOL
|247
|0
|212
|BETHANY
|232
|1
|188
|CHICKASHA
|216
|4
|200
|SAND SPRINGS
|203
|3
|162
|STILWELL
|201
|5
|125
|MIAMI
|196
|2
|172
|PONCA CITY
|188
|8
|151
|COWETA
|186
|13
|148
|SKIATOOK
|183
|7
|159
|MUSTANG
|182
|1
|161
|EL RENO
|167
|1
|134
|GROVE
|167
|16
|145
|COLLINSVILLE
|167
|1
|141
|LEXINGTON
|162
|1
|143
|OKMULGEE
|161
|2
|125
|PURCELL
|158
|3
|138
|ANADARKO
|149
|2
|73
|CHOCTAW
|147
|2
|121
|MCALESTER
|147
|3
|96
|ADA
|141
|0
|110
|HUGO
|137
|1
|128
|BLANCHARD
|128
|0
|113
|WAGONER
|117
|5
|90
|DUNCAN
|116
|1
|88
|HENRYETTA
|116
|1
|81
|SALLISAW
|116
|1
|68
|CLINTON
|115
|0
|83
|WARR ACRES
|115
|0
|87
|GUTHRIE
|109
|0
|93
|HINTON
|105
|0
|94
|NOBLE
|100
|1
|80
|NEWCASTLE
|99
|1
|83
|TUTTLE
|97
|2
|81
|WEWOKA
|97
|1
|56
|PAULS VALLEY
|97
|1
|87
|PRYOR CREEK
|95
|2
|74
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|91
|MIDWEST CITY
|89
|2
|74
|JAY
|85
|1
|80
|HOLDENVILLE
|82
|1
|44
|CHECOTAH
|81
|1
|66
|SEMINOLE
|78
|3
|53
|MANGUM
|77
|8
|66
|MULDROW
|75
|1
|52
|PIEDMONT
|75
|1
|69
|CUSHING
|74
|1
|54
|MADILL
|71
|0
|50
|EUFAULA
|70
|0
|51
|DEL CITY
|66
|0
|49
|WEATHERFORD
|66
|0
|59
|WESTVILLE
|65
|1
|52
|AFTON
|65
|0
|55
|CATOOSA
|64
|0
|47
|LOCUST GROVE
|62
|0
|52
|SPENCER
|62
|1
|49
|CLEVELAND
|61
|3
|51
|LINDSAY
|58
|2
|46
|DEWEY
|58
|1
|47
|WRIGHT CITY
|58
|0
|43
|TALIHINA
|57
|1
|32
|POTEAU
|57
|0
|34
|BRISTOW
|57
|2
|43
|SPERRY
|55
|1
|44
|VINITA
|55
|0
|46
|KINGFISHER
|53
|0
|42
|ATOKA
|52
|0
|46
|INOLA
|52
|2
|38
|FORT GIBSON
|52
|3
|43
|NICHOLS HILLS
|51
|0
|47
|HEAVENER
|50
|0
|23
|MCLOUD
|50
|0
|39
|MOUNDS
|48
|1
|39
|SALINA
|48
|1
|35
|HARRAH
|48
|0
|35
|PAWNEE
|46
|0
|39
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|FREDERICK
|46
|1
|41
|MARIETTA
|46
|0
|43
|COMMERCE
|45
|0
|42
|HOMINY
|45
|2
|40
|KELLYVILLE
|44
|2
|35
|CHOUTEAU
|44
|3
|37
|ANTLERS
|43
|0
|18
|CALERA
|43
|0
|34
|MORRIS
|42
|0
|28
|HAWORTH
|41
|1
|35
|SULPHUR
|41
|0
|36
|COLCORD
|41
|1
|37
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|40
|JONES
|40
|1
|33
|TECUMSEH
|40
|0
|24
|MANNFORD
|40
|1
|26
|BEGGS
|39
|0
|31
|CHELSEA
|39
|0
|32
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|31
|HULBERT
|38
|0
|19
|VIAN
|38
|1
|19
|TEXHOMA
|38
|0
|30
|HASKELL
|38
|0
|30
|WILBURTON
|37
|1
|22
|PRAGUE
|35
|0
|19
|PERKINS
|35
|0
|32
|ELK CITY
|34
|1
|24
|MARLOW
|33
|0
|29
|WASHINGTON
|33
|0
|29
|WYANDOTTE
|32
|0
|10
|COMANCHE
|31
|1
|29
|WOODWARD
|31
|0
|25
|PERRY
|31
|0
|28
|STROUD
|31
|0
|20
|NOWATA
|30
|1
|28
|KIEFER
|29
|0
|23
|CHANDLER
|29
|1
|22
|SPIRO
|29
|0
|20
|KINGSTON
|28
|0
|23
|PAWHUSKA
|28
|0
|22
|STIGLER
|27
|0
|17
|HENNESSEY
|27
|0
|22
|RED ROCK
|26
|1
|21
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|OKARCHE
|25
|0
|22
|FAIRFAX
|25
|0
|18
|CACHE
|24
|0
|22
|WAYNE
|24
|0
|21
|MEAD
|24
|1
|14
|OCHELATA
|24
|1
|20
|HOLLIS
|23
|0
|6
|GORE
|23
|1
|16
|COALGATE
|23
|0
|15
|BOKOSHE
|23
|0
|9
|OKEMAH
|23
|0
|17
|FAIRLAND
|23
|0
|12
|WETUMKA
|22
|0
|12
|DAVIS
|22
|0
|17
|COLBERT
|22
|0
|21
|CADDO
|21
|0
|15
|ROLAND
|21
|0
|10
|MEEKER
|21
|0
|13
|HARTSHORNE
|20
|0
|14
|BARNSDALL
|20
|2
|17
|CLAYTON
|20
|0
|17
|LUTHER
|20
|0
|19
|APACHE
|19
|0
|15
|LONE GROVE
|19
|1
|17
|KANSAS
|19
|0
|11
|MAYSVILLE
|19
|0
|16
|WILSON
|19
|0
|11
|WATTS
|19
|0
|17
|ELMORE CITY
|18
|0
|15
|WISTER
|18
|0
|16
|COPAN
|18
|0
|12
|WEBBERS FALLS
|18
|0
|4
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|PORTER
|17
|0
|15
|POCOLA
|17
|0
|11
|FORT COBB
|16
|0
|13
|ALVA
|16
|0
|12
|BLACKWELL
|16
|0
|14
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|PORUM
|16
|1
|10
|MAUD
|16
|0
|8
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|PADEN
|16
|0
|6
|BLAIR
|16
|0
|10
|CAMERON
|15
|0
|5
|GARVIN
|15
|0
|14
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|WYNNEWOOD
|15
|1
|11
|TISHOMINGO
|14
|0
|9
|BIG CABIN
|14
|1
|8
|QUAPAW
|14
|0
|9
|KONAWA
|14
|1
|11
|DEWAR
|14
|0
|10
|GERONIMO
|14
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|MINCO
|13
|0
|9
|EARLSBORO
|13
|0
|8
|FORT TOWSON
|12
|0
|10
|WELLSTON
|12
|0
|7
|FAIRVIEW
|12
|0
|10
|ALLEN
|12
|1
|5
|WELEETKA
|12
|0
|9
|CASHION
|12
|0
|12
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|7
|YALE
|12
|0
|10
|SAYRE
|11
|0
|9
|TIPTON
|11
|0
|9
|STONEWALL
|11
|1
|8
|ADAIR
|11
|0
|9
|GEARY
|11
|0
|9
|WAURIKA
|11
|0
|7
|BOKCHITO
|11
|0
|8
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|WELCH
|10
|0
|8
|JENNINGS
|10
|0
|9
|TONKAWA
|10
|0
|9
|TALALA
|10
|0
|10
|RUSH SPRINGS
|10
|0
|9
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|8
|DEPEW
|9
|1
|6
|STRATFORD
|9
|0
|3
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|ASHER
|9
|0
|5
|CRESCENT
|9
|0
|9
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|BOSWELL
|9
|0
|8
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|WAUKOMIS
|9
|0
|6
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|CEMENT
|9
|0
|5
|DRUMRIGHT
|9
|0
|6
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|8
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|8
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|8
|CARNEGIE
|8
|0
|5
|KEOTA
|8
|0
|3
|NEWKIRK
|8
|1
|5
|INDIAHOMA
|8
|0
|6
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|LANGLEY
|7
|0
|4
|RED OAK
|7
|0
|3
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|3
|HOWE
|7
|0
|2
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|TAFT
|7
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|7
|0
|4
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|6
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|7
|GANS
|6
|0
|3
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|6
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|OKTAHA
|6
|0
|5
|SASAKWA
|6
|0
|5
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|PANAMA
|6
|0
|5
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|DISNEY
|5
|0
|2
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|LAVERNE
|5
|0
|3
|ALBION
|5
|0
|4
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|4
|KREBS
|5
|0
|2
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|WANN
|5
|0
|3
|GARBER
|5
|0
|4
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|5
|KAW CITY
|5
|1
|3
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|PRUE
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|BURBANK
|5
|0
|3
|CASTLE
|4
|0
|4
|CROWDER
|4
|0
|3
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|KENEFIC
|4
|0
|2
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|CARNEY
|4
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|3
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|BOYNTON
|4
|0
|3
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|ARKOMA
|4
|0
|3
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|2
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|3
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|CORN
|4
|0
|2
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|GOULD
|4
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|1
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|BOLEY
|3
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|3
|0
|2
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|1
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|0
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|BILLINGS
|3
|1
|0
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|3
|TRYON
|3
|0
|2
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|SOPER
|3
|0
|2
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|1
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|1
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|AVANT
|2
|0
|0
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|0
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|DRUMMOND
|1
|0
|0
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|0
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|DUSTIN
|1
|0
|0
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|0
|WAKITA
|1
|0
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|HANNA
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|0
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 382 cases, 288 recovered, 90 active and officially four deaths , one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 113 cases, 94 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 81 cases, 69 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 29 recovered and nine active; Woodward with 35 cases, 29 recovered and six active; Major with 26 cases, 22 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 356 in Enid (84 active); 53 in Kingfisher (11 active); 31 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 25 in Okarche (three active); 16 in Alva (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Cashion and Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 184 cases, with 131 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 172 cases, with 137 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
