UPDATE: Patient positive for COVID-19 has died, Enid hospital reports for 2nd consecutive day

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.4.20

There have been 39,463 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 566 deaths in 51 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — For the second consecutive day, an Enid hospital has reported the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases rose by 10 in Garfield County and 861 in the state, according to the state Health Department.

In addition to the death, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday afternoon that the hospital is treating five patients who have tested positive to the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has four inpatients who have tested positive, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

St. Mary's had reported a death on Monday, as well. Due to privacy laws, the hospital does not have any more information to release. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15 deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, none of whom were residents of Northwest Oklahoma.

The 2.2% single-day increase in cases statewide brought the cumulative total to 39,463, with 6,578 of those cases active, a decrease of 277 from Monday's report, according to OSDH. The number of active cases continues to rise and fall as Oklahomans recover from the virus. OSDH defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

The total number of deaths associated with the virus reached 566 since the first case was detected in Oklahoma in March.

Of the deaths, nine were in the 65 and older age group, three men and a woman from Oklahoma County, four men from Adair, Cleveland, McCurtain and Rogers counties and a Cleveland County woman; four were in the 50-54 age group, two men from Cleveland and Jackson counties and two women from Carter and Rogers counties; and two were in the 18-35 age group, a Cherokee County man and a Canadian County woman.

Other Northwest Oklahoma counties reporting increases in COVID-19 cases were four in Noble and Woods, three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one in Major, according to OSDH data. COVID-19 increases in cities and towns included nine in Enid, four in Alva, three in Woodward, two in Billings and one each in Garber, Kingfisher and Okarche. 

State numbers

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 32,319, or nearly 82%, have recovered, including 1,154 since Monday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 90 were active on Tuesday, according to OSDH data.

Of the 664,579 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 617,813, or nearly 93%, have been negative, according the the OSDH.

There have been 3,375 cumulative hospitalizations, a single-day increase of 100, according to OSDH. Of those, 504 who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday evening, with 232 in intensive care, OSDH reported.

Increases in cases per age were 280 in the 18-35 group, 182 in the 36-49 group, 175 in the 50-64 group, 108 in the 65 and older group, 96 in the 5-17 group and 20 in the 0-4 group, according to the OSDH on Tuesday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 924 in the 0-4 age group, 3,448 in the 5-17 age group, 14,058 in the 18-35 age group, 8,588 in the 36-49 age group, 7,027 in the 50-64 age group and 5,418 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 20,525 have been female and 18,887 have been male. There were 51 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 566 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 445 have been 65 and older and 93 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.1% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 309, than women, 257, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.4.

OSDH reports 76.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. More than 43% of the deaths, 245, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,452 cases among long-term care residents and 874 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Monday evening.

Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 102 in Oklahoma County; 101 in Tulsa County; 52 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 26 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Caddo County; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; eight each in Greer and Pottawatomie counties; seven in Texas County; six each in Adair, Canadian, Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.4.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 9593 102 7906
TULSA 9418 101 8010
CLEVELAND 2780 52 2320
CANADIAN 1106 6 908
TEXAS 1037 7 1009
ROGERS 855 16 625
MCCURTAIN 835 26 723
COMANCHE 785 10 711
WAGONER 762 22 614
PAYNE 678 3 602
WASHINGTON 589 39 499
CREEK 510 13 409
JACKSON 489 5 395
MUSKOGEE 463 16 312
GRADY 417 6 372
POTTAWATOMIE 414 8 289
OKMULGEE 405 3 301
DELAWARE 404 19 351
MCCLAIN 402 4 351
BRYAN 398 1 312
CADDO 383 14 263
GARFIELD 382 4 288
OSAGE 376 11 319
CHEROKEE 360 2 210
OTTAWA 348 2 276
CARTER 312 4 256
ADAIR 311 6 214
MAYES 290 6 226
SEQUOYAH 279 4 170
LE FLORE 261 1 149
KAY 223 10 178
GARVIN 218 4 181
PITTSBURG 214 3 143
SEMINOLE 209 5 131
CUSTER 194 0 156
LOGAN 188 1 154
PONTOTOC 185 2 142
STEPHENS 182 2 148
CHOCTAW 171 1 156
MCINTOSH 157 1 120
LINCOLN 142 2 92
PAWNEE 126 3 107
HUGHES 115 1 62
KINGFISHER 113 0 94
PUSHMATAHA 103 0 65
MARSHALL 100 0 74
GREER 81 8 69
NOBLE 81 2 69
LATIMER 77 1 48
CRAIG 77 0 60
ATOKA 65 0 56
LOVE 65 0 62
MURRAY 63 0 53
TILLMAN 57 1 51
OKFUSKEE 57 0 37
NOWATA 56 1 50
HASKELL 47 0 30
BECKHAM 45 1 33
JOHNSTON 42 0 32
BLAINE 38 0 29
BEAVER 36 0 35
WOODWARD 35 0 29
JEFFERSON 32 0 25
COAL 31 0 23
KIOWA 27 1 25
MAJOR 26 1 22
WASHITA 26 0 21
HARMON 25 0 6
WOODS 19 0 15
COTTON 18 2 14
GRANT 12 0 8
11 0 2
HARPER 9 0 6
ROGER MILLS 8 0 6
DEWEY 8 0 7
ALFALFA 3 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 8.4.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 7791 87 6368
TULSA 6469 76 5500
BROKEN ARROW 1577 22 1287
EDMOND 1394 16 1203
NORMAN 1379 30 1150
GUYMON 857 7 841
OTHER*** 737 5 600
YUKON 600 3 483
LAWTON 587 9 530
MOORE 585 11 491
JENKS 568 0 536
STILLWATER 543 2 490
CLAREMORE 530 13 371
BARTLESVILLE 467 37 401
ALTUS 441 5 360
OWASSO 401 2 337
BROKEN BOW 376 20 331
ENID 356 4 268
MUSKOGEE 329 12 218
BIXBY 328 2 284
SHAWNEE 278 8 197
IDABEL 274 4 233
ARDMORE 256 2 215
TAHLEQUAH 253 2 151
DURANT 249 0 196
SAPULPA 247 4 208
GLENPOOL 247 0 212
BETHANY 232 1 188
CHICKASHA 216 4 200
SAND SPRINGS 203 3 162
STILWELL 201 5 125
MIAMI 196 2 172
PONCA CITY 188 8 151
COWETA 186 13 148
SKIATOOK 183 7 159
MUSTANG 182 1 161
EL RENO 167 1 134
GROVE 167 16 145
COLLINSVILLE 167 1 141
LEXINGTON 162 1 143
OKMULGEE 161 2 125
PURCELL 158 3 138
ANADARKO 149 2 73
CHOCTAW 147 2 121
MCALESTER 147 3 96
ADA 141 0 110
HUGO 137 1 128
BLANCHARD 128 0 113
WAGONER 117 5 90
DUNCAN 116 1 88
HENRYETTA 116 1 81
SALLISAW 116 1 68
CLINTON 115 0 83
WARR ACRES 115 0 87
GUTHRIE 109 0 93
HINTON 105 0 94
NOBLE 100 1 80
NEWCASTLE 99 1 83
TUTTLE 97 2 81
WEWOKA 97 1 56
PAULS VALLEY 97 1 87
PRYOR CREEK 95 2 74
HOOKER 93 0 91
MIDWEST CITY 89 2 74
JAY 85 1 80
HOLDENVILLE 82 1 44
CHECOTAH 81 1 66
SEMINOLE 78 3 53
MANGUM 77 8 66
MULDROW 75 1 52
PIEDMONT 75 1 69
CUSHING 74 1 54
MADILL 71 0 50
EUFAULA 70 0 51
DEL CITY 66 0 49
WEATHERFORD 66 0 59
WESTVILLE 65 1 52
AFTON 65 0 55
CATOOSA 64 0 47
LOCUST GROVE 62 0 52
SPENCER 62 1 49
CLEVELAND 61 3 51
LINDSAY 58 2 46
DEWEY 58 1 47
WRIGHT CITY 58 0 43
TALIHINA 57 1 32
POTEAU 57 0 34
BRISTOW 57 2 43
SPERRY 55 1 44
VINITA 55 0 46
KINGFISHER 53 0 42
ATOKA 52 0 46
INOLA 52 2 38
FORT GIBSON 52 3 43
NICHOLS HILLS 51 0 47
HEAVENER 50 0 23
MCLOUD 50 0 39
MOUNDS 48 1 39
SALINA 48 1 35
HARRAH 48 0 35
PAWNEE 46 0 39
BINGER 46 9 37
FREDERICK 46 1 41
MARIETTA 46 0 43
COMMERCE 45 0 42
HOMINY 45 2 40
KELLYVILLE 44 2 35
CHOUTEAU 44 3 37
ANTLERS 43 0 18
CALERA 43 0 34
MORRIS 42 0 28
HAWORTH 41 1 35
SULPHUR 41 0 36
COLCORD 41 1 37
VALLIANT 41 0 40
JONES 40 1 33
TECUMSEH 40 0 24
MANNFORD 40 1 26
BEGGS 39 0 31
CHELSEA 39 0 32
OOLOGAH 39 0 31
HULBERT 38 0 19
VIAN 38 1 19
TEXHOMA 38 0 30
HASKELL 38 0 30
WILBURTON 37 1 22
PRAGUE 35 0 19
PERKINS 35 0 32
ELK CITY 34 1 24
MARLOW 33 0 29
WASHINGTON 33 0 29
WYANDOTTE 32 0 10
COMANCHE 31 1 29
WOODWARD 31 0 25
PERRY 31 0 28
STROUD 31 0 20
NOWATA 30 1 28
KIEFER 29 0 23
CHANDLER 29 1 22
SPIRO 29 0 20
KINGSTON 28 0 23
PAWHUSKA 28 0 22
STIGLER 27 0 17
HENNESSEY 27 0 22
RED ROCK 26 1 21
ELGIN 26 0 24
OKARCHE 25 0 22
FAIRFAX 25 0 18
CACHE 24 0 22
WAYNE 24 0 21
MEAD 24 1 14
OCHELATA 24 1 20
HOLLIS 23 0 6
GORE 23 1 16
COALGATE 23 0 15
BOKOSHE 23 0 9
OKEMAH 23 0 17
FAIRLAND 23 0 12
WETUMKA 22 0 12
DAVIS 22 0 17
COLBERT 22 0 21
CADDO 21 0 15
ROLAND 21 0 10
MEEKER 21 0 13
HARTSHORNE 20 0 14
BARNSDALL 20 2 17
CLAYTON 20 0 17
LUTHER 20 0 19
APACHE 19 0 15
LONE GROVE 19 1 17
KANSAS 19 0 11
MAYSVILLE 19 0 16
WILSON 19 0 11
WATTS 19 0 17
ELMORE CITY 18 0 15
WISTER 18 0 16
COPAN 18 0 12
WEBBERS FALLS 18 0 4
TYRONE 17 0 15
PORTER 17 0 15
POCOLA 17 0 11
FORT COBB 16 0 13
ALVA 16 0 12
BLACKWELL 16 0 14
OLUSTEE 16 0 15
PORUM 16 1 10
MAUD 16 0 8
ARCADIA 16 0 16
PADEN 16 0 6
BLAIR 16 0 10
CAMERON 15 0 5
GARVIN 15 0 14
GLENCOE 15 0 14
WYNNEWOOD 15 1 11
TISHOMINGO 14 0 9
BIG CABIN 14 1 8
QUAPAW 14 0 9
KONAWA 14 1 11
DEWAR 14 0 10
GERONIMO 14 0 6
WATONGA 14 0 10
WALTERS 13 0 11
GOODWELL 13 0 13
MINCO 13 0 9
EARLSBORO 13 0 8
FORT TOWSON 12 0 10
WELLSTON 12 0 7
FAIRVIEW 12 0 10
ALLEN 12 1 5
WELEETKA 12 0 9
CASHION 12 0 12
RAMONA 12 0 12
CYRIL 12 1 7
YALE 12 0 10
SAYRE 11 0 9
TIPTON 11 0 9
STONEWALL 11 1 8
ADAIR 11 0 9
GEARY 11 0 9
WAURIKA 11 0 7
BOKCHITO 11 0 8
ALEX 11 0 10
RINGLING 11 0 10
WELCH 10 0 8
JENNINGS 10 0 9
TONKAWA 10 0 9
TALALA 10 0 10
RUSH SPRINGS 10 0 9
FLETCHER 9 0 8
DEPEW 9 1 6
STRATFORD 9 0 3
RYAN 9 0 8
ASHER 9 0 5
CRESCENT 9 0 9
WANETTE 9 0 5
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
BOSWELL 9 0 8
ROFF 9 0 8
WAUKOMIS 9 0 6
WARNER 9 0 7
QUINTON 9 0 9
HOBART 9 0 9
CEMENT 9 0 5
DRUMRIGHT 9 0 6
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 8
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
BURNS FLAT 8 0 8
DELAWARE 8 0 8
HEALDTON 8 0 5
GRACEMONT 8 0 8
CARNEGIE 8 0 5
KEOTA 8 0 3
NEWKIRK 8 1 5
INDIAHOMA 8 0 6
MORRISON 8 0 8
OPTIMA 8 0 8
SHADY POINT 7 0 5
OSAGE 7 0 7
LEHIGH 7 0 7
PAOLI 7 0 7
LANGLEY 7 0 4
RED OAK 7 0 3
SPAVINAW 7 0 3
HOWE 7 0 2
AMBER 7 0 7
TAFT 7 0 1
SAVANNA 7 0 4
CHEYENNE 7 0 6
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7
GANS 6 0 3
VERDEN 6 0 6
ACHILLE 6 0 6
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
KIOWA 6 0 4
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
OKTAHA 6 0 5
SASAKWA 6 0 5
POCASSET 6 0 6
PANAMA 6 0 5
CANEY 5 0 4
THOMAS 5 0 5
DISNEY 5 0 2
AGRA 5 1 3
RIPLEY 5 0 5
LAVERNE 5 0 3
ALBION 5 0 4
POND CREEK 5 0 5
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
TERLTON 5 0 4
KREBS 5 0 2
UNION CITY 5 0 5
WANN 5 0 3
GARBER 5 0 4
SNYDER 5 0 5
KAW CITY 5 1 3
LAHOMA 5 0 5
PRUE 5 0 5
TEMPLE 5 2 3
BURBANK 5 0 3
CASTLE 4 0 4
CROWDER 4 0 3
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3
KENEFIC 4 0 2
NINNEKAH 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
CARNEY 4 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 3
LONGDALE 4 0 4
BOYNTON 4 0 3
RATTAN 4 0 3
SPRINGER 4 1 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
ARKOMA 4 0 3
MEDFORD 4 0 2
BUFFALO 4 0 3
NEW CORDELL 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
CORN 4 0 2
FREEDOM 4 0 4
GOULD 4 0 1
SENTINEL 4 0 3
CALUMET 4 0 4
CANADIAN 4 0 4
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
STRINGTOWN 3 0 1
KETCHUM 3 0 3
BOLEY 3 0 1
WYNONA 3 0 2
BUTLER 3 0 3
GRANITE 3 0 2
KINTA 3 0 3
LAMAR 3 0 1
INDIANOLA 3 0 0
OAKS 3 0 2
OKEENE 3 0 2
BILLINGS 3 1 0
DILL CITY 3 0 3
TRYON 3 0 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
SOPER 3 0 2
DOVER 3 0 2
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3
LANGSTON 3 0 3
VICI 3 0 3
HYDRO 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
CALVIN 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
MENO 2 0 2
SLICK 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
MOORELAND 2 0 1
BRADLEY 2 0 1
BRAGGS 2 0 1
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
SCHULTER 2 0 2
MARLAND 2 0 1
BOWLEGS 2 0 2
ELDORADO 2 0 1
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
MARTHA 2 0 2
LAMONT 2 0 1
CANTON 2 0 2
FOSS 2 0 1
HELENA 2 0 0
HITCHCOCK 2 0 1
MILBURN 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
HASTINGS 2 0 1
RAVIA 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
SHIDLER 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
OILTON 2 1 1
AVANT 2 0 0
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 2
EAKLY 2 0 0
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
BESSIE 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1
DRUMMOND 1 0 0
FOSTER 1 0 0
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
DUSTIN 1 0 0
COVINGTON 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 0
WAKITA 1 0 0
LEEDEY 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
HANNA 1 0 0
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
RALSTON 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
LONE WOLF 1 0 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 382 cases, 288 recovered, 90 active and officially four deaths , one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 113 cases, 94 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 81 cases, 69 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 38 cases, 29 recovered and nine active; Woodward with 35 cases, 29 recovered and six active; Major with 26 cases, 22 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 19 cases, 15 recovered and four active; Grant with 12 cases, eight recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with three cases, one recovered and two active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 356 in Enid (84 active); 53 in Kingfisher (11 active); 31 in Woodward (six active); 27 in Hennessey (five active); 25 in Okarche (three active); 16 in Alva (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active); 12 each in Cashion and Fairview (two active); nine in Waukomis (three active); six in Ringwood; five each in Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale and Medford (two active); three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton, Helena (two active), Hitchcock (one active), Lamont (one active), Marshall, Mooreland (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond (one active), Fort Supply, Jet and Wakita (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 184 cases, with 131 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 172 cases, with 137 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

